Brad Pitt’s team wants you to know he didn’t go to rehab, he just stopped drinking

You might have seen this already, but this week’s Life & Style cover is Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Back Together Again! “Sources” told the magazine that Jolie and Pitt “have been seeing each other several times a week lately. Slowly the old feelings have started to return… It’s like they’re now dating again.” They claim that Brad even gave Angelina a heartfelt apology for his drinking. Gossip Cop dismissed the story in an interesting way though. This is what GC writes:
Well, Gossip Cop can confirm one thing has changed: Pitt and Jolie are getting along better these days, compared to the immediate aftermath of their breakup. That said, however, there is no rekindled romance. A source close to Pitt exclusively tells Gossip Cop that while things are “reasonably well” right now, it’s not true he’s “dating” his estranged wife. A Jolie insider echoes that there’s no marital reunion at this point in time. It seems Life & Style is still peddling an alternate reality, and offering up fake news instead of the truth.
We haven’t heard a peep from Angelina or her people in months, ever since she was in Cambodia, basically. The Pitt stans would have you believe that Jolie had a come-to-Jesus moment about how she was never going to “win” a PR war against Saint Brad. But… I feel like Angelina is paying attention to how Pitt is painting parts of the story and what his people are saying about her. So, no, they are not getting back together. But she’s making an effort to get along… for the time being.
Meanwhile, sources close to Brad wanted to clarify some parts of the “Brad went to outpatient rehab” story. Team Brad wants you to know that he did NOT go to rehab?
Brad Pitt revealed he stopped drinking alcohol in his recent tell-all with GQ Style, and sources tell ET the 53-year-old actor sought counseling to get sober, as opposed to entering rehab.
“He made decisions for himself,” a source tells ET. A separate source says Pitt sought counseling for his drinking by attending meetings at a discrete location in Los Angeles.
“Pitt has worked very hard to get his kids back and the whole family is in a much better place,” the source says.
It appears Pitt and 41-year-old Jolie are actively making it work for their six children — 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. ET has learned that Jolie dropped $25 million and is currently in escrow on a mansion located less than two miles from Pitt’s Los Feliz, California, home. A source tells us Jolie wants their kids to be closer to Pitt so that they can see both parents easily.
“Angelina has said in the past she wants the kids to have a relationship with Brad,” the source notes. “It just makes sense for them to be closer in location to him.”
I loathe when people play these kinds of semantic games about seeking treatment. It plays into the stigmas that already exist about addiction, mental health and self-care. It goes along with what I think of Brad these days though: the only thing he’s really hellbent on fighting for is his own reputation, his own image, his own career. I believe that he went into rehab, probably some exclusive place out in desert, where he was forced to dry out. I think that probably happened immediately after the plane incident. And I believe that he’s been in therapy because of Child Services, which basically makes all of this court-ordered.
Also: The NY Post had a very interesting article called “Brad Pitt and the New Alcoholism.” It’s basically like the new “trend” in alcoholism is very high-functioning, careerism alcoholism. You can read the full piece here.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh, brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe he didn’t go to rehab. But I also believe he hired a sober coach.
And who do they think are they fooling ?
Apologies is the first step to get clean.
I think I know a bit of this “fonctioning alcholism”, boyfriend had something similar: at the beginning of our relationship he used to drink a lot, at home in the evening. He lived alone, and nobody noticed that.
It took me months to show him the truth: at the end of every week I showed him how many bottles of wine he had emptied alone.
In the end he admitted he used it as self-medication.
Now he drinks happyly one glass of wine while we have dinner. I’m proud of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First step in recovery, according to 12 steps, is admitting being powerless over alcohol, and that one’s life has become unmanageable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really looking forward to Jolie’s image tactic. Will she hold back for the sake of her children, especially the older ones or will old Jolie make a comeback and spill the beans? She’s already leaning into her old style a bit, I hope it flows over into her PR.
Either way, she is plotting, she is a woman who makes long-term plans and makes it happen to the best of her abilities. Even Pitt said she’s on the ball all the time and I remember some director (from The Tourist) saying she asked about his plans and he thought she meant short-term and Jolie replied for the next year. And I think Pitt’s GQ interview is him trying to be ahead as much as he can because he knows she will strike hard when she’s good and ready and leave him in the dust where he belongs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too am looking forward to the Jolie’s PR game once she decides it’s time- I have a feeling it will be one for the ages. I personally think she’ll hold back for the kids sake , she’ll just play it differently. I think she’s smart enough to know that she’ll never win with some & thus shouldn’t even bother, she’ll just play a different game & I’m interested to see what it will look like. But I’m sure she’s pissed as hell at him, Wasser’s statement about Pitt impugning her character says she’s aware & I’m sure she’s not amused.
I know some here like harping on about her smear campaign against him, I actually think she went easy on him and didn’t try smear him. All her statements have been about the truth as she sees it, if she had really gone after him, real carnage would have ensued- she was always going to lose the PR war with some, so going after him proper would have been a disaster for him and ultimately her children.
Also I believe the plotting is at a minimum right now, I don’t think she ever switches off fully so I’m sure it’s in the background. I truly believe she’s focused on the children and their well being & once she’s certain that’s good, then she’ll focus on the narrative. With FTKMF coming out in September, she’ll need to set things up before then, also with the Breadwinner making waves- it will be interesting to see if she’s involved in any promotion for that (doubt it)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina was a master at PR for her Cambodia premiere and teaching job at London School of Economics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for Angie by taking the high road. No need to leak to the press at every turn. She has plenty to do without stooping so low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he went to rehab, but whats the problem with that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The wording of this makes me very uncomfortable. It’s like: no, no! he didn’t go to rehab! He’s stronger than all those other actors who needed rehab! He’s stronger than that!…..😒. Yeah…we will see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would ignore the pr machine. They both use it to their advantage. The fact that he is working on himself is admirable. How can we say anything negative about someone who is really trying to get better. Good for him!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So after revealing that he is the one who screwed up, will Hollyweird give him another standing ovation? I mean they all thought Jolie was out there to destroy him and get custody but now 8 months later, he’s still in therapy, has no custody, has confessed about abandoning his kids, alcoholism (and fighting with Maddox).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope the idiot is attending AA meetings. Stay strong Angelina!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he was that strong to quick drinking why not do it before things got out of control and lost his family? He makes know sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prince Charles and his wife have seen previews of Angelina’s new a film The BreadWinner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I am not on a “diet” I simply changed the food and portions sizes of the foods I eat so I can lose weight before my HS reunion in June.
But it’s not a DIET.
#sarcasm
Report this comment as spam or abuse