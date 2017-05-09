Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: ‘Everything has a reaction or a consequence’

Katy Perry’s new album is coming out soon. We still don’t know the name of the album, bizarrely, but Katy has already released two singles, “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit,” both of which are… not good. To me, Katy never really has Beyonce-level excitement around her album drops, or maybe she does and I’m just not paying attention. It just feels like Katy’s brand of radio-friendly pop music tends to be slow-burning, as in most people are like “this song sucks” but then after you hear it a million times, you’re like “this is my jam, yo!” Anyway, to promote the new album, Katy chatted with Entertainment Weekly and of course EW asked her if this album is her clap-back to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: There are rumors that “Bad Blood” is about you. Does this album have a reaction to “Bad Blood”? KATY PERRY: Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person. One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.

While I enjoy a good burn, clap-back or a “read for filth,” I don’t think that Katy is particularly good at it. Katy’s best moments are when she happily chimes in on some Taylor Swift newscycle without even mentioning Swift’s name. I hesitate to call Katy’s current comments as shade – she makes obvious references about Swift, and she here she is answering a question directly about Swift and “Bad Blood.” Personally, I think Katy should just keep doing what she’s doing. She’s not hiding, she’s not acting coy, she’s not afraid and she’s not acting like anybody’s victim. She’s not acting like Swift destroyed her (because Swift did not). Katy even got a lot of good press last year for endorsing Hillary Clinton and putting her time, money and effort where her mouth is. That alone put her miles of ahead of Taylor “Feminism Means No One Can Say Bad Things About Me” Swift.