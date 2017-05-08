Zoe Saldana: Britney Spears told the press I was pregnant before I was ready

Zoe Saldana, reprising her role as Gamora for the just-released Guardians of the Galaxy 2, is on the promotional trail and found herself on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night. A caller to the show asked about a 2014 rumor Britney Spears, Zoe’s co-star in the 2002 movie Crossroads, was the first to tell the press that Zoe was pregnant with twins with husband Marco Perego.
The 38-year-old actress admitted that the rumor was true, telling host Andy Cohen, “We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight….She has two boys, I was having twins — and we had a beautiful talk. And I forgot — it never even occurred to me to not to say anything. We weren’t trying to hide it, we were just trying to be discreet.”
When pressed by Andy if she had any ill will towards Britney, Zoe diplomatically said, “The way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable for anything. She was just being Britney. I love her — I don’t mean that in a negative way, I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.” She did admit, “I was shocked because we weren’t ready to sort of share that,” but quickly added, “But it was Britney, so it’s okay.”
After telling the press to respect her privacy back in 2014, I can only hope she’s telling the truth here. It’s easy to get excited when you get good news about a friend, and I am sure I’ve let something slip that I shouldn’t have at some point in my life. Good on you if you’re okay about it, Zoe.
Zoe and Marco have three boys. In addition to the twin boys, Bowie and Cy, the couple have another son, Zen, born in February. In a recent New York Times interview, Zoe was asked about having so many female role models (like Nina Simone, whom she played in a controversial 2016 movie) and now sharing her experience and knowledge with a trio of boys. She said, “Me having only boys is the universe being absolutely ironic, and I’m accepting the challenge with much love and humility. The biggest enigma is that after so many women, it’s now all about men — seeing them at a very tender age, learning about their biology, understanding who they are and why they are such precious creatures.” Awww. Like her or not, that’s pretty cool.
Photos: WENN.com
She’s better than me. Actually I can relate because my Britney-like aunt told my grandparents about my pregnancy before I had a chance to do so myself and five months later I’m still so mad at her about this I didn’t talk to her ever since.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I forgot she was pregnant! She got in shape pretty fast considering she was struggling so much after the twins. She most have worked her ass off and then some.
Eh, Zoe says something sensible for once. I’m sure she’ll ruin it soon because she has many a problematic ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not entirely sure but I don’t think she was pregnant. They adopted or used a surrogate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC Zoe had confirmed her pregnancy, but nobody knew she was expecting twins. Britney spilled the beans about the twins. Of course, it was probably still disappointing, but not as bad as if Britney had actually broke the news that she was pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My middle sister told our youngest sister before she told me and it hurt for months. I was lime, dang Gina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse