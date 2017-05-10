Kellyanne Conway was released from the White House basement last night

For a few months, it’s almost as if Kellyanne Conway has been locked in a White House basement or something. She was in the wind. She was nowhere. She stopped appearing on cable news shows, she stopped publicly lying about anything and everything. I hoped that this was a conscious choice on the part of news outlets, to simply stop booking Conway. Yesterday, TMZ even had this video with Conway where she claimed she hadn’t disappeared at all (another lie) and that she’s been working to fix the opioid crisis or whatever. Of course, then Donald Trump fired James Comey. And all hell broke loose and suddenly it was all hands on deck, and all of Bigly’s minions were sent out to speak to journalists. Which is how Conway ended up on a link-up interview with Anderson Cooper. Anderson eviscerated her.

If you couldn’t even sit through that, I don’t blame you. Personally, I was watching Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes last night and I think I made the right choice (Maddow was practically choking back tears at various points because she was so upset). But trust that Coop got it done. Also trust that Coop will literally roll his eyes on camera at Conway’s nonsense:

this anderson cooper eyeroll at kellyanne conway is… choice pic.twitter.com/ZWHcvD2XDU — tc (@chillmage) May 10, 2017

Also: Conway wasn’t the only minion doing damage control last night. They sent Sarah Huckabee Sanders – who is somehow worse than Sean Spicer – to Fox News for an interview. She says that “it’s time to move on” from investigating Trump’s Russian connections. SAD!

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the Russia investigation: "It's time to move on” pic.twitter.com/n7lh01rfRK — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 10, 2017