Barack Obama just picked up a reported $3 million for a speech in Milan

Here are some photos of former President Barack Obama in Milan yesterday. Barry was giving a speech at Seeds & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit 2017. He was the keynote speaker, and according to the Daily Express, he charged the summit £2.5 million for the appearance. It involved the keynote address, but he also did a Q&A session, and apparently the Obama events were completely sold out, so I bet the summit at least made their money back?

Still, people are mad that an ex-president is making paid speeches. Personally, I don’t care. I didn’t care when Hillary Clinton – who was then an ex-senator and ex-Secretary of State – made paid speeches either. I think there are a lot of conversations to have about getting big money and dark money out of current political system, but to me, paid speeches are not some dark, mysterious or dishonorable thing. Even if an ex-politician is addressing a private party or non-public group, who cares? A lot of people care, apparently. People like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both of whom criticized Obama’s $400,000 Wall Street speech last week. Sanders called Obama’s speaking fee “distasteful” and unfortunate.”

I’m not going to pretend that I don’t think Barry Obama picking up hundreds of thousands of dollars (if not millions of dollars) per speech is a bit tacky. It’s the kind of tackiness I expect from the Clintons, which is another reason Hillary’s speeches never bugged me. The Clintons are super-tacky. The Obamas always seemed so much classier, which is probably why some Democrats are in a snit about it. Obama was supposed to be different! He was supposed to be PURE, don’t you get it? But at the end of the day… he’s out of office and he’s completely free to do whatever he wants. Why should we hold Barry to a different ethical standard than we hold the current emperor?

Also: I’m going to need Barry to button at least one more button on his shirt. Seeing him without a tie and with the extra button undone is… unsettling.