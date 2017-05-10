Barack Obama just picked up a reported $3 million for a speech in Milan

Here are some photos of former President Barack Obama in Milan yesterday. Barry was giving a speech at Seeds & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit 2017. He was the keynote speaker, and according to the Daily Express, he charged the summit £2.5 million for the appearance. It involved the keynote address, but he also did a Q&A session, and apparently the Obama events were completely sold out, so I bet the summit at least made their money back?
Still, people are mad that an ex-president is making paid speeches. Personally, I don’t care. I didn’t care when Hillary Clinton – who was then an ex-senator and ex-Secretary of State – made paid speeches either. I think there are a lot of conversations to have about getting big money and dark money out of current political system, but to me, paid speeches are not some dark, mysterious or dishonorable thing. Even if an ex-politician is addressing a private party or non-public group, who cares? A lot of people care, apparently. People like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom criticized Obama’s $400,000 Wall Street speech last week. Sanders called Obama’s speaking fee “distasteful” and unfortunate.”
I’m not going to pretend that I don’t think Barry Obama picking up hundreds of thousands of dollars (if not millions of dollars) per speech is a bit tacky. It’s the kind of tackiness I expect from the Clintons, which is another reason Hillary’s speeches never bugged me. The Clintons are super-tacky. The Obamas always seemed so much classier, which is probably why some Democrats are in a snit about it. Obama was supposed to be different! He was supposed to be PURE, don’t you get it? But at the end of the day… he’s out of office and he’s completely free to do whatever he wants. Why should we hold Barry to a different ethical standard than we hold the current emperor?
Also: I’m going to need Barry to button at least one more button on his shirt. Seeing him without a tie and with the extra button undone is… unsettling.
I miss him so much
This. His face should be on some of those bills.
He needs some sort of income does he not
Better paid speech than black marketing or acting as oligarch and dictator’s puppet
He is already worth millions?
So? I will never understand why republicans can shill Nagini’s crap products from the WH but a democrat who is out of office should go leave in a cave on nuts and berries. Why is it tacky that he makes $? The man spent 8 long years doing a difficult job with grace and dignity. Making money now that he is a private citizen is nobody’s concern, and his income is his own business. There is no cap on what his personal fortune should be. If people want to pay to see him, good on him.
Get that $ Barry.
I also didn’t care that the Clintons made speeches or whatever. Out of office – do whatever you want. Selling favours while in office – go to jail. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. The Kushners are selling visa to Chinese millionaires, the Trump clown brothers are branding golf courses, home;s and who knows what else all over the world while protected by SS detail, Ivanka is “learning” on the job show to be a presidential advisor (apparently copying cheap shoe designs taught her foreign policy, diplomacy, military strategy etc.) – and people worry about Obama’s paid speeches. That is why this mess happened – the left has unsustainable idiotic purity tests, meanwhile Trumpsters happily oink in the swamp.
Nagini!! OMG I’m dead
Hey Vauvert! When did I defend Kellyanne Conway? or Jared Kushner?
Actually, he probably came out of the White House with very few tangible assets. His earning potential was high, but his actual existing wealth quite low.
U.S. presidents are paid $400k/year, a more than tidy sum, but they also have a LOT of expenses that no one knows about. They are billed at high rates for all food they eat, other than that at work-related events, travel not done in the course of business, personal staff time used, etc. Basically every single thing they and their family members do, eat and consume that is not DIRECTLY official presidential business is itemized and charged back to them. (Security costs are not one of these; those are taxpayer borne, even during “free” time.) It is not a free ride, by any means. Plus, Obama donated some of his presidential salary back to the treasury department.
Sure, the Obamas quickly got a mega-book deal, with an historic advance, so I’m not trying to argue they’re destitute, but the Obamas did not enter office as millionaires, and while in office almost certainly saw their net worth DECLINE, from what is when at least Michelle was still in the private sector. Of course, that all quickly changed once he was out of office and the offers rolled in.
I once heard of Hilary Clinton, who famously said they left the White House “broke,” that she felt that way because they were comfortable, but nowhere near the multi-millionaires and billionaires they regularly hobnobbed with. In their circles they were “broke,” by comparison. Which is both completely, logically understandable and wildly out of touch … Which you are very likely to be after leaving the White House bubble. Don’t forget where the Obamas spent their first weeks out of office … Hanging with Richard Branson on his yacht and private island. So, yeah, they probably felt “broke,” too, even if they have more than most Americans could ever even fantasize about.
Not condoning the mentality, just explaining it.
@VAUVERT 100% agree.
Trumps a billionaire. Obama being paid to make speeches people actually want to hear is 100% better than Trump being paid hundreds of thousands every weekend he goes on vacation golfing in Florida
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the Obama’s didn’t have that much money when he was elected and I can understand why he’s cashing now. He’s still relatively young and his plans for his next phase of politics will need funding.
I do hope that he will start organizing soon and make a difference in another way.
“that she felt that way because they were comfortable, but nowhere near the multi-millionaires and billionaires they regularly hobnobbed with”
I disagree. They had millions in legal fees after all of the lawsuits that Bill was involved in. They were actually in debt. I read articles about their financial situation during the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
vauvert well-said.
@ Vauvert this 1000x. He is a private citizen who has to make money. He days of being a great president is over( unfortunate for us). Let the man live his life how he wants to Bernie & Liz I’m looking at you.
Shelby- Just wondering. Is there a limit to how many millions someone can have? He has two daughters to put through college. He needs security because of right wing birther KKK nutjobs that still can’t accept that he was the POTUS. He made a very low salary while he was in office. And he is getting his income legit instead of funneling it through some phony foundation like Bono.
I am worth 1.5 and am not farting through silk everyday. You have to earn while you can earn.
He is a private citizen and is free to charge whatever people will pay for his presence and words. If he wasn’t so awesome, no one would be willing to pay millions upon millions for speeches and book deals. I am sure he will use some of the money to do good for other people, but if not – well it’s his money and he earned it.
agreed
I am sure Trumpety has done a whole lot worse for less money. I would do a speech for 30 dollars if I could get someone to pay me
Exactly. People want to know what he thinks and what he has to say. Why shouldn’t he be able to charge for his time and acknowledge his own value? This is so common, even Colin Powell gives paid speeches. Obama was speaking at a food summit here. Not sure what the issue is.
Plus the organisations he’s speaking to will no doubt charge whopping entry fees to hear his talks so he’s entitled to a share of that.
Good for him. Make that money. Get all of it. He’s out there working and looking damn fine doing it. I consider myself a Democratic Socialist, and I could not care less about this. Everyone needs to stay out of his business and stay laser focused on the shitshow that is our current president.
right?? He’s not a lobbyist, so what the problem is?
Exactly! Why should Obama be the only former president who doesn’t do paid speeches? He was an amazing president for 8 years; he was our no drama Obama! Let him do as many paid speeches as he wants, he’s no longer serving in public office and will never hold public office again (according to him). He & Michelle are also donating 4 million to a Chicago summer work program so he’s putting the money he’s getting to good use. Also, when he’s in the news you know that pisses off Emperor Baby Fists!
Make that money, honey!!
Taking up a collection to get him back….
^^^^^^^^
All politicians do it. It’s not an issue in my book, who gives a sh*t? Where is the difference between this and a book deal? The man worked HARD for 8 years and aged about 20. Why is he supposed to do it for free?
This is much better than our politicians (yes, the super correct Germans) working for large corporations 2 minutes after they are out of office. F*cking Schröder, his good friend Putin, and that Nord Stream/Gazprom embarrassment are still haunting me.
This. I honestly have no issue with these people making money off of speaking events – it IS less sketchy than many other ways they make money. So whatever. It’d be nice if they donated a nice chunk to some sort of cause, but whatever. As long as they’re filing it properly, I don’t really care.
In 2006/2007 Trump was the highest paid public speaker in the world – The Learning Annex
shelled out 1.5m per speech at an expo and only had to speak for an hour each time. In 1989 Regan made 2 million for two speeches and a tour in Japan and that’s 2m in 1989 money which would be closer to 3.8m now. Rudy Giuliani made $9.2 million – in 13 months doing this that he had to disclose when he was running in 2007. W has made somewhere to the tune of 15 million since leaving the WH. Dick Cheney makes 75k per event, his daughter makes 20k per. “The same year he joked about being recently unemployed, Mitt Romney made over $362,000 in speaking fees, according to USA Today.”
I believe Trudeau was making around 20k a pop for his speeches at one time.
The Obama’s donated $2 million of their own money for youth summer jobs in Chicago. They are already putting their wealth into action.
The speech money and the unbuttoned shirt….Barack might need to think about his brand before jumping into the post-President speech career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks better than Trump wearing his huge ill-fitting suits and that red tie that’s almost to the floor!
A lot of ex politicians do this, in the UK anyway, I don’t see the problem- I doubt any person on this planet would say no to being offered millions for a speech!
He’s such an amazing public speaker, though. I feel he would be worth every penny.
Let the man make his money. He is no longer the president. He is a private citizen now and should charge however much they are willing to pay for him to speak.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren need to focus on doing their actual jobs instead of worrying about what Barack is doing.
“Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren need to focus on doing their actual jobs instead of worrying about what Barack is doing.”
Yes!!!!
Yes! They need to mind their own business and get after El Cheeto. Unlike Sander & Warren, he was actually the president and when they get there and leave office they can charge whatever they want for their speeches. Until then, they need to get to work.
I think that problem of focus and priorities is part of the problem in the Democratic party. Trumps destroying the country? Let’s take a break from that to go after our past president for doing what all past presidents do…trying to get rich after they are out of office. I think a lot of them do that by sitting on boards, much sketching than a speaking fee since they are peddling influence.
THIS thousand times over. Go for it, Barack. Haters gonna hate.
I agree, he’s no longer POTUS and what he makes as a private citizen not in government anymore shouldn’t be an issue. I admire Sanders and Warren but come on.
Also $2.5 mil of that speech money is going into a summer jobs programme in Chicago so they’re certainly not hoarding that wealth or offshoring it. That’s a positive, is it not?
After eight years of disgusting republican and/or racist treatment, which is still going on, I wouldn’t quibble if he got 30 million per speech. He earned it by grace under pressure.
And where is the outrage by Deplorables about trump making millions WHILE IN OFFICE!!
He can go pose for a centerfold, for all I care. As long as he isn’t siphoning us as taxpayers, which is apparently happening at warp speed with the orange grifters.
Agree with everything you said. To add, I don’t get the media’s need to keep reporting on Obama’s activities and how much $$ he makes. I miss the man, but the media needs to stay focused on what drumpf and crew are doing.
Has he also lost some weight or is it just the unbuttoned shirt and not tie that is making him look different to me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get that money Barack. He just donated millions to helping kids in Chicago so I fail to see how an ex-President getting money and starting a foundation and donating is somehow a bad thing. He’s young as hell and not going anywhere for a long time. He won’t just shut up and go away like Bush did.
YES, I was going to post this too!
Yes, thank you—how much money did he and Michelle donate? It was three millions or thereabouts, wasn’t it?
2 million!
But in Clinton’s case, we all knew she was planning to run again for office, which made her fees a sticking point.
As for Obama, I would think he’s done with public office and is now a private citizen, so if he wants to charge that amount and get paid, then go get your money. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.
I totally agree. Also a speech to a food innovation summit is a little different than a speech to Wall Street bankers. I wasn’t happy with him giving a speech to Wall St last week, but at least he did so as a private citizen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It wasn’t like he waltzed up and spoke to a Wall Street bankers private board. It was a health care event sponsored by Cantor. I’m meh on the enormous speaking fees that presidents receive, but I find it outrageous that the media is getting so worked up when there are so many more serious issues and the fact that every single damn president has done this without nearly the same amount of drama.
*Yes, Hillary got flack (and a lot of it was overblown and unfair) but as you said she was running for office again.
Fair point about Clinton. She was not finished with elections, so her choice was very problematic.
No, these people do not have to stuggle to survive. In what universe do they need an extra mill or so? If you work for the good of the people then that is what you do. Grandiosity gets to them all. In the 80s I lived in New Zealand and one prime minister defied the USA ( David Lange) . Quite truculent for the times.(worth a Google)
Spent the rest of his life bitching how he couldn’t make a living. He could of course . Every last politician everywhere, if they serve their time gets a pension. Obama, Lange, same fish , different ponds… But same payday.
So he should do it for free? As you said, in what universe? The man is young, why in hell should he live on his pension (which isn’t exactly outrageous) after everything he’s done? So you work for the good of the people and that means you can’t make money? I understand none of that.
No he should make it clear that he donates the money. He was the leader of the free world. Don’t you think he has a responsibility to maintain that integrity?
Actually yeah if you work for the good of the people then your agenda is not to make money. And if you immediately go out getting over the top paying gigs you’ve lost all credibility. Obama is just the same as the rest of them. Pretty sure he and the fam can survive on the book royalties and the pension.
Sorry, but we don’t know what this money is going to go towards yet and frankly it isn’t our business. He is a private citizen and can do whatever he chooses. He could spend it on hookers and blow for all I care.
As I said below, he owes this country NOTHING. I’m not sure I understand how he is obligated to keep giving to a country and constituency that gave him so little credit and support during his presidency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he owes nobody anything. I still don’t understand how you arrive at that conclusion. He was elected. He served. With dignity. He left office. He’s no longer working for the American people so again, why does he have to work for free?
He shouldn’t HAVE to donate a single red cent. No one else is being asked to work for free, why should he? Every single former president has been paid for speeches. You have the grifter in the oval office squeezing the country’s coffers dry with his and his family’s trips and security, all while promoting his hotels and his children’s books and business, but THAT is okay, I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BUT, I can’t help but this this is quite out of the character he built while in office (like you say, expect tacky from the Clinton’s, not the Obama’s), and given the enormous payday from the book deal, I don’t buy the ‘he has bills to pay’ argument. It’s disappointing, given that he is giving republicans so much ammo. Personally, I think it is selfish and I expected better.
The all politicians do it argument doesn’t wash – Obama is revered unlike almost everyone else, except Beyonce.
” I don’t buy the ‘he has bills to pay’ argument”
Many presidents go into debt during office because they don’t get paid that much in grand scheme of things and legal bills are very high.
So the man is supposed to give up all his worldly possessions and become a Monk, why? To prove what? He isn’t doing anything wrong or illegal, and he does give a LOT back to charity. As much as some people may “revere” the man, plenty of people did/do still despise him and his family because he dared to be a black leader. It is unfair to expect to play saint while every other (white) Politian is ten times worse then he was or ever will be when it comes to greed.
I ain’t mad. Go out there and make that money Mr.Obama. He’s a private citizen and cannot run again unless this current clown regime overturns the 22nd amendment which in itself is a horrifying thought.
He’s a private citizen and no longer running for office. And we know how much he was paid and by whom and where it’s going. Do we have reason to believe he’s being paid by Russian oligarchs? No? Then what’s the effing problem? Complaints about this story is the perfect example of how Democrats are truly their own worst enemy. They’ll still be in a snit about a paid speech by Obama, about how he isn’t pure for some reason, and Trump will get reelected.
Not surprising. This was one of the attractions to the job for him, I’m sure.
After 8 years of “Obummer” and “Obozo” and the birther nonsense, I think he’s allowed to become a high paid celebrity speaker. At least he knows how to give a speech.
IDGAF, Make your money dad, Get a Book, A Movie, A Network A Scholarship 2 Libraries, A Photo book, An endorsement for ANYTHING , And Double it up then Let Mom Get All The Athletic deals JUST BE-F*CKING-CAUSE, Do It Like they all did it before you and no one had a problem with it, BE EXCELLENT, BE BLESSED, Live Long, Prosper, COOK King, COOK!! (CONTINUE LOOSING BUTTONS AND LOOKING LIKE STEEZY CINNAMON CAKE TOO!)
Exactly all of this. Exactly this. And I’m a Bernie supporter!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS!
Yes! This whole Obama-must-behave-like-a-saint nonsense is disgusting and incredibly racist. He is young. He is smart. He is a private citizen. If he was sitting at home, they’d bitch. When he’s on vacation, they bitch. When he works, they bitch. Anyone else notice a pattern?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Do It Like they all did it before you and no one had a problem with it”
YES!!!
with all the crap that is going on currently in Washington and the world, it is wasted energy to worry about how much money a private citizen is making and what he is spending it on.
He should be only measured on what happened during his 8 years in the WH.
A foundation or non-profit of some sort is imminent, so I can’t complain. Better to give it to the Obamas than most political families. Their empathy is genuine and they will surely put some of it back into their community.
They already have. Michelle and Barack have given 2 million dollars to fund a summer job program for young people in Chicago.
Get money, b*tch!
The hypocrisy is vomit inducing, and I think Elizabeth Warren needs to re-prioritize her concerns instead of commenting on this and so does Bernie Sanders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if they think their holier than thou attitude actually helps the cause? I’m not mad at Bernie (he’s never cashed in during all those years he’s been in Washington), but there is such a thing as learning when to be quiet. This is one of those times.
Every past president in my lifetime has done this and he is charging the going rate.
It gives me such joy to think that Jason Chaffetz is probably flipping out over it.
I care very little about the speeches. Bill & W do it all the time and I don’t remember the media ever breathlessly reporting on it….hm, wonder what’s the difference (sarcasm)? Yeah, Bill got some blowback (although the foundation got more) but it was nothing like Barack has received for two speeches. I actually do find the enormous fees for speaking tours to be kind of meh, but ALL public figures charge, many Presidents leave the WH in debt, and there are 500 more important things in the political arena than a retired politician giving speeches. One also has to be blind to not see the racial element in play at the coverage because I can tell you all of us black folks have picked up on it. We have to do everything twice as good or live up to the racist magical negro trope or white folks flip their shit on us.
HOWEVER, has a more legit outlet confirmed this? Because I thought the Daily Express was seen as kind of the Daily Mail lite and not particularly legit? It seems strange that a food conference would spend 5x the amount of a health conference sponsored by a wealthy backer, even if the food conference had a Q & A. I suspect he was paid far less and the news might just be throwing out a high number to try and get people to freak.
This is so dumb, and spurred on by nothing more than mostly racist malice and utterly un-genuine concern trolling.
There is a valid, reasonable and extremely rational argument to be made that the wealth inequality in the U.S. is utterly unsustainable. That the wealthy’s ever increasing share of the country’s total financial worth, facilitated with government assistance, creates two very distinct Americas. I would make that argument myself. But, in doing so, you would also have to note that almost all “real” wealth in the United States is INHERITED. It’s not the movie stars, athletes or former politicians that are the primary, or even secondary, reason the system is tilted. That people like Barack Obama, coming from a solid middle to lower class background, becoming a multimillionaire, is actually a wildly improbable and infinitely rare success story. That most wealth in this world is simply earned FROM wealth, via passive accumulation and manipulation, not by one’s own actions (e.g. the entire Trump family, the Kushner family, etc.).
But the argument that it’s OK for OTHER rich people to get richer by earning outrageous sums for little or no work, but not this PARTICULAR (oh shocker, non-white) person, is bogus on its face. Every president in the modern era that survived to become an ex-president has made speeches, and was paid handsomely to do so. I do not begrudge ANY of them those windfalls, any more than I begrudge professional athletes or movie stars their grotesquely large salaries. (Which is to sigh and say, ‘Must be nice,’ and then move on to far bigger issues.)
Unless President Obama is engaging in political quid pro quo for his, yes, obscenely large paychecks, spending or investing them in an illegal manner or failing to pay the taxes on that income, this is a big, fat NON-STORY.
Is it ridiculous for Tom Cruise to make $100 million on a single Mission Impossible movie and give a big chunk of that to his cult-like religion, as it was rumored he did? Absolutely! Does that make it illegal or immoral? Not so much. And it is also true that if Tom Cruise made that much on an MI film, then think how much the studio, investors and whatnot made on top of that astronomical sum? The same way that LeBron James salary to “just play a game” seems grotesque to someone making $40k/year and struggling to survive, but doesn’t even scratch the surface of the amount of money the NBA owners are making on their franchises. It’s the, ‘Ignore what’s behind that curtain,’ argument of wealth inequality. A false equivalence that doesn’t stand up to even a few minutes of rational, logical argument.
Trevor Noah said everything about this that needed to be said, as far as I’m concerned. And it seems like the Obamas are donating money as fast as they make it. But even if they weren’t, I’d be fine with them cleaning up.
When you’re one of the best public speakers in the world, why wouldn’t you charge people to hear you speak? He knows his worth. What he’s doing is work and he charges a fee for it. George W. Bush said he needed to ‘replenish the coffers’ after he left office and got paid to give speeches, and his family is rich. Bush charged Vets to hear his speak! There was mild outrage but the black man does it and now it’s the worst thing in the world? People are so transparent. If I did a job that only about 40 other people had done, and had been the most powerful person in the world, you better believe I would charge a fee to speak. BO is supposed to provide a service for free? He’s not Jesus, he’s an ex-politician. He’s not obligated to live his black life to please other people. He’s been a public servant for much of his life and now as a private citizen (Who has a charity foundation which just gave $2 million towards jobs for Chicago youth), knows his worth and is getting paid. And again, he’s the First. Black. President. He and his family had to endure death threats, insults, and he dealt with outrageous obstruction from Rs because of the color of his skin. He’s earned every single penny. I hope he continues to charge the fees and that people keep crying about it while his pockets flourish.
This x1000.
Awesome. He deserves every penny he gets for this. Can anybody who is against him being paid for this name someone who would always do this for free? Politicians, celebrities, and anybody else people want to hear speak, always get paid big bucks for speeches. Wish we still had you, Obama!
The ONLY thing that’s bad about this is that it means he’ll never hold public office again. When he was president he held his administration to a very high ethics standard, so there’s no way he would ever run for office or accept a political appointment after accepting million dollar paydays from the media, finance, and food industries.
I just miss him and am having a hard time accepting that he’s really done with politics…
Yeah, okay. Imma be checking for Warren and Sanders after retirement to see them doing speeches for hugs and alfalfa sprouts! 😑
Bwahaha exactly!!
LMMFAO4EVA @ HUGS AND ALFALFA SPROUTS
I hope that he continues to take ALL of the money. He earned every cent. One should aspire to handle the gross indignations he suffered with such grace and class.
I’m really confused as to why it’s tacky for any ex-politician, Obama or Clinton, to get paid lots of money for their speeches? Organizations and companies, are willing to pay to hear from a person who has been the most powerful person in the world for almost a decade. In the Clinton’s case, they’ve seen the underbelly of politics and yeah, I would want to hear from them. Yes, if he’s charging the Boys and Girls club millions of dollars, then yes, it’s tacky. There is a market for this out there. The Obama’s, like the Clinton’s, are building generational wealth for their children and future generations. I would rather them make their money this way than defrauding struggling people with stupid colleges and tacky gold buildings.
P.S. Totally agree about the botton. Just one button, Barry
Those people complaining would ttake the money in a heartbeat. Just jealous
Anybody listen to Pod Save America? The recent episode that was live from Seattle, the guys (former Obama administration members) were asked what their best memory from working for him was and Tommy Vietor referenced Iowa 2007.
Summarizing here but basically Tommy was new to the job and was tasked with getting the Des Moines Gazette endorsement for Obama (a very sought after and powerful endorsement) and unfortunately, failed to get their support.
He was scared shitless to tell Obama but O was chill AF about it, telling him that it’s ok and not to worry.
There are countless stories on that podcast about Obama’s gentle and calm temperament, his kindness, his generosity, his humor. It is a MUST-LISTEN for anyone who loves Obama.
I miss him so f*cking much.
Love their Podcast. Lovett or Leave is good too.
I am LOVING their little media empire – you just reminded me I need to subscribe to Pod Save the People, too. And Lovett or Leave It is fantastic!
These guys were arguably some of the closest to Obama and they speak of him with such reverence.
I just subscribed literally at 7 am while watching the news with intent to catch up some today
Jesus, they’re still going on and on about this? They’re no longer in the White House, they’re not running or going to run for office, they’re donating tons of money, they’re committed to continue working to help people.
With everything happening, it kind of baffles me that the media keeps focusing on this, not going to lie. I don’t know why, when the NYT is running a “Normalizing Fascism 101″ column now.
And anyway, he deserves waaaaay more than that for dealing with the GOP for two terms… and counting. So does Michelle for that matter.
Plus, they’re both incredibly gifted orators with important things to say. I ain’t mad at all.
I don’t have an issue with him making ALL the money one bit! He’s a private citizen and is allowed to make an income as he sees fit. He doesn’t owe any of us anything and honestly after the bs he endured for 8 years, he deserves it. Also he and Michelle donate millions to different charities and organizations.
“Personally I don’t care”
And this is exactly how Wall Street keeps control of the US, how they keep their giant tax breaks and the reason the poor keep getting poorer…. cause people don’t care that their politicians are all bought and sold. the growing poverty in America is directly related to our politicians being bought by Wall Street and other corporations.
I’ll always find Former President Jimmy Carter, who rarely accepts these kinds of things and has since the end of his administration work tirelessly to cure diseases, more respectable then recent Presidents who immediately cash in proving what their true goal was all along.
Hey, there. Hi! So, Barack Obama has left the White House. Yeah, you can’t call him a politician that’s been “bought and sold.” Because he’s not actually a politician?
FYI: Former President Jimmy Carter charges 50-75k for speaking engagements. He usually puts the money back into his charitable foundation. Obama recently donated 2 million to fund a youth job program in Chicago–maybe he was inspired by good ole Jimmy?
I totally agree. I find the dualism interesting. I find it with the recent strain of presidents. This is why inequality exist in America. Go example, government regulators are afraid to go after crooks on Wall Street because they know that after stint they will get a job on Wall Street. This behaviour is call the pipeline to Wall Street or lobbying. In addition, many members , from both parties, are allow to bid on Wall Street even though they usually have insider information. This give an unfair advantage and they should be banned from Wall Street during their tenure. This why it is called public service. It is the insidious nature of the White House that inequality and political corruption have n both sides to thrive in the United States. Hopefully, people raise up request better arrive from third government. Remember the decline started with President Reagan.
I would much rather have politicians accept speaking fees than accept cushy gigs on Wall Street, get partnerships in big DC law firms, or go on the payroll of industry lobbyists, which is where a lot of senators and congresspeople end up after they leave office.
@anon, it’s been a few decades now, but I – and a few thousand others – paid good money to attend a speech given by former President Carter. I’m pretty sure he didn’t appear free of charge. His accomplishments aren’t diminished because he accepted a fee to appear, and I don’t think any less of him for doing it.
LOL people really thought the Obamas were gonna go back to their pre-White House existence. Why would they? And why the hell SHOULD they?
The best quote I heard about this–so the first black president should also be the first one to forego making any money after his presidency?? Riiiight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus, all the hubbub about really rich people paying other rich, but slightly less so, people outrageous sums is, notably, focused on the lower rung on the ladder. If the mob outrage is all on the gargantuan salaries of actors, athletes and other public figures, maybe no one will notice the Koch brothers, et al, who are hiding in the shadows and paying 3% income tax on their investment income, which totals more than a whole team of LaBron’s will earn in their lifetime.
Best president of my lifetime.
woulda want to see him guest judge on Shark Tank or something. i know he is not a businessman or entrepreneur, and even the Tank now is different than it first started (too much sob stories now for one), and he probably wouldn’t (shouldn’t) invest in a business (unless it’s with another shark), but i think it’ll be so dope if he did. small business america, and a past president with a big heart and empathy.
(suddenly thought of this because my youtube randomly showed me the segment with the Tree Tepee guy; i’ve never cried watching reality tv with their contrived small violins, but ye bet i did when Tree guy showed–he cared so much, and his big heart floors me).
eh sorry for the tangent. but yeah. my two cents.
The last thing we need is another president on, or from, D-list reality TV.
A reporter was arrested in WV for asking HHS Sec price a question. What do you think is next: food rationing? deputizing children to spy on parents? forced labor of intellectuals? The destruction of the Cobstitution marches on.
http://www.newsweek.com/tom-price-reporter-arrested-us-capitol-dan-heyman-606510
Get yours ‘bama!!!
Also Kaiser, “Also: I’m going to need Barry to button at least one more button on his shirt. Seeing him without a tie and with the extra button undone is… unsettling.” made me laugh out so loud in office. I was thinking the exact thing while looking at the photos but was saying “let down your hair Obama!!!
Ok I haven’t commented in a while because, you know, Life but…
I’m with Trevor Noah on this, Why does the FIRST black President have to be the FIRST President to not make money on speeches, etc after they leave office? WHY? Why DOES HE have to be the pure one? WHY? F**K THAT!! Make that money Barry. Michelle too if she wants.
Yes, Obama is proof positive of the ridiculous, nonsensical double standard that is very much still in play in America. For a black man to do the same job/get the same respect, he has to be 10x as good as his white equivalent. Lord knows what the scale is for women of color. 100x?
The Obamas have spent a life dedicated to, and sacrificing for, public service. He will never again run for public office, and Michelle has said she has no interest in doing so. If they wanted to cash in and check out, especially given the electoral college’s middle finger to his legacy that is currently watching CNN with spittle coming out of his mouth in the Oval Office, who could blame them?
But they’re not. They’re already donating to charity, lending their fame, expertise AND PERSONAL MONEY to countless charitable endeavors.
No matter how you try to smear them, the Obamas remain the most decent, above board and beloved First Family in modern history.
I don’t think it is about his “blackness”. Obama called people to a higher standard. Everyone thought that he also lived to a higher standard then those that came before him. He was not one of the wealthy elite that really couldn’t care less about the average person and exploited the wealth and paydays that everyone knows they are not worth. Is it his right to use the the corrupt system that past presidents have used to accumulate wealth beyond must people’s dreams? For sure it is. And does it make him just the same as past presidents. For sure it does. He is just the same as the rest. No higher standard, not a better man – just like the rest. That is what has people upset. Unfortunately this pulls him down and tarnishes his reputation. Is he donating any of this to charity – or is it all for himself? Just wondering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he does need an extra button or tie. His neck looks oddly vulnerable somehow. Re speeches for $$$$ …. well, he’s out of office now so no conflict ultimately? I would hope he’d do some charitable talks for free but he wants to make a living so I guess it’s the rubber chicken circuit!
When I see Obama I’m like Ralphie’s little brother Randy when he’s laying on the ground crying, don’t leave me, come back, come baaaaaaaaaaaaaack…..:(
What’s the fuss. He’s no longer in office, he’s a private citizen. He’s being offered the money by private entities who are willing and able to pay him that much – why is he not supposed to take it? Perhaps a better question to investigate is how some of these organizations have so much money lying around to pay him for speaking. It’s their dough.
He and MO struggled for years earlier in their marriage with bills while he was building his political and public service career; as a Harvard LS grad he was foregoing tons of income he would have otherwise earned as a corporate attorney or aspiring partner at a large firm. He has a right to play catch up financially. He (like Bill Clinton) was not born to comfort like the Bushes were; he doesn’t have a trust fund waiting for him post-presidency to fall back on.
Get money as they say. These initial huge fees he and Michelle are commanding will eventually drop as time goes on and we draw further from the Obama WH years. They are front-loading as they should.
