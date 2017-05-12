Duchess Kate debuted a new pair of $3500 blue topaz earrings in Luxembourg

Here are some more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about in Luxembourg yesterday. I wanted to do another fashion post because A) these photos came in later in the day and B) I found out more stuff about her outfit. For someone who reportedly could not care less about high fashion and expensive clothes, it sure costs a lot to bribe the Duchess of Cambridge into doing anything these days, right? While I enjoy it when Kate wears something new, I also wonder if people are ever going to call her out on her lopsided shopping-to-work ratio. The trip to Luxembourg on Thursday was Kate’s third event in three weeks’ time and I guess for such a big, important, solo trip, she wanted to wear something new and really, really nice.

As I said yesterday, I liked her Emilia Wickstead coatdress for the most part. She looked professional enough, her skirt didn’t fly up and the coatdress’s tailoring wasn’t too sh-tty. But that was before I realized that this is actually a bespoke piece. Kate literally has this same Wickstead coatdress in at least two other colors, not to mention she has about a dozen pale blue coats and coatdresses already. And she just keeps on going back to Wickstead and ordering more! Since it’s bespoke, we have no idea how much this cost. But you can bet it was easily $2000 to $3000, if not more. Kate paired the dress with a pair of LK Bennett nude heels at a cost of $345, which, to be fair, is fine because she re-wears the same LK Bennett shoes constantly. She gets good value out of those nude heels.

But here’s what I really wanted to discuss: Kate’s new earrings. The British government and/or Prince Charles totally had to BRIBE HER WITH JEWELRY to get her to Luxembourg. She wore a new pair of Kiki McDonough earrings with blue topazes and diamonds. The earrings cost $3500. The reason I say that the British government might have had to pick up the tab is because it’s true! Kate was in Luxembourg on government business because she’s the de facto Brexit ambassador. This visit was organized by the Foreign Office, and with most of Will and Kate’s state visits, the British government likely picked up the tab. Congrats, British people! You just bought Kate a new pair of earrings. PS… Kate’s pendant necklace is a repeat, it’s her “Mappin & Webb Empress pendant.”