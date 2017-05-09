Gabourey Sidibe details her reaction when facing discrimination in retail settings

Gabourey Sidibe penned a powerful first person essay for Lenny, Lena Dunham’s email newsletter, detailing a recent incident at a Chanel boutique where she was initially told to leave in a sort-of superficially polite but obvious way, but then given decent service once they realized who she was. She was there to buy glasses frames for herself and sandals for Taraji P. Henson. Her experience reminded me of Oprah’s in Zurich, Switzerland at an expensive boutique in that customers are profiled as to whether they’re worthy of the sales staff’s attention. Of course this doesn’t just happen at the high end shops and this is not a first time experience for Gabby. She writes that it’s unclear whether she’s often treated poorly in stores because she’s black or because she’s a larger person, and she also wonders how she should handle it. Sometimes she buys things to show she’s a good customer and sometimes she walks out, but, she writes, “Either way, they win and I lose.” It’s thoughtful, it’s sad and it’s very well written and matter-of-fact. It doesn’t sound easy to deal with, but she handles it and she’s circumspect about it.
“Can I take a look at your eyeglasses?” I asked.
“We don’t have any,” she answered. “We only have shades. There’s a store across the street that sells eyeglasses.”
“Across the street?” I asked, confused.
“Yes. In the building across the street on the fifth floor.” She gave me the name of a discount frames dealer. I had been at her display for less than a minute, and she was literally directing me to another store…
I knew what she was doing. She had decided after a single look at me that I wasn’t there to spend any money. Even though I was carrying a Chanel bag, she decided I wasn’t a Chanel customer and so, not worth her time and energy.
This actually happens to me a lot. My whole life. Both before and after I became a recognizable actress. It happened to me in St. Maarten on vacation after shooting a film, when I went to a Dior counter to look at lip gloss and the saleswoman literally took a gloss out of my hand and put it back down in the display case. It used to happen to me at my neighborhood beauty-supply store in New York, where I was relentlessly followed around whenever my mom sent me to pick up shampoo and Q-tips. Even when I was a teenager, I knew it was because of my skin color but also because of the environment. I lived in the hood. Being suspected of stealing is just par for the course. Also, I definitely went through a mini-klepto phase when I was around fifteen, so some of that suspicion was warranted. But I grew out of it, and if I weighed the times I was suspected of stealing versus the time I actually stole something, it would be about 99 percent to 1 percent…
I still had to get Taraji’s sandals, so I asked where to find them. The saleswoman seemed annoyed but walked me further into the store. As we passed through, other employees who were of color noticed me. All of a sudden, the woman who had pointed me out of the store let me know that even though they didn’t have eyeglasses, the shades they carried actually doubled as eyeglass frames, so I should take a look at the shades I’d come to look at in the first place. Just like that, I went from being an inconvenience to a customer….
I made sure to give her my email so I could fill out a customer-service survey later. But now that I have the survey, I’m not sure how honest I want to be while filling it out. If I’m honest about my experience, am I being a bad person? Do I get to complain about terrible service when it’s really all I’ve ever known anyway? Do I get to jeopardize someone’s job and livelihood just because I suspect that she treated me like I was a nuisance based on my appearance?…
To be fair, I don’t know why that saleswoman didn’t want to help me. I suspect it’s because I’m black, but it could also be because I’m fat. Maybe my whole life, every time I thought someone was being racist, they were actually mistreating me because I’m fat. That sucks too. That’s not OK. I’ve felt unwelcome in many stores throughout my life, but I just kind of deal with it. As a successful adult, sometimes I walk out of the store in a huff, without getting what I want, denying them my hard-earned money. Other times I spend my money in an unfriendly store as if to say “F-k you! I’ll buy this whole damn store!”
Either way, they win and I lose. Maybe I still feel like this treatment is owed to me from my teenage kleptomaniac phase. Maybe I can’t out-success my guilt … I swear to God. This is why I only shop online!
Like Gabby, I went through a stage in my teens when I was stealing things. I even went to court for it, but I had a lawyer my parents hired and things turned out fine for me. Even when I was a little klepto I was never denied service or treated suspiciously, because I’m white. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be treated like that, to have to brace yourself for it and to have to decide how you’re going to handle it – that time. To have it come up so many times that you’re afraid to even go shopping. Gabby doesn’t even know whether to include her negative experience in her feedback form to Chanel. If she complains, she may hurt that person’s career. If she doesn’t, she wonders if she’s been conditioned to accept bad treatment. I can’t relate to that specifically, but I can relate to thinking hard and caring about things that other people do automatically, without thinking, without caring how they hurt you. I’m glad that Gabby shared this and hope that the managers at that store at least put that salesperson on blast. I doubt they’ll change though.
My heart goes out to this lovely soul.
“If I’m honest about my experience, does that make me a bad person?”
Such a heartbreaking and crippling fear sometimes, and one I’m trying to grow past as well.
She seems so genuinely beautiful from the inside out.
I would agree, and I want to read her book!!
This sucks and I’m sorry she’s been treated this way throughout the years. I’ve worked in retail. Stores are closing all over the place. Now is not the time to be snippy to in-the-flesh customers. At my most retail job, which I adored, we were trained to say hi to customers, make suggestions, and treat everyone like human beings. In turn, the shop is extremely popular and is consistently topping the best-of lists for Indianapolis.
this: ” I made sure to give her my email so I could fill out a customer-service survey later. But now that I have the survey, I’m not sure how honest I want to be while filling it out. If I’m honest about my experience, am I being a bad person? Do I get to complain about terrible service when it’s really all I’ve ever known anyway? Do I get to jeopardize someone’s job and livelihood just because I suspect that she treated me like I was a nuisance based on my appearance?…”<——- Is HONESTLY the Essence of Black Womanhood for you, You get denied service, classed as a criminal/nuisance, too fat too loud too whatever to be given the same kindness, service and chivalry or common courtesy anyone would cede to ANYONE, and IN THE END SHE IS STILL THINKING WITH HER HIGHEST MOST COMPASSIONATE SENSE OF BETTERMENT FOR EVERYONE THAT SHE WON'T REPAY SOCIETY WITH THE SAME HAND SHE IS BEING DEALT WITH.. SHE LITERALLY ALWAYS SUBSUMES HER INNER PETTY, BITCHY, SMALL MINDEDNESS TO DO BETTER BY PEOPLE THAT DO NOT TREAT NOR WISH HER WELL
Preach it Sis! We are forever stuck between a rock and a hard place. We get treated poorly, but take it because we don’t want to be the “that black woman”, that stereotype, that we’re bitter and angry and exaggerating for what ever reason. It’s so hard. Complain and we’re being difficult, let it slide and it just reinforces the thought that we are not worthy of basic decency.
Yes lord. **eyes closed hand in the air**
Absolutely spot on.
So so true!!
I worked in a store when i was younger. They told us middle aged white women were the most likely to steal, as they spent money in the store they thought they were entitled to a 5 finger discount every now and again. So maybe they should change their bias.
Yes, I think she should fill out an honest survey. Profiling customers is wrong and needs to be addressed. Who tries to send away paying customers? Idiots.
Yep, I did my time in retail and the racial profiling is not only gross and wrong, practically it’s ineffective! Depending on the type of store the most likely to steal were teens (of ALL colours and economic levels) and middle aged white women. These upstanding 🙄 white ladies took stuff and openly sold it at flea markets in the area! They were the worst!! Learn your store and your customers and you’ll figure out how to secure it. I guarantee you won’t be able to do it by “race”.
@karen @Mia4s
Thank you, excellent points made re ‘profiling.’
This is the way in which bigotry and racism hurts us all. When employees profile for petty theft, especially in big box and large brand stores you’re also less likely to be looking out for the pervs in the toy section (typically white, male) who may be about to abuse or kidnap kids.
Check YouTube for these horrifying situations. I recall a man literally picking up a 9-10yr old girl and was carrying her down the aisle and out of the store until her mom rained hell down on him to finally let her go. It had to be the most bonechilling thing I’ve ever seen.
Meanwhile i bet they had some teen of color in their sights from the time they entered the store, then jacked up by instore security on suspicion of swiping some Milani matte lipsticks.
she should have asked for different salesperson and given the commission to one of the employees who were women of color.
to be clear, she should NOT have been treated in such a way but she could have really hit the woman where it hurt…in her commission.
I have store right down the road from my house that I visit at least one time a week, and I know the owners and am quite friendly with them. We actually gave them a puppy and its like their child now. There is this DRAGON lady that works there..She called the owners while they were on vacation in Puerto Rico to ask if she could take my check! It was less than $20 I think?? Then I once had to buy $10 worth of merchandise just to get 2 bags of ice, because of a minimum transaction fee thats only 5.00 for everyone else in the store?? Anyway..today I went there and she actually apologized to me! I about fell over! I feel Gabby’s pain..I dont know if she thinks because I drive a used car, and usually when they see me, its when I am off so its tshirt, shorts, messy bun and no makeup that I bounce checks? These kinds of situations always reminds me of that scene in Pretty Woman..where she tells the lady “Big Mistake! Huge!”
That’s interesting ! Do most stores take checks where you live? I used to see signs at Safeway about the check policy but haven’t lately. From my own retail work and shopping I’ve never seen a customer use a check in canada or France. Still common in the USA I take it?
It’s dehumanizing and disheartening. Even more so when we get accused of p”playing the race card” just for sharing our experiences.
What I find Remarkable is that You can already see Down threat, the brown girls cosigning some variety or degree of this experience and I’m pretty sure at some point in here someone will say “She Shoulda Done__” Im Sure it wasn’t That.. instead of taking it for what it is,you know , a real thing that happens to us, some people could take the good sense to understand what my daddy poetically called ” A Million Flies cant be wrong about Sh*t” (ergo, It MUST Be Sh*t)
the same thing happened to my sister yesterday w shoes at saks. Im more light skinned and she’s dark skinned so I feel I usually get a pass or I’ve never noticed however a sales lady wouldn’t allow my sister to try on a pair of shoes coming up w excuses like go to DSW or something like that…my sister spoke to another salesperson (he was a poc) and guess they had her shoe size the whole time so she bought three pairs just to stick it to the original salesperson and it would’ve been a nice commission (if they get commission)…i felt bad the entire and was encouraging leaving. I’d never seen such blatant disrespect for a customer
Not that surprising when I hear from black celebrities about being followed in stores or being treated poorly. I use to work in retail and we were trained to look out and have dog whistle words for when an associate thinks someone plans to steal. So when I hear it, I just walk out and spend my money elsewhere.
I knew a sales associate who worked at Coach and she gave me her Friends and Family cards for a discount at her location. So I went in and was greeted and they were on my immediately (that was one of the first rules I learned was that you are to kill them with kindness and offer to help select product). I told them that I am not sure and I was just looking to see what they had. I was not in the store more than 2 minutes before the manager came up to me and was leaning on the wall and then asked me something really stupid, trying to make small talk and I said, ‘I don’t know’. I then just walked out the store without buying anything. I went to Fossil which was across the way from them and the experience was completely different. I was greeted and then they allowed me to look and when I needed something there was someone there to assist me. I threw down a ton of money and complemented them on the great customer service.
And then there is the one when the sales associate asked if they can take your bags while you look around. I say, ‘No thank you as I am leaving to spend my money at a place that will allow me to keep my bags and let me look around’, and then leave.
I have a ton of them. Ahhhhh, shopping while black is an experience all it’s own.
shopping while black is the worst. I like to wander and take my time and think and compare … which is why I rarely shop brick-and-mortar retail any more. I got tired of being treated the way we get treated. so tired. now I buy pretty much everything online.
Someone literally took a piece of merchandise form her hands?
what in the everlasting f*ck.
If ever there was a time and place for a “Do you know who I am?” that was it. The look on the clerk’s face would’ve been priceless.
You know what I feel for her so much. I think she needs to fill out the customer survey because some places are really that oblivious to the behaviour of their employees.
For example I go to a grocery store about 3 times a week and if a certain cashier is working I will wait in a long line or go to customer service desk and cash out, just so I don’t have to deal with her. Every other person who comes through her line she makes small talk, takes their money and hands them the change and receipt in their hands. Me or any other black person, no such courtesy. No small talk, hands us change by dropping it in our hands like they’re filthy, or just puts in on the counter. I held my hand out for my receipt, same thing, on the counter it went. One of the girls I am friendly with who works there mentioned to me and my mother that a customer had complained that that cashier was racist and she was waiting for us to say something, but we both said the customer was right. Very few black people who shop there often go to her lane. She puts on a front when the management is walking around, but as soon as they aren’t around, the act is gone.
I think that this type of treatment can come from one factor or any combination of factors depending on the individual you are dealing with. In Gabby’s case, she’s had race, size, age, and assumed socio-economics factoring into her situation. (Not saying any of this is OK — just analyzing it.)
I’m white, but looked very young for my age. If I was dressed casually, I looked like I was a teenager until I was in my early 30s. Frequently, as I walked through the makeup or jewelry sections of high end department stores, the sales ladies would practically sweep their arms around their merchandise. In my 20s, they had no idea that my salary was probably triple theirs. If I was more dressed up, it was less likely to happen as I looked older and looked like I had more money.
In one case, I brought a fairly expensive party dress back to a high-end department store after 2 days when I decided it didn’t look good on me. I was dressed neatly, but very casually, in jeans and a T-shirt. The sales lady (who was a woman of color) was very suspicious that I had worn the dress to event and was trying to return it. She made a big show of looking for signs of wear and checking to see if the tags had been reattached. Despite not finding anything out of order with the dress, she continued to try to find an excuse not to allow me to return the dress.
I finally asked to see the manager, showed her the store credit card that I had had with that store for a dozen years — and mentioned that I would be sending a letter to their CEO explaining why I was cutting it up. I got an apology from all parties pretty quickly. I don’t blame the sales lady for being suspicious — because women do wear dresses and then try to return them. But her behavior was based on assumptions about my age and finances. If I had been a “lady who lunches” she would never have been so rude.
These “ladies who lunch” are the most notorious for returning obviously-worn-to-events dresses!
This type of treatment comes form two very distinct points: racism and disrimination. The difference between the way you were treated and Gabourey’s experience is simple: you dress up nicely and get a nice treatment. Gabourey can dress up all she wants, the shitty sales person will still see her as an overweight WOC who probably can’t afford anything in the store. I know you didn’t mean it, but you are dismissing her experience a bit.
Gabby herself said that she’s never sure which factors contribute to her treatment in a given situation. I’m just pointing out that assumed socio-economics can also be a factor. In my case, the variables of race and size removed, and people were still rude and suspicious of me because they assumed that I was too poor to belong in their establishment.
But that doesn’t mean that I’m dismissing the fact that Gabby’s size or race affect how she is treated. Nor am I pretending that I didn’t have a much easier time of it than she does.
When I was a kid I went to school in a town adjacent to an indian reservation. After school if I went to the corner store for candy with a group of white kids it was no problem. If I went with a group of native kids we would be only allowed in 2 at a time, and watched closely as we picked out the candy.
Wow. This is just awful. It really speaks well of her that even after she got service like that, she’s still worried about hurting the salesperson’s career if she complains.
this is why i love the lenny letter and lena for creating it. they have such great content.
This essay really touched my heart. I’m a white woman over 50 and have never experienced any problems in a store. But reading her story really moved me and made me think of how horrible it must be to have these experiences.
She should absolutely write in! There is no point in being “nice” to people who aren’t,especially when you are a paying customer. And she would HATE living in Asia. I’m 5’8″, wear a size 8 US (french size 40) easily. The bitchy salesgirls around here pull the “oh I’m sorry Madame, but we don’t carry extra extra extra large” all the time. It annoyed the hell out of me at first, but now I just smile sweetly and say “oh you girls are SO lucky you don’t live in my country! You’d all be shopping in the children’s department.”
