“The new ‘Blade Runner: 2049′ trailer is here & it’s dystopian as hell”
  • May 09, 2017

  • By Kaiser
Here’s the full-length trailer for Blade Runner: 2049. It looks very dark and dystopian, which sort of fits with the world now. [LaineyGossip]
22 Responses to ““The new ‘Blade Runner: 2049′ trailer is here & it’s dystopian as hell””

  1. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I so can’t wait for this. Ford, Gosling and Leto in one movie, it has to be good. Villeneuve isn’t a bad director.

  2. Sanna says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Cant wait!

  3. Sunya says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Harrison Ford looks tired, and makes the movie look tired as well.

  4. isabelle says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Denis Villieneuve has become my favorite modern Director, will be there on opening night. He shoots beautiful complex films. Think he is a perfect director for Blade Runner.

  5. Rosie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Wonder Woman looks so bad, no one is going to see that mess.

  6. Barb says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Anxious to see. Can’t count the times I have watched the original.

  7. vauvert says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I’m there for Ford any day. Gosling, meh (I know, great actor… not who I would have chosen of this). It looks the way I dreamed it would, so… perfect.

  8. Veronica says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    To be fair, society is becoming a little more dystopian every day.

  9. Mannori says:
    May 9, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Blade Runner 2049 looks amazing and I have the utmost trust in Villeneuve and Deakins. I’m fine with Gosling, he’s not the most skilled actor but responds well to certain directors and the right material for him, and this one fits well just as Drive did. I’m here mostly because of two actresses who seem to be born to fit perfectly in this dystopian world: MacKenzie Davis and Robin Wright. I’m not liking the amount of screentime and importance , at least that we can deduce from his trailer, given to a really mediocre “it” girl that the power to be are trying to make happen: Ana De Armas. I hope Leto won’t ruin everything with his overacting and ham, but given that he’s been in the film’s Budapest set for just a few days, I’m hopeful that his part is just a glorified cameo. Overall: I’m into it. But for a huge fan of the original and the books I feel like they’ve give too much away from this trailer alone you can deduce a lot of things, easily. It also has a mediocre editing but for the rest is just perfect.

  10. Kamelia says:
    May 9, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    The previous Wonder Woman trailers looked much better but this one just makes me lose hope in this movie even though I want it to do really well at the box office!

  11. Fresh says:
    May 9, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Yeeeessss. “You’re special.” I’m guessing he’s the same as HF’s character in the first one. SPOILER -> They send replicants who don’t know they’re replicants to fight troublesome replicants. (Scott confirmed HF’s character was indeed a replicant in some interview.)
    Aside, why are there so many sexualised images of women in the movie?

