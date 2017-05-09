Giada De Laurentiis wishes she could tell fans not to touch her

I know more about Giada De Luarentiis’ relationships than I do her cooking empire. I don’t mean that as a dig to her, it’s just that I don’t often watch cooking shows. I love planning and realizing a meal but, although I enjoy it well enough, the actual cooking is a means to an end for me (I feel the same way about sewing). When I do watch food shows it’s generally competition or for the history/science behind it. But I have made Giada’s recipes and they’re good. I also like that she talks about food regions. Needless to say, were I to encounter Giada, I might like a good gorgonzola recommendation but I would not feel the need to stroke her shoulder while asking for it. However, according to Giada, that is exactly what people do when they see her. And she claims that although she’d prefer they didn’t, it’s to be expected.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has a lot of touching encounters with fans – and we don’t mean they’re emotionally moving. The bombshell behind the stove tells us fans who show up at her Giada restaurant in Las Vegas tend to be hands-on, which has taken some getting used to. “For sure [fans want to get close],” says the Food Network star. “It’s the only place that people expect to see me and sort of be able to touch my brand. I wish I could say no touchy-touchy, but it doesn’t work that way.” Being a woman in a male-dominated world makes her a more inviting target for mobs of affectionate fans, the Italian-born chef figures. “Since I am a female chef they are a little less intimidated to come up to me, and secondly they just want to thank you for what we do,” she said at the Vegas Uncork’d Grand Tasting Event at Caesars Palace, where she appeared alongside fellow star chefs Bobby Flay (with whom De Laurentiis has been romantically linked), Gordon Ramsay, Guy Savoy and Michael Mina.

[From NY Daily News]

I kind of love that NYDN just went there with the Bobby Flay rumors – “Screw the denials. Run it!” Maybe Stephanie March was the copy editor. As for the touching – uhm, no. I’m not a toucher so I can’t get on board with any of this. I won’t bat you away with a flyswatter – probably – but if we meet on the street, let’s agree to a good handshake instead. This sounds creepy, doesn’t it? How are these people “touching (her) brand”? And why would someone want to touch a brand? Do they also hang out in the pasta aisle at the grocery store and stroke her sauce jars? *Gah* People – stop touching brands! I may not know what that means but it can’t be good for society.

I find her comment about being a woman makes her “a more inviting target” interesting. Does she mean that women are more open to receiving embraces or is it a larger commentary about how society disregards a woman’s right to not be groped without permission? I just don’t like how Giada is writing this off. If you want your relationship with complete strangers to be “no touchey-touchey” then insist upon it. Nobody has the right to touch you. If you don’t feel comfortable clotheslining a fan coming at you, hire someone to run interference. Granted, I am more appalled at people assuming celebrities owe us a piece of them but still, if she’s going to speak out about this, I’d prefer she came down stronger on it. I really, really hope this is something Giada is having trouble addressing and she’s not throwing a softball just to preserve her “bombshell behind the stove” persona. Whatever it is, please stop touching Giada and her brand unless they ask you to.

I love her Kentucky Derby outfit!