People: There’s hope Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon will reunite permanently

That ^^ is Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon hanging out with Floyd Mayweather and EACH OTHER at the MC Records Launch party last week. This capped off the second weekend in a row that the once-fairytale-lovebirds have spend together in ‘datelike’ situations. Since there is absolutely nothing else going on in the world to take my attention, I have plenty of time to ask: What does it mean? Now that both are free from their other romantic entanglements, can we count n a Mariah and Nick redux? Or is there something else going on like, I don’t know, they are secret super heroes working together to save the world from good fashion sense? According to People, there’s hope they’re reconciling but in truth we just don’t know:

After nearly two years of being separated, “there seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Mariah and Nick are getting along great,” the source says. “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.” However, an additional Carey insider tells PEOPLE that they are nothing more than pals. “Honestly, they are co-parenting,” says the insider.

Carey and Cannon both rebuffed the rumors in an interview with ET on Tuesday. “We’re together when it counts,” insists Carey, 47, “We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.” “It’s so perfect right now honestly, I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be and from that I’m working on being the best father that I can be and that’s a plate full right there,” Cannon, 36, echoed. “I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.” To all appearances, the group is one big happy family. “Mariah loves having Nick around,” the initial Carey source confirms. “She’s in the best mood.”

I am inclined to accept all speculation on this as one part of the whole truth. I think they will be together permanently, but not likely as romantic partners (although I don’t doubt they will scratch an itch from time to tim)e. Other than some shading while they were trying to find their footing in the divorce, there never really was any animosity between these two. So, I’m sticking by my original assessment that their relationship works for them, she likes adoration and he adores her. They seem really committed to the twins so bravo to both for getting the co-parenting thing down. I hope Nick’s son Golden is getting the same attention. As for the swirl of Marick activity the last few weeks, the twin’s sixth birthday was April 30. Not surprisingly, the couple lavished attention – and some serious change – on Monroe and Morocco. Plus, Nick lost a friend in that horrible shooting in San Diego so I imagine he’s needed a shoulder and Mariah’s providing it – again, good for them for being there for the twins and each other in a positive way.

Even though Nick has stepped away from his America’s Got Talent duties, he is still a busy guy. Last summer we learned Nick was enrolling in Howard University to finally get the degree he postponed pursuing his career. I‘ve been wondering what was going on with that. Apparently, it’s still happening. Although I don’t have an update on his GPA (or attendance record,) he was on hand to support Michelle Obama at MTV’s College Signing Day event that asked students to continue their higher education through colleges, vocational or technical schools or the military. I don’t know a lot about Nick but he does hang out with the coolest people.

