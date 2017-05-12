Duchess Kate debuted a new pair of $3500 blue topaz earrings in Luxembourg

Here are some more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about in Luxembourg yesterday. I wanted to do another fashion post because A) these photos came in later in the day and B) I found out more stuff about her outfit. For someone who reportedly could not care less about high fashion and expensive clothes, it sure costs a lot to bribe the Duchess of Cambridge into doing anything these days, right? While I enjoy it when Kate wears something new, I also wonder if people are ever going to call her out on her lopsided shopping-to-work ratio. The trip to Luxembourg on Thursday was Kate’s third event in three weeks’ time and I guess for such a big, important, solo trip, she wanted to wear something new and really, really nice.
As I said yesterday, I liked her Emilia Wickstead coatdress for the most part. She looked professional enough, her skirt didn’t fly up and the coatdress’s tailoring wasn’t too sh-tty. But that was before I realized that this is actually a bespoke piece. Kate literally has this same Wickstead coatdress in at least two other colors, not to mention she has about a dozen pale blue coats and coatdresses already. And she just keeps on going back to Wickstead and ordering more! Since it’s bespoke, we have no idea how much this cost. But you can bet it was easily $2000 to $3000, if not more. Kate paired the dress with a pair of LK Bennett nude heels at a cost of $345, which, to be fair, is fine because she re-wears the same LK Bennett shoes constantly. She gets good value out of those nude heels.
But here’s what I really wanted to discuss: Kate’s new earrings. The British government and/or Prince Charles totally had to BRIBE HER WITH JEWELRY to get her to Luxembourg. She wore a new pair of Kiki McDonough earrings with blue topazes and diamonds. The earrings cost $3500. The reason I say that the British government might have had to pick up the tab is because it’s true! Kate was in Luxembourg on government business because she’s the de facto Brexit ambassador. This visit was organized by the Foreign Office, and with most of Will and Kate’s state visits, the British government likely picked up the tab. Congrats, British people! You just bought Kate a new pair of earrings. PS… Kate’s pendant necklace is a repeat, it’s her “Mappin & Webb Empress pendant.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So completely average in every way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh so agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree!
And no need squandering other people/taxpayers Duchy millions for same coat and unroyal average jewelry when TQ could loan.
This is just grasping waity carol taking from Duchy funds royal funding for middelton chest. Nothing special except a bribe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here in the UK I’m reading this as I’m about to start a 12 hour shift as an A&E Doctor. I’m glad my taxes have gone towards Kate’s new earrings. After all that £2722.30 couldn’t have paid the salary of a nurse this month, or gone towards equipment that is much needed in all hospitals. Kate’s needs are much more important (please notice the snark)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oof. I have to say, I enjoy the monarchy and everything around it but I’m no UK taxpayer. It must be so effin’ frustrating to watch her and that husband play prince and princess a few days a month. I hope your shift goes as smoothly as possible.
What I don’t understand is why do they buy jewelry at all? Don’t the royals have tons and tons of jewelry already lying around? I get that sometimes you buy a new outfit but this seems completely unnecessary. Select a few versatile pieces and run with it for a few years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the kicker is that Kate buys that terribly banal Kiki McDonough stuff. It would hate her spending money on jewelry less if she were to actually buy nice things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate this kind of jewellery. So grandma-looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re beautiful but a bit much for daytime. And why do they look like Swarovskis on her??? Something nice: The coatdress is beautiful and appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree in the earrings. But she can’t carry anything. Was looking at Latizia and Maxima and how well they carry what they wear. Maybe if and when she is Queen Consort she will be able to do the same (here’s hoping).
I was going to write about how frustrating it is that the Brits don’t call her out on her lack of work but here we are in the US and we haven’t called out our president (that still doesn’t feel right calling trump that).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s something about some people…no matter the actual price of what they wear, it just looks cheap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100
Princess Henry in waiting would wear this so regal – it would appear as if they came from HM jewels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why can’t she do anything with her hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just a few inches off would make such a difference, and better styling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suck at wiglet-spotting….but is that what the high bump is at the back of her head? What is so obvious to others eludes me.
So is that a wiglet, or did she watch late-night TV and succumb to ordering the “Bump-Its”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate loves her wiglets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband works in the jewelry business. $3500 for blue topaz earrings is criminal. Those stones are literally like $10 per carat and, contrary to public perception, the diamond melee is also very cheap. I’ve seen similar earrings go for about a few hundred bucks or less on jeweler-to-jeweler forums.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps she bought them from some jeweller-to-the-aristos who has criminal increases in his prices. The feeling of belonging to the aristos is part of the bargain, I suppose. Whereas all aristos do probably negotiate down those prices, I bet.
I have witnessed the sale of some very expensive luxury items and there is always room to negotiate down the price. The salesmen expect this. If you don’t negotiate they won’t haven nor respect for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well it is Kiki McDonough. Everything she designs looks like wayyy over-priced costume jewelry. Like these tacky, inappropriate-for-daytime earrings. Such a waste of money!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like a lot of that is literally just the jeweller’s brand name.
I might need to clarify this with my mother, but I can’t imagine any jeweller in India selling blue topaz earrings for that much in our currency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but close up photos don’t do her any favors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point.
She lost too much weight so that her facial features look odd when she does a full-on smile.
I am surprised the media didn’t do any photoshop?
They do often photoshop German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s second chin and her circles around her eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Mrs. Merkel owns her wrinkles and bags under her eyes. She works hard and, as Leader of the Free World, has earned her gravitas and her being air-brushed.
Waity Katie McLamebridge – not so much. She doesn’t deserve the consideration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only some of that is due to weight loss. In reality she’s been basically the same size (expect during pregnancy) for years now. why she seemed to age within a day a few years back is because people stopped photoshopping every picture before publishing them. This is roughly what she’s always looked like, even before the wedding, but the bloom was still on the rose for the media. They took pains to ensure the bloom appeared to still be on her too. Now… yeah not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like payback time by the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Google waity years and uni – She has totally change, facial/ size since having access to royals and Duchy millions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This trip was so pointless and a waste of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, in this particular instance, blame the government – I doubt she wanted to go and was doing what she was ordered to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe in the monarchy, so stuff like this just irks me. If you’re on the public dime, you have a duty to be more circumspect in how the public funds are spent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate looks desparate and scared in the 2nd pic. Like a little girl playing with mommy’s jewelry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHY must she wear the same styles of earring over and over again? Has she never heard of studs or delicate hoops for daytime? Or does she just have to swing her dangly earrings around like she flips her hair? Is it another sign of her anxiety?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am offering the British taxpayers a deal on 5 coatdresses for Kate. I took sewing in middle and high school and I know I can make a similar beautifully tailored coatdress for Kate using this 1956 McCall’s pattern. https://mccallpattern.mccall.com/m7478
I’ll make that coatdress for her in 5 colors she chooses for $5000. My price includes wool challis fabric and silk lining. Emilia Wickstead charges at least $3000 for just one of her coatdresses.
How about it taxpayers? The pattern is on sale right bow $2.49. I’ll throw that in for free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting…. but how much more to hike that waistline up to just under the armpits?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL Alterations are included, so free hike ups!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since she likes her coatdresses and they are all the same silhouette, she really needs to start buying in bulk. Here’s a better offer. I’ll do 10 coat dresses for $9000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MinnFinn, would you throw in oodles of buttons and a proper lining for the same price?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lining and 4 buttons as shown on the 1956 McCalls pattern are part of the price.
But extra buttons and/or bigger buttons = change order so that means a per button upcharge.
How much more depends on button size and quantity because everyone knows when it comes to buttons, more and bigger = better = more money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its the same routine with her – there just HAS to be something new for every public appearance, something that is usually very expensive.
She literally buys the same thing over and over again. Each time its more expensive than that last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And how do we even know she “re-wears” her LKK Bennet nude heels? For all we know, she buys new ones every 4th appearance. Since she’s known to stick with the same tried-and-true, she could have a running order of identical new shoes every month, with the public none the wiser.
When it isn’t your own hard-earned cash you’re spending, there isn’t that agonizing we all do to ask ourselves if a purchase is justifiable.
I know that I certainly wouldn’t pay for multiple almost-identical coats since I’m footing my own bills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, long time jewelry obsessional here, and the earrings are beautiful, but they look like they belong with an evening dress, not a daytime coat dress, however elegant. What’s the matter there aren’t enough large pearl earrings floating around the BRF? But hey, that’s just me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate wears it proudly as a badge of the kept woman. She so likes the notion of being “taken care of”.
Buying new jewelry is concrete evidence that William values her, maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… and a badge to show she is whiny wife and around other royals (who don’t seem to need the same materials at such event to proof their status); and bill wife has nothing else about her that owns or offer the status of wife of…. The expensive average person jewelry is her badge of aristo instead of royal connection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s my feeling–they look out of place with the coat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But, but they’re light blue just like the coat! SMH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
gawdy ugly NEXT! Kate has all tools to look fabulous at her disposal but she just look meh. She has a 5 good fashion moments since she been with Will which is sad. I would want them gone too if my tax money went to her buying tacky jewelry at least put their money to good use by hiring a stylist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watched King Charles III last night on the BBC..it is a play adapted now for TV…with the late Tim Piggot-Smith as Charles..and Charlotte Riley as Duchess Doolittle….I loved it..
It paints her as Machilliavian Schemer..if you get it on PBS or BBC American please take a look!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched that! Very funny. RIP Tim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s another rich and famous person who wears expensive jewelry that looks like cheap junk jewelry from Claire’s
Report this comment as spam or abuse