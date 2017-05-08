Cara Delevingne in Saint Laurent at the MTV Awards: amazing or meh?

Cara Delevingne “debuted” her shaved head at the Met Gala, and ever since, I’ve been believing that she shaved her head FOR the Met Gala, like it was a dramatic styling choice for the model-actress. No. That’s not the case. She shaved her head for a movie role, Life in a Year. So Cara’s shaved head won’t be going away any time soon. Cara attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night in this little black Saint Laurent dress. I like the dress, I like the boots, and I don’t have an opinion on the shaved head, honestly. She looks like an alien but… I sort of enjoy her alien vibes.
Gal Gadot appeared at the MTV Awards because she’s shilling Wonder Woman. I’m worried about how little support WW has at this point. But here’s Gal, looking gorgeous in a simple Cinq a Sept dress.
Amandla Stenberg in Fendi. This is sort of adorable… except for the shoes. The shoes are awful. But she’s lovely and the Fendi dress is okay (I could do without the chest pockets, but whatever).
Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Jonathan Simkhai. She’s on Fargo now and I love her styling on the show, so I’m perturbed to see her with bangs and a ruffled, almost-twee dress. Eh. She needs to wear more ‘70s-inspired stuff because that would look amazing on her figure.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Cara and Gal looked amazing.
Yup! Cara is amazing always and I have a soft spot for Gal. They both looked great.
Gal just had a baby!
Cara is the only one of the social media models (and arguably Gigi Hadid too) who would actually get the kind of work she did even without her follower count so I’m not surprised.
This! Cara looks fierce. She definitely has the modeling “it” factor that Kendull and Co don’t have,
Cara is an admittedly great model but a TERRIBLE actress. It’s a shame she keeps trying to do the latter.
What work? Cara is an actress now, and she definitely wouldn’t get acting work if she didn’t have a huge social media presence. I agree she is great model though.
Cara was never a social media model. Cara has high fashion connections for sure through her family; but then so did her sister Poppy (who is much more of a classic model), and she never got that far. Cara was huge because her look was right for the time. The waif with thick brows and high cheekbones. She is a really good model and very versatile. The fashion world couldn’t get enough. Her social media profile came about as a result of her successful modelling career, not the other way around. And as for Gigi, Kendall and Bella, they are not social media models really either. A social media model builds up followers on social media and becomes famous through social media and gets gigs as a result. Jenner and the Hadids had high profiles because of reality TV and their social media popularity built from there. Their high profiles overall made them more valuable marketing commodities. That said: I love the Hadid girls as models. I think they’re both gorgeous and a bit different. I like that they brought some curves back into modelling (although they’ve both lost a lot of weight which is a bit sad). Anyway…
@SKF – they’re literally referred to as Insta Models. And a huge part of what they bring to the table is their exposure from their social media. It’s certainly not their awesome modeling.
@SKF – by “social media model”, people generally mean ‘gets hired because of follower count’, which yeah, the Hadids and Kardboard Kardashian do.
It’s not some hard-and-fast rule that someone can only be called a social media model if they haven’t ever appeared on any other kind of media before.
@Pilar – I’m talking about Cara’s modelling work, not her acting.
@SKF Exactly, these girls wouldn’t be internet-famous if it wasn’t for their connections/money.
People follow them because companies invested money in promotion, and now they’re receiving the profit.
Only teenagers think those girls were lucky, that they given a chance, or were discovered, but it’s also part of the image they sell, that anybody can become a famous model just by having an instagram account and many followers.
Cara has a face that can pull of a lot of things. But I am cringing at the idea of shaving your head for a movie starring Jaden Smith and Cara. Its not exactly The Godfather.
Haha! It won’t even be ‘Stop or my mom will shoot’ , nevermind the godfather.
She is such a terrible actress, how on earth does she keep getting film roles?!!!!
Neptosim dahling, is a powerful thing
Do love your “stop or my mom will shoot” analogy
haha thanks Snazzy! its an odd reference but glad you got it!
I too am worried about the little support WW has received. Even the terrible Suicide Squad inundated us with adverts. It’s like they want WW to fail, and all the misogynist Hollywood bros and nerd boys are going to blame the female lead.
This is so baffling to me! The movie had SO much hype about 8 months ago when the trailer dropped! Does anyone have any intel about why they aren’t doing promo? I mean, if it’s because Gal recently had a baby, it’s not like having a baby is bad for the late-night-TV circuit; hollywood loves nothing more than the dichotomy between being a lead in a major movie (especially in a skin-baring role) and being a sleep-deprived parent at the same time. I am for sure going to see it in theatres…but is the thought that internet feminists are already on board, and the comic-book bros will never be on-board because of Gal’s boob size or whatever, so why bother? Anyone?
I had NO IDEA the movie is set to drop in less than A MONTH. They haven’t been doing and promos or ads for it that I’ve seen! That stupid Suicide Squad and Batman vs Superman had TONNNSSSSS of ads. This is BS. I didn’t see either of those, but I will be seeing WW.
I hope her acting has gotten better since Suicide Squad. The movie granted, wasn’t good but she was awful.
I kind of hated Suicide Squad and she (in my opinion) was the worst part of it.
I find it rather amusing that Jaden Smith, her costar in that movie, brought his shaved-off hair along as a date to the Met.
I suppose this means they both had to go bald for the part?
Would it kill Cara to smile? She looks like someone peed in her cornflakes.
But that’s how SERIOUS actors look. Because she’s SERIOUS. Yes, this chick rubs me the wrong way sometimes with how serious she takes herself.
Lol. She looks kind of scary with that serious, tough, pissed off expression on her face. Relax, Cara!
“Are you the legal guardian of John Connor?”
Commercials for WW are getting heavy play during the NBA Finals.
Cara looks good with a shaved head.
I like how Gal look with her post baby weight. I need WW to do well, I want it to do well. And yes the trailer is getting a lot of air time during the NBA playoffs.
As for Mary and her bangs if you followed her career or her she mostly always wore bangs.
Cara looks great and I have such a girl crush on Gal – I think she’s gorgeous and seems to have a great personality. Can’t wait for WW!
i just think its so funny (and before yal scream at me, I know Kstew doesnt own blonde bald look, thats Amber Muva Rose LOL)
But are we gonna just not giggle at least on the SWF vibes on cara and kstew and their weird (once) love triangle???? LMAO
Cara looks better that Kstew, but neither is as naturally gorgeous as Amber.
This is one of the best looks I’ve seen on Cara. The blonde fuzz looks great and her skin is flawless. I know makeup helps a lot, but her smooth forehead is making me a bit envious!
Mary Elizabeth Winstead will always be my girl crush because of her role in Scott Pilgrim Vs The World.
God, that whole cast was unbelievable. Mae Whitman, Alison Pill, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzmann, Michael Cera. Now I know what I’m doing with my free time…
I love her ‘twee’ dress.. With the neck line plunge to her navel. So twee! Sure my nan has this dress.
Had no idea who she was until the charity thing (still don’t really) but this dress is really cute. Would love to see her bring more awareness to the cause but I guess Matt Damon did that already.
I’m old, British and obv not ‘with it’ as, apart from Cara, I’ve never heard of any of these people.
There. Said it. *goes back under rock for another year..
I freaking LOVE Cara’s hair.. and the makeup. Don’t love the outfit; but it all works. She is very beautiful here
I just wrote an ode to Rihanna and Cara and sexy aliens and had to delete it for its inappropriateness.
Moar sexy aliens though please, i’m loving this look.
Gal is stunning!
This is probably one of the first times in which I look at Cara and think “MODEL”. She looks striking and incredible.
I’m honestly more worried about the little support Gal’s dress has in the crotch area. It’s sheer under those curtain cord thingies, right?
I see girls wearing slightly longer t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, or shirts and every time I do I wonder if they’re wearing anything underneath, and why can’t that piece of clothing be seen if they are.
I always want to ask, but I’m afraid of coming across as old and dumb.
The way she’s squeezing her legs together I’m thinking she has the same worries.
Cara looks fierce. Make-up, hair (or lack thereof), boots… all of it is on-point.
I know I’m in the minority but I don’t find Carla attractive at all, she looks harsh/mean.
Gal looks fabulous.
I really like Cara, I do. I don’t know why but there is something about the girl I like. So hats off to her and her outfit.
Cara has a beautiful face and long thin body, however, she doesnt have the hairline for a shaved head.
Is anyone a fan of Mary Elizabeth Winstead? I believe she is selling some of her dresses fairly cheap through a charity to help fight the dog meat trade.
I was on a flight from Paris back to LA with Amandla Stenberg, she has the most gorgeous skin up close. And her mother is very sweet. They both seemed very down to earth.
I think Cara is just stunning. I watched a little vid someone posted of her of a compilation of photoshoots where she goes from making these crazy silly faces to model in 0.0000056 seconds. I know people don’t really like her but I think her look is just so beautiful and versatile. One of the best working right now.
Furiosa did it first with the shaved head? And that blazer pretending to be a dress. Yikes!! Guess I’m getting old …. but seriously how would you sit, pick something up, etc? A little too short.
Cara needs to make head shaving for women “in vogue” and acceptable. It’s the next great thing women can do for themselves…………..if they want to.
