Harry Styles, 23, is secretly dating 27-year-old ‘food blogger’ Tess Ward

I’ve said this many times, but if I was 12 years old right at this moment in pop culture, I would be SO into Harry Styles. I think I would probably be into Zayn Malik too, but Harry’s new solo career would make my life. As it is, I am a 30-something woman and I feel guilty about my interest in Harry Styles. To be fair, I think Harry welcomes my demographic. His solo album isn’t just about retaining One Direction fans – he’s trying to branch out and get fans of all ages. So… don’t get too creepy when you’re watching Harry’s music video for “Sign of the Times.” Here you go:

It’s good, right? It’s not an explosion of color. It doesn’t look like it’s aimed at tweens. And yes, he looks really cute here. Sigh…

Meanwhile, Harry has a new girlfriend. He was photographed with celebrity chef/food blogger Tess Ward this weekend (you can see the photos here). She’s four years older than Harry, 27 years old to his 23. That’s not bad.

Harry Styles is secretly dating food blogger and model Tess Ward, The Sun’s Bizarre column can reveal. The former One Direction star, 23, has enjoyed a string of dates with the London-based chef – after being introduced by mutual friends. And pals close to the singer say unlike his other flings Harry is really taken by Tess, 27, known for her Naked Diet cookbook, and believe they’re set for a long-term relationship.

A source said: “As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them. They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food – and things turned romantic quickly. They’ve been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he’s already introduced Tess to some of his close friends including his personal stylist Lou Teasdale. This really seems different to Harry’s past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn’t want to risk messing this one up.”

Tess, has been dubbed “cooking’s new golden girl” by fans – after releasing her first book The Naked Diet in 2015 after being trained by top chefs in The Ritz and River Cottage. She is also a model and well known on the fashion circuit having worked with former Made in Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue, as well as Simon Le Bon’s model daughter Amber Le Bon.

I’m including some photos of Tess below. When I was looking through the photos of her, I noticed something weird. Every time she’s being photographed, she tilts her head to her left. My dog used to do that too. As for this romance… it sounds okay. I don’t really believe that this is The One and that they’re super-serious or anything. I think Harry is going to be traveling throughout the year to promote his album and this relationship will probably peter out. That being said… I like the idea of it. I like the idea of a pop star dating a food blogger/celebrity chef. I watch a lot of cooking shows and I would date most celebrity chefs based only on the fact that they enjoy cooking and won’t shame me for liking butter and salt.

2 Responses to “Harry Styles, 23, is secretly dating 27-year-old ‘food blogger’ Tess Ward”

  1. Tiffany27 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 11:47 am

    I’m only here to comment that 1 syllable first names paired with 1 syllable last names irk me. I can’t really explain why, but they just do.

    Reply
  2. Slowsnow says:
    May 9, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Oh no, Ward is one of those “clean eating” b+*^es that plague the UK right now. Our own homegrown Goops if you will.

    Reply

