Channing Tatum shares sweet message about his wife, high hopes for his daughter

Channing Tatum recently penned a guest essay for the June issue of Cosmopolitan. It did not involve “50 Ways to Drive Your Man Wild” or anything you’re probably used to seeing in the women’s mag. The 37-year-old actor used the space to promote his newly-launched Magic Mike Live show at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (yes, this really is a thing,) but also took some time to gush about wife Jenna Dewan Tatum and to share his hope that his 4-year-old daughter, Everly, can live in a world without “preconceived standards” for women.

In the essay, Channing, who (possibly as a result of Jenna’s influence) identifies himself as a feminist, says that the sexiest thing his 36-year-old wife ever did was when she “blurted out that she knew exactly what she wanted in life and she didn’t have to look for it anymore because it was me.” He went on to say that Jenna’s “radical authenticity” made him fall “head over heels” in love. He went on to say that all he really wanted for Everly was for her “to be expectation-less with her love and not allow preconceived standards to affect her, to ask herself what she wants and feel empowered enough to act on it,” just like her Mom.

He goes on to wax poetic about the power of finding one’s true love, declaring, “I guess if there’s one thing that I think men wish women knew, it’s just that they alone are enough. When more women start to truly feel this power in themselves, the world will become so magical, it makes my head hurt.”

Speaking of magical, Channing makes a subtle plug about the new Vegas show. He says he turned the film into a live experience because he wanted women “to feel what it’s like to exist in a world where men really listen to them, where they treat them like goddesses, and where they can feel comfortable and proud to express the full force of their sexual energy together.”

Ummm…I’m good on the first bit, true love for your wife, high hopes for your daughter, but that last bit is a little much. Granted, I am not a big fan of male strip revues or Magic Mike, but I’ve never thought that a lap dance would make me feel “listened to” or anything like a goddess. Maybe that’s just me. But hey, I still like Channing…and, if you’re into that sort of thing, I heard the Vegas show is actually pretty good.