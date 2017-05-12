Brad Pitt’s team wants you to know he didn’t go to rehab, he just stopped drinking

You might have seen this already, but this week’s Life & Style cover is Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Back Together Again! “Sources” told the magazine that Jolie and Pitt “have been seeing each other several times a week lately. Slowly the old feelings have started to return… It’s like they’re now dating again.” They claim that Brad even gave Angelina a heartfelt apology for his drinking. Gossip Cop dismissed the story in an interesting way though. This is what GC writes:

Well, Gossip Cop can confirm one thing has changed: Pitt and Jolie are getting along better these days, compared to the immediate aftermath of their breakup. That said, however, there is no rekindled romance. A source close to Pitt exclusively tells Gossip Cop that while things are “reasonably well” right now, it’s not true he’s “dating” his estranged wife. A Jolie insider echoes that there’s no marital reunion at this point in time. It seems Life & Style is still peddling an alternate reality, and offering up fake news instead of the truth.

We haven’t heard a peep from Angelina or her people in months, ever since she was in Cambodia, basically. The Pitt stans would have you believe that Jolie had a come-to-Jesus moment about how she was never going to “win” a PR war against Saint Brad. But… I feel like Angelina is paying attention to how Pitt is painting parts of the story and what his people are saying about her. So, no, they are not getting back together. But she’s making an effort to get along… for the time being.

Meanwhile, sources close to Brad wanted to clarify some parts of the “Brad went to outpatient rehab” story. Team Brad wants you to know that he did NOT go to rehab?

Brad Pitt revealed he stopped drinking alcohol in his recent tell-all with GQ Style, and sources tell ET the 53-year-old actor sought counseling to get sober, as opposed to entering rehab. “He made decisions for himself,” a source tells ET. A separate source says Pitt sought counseling for his drinking by attending meetings at a discrete location in Los Angeles. “Pitt has worked very hard to get his kids back and the whole family is in a much better place,” the source says. It appears Pitt and 41-year-old Jolie are actively making it work for their six children — 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. ET has learned that Jolie dropped $25 million and is currently in escrow on a mansion located less than two miles from Pitt’s Los Feliz, California, home. A source tells us Jolie wants their kids to be closer to Pitt so that they can see both parents easily. “Angelina has said in the past she wants the kids to have a relationship with Brad,” the source notes. “It just makes sense for them to be closer in location to him.”

I loathe when people play these kinds of semantic games about seeking treatment. It plays into the stigmas that already exist about addiction, mental health and self-care. It goes along with what I think of Brad these days though: the only thing he’s really hellbent on fighting for is his own reputation, his own image, his own career. I believe that he went into rehab, probably some exclusive place out in desert, where he was forced to dry out. I think that probably happened immediately after the plane incident. And I believe that he’s been in therapy because of Child Services, which basically makes all of this court-ordered.

Also: The NY Post had a very interesting article called “Brad Pitt and the New Alcoholism.” It’s basically like the new “trend” in alcoholism is very high-functioning, careerism alcoholism. You can read the full piece here.