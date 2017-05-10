Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey & for real, it wasn’t about Russia!

In the early evening on Tuesday, mob boss Donald Trump sent his personal bodyguard to hand-deliver a letter to James Comey at the FBI. Comey was actually in LA at the time, just hours away from making a speech to federal agents in California, so Comey did not get to see his official walking papers before the news broke on TV and online. So, yes, Emperor Bigly has fired the FBI Director. This comes after Bigly fired: Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, all of the US Attorneys (especially Preet Bharara, who was investigating Trump’s business ties) and of course, Mike Flynn.

We don’t need to get into all of the details here, but suffice to say, no one is buying Bigly’s story that he fired Comey because of the Deputy AG’s recommendation. The Deputy AG’s letter was basically “Comey has damaged the credibility of the FBI because of his mishandling of the Clinton-email saga.” While I don’t doubt that Bigly was irritated that Comey has not LOCKED HER UP, let’s be real: Comey was fired by Trump because Comey was overseeing the investigation into Trump’s Russia connections. Reportedly, after Comey testified last week before the Senate, Trump made the decision that Comey had to go and he tasked Jeff Sessions with finding a reason why they should fire Comey. Politico reports that Trump’s decision was based almost entirely on his frustration with the Russia investigation. Oh, and this was the dismissal letter Trump sent to Comey:

Dear Director Comey: I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately. While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau. It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission. I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors. Donald J. Trump

[Via Vox]

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.” THE FACT THAT TRUMP SAID THAT OUTRIGHT. The fact that Trump A) lied his ass off in a dismissal letter and B) released the letter publicly so that everyone would know the real reason for the dismissal.

Obviously, there needs to be a special prosecutor and/or an independent counsel. I also have a little bit of faith in the career FBI people too. I mean, I hear the New York FBI field office is “Trumpland,” but there are many career FBI people who do their jobs apolitically. Comey’s firing came during the same time that the FBI and federal prosecutors issued subpoenas in the Flynn investigation too. And now that Comey has been sh-tcanned, what are the chances that we’re going to get a TON of leaks from the FBI?