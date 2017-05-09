“The new ‘Blade Runner: 2049′ trailer is here & it’s dystopian as hell”

Here’s the full-length trailer for Blade Runner: 2049. It looks very dark and dystopian, which sort of fits with the world now. [LaineyGossip]
I so can’t wait for this. Ford, Gosling and Leto in one movie, it has to be good. Villeneuve isn’t a bad director.
Cant wait!
Harrison Ford looks tired, and makes the movie look tired as well.
Harrison Ford looks his age. Old.
Denis Villieneuve has become my favorite modern Director, will be there on opening night. He shoots beautiful complex films. Think he is a perfect director for Blade Runner.
I hope you are right because I was not the biggest fan of Blade Runner.
Read the book, Do Androids Dream Of Electric Sheep. It fills in a little more what the first movie missed. (Though I personally loved the first one.)
Wonder Woman looks so bad, no one is going to see that mess.
Which pisses me off because it’ll be blamed on having a female protagonist and not bad writing.
Yup, I hope I’m wrong and it’s amazing and does super well!
I was a fan of the tv series as a kid so I still plan to see it.
Disagree. It’s the only superhero movie I’ve been looking forward to in years (same with my friends). Gal looks like she kicks ass.
I really want WW to succeed but you’re right, this looks lame and too serious and the slo-mo overkill doesn’t help either. And Gal Gardot’s acting is not good? After seeing the pics of Angelina Jolie in her bad-ass boots on that fair yesterday – man, she would have killed it as WW.
Anxious to see. Can’t count the times I have watched the original.
Me too and the music takes me right back to the original.
I’m there for Ford any day. Gosling, meh (I know, great actor… not who I would have chosen of this). It looks the way I dreamed it would, so… perfect.
To be fair, society is becoming a little more dystopian every day.
Blade Runner 2049 looks amazing and I have the utmost trust in Villeneuve and Deakins. I’m fine with Gosling, he’s not the most skilled actor but responds well to certain directors and the right material for him, and this one fits well just as Drive did. I’m here mostly because of two actresses who seem to be born to fit perfectly in this dystopian world: MacKenzie Davis and Robin Wright. I’m not liking the amount of screentime and importance , at least that we can deduce from his trailer, given to a really mediocre “it” girl that the power to be are trying to make happen: Ana De Armas. I hope Leto won’t ruin everything with his overacting and ham, but given that he’s been in the film’s Budapest set for just a few days, I’m hopeful that his part is just a glorified cameo. Overall: I’m into it. But for a huge fan of the original and the books I feel like they’ve give too much away from this trailer alone you can deduce a lot of things, easily. It also has a mediocre editing but for the rest is just perfect.
Agree, esp. about Leto. I’m so over him making everything about him. He’s a decent actor when he can be reigned in a bit.
Blergh, Leto made me throw up in my mouth a little. This looks ok to me. Not great (I’m SO freaking OVER reboots, sequels and live action adaptations. There are so many new different stories to tell. TELL THEM!) but I trust Villeneuve to produce something at least visually stunning and that after all is what made the original cult.
The previous Wonder Woman trailers looked much better but this one just makes me lose hope in this movie even though I want it to do really well at the box office!
Yeeeessss. “You’re special.” I’m guessing he’s the same as HF’s character in the first one. SPOILER -> They send replicants who don’t know they’re replicants to fight troublesome replicants. (Scott confirmed HF’s character was indeed a replicant in some interview.)
Aside, why are there so many sexualised images of women in the movie?
