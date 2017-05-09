Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: ‘Everything has a reaction or a consequence’

Katy Perry’s new album is coming out soon. We still don’t know the name of the album, bizarrely, but Katy has already released two singles, “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit,” both of which are… not good. To me, Katy never really has Beyonce-level excitement around her album drops, or maybe she does and I’m just not paying attention. It just feels like Katy’s brand of radio-friendly pop music tends to be slow-burning, as in most people are like “this song sucks” but then after you hear it a million times, you’re like “this is my jam, yo!” Anyway, to promote the new album, Katy chatted with Entertainment Weekly and of course EW asked her if this album is her clap-back to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: There are rumors that “Bad Blood” is about you. Does this album have a reaction to “Bad Blood”?

KATY PERRY: Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.

One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.

While I enjoy a good burn, clap-back or a “read for filth,” I don’t think that Katy is particularly good at it. Katy’s best moments are when she happily chimes in on some Taylor Swift newscycle without even mentioning Swift’s name. I hesitate to call Katy’s current comments as shade – she makes obvious references about Swift, and she here she is answering a question directly about Swift and “Bad Blood.” Personally, I think Katy should just keep doing what she’s doing. She’s not hiding, she’s not acting coy, she’s not afraid and she’s not acting like anybody’s victim. She’s not acting like Swift destroyed her (because Swift did not). Katy even got a lot of good press last year for endorsing Hillary Clinton and putting her time, money and effort where her mouth is. That alone put her miles of ahead of Taylor “Feminism Means No One Can Say Bad Things About Me” Swift.

The Met Gala 2017

55 Responses to “Katy Perry on Taylor Swift: ‘Everything has a reaction or a consequence’”

  1. QueenB says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Katy Perry had good headlines last year but certainly not now. She used the N word and worked with an anti semite at the MET Gala.

    Reply
    • Char says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:00 am

      She talks about women united, but she made fun of Britney mental illness more than once. And this sentence is the worst clapback ever. WTF? It makes no sense at all!

      Reply
      • original kay says:
        May 9, 2017 at 8:25 am

        I used to love KP but am over it once I read how she mocked Britney.

      • Erinn says:
        May 9, 2017 at 9:01 am

        I’ve said this before – I really don’t think she’s very bright. I think she’s claiming to be suddenly more into political causes, and things like that – and maybe she does genuinely support the things she talks about – but I think a lot of it is her saying what she thinks people want to hear. Which, hey. That’s what a lot of celebrities do. But I just don’t think she’s quite sharp enough to pick up on how there’s some conflict with what she says/does and what she pushes as her message.

        She got her GED at 15 and left school to do music stuff. That was the last of her formal education. 15 year old me, and even freshman year of college me were two VERY different people. It wasn’t all about what I was learning in school – it was the experiences that I got because of college that really made me expand my thinking. I went through a relatively religiously based political phase when I was in my early teens, by the time I was in freshman year of college I really realized how important feminism and political movements were. I remember writing a paper on feminism and body image for a sociology class for an amazing professor – going in without any real understanding between different branches of feminism, or things like that – and I got an A on that paper. It was one of my only A’s in my University stint, and reading the comments on that paper really made me feel great – and knowing that I had learned so much about something that is so important really made a huge difference in my life.

        I really don’t think Katy has had a chance to have experiences like that. I mean, she’s trying more, but there’s still a gap there. Hopefully she can figure out why the things she’s saying are problematic and against the message she’s trying to promote.

      • Mary says:
        May 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

        Bingo! I don’t buy her newfound message. I also think her going after Taylor in someway actually makes her look bad and makes her messages about women worthless. I would respect her more, believe her more, and it would make Taylor look worse if she said Taylor isn’t worth her time. And I don’t have to like Katy to dislike Taylor, I dislike both. 😁

      • TJ says:
        May 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

        Exactly!!

    • Craven says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:08 am

      What? I missed this. Deets please

      Reply
    • xflare says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:30 am

      No, some random person on twitter “claimed” she used the N word.

      Reply
    • Mike says:
      May 9, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      Katy Perry seems to have some issues herself. I remember her slam song about her ex Travie McCoy (Circling the drain) not to mention her seeming falling out with Rihanna. She is hardly angelic

      Reply
  2. Ashley.Nate says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:46 am

    She’s one to talk

    Reply
  3. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:48 am

    What the eff is going between them, I didn’t follow this from the beginning. Tbh I find these “conflicts” extremely pathetic.

    Reply
  4. Paris says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:52 am

    So yesterday.

    Reply
  5. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Katy and beyonce used to be really tight but that went up in flames. Ditto Katy and Rihanna. That plus I saw a pre-mega fame clip of her mocking Amy Winehouse on youtube. This chick is problematic, even if she hadn’t dated Nazi-dong. Twice.

    Reply
  6. Guesto says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Well at least she doesn’t have a punchable face.

    Reply
  7. Jessi says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I am surprised nobody is talking about how bad her songs are doing. The last one, Bon Apetit was supposed to sell less than 18k

    Reply
  8. Alleycat says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Katy Perry has a lot of issues, but her beef with Taylor is not one of them. She was asked about Taylor here, I don’t know what else more she could say. No one would know they even had any tension if it wasn’t for Taylor gossiping.

    Reply
  9. Clare says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Katy Perry is generally quite problematic – but I really don’t see how else she could have answered this question any better. If anything, she makes it quite clear that she is not responding to Taylor Swift specifically. I mean, Katy is basic and ignorant, but she earned a lot of props from me for putting her money where her mouth is, during the election campaign – that’s more than I can say for 90% of her colleagues.

    Reply
    • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
      May 9, 2017 at 12:35 pm

      I agree. I think most entertainment people are not what you’d call deep thinkers, and their tendencies towards superficiality are compounded by the Hollywood fishbowl that they spend their whole lives in. To KP’s credit, she’s always been honest about how her parents and their religion robbed her of an education and how she is fully aware that she’s at a disadvantage educationally, which is a shame. And yes, props to her for publicly backing a controversial political figure if she truly believes in their platform.

      Reply
  10. laulau says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I wonder how her career is going to age. I get the sense she’ll struggle with the same thing the other Kate Hudsun struggles with (add also Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, et cetera); She’s not so talented it’s undeniable lifelong sucess and there’s a thing about all of the aforementioned personalities that doesn’t always age well… It’s like they were the popular gilrs in high school and and so pretty their annoying social habits got overlooked in a way someone ‘lesser’ would have been forced to face and adjust.

    Maybe I’m being too hard on them because I wasn’t a popular kid.

    Reply
    • Erica_V says:
      May 9, 2017 at 2:41 pm

      I think about this too where does she go from here? Teenaged Dream was a fantastic album – almost all of the songs were really good. Prism was also really good but much more generic – like any pop star could’ve sung those songs it just happened to be Katy. Chained to the Rhythm is just awful – not only for her sad attempt at latching onto the dance-hall trend but to actually attempt to speak in their dialect “riddim” like just no no no stop stop stop.

      Reply
  11. Loo says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Katy Perry is an obvious mean girl just like Taylor Swift and that’s why they both hate each other so much. I don’t believe a word that Katy Perry says about anything. I’m not calling her the worst person in the world but I don’t care for her.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I mean, one of the few things Katy gets right is that Taylor is awful. And the one thing Taylor gets right is that Katy is awful.
    Soo still team no one. Even though Katy sometimes says funny/witty/correct things, I expect those are mostly accidental or she heard them from someone else.

    Reply
  13. Crumpet says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I have only one nice thing to say, so I will say it. She looks very pretty with the blond short’ish do.

    Reply
  14. QQ says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:05 am

    She Utterly TIRES TF out of me, Also im Almost 95.4% sure this : But, let me say this: “Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. ” Was said with a Blaccent, Just Cause It’s Katy Perry and I KNOW she loves to act in this B*llshit Fashion, Also Sis.. You’re not a Capo, you look ridiculous Issuing Karma Warnings to your Fellow Darth Becky ( Oopps B*cky) cause make no Mistake You are both a different flavor of the same thing

    Reply
  15. Andrea says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Did anyone see her video posted on social media a few weeks back. Where she answers a question about her short blond hair compared to her dark hair. Somehow she relates it to President Obama.

    http://www.papermag.com/the-weeknds-producer-unsurprised-by-katy-perrys-obama-comments-said-sh-2387755832.html

    Reply
  16. Dex and Destruction says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:21 am

    “Everything has a reaction or a consequence…” Way to narrow it down there, Katy.

    Reply
  17. Somuchweather says:
    May 9, 2017 at 11:07 am

    She makes no sense. “This album is about me being seen and heard so I can see and hear everyone else.” Then, “this album isn’t even about me!” Pick a lane, “honey.”

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      May 9, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      BWhaha!! That caught my eye too! It’s about ME being seen and heard, but it’s not even about me! Idiot. When she tries to be deep, it gets worse. Her interviews for her new “pop with consciousness” album are going to be so cringe worthy!

      Reply
  18. dr mantis toboggan says:
    May 9, 2017 at 11:54 am

    She uses a lot of words to say nothing. Also she’s terrible and I hate her

    Reply
  19. Anitas says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    I don’t find KP’s songs particularly catchy, and they get worse the more I hear them. God knows she’s not a good singer either. She built her career on her boobs and often problematic ‘fun’ vibe… and this boring feud. Both are as bad as each other, regardless of what Katy wants to think.

    She does look good with short hair though.

    Reply
  20. Pandy says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Isn’t this done yet? It’s almost as tiresome as the Brangelina/Aniston triangle.

    Reply
  21. Rosie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Taylor actually has talent and doesn’t need to sing songs with lines like ” got me spread like a buffet ” in them.
    That song sorta grosses me out, lol it really does.
    Oh and her hair is awful, she’s beautiful but that hair doesn’t do anything for her. It’s the blonde I think, it’d look super cute darker.

    Reply
  22. Kisa says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Perry > Swift, but it’s not a high benchmark to begin with, is it?

    Reply
  23. Fresh says:
    May 9, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Her lyrics are cringe-worthy so I always change the station when her song comes on. She can’t sing. She’s a cultural appropriator. And, yes, her comments about Britney showed her true colours. Neither she nor Taylor Swift are any sort of positive figures in the public consciousness for young girls.

    Reply

