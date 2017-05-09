Was Allison Williams actually kind of racist during her bit on the MTV Awards?

I swear, I actually watched like 80% of the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night. I actually paid attention and I continue to be confused about that Noah Cyrus performance. I paid attention when Allison Williams came out to present an award with Lil Rel Howery, her costar in Get Out. They did a bit where they talked about Get Out and what Allison could do, as a white person, to get back in the good graces of the African-American people. Allison’s character in Get Out is (spoiler) a dangerous villain and a terrible racist, of course. Anyway, the bit Allison tried to do with Lil Rel did not go over too well. The video isn’t online, but this is what happened:
On stage together, Lil Rel kept moving away from her and giving her a weird side-eye as part of their presenters shtick. In response, Williams asked Rey if he was scared of her because of her role in as Rose Armitage. He clarified that he was not scared, but that he was more “afraid” of her. And then, things took a turn. Williams starts asking Rey what she could do to win back the affection and trust of Black men and offers out a few ideas. And these ideas, ladies and gentlemen, were all very bad — and sort of racist? This is just a great reminder that a white person joking about racism and how to “fix it” by offering up Beyoncé’s Lemonade. It was uncomfortable to watch because the skit isn’t funny and comes off as pretty tasteless.
“What do I have to do to get back the trust?” Williams asks Lil Rel, who looks over at her with heavy skepticism. First she suggests she makes it “illegal to ask ‘Can I touch your hair?’” To which Rel says no. Then she says she would arrange for George Washington’s face be replaced with Denzel Washington’s face on Mount Rushmore. Again, a no from Rel. And then, she finally says she will just get Lemonade on Spotify, to which Rel shrugs and says sure.
Like, I remembered this bit. I remember thinking to myself, “Those are some awkward and problematic jokes” but I blamed MTV more than Allison Williams. Granted, she’s an adult woman and she could have said “no, those jokes are stupid.” But are the jokes flat-out racist? I’m really asking. It’s like Allison thinks she’s making fun of racist tropes by using racist tropes. Obviously, Twitter had some sh-t to say:
Allison Williams saying yes to the "lets make playful racist jokes" bit for the MTV awards BLOWS ME AWAY
— Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 8, 2017
Update: am now sitting on the floor watching Allison Williams make race jokes https://t.co/holn7Fm5In
— Richard Lawson (@rilaws) May 8, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
*the Deepest Continuum of sighs that ever sighed in the galaxy and beyond At This, and what surely this post is gonna turn into*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I won’t even entertain this ish. This post is just calling for the trolls and racist. I’ll make like Viola Davis, take my purse, and exit this post before it even starts
http://www.melaninmakeup.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Annalise-KEating.gif
Report this comment as spam or abuse
COMING WITH, My sanity is gonna need for me to stay away for the rest of today probably
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hold the door, I’m right behind you…
I will say I checked out Lil Rel’s stand up during a bout of sleeplessness and I don’t know if I was just delirious from fatigue, but it was very funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THAT IS MY FAVORITE MEME I SWEAR😭
But seriously this day is gonna take me to the grave. Between the stuff I’m seeing online and the stuff happening at work I’m like lawd take me now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean….what?! Who wrote these pathetic jokes & more importantly why did Allison Williams agree to read them?? I can’t figure out who thought this “shtick” was a good idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
clueless like her dad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SO BAD.
I continue to be shocked by white people being unable to check themselves re: racism. Like, why was there no voice in her head telling her “this is wrong”, why didn’t she FEEL weird when she (presumably) did a dry run of the “jokes”?
Just how can you be this tone-deaf and clueless?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?!
And at the same time, I’m like… Oh, so someone from the Lena Dunham girls orbit is privileged and clueless and problematic?! Color me shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that was my first thought too, Shamby: birds of a feather…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was not a great actress in Get Out….havent seen her in other roles but she was unremakable imo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That whole Williams family is weird and problematic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m black and I’m not getting where the offensive part is??
Alison was probably just given those lines to say so it’s probably not her fault
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What the hell? So glad I missed this shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hah, I actually thought that was on purpose as a wink to the movie, where white people make all those silly racist questions to the black protagonist in an attempt to seem “friendly”. Was she being serious?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This bit was rehearsed so all parties involved are responsible aren’t they? This includes MTV, Allison, and Lil Rel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse