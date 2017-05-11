Ben Affleck has moved out: ‘Ben won’t have any things at the [old] house’



People Magazine has an update on their news that Ben Affleck was moving out of the guest house on his family’s compound. We heard that this was imminent, and now it has happened. People’s source has quotes which are oddly specific, like the one I put in the title about how Ben isn’t even keeping any of his things at the house. He had like a whole separate area to himself and these people lived in a mansion so this makes it sound very… final, I guess, like someone wants us to know this is a permanent thing after so much back and forth. Don’t worry though, they’re still going to go to church together on Sundays as a family. Ben started doing that as soon as his image took a hit, but maybe he’s becoming more spiritual too. AA will do that to you.

A source tells PEOPLE Affleck has moved out of the guesthouse at the family’s Los Angeles-area home weeks after the actor and Garner officially filed for divorce, as the ex-couple work to make the transition as manageable as possible for their children. “The family house is for Jen and the kids now, Ben won’t have any things at the house,” the source says. “The kids are doing well. They have been to Ben’s new house.” Another source previously told PEOPLE that the actor was moving nearby to make sure the kids — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5 — were “comfortable” with the move. “He’s moving fairly close by and it’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.” Moving trucks were spotted outside the family home this past weekend. “He’s doing well and together they are taking steps to make sure this transition is as easy as it can be on the family,” a source close to Affleck tells PEOPLE. But amid the changes, one thing is expected to remain constant: Sunday family time. Affleck was with the family over the weekend, and the first source notes that “Sundays have always been a special family day with church and dinner.” Affleck also spent quality time with his oldest daughter this past weekend at a father-daughter dance at her school. The actor took Seraphina to the dance in a limo, and “they were walking around hand-in-hand, smiling,” the source adds.

[From People]

I’m glad they’re doing this for their own sake and their kids’ sake, and even if things are acrimonious behind the scenes they’re not letting their public facade crack. This is about keeping a united front despite splitting. While we’ve heard that Ben is “dating,” there’s no mention of that in this article, but I would bet it’s behind the fact that he’s not even keeping a spare pair of sneakers at his family’s house. I hope Ben knows how much Jen has rehabbed, and probably saved, his image. We don’t need these constant status reports but that’s part of their strategy too – blanket the press with somewhat boring stories about this average divorce and make it sound completely normal and like it’s not even worth paying attention to. This has worked actually. It’s just a matter of time before Ben is papped out with a new woman, but maybe he’ll be able to keep that under wraps for a while.