Was Allison Williams actually kind of racist during her bit on the MTV Awards?

I swear, I actually watched like 80% of the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night. I actually paid attention and I continue to be confused about that Noah Cyrus performance. I paid attention when Allison Williams came out to present an award with Lil Rel Howery, her costar in Get Out. They did a bit where they talked about Get Out and what Allison could do, as a white person, to get back in the good graces of the African-American people. Allison’s character in Get Out is (spoiler) a dangerous villain and a terrible racist, of course. Anyway, the bit Allison tried to do with Lil Rel did not go over too well. The video isn’t online, but this is what happened:

On stage together, Lil Rel kept moving away from her and giving her a weird side-eye as part of their presenters shtick. In response, Williams asked Rey if he was scared of her because of her role in as Rose Armitage. He clarified that he was not scared, but that he was more “afraid” of her. And then, things took a turn. Williams starts asking Rey what she could do to win back the affection and trust of Black men and offers out a few ideas. And these ideas, ladies and gentlemen, were all very bad — and sort of racist? This is just a great reminder that a white person joking about racism and how to “fix it” by offering up Beyoncé’s Lemonade. It was uncomfortable to watch because the skit isn’t funny and comes off as pretty tasteless. “What do I have to do to get back the trust?” Williams asks Lil Rel, who looks over at her with heavy skepticism. First she suggests she makes it “illegal to ask ‘Can I touch your hair?’” To which Rel says no. Then she says she would arrange for George Washington’s face be replaced with Denzel Washington’s face on Mount Rushmore. Again, a no from Rel. And then, she finally says she will just get Lemonade on Spotify, to which Rel shrugs and says sure.

[From Refinery29]

Like, I remembered this bit. I remember thinking to myself, “Those are some awkward and problematic jokes” but I blamed MTV more than Allison Williams. Granted, she’s an adult woman and she could have said “no, those jokes are stupid.” But are the jokes flat-out racist? I’m really asking. It’s like Allison thinks she’s making fun of racist tropes by using racist tropes. Obviously, Twitter had some sh-t to say:

Allison Williams saying yes to the "lets make playful racist jokes" bit for the MTV awards BLOWS ME AWAY — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 8, 2017

Update: am now sitting on the floor watching Allison Williams make race jokes https://t.co/holn7Fm5In — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) May 8, 2017