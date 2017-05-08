Zoe Saldana: Britney Spears told the press I was pregnant before I was ready

Zoe Saldana, reprising her role as Gamora for the just-released Guardians of the Galaxy 2, is on the promotional trail and found herself on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night. A caller to the show asked about a 2014 rumor Britney Spears, Zoe’s co-star in the 2002 movie Crossroads, was the first to tell the press that Zoe was pregnant with twins with husband Marco Perego.

The 38-year-old actress admitted that the rumor was true, telling host Andy Cohen, “We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight….She has two boys, I was having twins — and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot — it never even occurred to me to not to say anything. We weren’t trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet.”

When pressed by Andy if she had any ill will towards Britney, Zoe diplomatically said, “The way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything. She was just being Britney. I love her — I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.” She did admit, “I was shocked because we weren’t ready to sort of share that,” but quickly added, “But it was Britney, so it’s okay.”

After telling the press to respect her privacy back in 2014, I can only hope she’s telling the truth here. It’s easy to get excited when you get good news about a friend, and I am sure I’ve let something slip that I shouldn’t have at some point in my life. Good on you if you’re okay about it, Zoe.

Zoe and Marco have three boys. In addition to the twin boys, Bowie and Cy, the couple have another son, Zen, born in February. In a recent New York Times interview, Zoe was asked about having so many female role models (like Nina Simone, whom she played in a controversial 2016 movie) and now sharing her experience and knowledge with a trio of boys. She said, “Me having only boys is the universe being absolutely ironic, and I’m accepting the challenge with much love and humility. The biggest enigma is that after so many women, it’s now all about men — seeing them at a very tender age, learning about their biology, understanding who they are and why they are such precious creatures.” Awww. Like her or not, that’s pretty cool.