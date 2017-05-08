“Kanye West mysteriously deleted his Twitter & Instagram accounts” links

Why did Kanye West shut down his Instagram & Twitter? No one knows. [Dlisted]
God, I just miss Barack Obama so much it actually hurts. [Jezebel]
I love that the Moonlight boys won Best Kiss. [LaineyGossip]
I like Dakota Johnson’s dress too. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Oliver crashed the FCC’s website again. [Pajiba]
Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines is being sued. [Starcasm]
What are you doing, Megan Fox? [Popoholic]
Karrueche Tran will testify against Chris Brown. [Wonderwall]
Yes, Kylie Jenner is morphing into Kim Kardashian. [Celebslam]
Ruffles do not suit Kyle Richards at all. [Reality Tea]
Debra Messing is not here for Ivanka Trump. [OMG Blog]
Re: Kanye deleting his social media: I’m going to assume that this is part of his working on his mental health issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I don’t like Kanye, but I’m worried about him. I think he has straight up mental illness (not b/c he deleted his accounts).
I really hope he gets some help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s because he and Kim are launching their kid line, to drum up interest.
But who knows. I hope he is ok. I loved his twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not Kanye, that’s Wesley Snipes in “Demolition Man.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Yes, Kylie Jenner is morphing into Kim Kardashian.”
I just don’t understand how or why we got here as a culture where we accept a teenage girl turning herself into a blowup doll and people not only just view this as NORMAL but young people actually look up to her. I’m 30 years old and I have friends who are way too interested in what this confused, lost, sad child does with herself. I find it so disheartening. I don’t want to hear the response “she’s getting money” like that makes up for the fact that she hates herself and bases her self-worth on her sex appeal. This child has literally changed every aspect about her physical appearance and she spends the large majority of her time taking videos and pictures of herself to post on Instagram and Snapchat. What kind of existence is that? I just don’t understand people who say shit like “yeah, she had a lot of work done, but she looks great.” She is not even 20, and even if you’re 45, getting an entire new face and body is a major red flag that something is deeply wrong in her mental state/self esteem/self worth. This is such an ugly side of our culture that we can blame social media for. This person is actually living her life for followers and likes on social media… she’ll get fat injections in her ass and hips, lipo on her stomach, fillers in her face… just as long as people keep telling her she’s pretty. Kylie Jenner’s life is basically the Black Mirror episode with Bryce Dallas Howard in it.
Ok that’s my “old man yells at cloud” rant for the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that was an excellent rant; you make so many valid points 👏👏💯 ✅
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cheering your post
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s because being anti-social media is the new “it thing”. I have no social media and I am so happy I never got hooked on that stuff. It is really bad for your mental health.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. People think I’m nuts but I can’t manage to keep a social media account open for longer than maybe a month or two, tops. It’s just too negative for me… there’s the people who want to share 24/7 of their lives on there, there’s the people who are fake as f*ck trying to portray themselves and their lives as so much better than they actually are…. it just really brings out the worst in most people. It’s not for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went in and deleted people I didn’t like/bother with. Blocked the odd person who was a raging asshat. And his the posts of family members/friends who I can’t cut out, but who annoy me or stress me out.
SO much happier. I use facebook as a first line of communication for a lot of friends, so deleting the whole thing wasn’t the best idea for me at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone really care?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo! That is the problem. Haven’t we been hearing for weeks that the kardashian train is slowing/people are losing interest in that crew?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read those tweets and in my head Santigold/I Can’t Get Enough of Myself cued up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse