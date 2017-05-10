Kellyanne Conway was released from the White House basement last night

For a few months, it’s almost as if Kellyanne Conway has been locked in a White House basement or something. She was in the wind. She was nowhere. She stopped appearing on cable news shows, she stopped publicly lying about anything and everything. I hoped that this was a conscious choice on the part of news outlets, to simply stop booking Conway. Yesterday, TMZ even had this video with Conway where she claimed she hadn’t disappeared at all (another lie) and that she’s been working to fix the opioid crisis or whatever. Of course, then Donald Trump fired James Comey. And all hell broke loose and suddenly it was all hands on deck, and all of Bigly’s minions were sent out to speak to journalists. Which is how Conway ended up on a link-up interview with Anderson Cooper. Anderson eviscerated her.
If you couldn’t even sit through that, I don’t blame you. Personally, I was watching Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes last night and I think I made the right choice (Maddow was practically choking back tears at various points because she was so upset). But trust that Coop got it done. Also trust that Coop will literally roll his eyes on camera at Conway’s nonsense:
this anderson cooper eyeroll at kellyanne conway is… choice pic.twitter.com/ZWHcvD2XDU
— tc (@chillmage) May 10, 2017
This @andersoncooper eye roll at @KellyannePolls is EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/j8usLAzhwh
— Matt Wilstein (@TheMattWilstein) May 10, 2017
Also: Conway wasn’t the only minion doing damage control last night. They sent Sarah Huckabee Sanders – who is somehow worse than Sean Spicer – to Fox News for an interview. She says that “it’s time to move on” from investigating Trump’s Russian connections. SAD!
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the Russia investigation: "It's time to move on” pic.twitter.com/n7lh01rfRK
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 10, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Listen, Anderson Cooper is wonderful, and this is wonderful, but that isn’t an eye roll.
That’s a look to the heavens for strength in dealing with that straw woman.
Kellywitchanne is still not fired? Too bad.
It’s time to move on from investigating Trump/Russia for sure. We should be in the sentencing phase of the proceedings. Hurry up!
Lock them all up!!!
The United States of America and it’s citizens should be ashamed for what it is allowing to happen in this Nation. The path we are going down has and will destroy everything we say we stand for. And we have allowed Donald Trump to Trump everything positive and good about us
Agree. He is in the fine tradition of banana republic dictators and lovely people like Putin. The difference is Putin kills people and then they can’t talk. Trump has done so much harm to this country I don’t know if it can recover – but the Resistance is so huge it gives me some hope. Then I go read some trumpster comments and want told shoot myself. They believe there is “no evidence” of interference from Russia and it’s all made up by libtards. RRRRRRRR STABBY
how much time and money did we spend on Clinton’s emails, and Huckabe is like “oh we’re done with Russia, lets move on people!” WTF??!?!?!?!!!!
She’s the younger, darker, slower version of KAC.
Yeah and they’re still not done with the emails. Check any right-wing website today and all they’re talking about are Comey’s comments a few days ago about Huma’s emails.
You know Hillary isn’t the crime boss they think she is, because if she was Anthony Weiner would have been assassinated years ago.
Being a reasonably sane and rational person I’ve never once bought into the Hillary crime boss/hit woman conspiracies. But if she’s ever actually charged, “Anthony Weiner Lives” would be right up there with “It Doesn’t Fit, You Must Acquit” lol.
Trump’s minions were everywhere last night lying through their teeth about the Comey firing and how this Russia investigation (witch hunt) needs to end cause there’s nothing there. Voldermort sent his death eaters out to defend him.
That she kept relying upon that unprofessional, childish sentence in that letter and then couldn’t answer questions to support that unprofessional, childish sentence in the letter and then deflected with “But the Democrats …” and “Well, I’m not being investigated” and then went back to “But the Democrats” when Cooper pointed out that Burr is not a democrat. They cannot defend this action. He fired Comey because of the grand jury subpoenas.
I think you US citizens can say good-bye to America – it’s a dictatorship now.
Don’t.
OMG. “I’ll ignore how unkind that is?” (start at 10:14 and you’ll be there inside a minute.)
She is the love child of evil and glib.
I don’t know how a woman this smart can be so stupid. She reminds me of a brittle leaf that’s been pressed into a book and let out once in a while for show.
she’s sooo obnoxious! During interviews, all her and Trump do is never answer a question by always changing the topic or just telling nonsense lies. When she talks, she sounds like she’s stuffed up with a cold. Annoying. Time to lock up crooked kellyann and dumbass Donnie. Lock them up!!!!
huh, and I thought my post apocalypse dream I had last night, where everyone lived in burned out train cars and everything had been decimated, Chernobyl style, was bad. That was at least just a dream. They’ve re-released the Krackenway. Put it back!
The Comey firing says one thing to me: Hurry the F up with the prosecution of Trump/Russia! Every single day that passes more stuff like this will go down. He’s already gutting all of our social programs and personally profiting off of the office. Get him out of there now.
I am rage-y at the scripty bitch. Confidence my ass.
KellyAnne might want to go back in the basement. After the firing of Comey, the crap might be hitting the fan soon. It might be a good idea to lay low and work on getting her resume updated. Distance herself from this administration. I would not be surprised if Sean Spicer is working on an exit plan now.
Oh, she’s running around alright. And with a secret service detail. I know because I was enjoying my beautiful birthday dinner in downtown D.C. a couple weeks ago when we saw a couple of Suburbans roll up and someone was holding one car door closed. We got excited and had our phones at the ready. Imagine the utter HORROR when this monstrosity in a red suit sashays right past our window to eat on the patio of the same restaurant. 😱 Eight years bad luck or what?
