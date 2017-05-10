Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey & for real, it wasn’t about Russia!

In the early evening on Tuesday, mob boss Donald Trump sent his personal bodyguard to hand-deliver a letter to James Comey at the FBI. Comey was actually in LA at the time, just hours away from making a speech to federal agents in California, so Comey did not get to see his official walking papers before the news broke on TV and online. So, yes, Emperor Bigly has fired the FBI Director. This comes after Bigly fired: Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, all of the US Attorneys (especially Preet Bharara, who was investigating Trump’s business ties) and of course, Mike Flynn.

We don’t need to get into all of the details here, but suffice to say, no one is buying Bigly’s story that he fired Comey because of the Deputy AG’s recommendation. The Deputy AG’s letter was basically “Comey has damaged the credibility of the FBI because of his mishandling of the Clinton-email saga.” While I don’t doubt that Bigly was irritated that Comey has not LOCKED HER UP, let’s be real: Comey was fired by Trump because Comey was overseeing the investigation into Trump’s Russia connections. Reportedly, after Comey testified last week before the Senate, Trump made the decision that Comey had to go and he tasked Jeff Sessions with finding a reason why they should fire Comey. Politico reports that Trump’s decision was based almost entirely on his frustration with the Russia investigation. Oh, and this was the dismissal letter Trump sent to Comey:

Dear Director Comey:

I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.

While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.

It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.

I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.

Donald J. Trump

[Via Vox]

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.” THE FACT THAT TRUMP SAID THAT OUTRIGHT. The fact that Trump A) lied his ass off in a dismissal letter and B) released the letter publicly so that everyone would know the real reason for the dismissal.

Obviously, there needs to be a special prosecutor and/or an independent counsel. I also have a little bit of faith in the career FBI people too. I mean, I hear the New York FBI field office is “Trumpland,” but there are many career FBI people who do their jobs apolitically. Comey’s firing came during the same time that the FBI and federal prosecutors issued subpoenas in the Flynn investigation too. And now that Comey has been sh-tcanned, what are the chances that we’re going to get a TON of leaks from the FBI?

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

116 Responses to “Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey & for real, it wasn’t about Russia!”

  1. sarri says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:19 am

    So I guess someone who is pro Trump and Russia will be hired now… great.

    Reply
    • Mrs. Wellen Melon says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:32 am

      Jared Kushner will do it. He does everything.

      Reply
    • Rachel says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Obviously. I was working late last night, so I didn’t hear the story until I turned on the 11pm news. And then I was so livid, I couldn’t get to sleep. The nerve! The NERVE! To say you’re going to hire someone who can restore public trust and then to back that up in a tweet talking about restoring integrity?? How about restoring the public trust and integrity of the White House?? Start with having him investigated by someone he can’t hire and fire. Jesus. How can his supporters be so stupid as to continue to believe in this man? I just don’t get it. I mean, I know they do. I live in an area where I hear people talk about what a great job he’s doing EVERY DAY. And Sean Spicer telling reporters repeatedly that a special prosecutor isn’t necessary because the system “is working.” Yeah, a system where Trump can fire anyone who has the power to investigate all his stinking sh*t and hire someone else who will parrot back whatever Trump tells him totally works for Trump. Doesn’t work so much for the American people.

      Reply
  2. Luca76 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Totally f**ked I know there’s a protest in DC today hopefully there will be lots of uproar and calls for and IC. It needs to happen or the Russia investigation will be shut down

    Reply
    • Eric says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:35 am

      The investigation will NOT be shut down. Loyalists to Comey are on it and subpoenas on Flynn have been issued.

      You cannot fire the FBI, only the Director or Dep Director. They are compiling and copying info as we speak.

      Reply
      • grabbyhands says:
        May 10, 2017 at 9:14 am

        I admire your optimism. But I think they are fully capable of shutting the investigation down for the foreseeable future. Who is going to stop him, honestly?

        The truth about this isn’t going to come out in full for a long time, I think and by that time, 45 will have tied up safety from prosecution for himself at least.

    • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:42 am

      It’ll take a longer time to shut down, but I think you are right in a way. Even if the rethugs were somehow able to jam through another Trump lackey, like Ghouliani or Perpetual embarrassment Chris Christie, the head of the FBI does not really run the investigation. It can be slowed down to the point that it seems that it is ineffective but, it can still go on. Comey is still testifying in public on Thursday. He also had a lot of supporters in the FBI, maybe this is the fuel they need to actually wrap this up and start arresting people- if they aren’t actively working on it now.

      Given the leaks that have been coming out about the administration, I truly believe that there are still some morally good people left in the DOJ. They do need to shut down that NY office though.

      Reply
  3. MunichGirl says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I wanted to take a vacation in America next year but I just can’t as long as Drumpf is president.

    Reply
  4. Mike says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Phase two of any dictatorship is to purge any threats. The press is already being intimidated so that was phase one. I am sure a Trump flunky will be appointed and the GOP will sit on its hands and watch as democracy is dismantled right in front of us

    Reply
  5. Prince says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:23 am

    In other words “Russia” was about to blow up right in his face and that’s why he fired him.

    Reply
  6. astrid says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Real life is stranger than fiction. I couldn’t have made this up if I tried

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:30 am

      I know. And keeping up with the news every day is a full time job. It was already an exhausting day, news-wise, and this news late in the day took everything up several notches. My FB feed was completely blowing up about it, when it had quieted down a ton lately.

      Trump’s letter was so strange.

      Reply
      • Sixer says:
        May 10, 2017 at 7:36 am

        I’m considering moving to a remote Scottish island and going completely off grid. And I’m only half joking.

      • Lightpurple says:
        May 10, 2017 at 7:49 am

        This news broke as I was writing a memo to a client about whether or not we would be able to defend the termination of an employee through the various administrative agencies and reviewing his draft termination letter. Suffice it to say that the letter I approved looked nothing like the unprofessional, unsupported, childish crap that Trump sent out. And Comey learned that he was fired from television. Everything about this was handled in the most unprofessional manner possible.

      • Becky says:
        May 10, 2017 at 7:54 am

        LP, it looks completely unprofessional doesn’t it?

        And the whole issue of the circumstances of the firing, what anyone thinks of Comey, was completely irregular.

      • Lightpurple says:
        May 10, 2017 at 8:26 am

        @Becky, the timing was highly suspect. The document items in the letter all occurred over 8 months ago. If they were grounds for termination, it should have been in January if he was so concerned about the integrity of the FBI OR he could have waited for the completion of the ongoing internal investigation into Comey’s acts. But no, instead, he suddenly just this week orders yet another investigation into something that is currently being investigated, our tax dollars at waste here, which concludes in the space of a day, based on absolutely no new information. And acts on the same day the grand jury issues subpoenas. This smells very bad

  7. amy says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:25 am

    He’ll meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today… I doubt all this is a coincidence.

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:27 am

    If you believe this was about Hillary, I got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

    “THE FACT THAT TRUMP SAID THAT OUTRIGHT.”- amen, Kaiser. That letter is unbelievable.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:50 am

      I believe this was about the grand jury subpoenas.

      Reply
      • Cherise says:
        May 10, 2017 at 8:10 am

        This.

        Also, NYT and CNN among others are reporting that sources say that Trump made the decision to fire him AND THEN asked the DOJ to find legal justification. This is why the AG and DAG memos are dated on the same day he was fired. Ordinarily a recommendation that grave would never be actioned on the same day much less same week. Remember there is already an investigation on how Comey handled the election period. One would probably wait for that to conclude before becoming the second president to ever fire an FBI director. Trump is in panic mode for sure

    • BearcatLawyer says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:52 am

      Rumour in legal circles has it that indictments are about to come down. While none are supposedly for Emperor Baby Fists, they are for his very close allies. It will not be difficult
      to connect the dots. Obviously if any of them decide to cooperate and spill their guts to avoid prosecution, things could get really horrible for Cheeto Mussolini and his cronies darn fast.

      As an aside, the release of this letter shows what an idiot Bigly Easy D is. The second paragraph might as well say, “Trump is DEFINITELY under investigation.” Law enforcement can lie to targets of investigations; it is totally permissible. And anyone who thinks Comey spontaneously and voluntarily told our fascist Dear Orange Leader that he was not being investigated is foolish. No, I suspect Dictator in Chief called Comey and demanded to know what the FBI was investigating re: Russia and the election, and Comey wisely refused to confess what his agents had uncovered and what they were still exploring.

      Reply
      • Christin says:
        May 10, 2017 at 8:32 am

        And how specific he was to state three times. It’s also odd to fire the guy while he’s doing a speech across the country, and he has to find out about via the teievision screens in the room. That is incredibly unprofessional and humiliating.

        This morning, someone mentioned there were even questions about how he’d travel back to D.C., since he was no longer an employee. Apparently they proceeded with the private jet, but there was reportedly confusion about what to do.

  9. Lindy79 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Under the advice of the AG…who recused himself from the Russian investigations…yeah not suss at all.

    The fact he even put that line in about him being cleared into a letter where he’s firing someone….f*cking hell.

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:28 am

    They are running scared, Comey was clearly getting too close. Plus Sessions should never have been involved as didn’t he ‘rescue’ himself? Breach of ethics right there. These clowns clearly don’t care about the law, they are acting like they are above it.

    And yes that 2nd para says it all – not only has he admitted that there is something to investigate but he really can’t help portraying himself as some sort of innocent victim of an Obama conspiracy.

    Trump and his cohorts have made the US so vulnerable in so many ways – he still hasn’t filled the vacant overseas diplomatic posts. But I think thats part of the Mercers and Bannon’s plan, to destabilise the US gov from within and use the resulting chaos to create an authoritarian regime with someone like Pence in charge. Trump is their fall guy.

    Please FBI/CIA please leak more facts before these lunatics destroy not only the US but Western democracy. If the US collapses into chaos it WILL affect the rest of us.

    Reply
  11. rachel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Well now Trump will never be cleared of this accusation, not that I though he was innocent but now it’s crystal clear.

    Reply
  12. Olga says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:29 am

    And what will happen next? Except that he will hire a person who kisses his a$$?

    Reply
  13. Justine says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Cheeto jeesus really wants to cover something up. Andrew McCabe will be the interim director, McCabe has deep roots with the Democratic party. The fact that Trump fired Comey to risk having a Democrat in charge, even for a little while, is telling.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:36 am

      McCabe is being setup as another fall guy, he has links to Clinton via his wife, links that will be used against him to smear the investigation. Hopefully McCabe rescues himself by setting up a special prosecutor to handle it.

      Reply
    • Cannibell says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:37 am

      It’s telling all right, but I think it says more about his lack of anything resembling impulse control – my guess is that he was staring so hard at what he was aiming for that he missed anything around it. It will be interesting to see how he and his minions deal with that particular interesting little hiccup.

      Reply
  14. eXo says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I’m shocked that the US let them do what they want.

    Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:42 am

      Same here.
      I don’t know, really, I have always considered the US a great country, and I can’t understand why Orange Voldemort is so blatantly allowed to do all this crap.
      America deserves better than this.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:37 am

      When half your politicians put their political careers over the country you get what we are dealing with now. The GOP has allowed this man to spit on the US constitution since the election and its eroding daily. Because they want to win after 8 years of a black man putting them in their place. Hence why they were so gleeful about passing a bill that would kick 24 million off insurance…a bill that none of them read or scored before the vote.
      They are traitors and I cannot wait to fire them in 2018

      Reply
  15. Becky says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Excuses from the right:
    Comey wasn’t investigating Trump
    Yates wasn’t investigating Trump
    Her emails!

    Reply
  16. Rapunzel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Oh, and we now have a President who has referred to a sitting Senator as “Cryin’ Chuck Shumer.” On the official POTUS twitter account. The official archived account. For posterity. Forever.

    Reply
  17. RussianBlueCat says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I get the feeling Trump has Comey’s replacement waiting in the wings. The investigation was getting too close for comfort and Comey had to go.

    Reply
  18. Rice says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Mr. Rice & I saw this on BBC this morning while getting ready to leave home. We’re both shocked but not shocked at the same time. Folks started talking about Watergate and how this firing is a big mistake on Trump’s part.

    Just one question, can the POTUS be asked or subpoenaed to appear before an investigation committee, or is he/she exempt from such requests?

    Reply
  19. Darkladi says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Dear Alien Overlords,

    We’re ready. Come quickly, clearly we don’t have a lot of time left.

    Reply
  20. IlsaLund says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I don’t like sounding hyperbolic but American democracy maybe at risk. The U.S. is facing a constitutional crisis with this authoritarian madman in the White House. Mango Cheeto is taking a page from the DictatorGuide and running over anyone he perceives to stand in his way. There’s an accountability issue with Trump & his administration and they are being aided and abetted by the Republican Congress. Country has to come before party or otherwise there will be no country left.

    Reply
  21. Indiana Joanna says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:35 am

    baby fists and his gangster administration are purging everyone who knows has knows that he, baby fists, and his monstrous political posse colluded with the Russian government. This latest firing proves to me that our dictator is in big trouble. And shame on every Republican who is quibbling and making excuses for baby fists.

    We must focus on the 2018 elections to elect Democrats and to get back the Congress. baby fists is a dangerous, evil collaborator with Russia and is salivating at the thought of dismantling democracy, not to mention the opportunity to make billions in Russian deal. Putin has plenty of stuff with with to blackmail him and his family. He is just waiting for the right moment to blackmail baby fists.

    Reply
  22. Tw says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:43 am

    The government is collapsing. Yesterday, a reporter asked Spicey a specific question about the IMF, and Spicey’s face turned even more blank than usual. They have no idea what they are doing.

    Reply
  23. robyn says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Comey will have something to say about this. I wonder if he is more than “mildly nauseated” now … should be interesting. Trump’s lying reason to fire him shows he knows no bounds to his self-aggrandizement. His decision on Comey is a continuing unraveling of a thread. Sessions, incidentally, should be fired for participating in the seemingly more and more corrupt Trump circus.

    Reply
  24. Tan says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Karma striking swiftly it seems

    Comey and his precious conscience finally get their payback for ruining America’s future

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:51 am

      Yeah, I have no love loss for Comey cause his self-righteous actions are a part of why we’re in this mess with a Mango colored wannabe dictator. But Comey’s firing was all about the Russian investigation and had nothing to do with Clinton. Comey was getting too close for comfort.

      Reply
      • Tan says:
        May 10, 2017 at 8:38 am

        I Agree.
        I just think its a fitting lesson to all those who blindly supported Trump

        To him, his own interests will always come first
        I think he and ivanka and jared can all throw each other under the bus to save their own neck.

        That’s why I mentioned Karma.
        For whatever reason Mike was fired, he deserved it. Maybe now he realises how insignificant Her Emails were.

  25. Lightpurple says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The Richard Nixon Presidential Library Twitter account was trolling Trump brilliantly last night. – And that’s an official account operated by federal employees.

    Reply
  26. grabbyhands says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Well, we’re boned. To paraphrase Yoda – ” Now matters are worse.”

    I imagine that Giuliani is the lead contender to take this position as he has been one of Cheeto Mussolini’s most dedicated water carriers.

    And I hate to be a downer, but an independent investigation is a laughable concept at this point-all but two of the Republicans have zero problem with what he did and of those two that oppose it, one – John McCain, is a worthless little toady that will fold as soon as his fellow brethren put the pressure on him, just like he ALWAYS does. And as for the Democrats – I wouldn’t be looking to them for salvation any time soon. The party leadership has been largely silent and toothless – directionless. Rhetoric doesn’t impress me. Action does. So unless they’ve got some master plan that they’re keeping under deep cover, I don’t think they know what they’re going to do.

    Reply
  27. Lenn says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I am putting my faith in the press. Journalists are working around the clock on this. And now the FBI is going to start leaking to them like crazy.

    Reply
  28. Lightpurple says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:53 am

    “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.”

    Anderson Cooper asked Kellyanne Conway repeatedly last night when those three separate occasions occurred. Her answer was: “but the Democrats …” She could not answer the question. And this sentence did NOT belong in a termination letter.

    Reply
  29. Vonn says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:00 am

    The Night of the Long Knives V2.0 – this time in colour and surround sound!

    Reply
  30. Kaye says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:00 am

    We. Are. Hosed.*

    Oligarch playbook, page one.**

    *unless the piss tape surfaces (ALLEGED)
    **unless congress steps up

    Reply
  31. Rapunzel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I’m just hoping that evidence wasn’t destroyed as part of this firing. The shadiness is so shady.

    Reply
  32. Velvet Elvis says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Executive branch basically running around unchecked right now. Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 5 days, which is chilling. This is starting to feel like a Banana republic.

    Reply
  33. IlsaLund says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I’m sure Trump’s twitter storm will be most violent & prolific today. Let’s hope there are still enough patriots in our country & our government who will do the right thing and help save our democracy from going under. Or is the U.S. fated to go the way of the Roman and other empires?

    Reply
  34. Neelyo says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:23 am

    If he gets away with this the country is lost forever.

    Reply
  35. Rapunzel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:24 am

    My only consolation is the stupidity of that firing letter. This shows me how amateur Bigly really is. Which gives me hope he can be taken down, and quickly.

    Trump is a Pinky who thinks he’s The Brain (hope someone gets this reference).

    Reply
  36. Beth says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:28 am

    It really shows what a wimpy jerk Trump is when he couldn’t tell Comey himself that he was fired. Comey found out at the same time as the world when it was said on TV

    Reply
  37. Rapunzel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:29 am

    And on DT’s twitter, there’s been 4 tweets about Comey and 2 retweets from The Drudge Report (vomit). Before 8:30 EDT.

    Reply
  38. LinaLamont says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:33 am

    What’s going on in this country is mind-boggling. Watergate pales in comparison to this. ALL Republicans should be tried for treason.

    Reply
  39. Valois says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:34 am

    It’s very fascinating (and scary and sad and mind-blowing) to witness how someone tries to establish an authoritarian government in a Western nation.
    I can’t believe this.

    Reply
  40. Tan says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Just wanted to add, I don’t live in the USA. And the international media is questioning whether this was a cover up for Russian Investigation.
    So even if it was a cover up, it is a very poorly done job when other countries can easily suspect the most probable cause and not just merely speculate. They are pinpointing that it was a cover up for This and that.

    None of the Members of this administration has an ounce of brain or discretion.

    People are laughing over their excuse for firing.

    Reply
  41. rachel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:51 am

    “Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. “Richie” devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For…. “years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam – except he was never there. When….” “caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness…and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts.” This is real life. This is what the President of the United State of America wrote about a Senator. What the hell!

    Reply
  42. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Comey is known as a stubborn simpleton in my country (he said something super offensive about us and then didn’t want to apologize due to his ignorance), but he’s still way smarter than the Oompa Loompa on crack, whom you have to call your President and who must have felt super threatened to fire him like that. I’d love to know the dirty details.

    Reply
  43. Diana says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:06 am

    This presidency is so effing exhausting! What will it take to save our democracy?!

    Reply
  44. Tiffany27 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:15 am

    This is seriously a moment in history. You legit could not make this sh*t up. And the fact that spineless Republicans are willing to sit on their hands as this happens. I’m so pissed off I can’t even think straight.

    Reply
  45. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Is it true that Trump has retained personal legal counsel because there may be an investigation into his business dealings with Russia?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment