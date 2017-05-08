Emma Watson in Kitx at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: cute or boring?

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Press Room

The evolution of the MTV Awards is something that interests me from a pop-culture-historical standpoint, because I grew up in a time when the MTV Movie Awards were an actual event and some of the biggest movie stars in the world came to the show and did silly skits and videos and really put effort into doing crazy speeches. Nowadays, it’s a parade of reality stars, C-listers and awkward hosts. MTV is even leaning into the “death of actual movie stars” thing by combining film and TV categories and performances. Anyway, you can see the list of this year’s winners here. Last night’s show was awful.

Emma Watson won Best Actor for Beauty and the Beast, and that movie won Best Film too. Emma wore this black-and-silver Kitx dress which seems simple and flattering. She talked and talked when she won Best Actor too, because she was happy that she, a cisgendered white heterosexual woman, won an acting award when she was up against the dudes. For a show like this, I don’t really mind combining performances by men, women and non-binary actors. But it will be chaos if they try that at other awards shows.

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Press Room

It cracked me up to see Taraji P. Henson mixing it up with the kids at this show. She was like the Cool Mom of the MTV Awards. Taraji wore this Emilio Pucci which… was not great. It had a sexy half-open back, but there’s just too much fabric up front. Taraji picked up an award for Hidden Figures… given to her by the Queen of Everything, Maxine Waters.

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Arrivals

Allison Williams in sparkly Galia Lahav. I sort of like Allison as a blonde? It changes up her whole vibe and makes her seem less “pinched.” This dress is okay.

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Arrivals

Alexandra Daddario in Philosophy di Lorenzo. My God, this is AWFUL. It’s like a dress made out of two different but equally ugly curtains.

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

23 Responses to “Emma Watson in Kitx at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: cute or boring?”

  1. Olga says:
    May 8, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Nope to all those dresses.

    Reply
  2. cleveland girl says:
    May 8, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Emma’s dress is cute. Allison Williams has aged 20 years over the last 10. Not sure if it is because of the hair or major weight loss. I think she looked better as a brunette.

    Reply
  3. mkyarwood says:
    May 8, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I’m getting Sean Young vibes from Emma’s whole look. And I guess that was the ‘fancy’ do for short hair that night?

    Reply
  4. teacakes says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Emma Watson won’t be winning any acting awards unless they’re handed out by MTV or Nickelodeon. And she knows perfectly well she’s never going to be accepting awards at Cannes, Venice, BAFTA, SAG, Indy Spirit, Oscars etc, I doubt even a Golden Globe is within her reach, so let’s allow her the award speech this time

    Reply
    • rachel says:
      May 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Cold hard truth.

      Reply
    • tracking says:
      May 8, 2017 at 8:50 am

      I’m shocked she even won this. Her performance was the worst thing about BATB. By far. Cute dress, though would have looked better without the sleeve.

      Reply
    • WhichWitch says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:37 am

      She is so bland to me, plus she always looks kinda sad and pretentious at the same time. It’s like depressingly boring with a side of superior. She has no energy, I can’t describe it

      Reply
      • tracking says:
        May 8, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        I agree. She lacks energy and charisma. In comparison, the animated Belle was so charming and charismatic. I wanted to like EW–I loved Hermione and admire the way she conducts hers life in general–but she was just so boring in the part. (also love of learning = ENERGY and EXCITEMENT, and there was none of that)

    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      She and Daisy Ridley seem like really lovely sweet girls but sadly they are not very good actors. Both got very very lucky with being cast in franchises.

      Emma acts with her eyebrows and is the only HP child actor who’s acting hasn’t improved. Dan Radcliffe has become a good actor – i saw him recently on the London stage and was very impressed.

      Reply
      • teacakes says:
        May 8, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        Oddly, I’ve always thought that Daisy and Emma look a lot alike when straight faced.

        For what it’s worth, I do think Daisy is a better actress than Emma though. Not great but I appreciate that she commits to Rey onscreen and doesn’t give off the vibe of extreme condescending that, say, Natalie Portman did in Thor.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        May 8, 2017 at 5:16 pm

        She a bit better and yes she does commit to a scene better than Emma can. Daisy’s saving grace in TFA was her chemistry with John Boyega. I have hope that Daisy improves in the 2nd one (am such a SW nerd).

        OMG, Portman in Thor was just painful. It was if she really couldn’t be bothered to attempt to act at all, esp in the 2nd one. I can’t watch her in anything as she the pretentiousness even comes through went acting.

  5. Jegede says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Gotta say that Alex Daddario’s get up is godawful but her eyes are incredible.
    They match the late Carolyn Bessette Kennedy for that aquamarine haze.

    Don’t care about anything, or anyone else here.

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Why are they still bothering with this Awards Show??? I mean, the winners are made up we know that, but it hasn’t been anything approaching relevant even as a joke in at least 5 years.

    I wonder if the ratings drop yet again if that will be it. It’s a pretty pathetic show now.

    Reply
  7. QueenB says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I agree. The original concept of the MTV Awards was great. Big stars having fun and showing that award shows are silly. Now this forced wokeness for the profit of a huge media corporation is terrible.

    Emma looked nice and considering she wont win anything big I’ll not be mad at her for treating it like she was the first african american woman to win an Oscar.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:21 am

    So often she (Emma) looks wistful or unhappy. Cheer up!

    Reply
  9. Catherine says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Emma looks like a badass Greek goddess/warrior. I love it. The low heel, her stance? It’s all so strong and feminine. I’m in love and obsessed.

    Reply
  10. pinetree13 says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Alexandra’s eye makeup is sooooo bad. Just sooooooo bad.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment