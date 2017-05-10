Eva Longoria on working out: ‘I always wish my trainer doesn’t show’



Eva Longoria covers the new issue of Health magazine in a bikini and I like that they didn’t photoshop her to within an inch of her life. She looks incredible and I’m sure there’s computer wizardry involved too but at least she doesn’t look like they gave her fake tight abs as is common on those fitness magazines. Inside she talks about her favorite workouts, including running and spinning, and she’s getting headlines for the fact that she dislikes working out with her trainer and hopes he cancels every time. I’m actually surprised that Eva Longoria is saying this, that she hates to do certain types of workouts. Eva is promoting her new fashion line, and she says that she worked to make sure her clothing is comfortable and wearable.

What’s a typical workout for you like these days?

I’m a runner, first of all. I run a lot. But I also do SoulCycle, Pilates, yoga. I usually mix it up. Now I’m starting with weight training. I kind of laid off the weights for a while, but I went to my nutritionist the other day, and she was like, “Your muscle mass is low. You need to build muscle.” And I’m like “Oh man…” Do you have any least favorite exercises?

I don’t like moves that incorporate a lot of stuff. Like, “Lunge while you’re pressing and balancing,” and I’m like, “Uuuugh. I just want to do a biceps curl.” I don’t enjoy working out. I like the way I feel after working out. I always wish my trainer doesn’t show up. I’m always like, “I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels…” What is your advice for women who struggle with body positivity?

We do have a lot of pressure when people are telling us what we should look like. And I think you have to find your own truth. I don’t feel like we should go by these rules and social constructs of society, where you have to be a certain size to be pretty. But I’ve had friends who don’t work out or take care of themselves, and all of a sudden, there’s a health issue.

I’m like that with running, you couldn’t pay me to run and I hate it. I’m probably physically capable of doing it but it seems punishing to me. My philosophy is do what you love at the gym, so I do spinning, Zumba, kickboxing and yoga. There are times I don’t want to work out but I make an appointment with myself and keep it and once I get started its fun. I’m never like “I don’t like this” and if I feel that way I switch it up. Maybe Eva needs a new trainer or she should stop lifting weights if she hates it. I try to do barre or Pilates classes for weight bearing exercise because weight lifting is not my thing. Then again, I don’t look like Eva Longoria in a bikini so maybe I should get a trainer to make me do stuff I hate too.

Eva also said a lot of nice things about her husband of one year, José Bastón, and I especially liked this line. “I love being married to him. He’s just—I can’t even believe we found each other. We complement each other. We’re supportive of each other. We adore each other. It’s really sickening.” Do you have to be a certain type of person to find this? I really wonder sometimes.