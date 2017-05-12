Duchess Kate debuted a new pair of $3500 blue topaz earrings in Luxembourg

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Luxembourg

Here are some more photos of the Duchess of Cambridge out and about in Luxembourg yesterday. I wanted to do another fashion post because A) these photos came in later in the day and B) I found out more stuff about her outfit. For someone who reportedly could not care less about high fashion and expensive clothes, it sure costs a lot to bribe the Duchess of Cambridge into doing anything these days, right? While I enjoy it when Kate wears something new, I also wonder if people are ever going to call her out on her lopsided shopping-to-work ratio. The trip to Luxembourg on Thursday was Kate’s third event in three weeks’ time and I guess for such a big, important, solo trip, she wanted to wear something new and really, really nice.

As I said yesterday, I liked her Emilia Wickstead coatdress for the most part. She looked professional enough, her skirt didn’t fly up and the coatdress’s tailoring wasn’t too sh-tty. But that was before I realized that this is actually a bespoke piece. Kate literally has this same Wickstead coatdress in at least two other colors, not to mention she has about a dozen pale blue coats and coatdresses already. And she just keeps on going back to Wickstead and ordering more! Since it’s bespoke, we have no idea how much this cost. But you can bet it was easily $2000 to $3000, if not more. Kate paired the dress with a pair of LK Bennett nude heels at a cost of $345, which, to be fair, is fine because she re-wears the same LK Bennett shoes constantly. She gets good value out of those nude heels.

But here’s what I really wanted to discuss: Kate’s new earrings. The British government and/or Prince Charles totally had to BRIBE HER WITH JEWELRY to get her to Luxembourg. She wore a new pair of Kiki McDonough earrings with blue topazes and diamonds. The earrings cost $3500. The reason I say that the British government might have had to pick up the tab is because it’s true! Kate was in Luxembourg on government business because she’s the de facto Brexit ambassador. This visit was organized by the Foreign Office, and with most of Will and Kate’s state visits, the British government likely picked up the tab. Congrats, British people! You just bought Kate a new pair of earrings. PS… Kate’s pendant necklace is a repeat, it’s her “Mappin & Webb Empress pendant.”

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

48 Responses to "Duchess Kate debuted a new pair of $3500 blue topaz earrings in Luxembourg"

  1. Sensible says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:05 am

    So completely average in every way.

    Reply
  2. Sarah L says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Here in the UK I’m reading this as I’m about to start a 12 hour shift as an A&E Doctor. I’m glad my taxes have gone towards Kate’s new earrings. After all that £2722.30 couldn’t have paid the salary of a nurse this month, or gone towards equipment that is much needed in all hospitals. Kate’s needs are much more important (please notice the snark)

    Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      May 12, 2017 at 8:16 am

      Oof. I have to say, I enjoy the monarchy and everything around it but I’m no UK taxpayer. It must be so effin’ frustrating to watch her and that husband play prince and princess a few days a month. I hope your shift goes as smoothly as possible.

      What I don’t understand is why do they buy jewelry at all? Don’t the royals have tons and tons of jewelry already lying around? I get that sometimes you buy a new outfit but this seems completely unnecessary. Select a few versatile pieces and run with it for a few years.

      Reply
  3. Babs says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:09 am

    I hate this kind of jewellery. So grandma-looking.

    Reply
  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:13 am

    They’re beautiful but a bit much for daytime. And why do they look like Swarovskis on her??? Something nice: The coatdress is beautiful and appropriate.

    Reply
  5. astrid says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Why can’t she do anything with her hair!

    Reply
  6. Canadian Becks says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I suck at wiglet-spotting….but is that what the high bump is at the back of her head? What is so obvious to others eludes me.

    So is that a wiglet, or did she watch late-night TV and succumb to ordering the “Bump-Its”?

    Reply
  7. StartupSpouse says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:21 am

    My husband works in the jewelry business. $3500 for blue topaz earrings is criminal. Those stones are literally like $10 per carat and, contrary to public perception, the diamond melee is also very cheap. I’ve seen similar earrings go for about a few hundred bucks or less on jeweler-to-jeweler forums.

    Reply
    • Zaratustra says:
      May 12, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Perhaps she bought them from some jeweller-to-the-aristos who has criminal increases in his prices. The feeling of belonging to the aristos is part of the bargain, I suppose. Whereas all aristos do probably negotiate down those prices, I bet.

      I have witnessed the sale of some very expensive luxury items and there is always room to negotiate down the price. The salesmen expect this. If you don’t negotiate they won’t haven nor respect for you.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      May 12, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Well it is Kiki McDonough. Everything she designs looks like wayyy over-priced costume jewelry. Like these tacky, inappropriate-for-daytime earrings. Such a waste of money!

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      May 12, 2017 at 9:11 am

      I feel like a lot of that is literally just the jeweller’s brand name.

      I might need to clarify this with my mother, but I can’t imagine any jeweller in India selling blue topaz earrings for that much in our currency.

      Reply
  8. guest says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Sorry but close up photos don’t do her any favors.

    Reply
  9. JustME says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:22 am

    This trip was so pointless and a waste of money.

    Reply
  10. HadToChangeMyName says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I don’t believe in the monarchy, so stuff like this just irks me. If you’re on the public dime, you have a duty to be more circumspect in how the public funds are spent.

    Reply
  11. Zaratustra says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I think Kate looks desparate and scared in the 2nd pic. Like a little girl playing with mommy’s jewelry.

    Reply
  12. BearcatLawyer says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:25 am

    WHY must she wear the same styles of earring over and over again? Has she never heard of studs or delicate hoops for daytime? Or does she just have to swing her dangly earrings around like she flips her hair? Is it another sign of her anxiety?

    Reply
  13. MinnFinn says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I am offering the British taxpayers a deal on 5 coatdresses for Kate. I took sewing in middle and high school and I know I can make a similar beautifully tailored coatdress for Kate using this 1956 McCall’s pattern. https://mccallpattern.mccall.com/m7478

    I’ll make that coatdress for her in 5 colors she chooses for $5000. My price includes wool challis fabric and silk lining. Emilia Wickstead charges at least $3000 for just one of her coatdresses.

    How about it taxpayers? The pattern is on sale right bow $2.49. I’ll throw that in for free.

    Reply
  14. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Its the same routine with her – there just HAS to be something new for every public appearance, something that is usually very expensive.

    She literally buys the same thing over and over again. Each time its more expensive than that last.

    Reply
    • Canadian Becks says:
      May 12, 2017 at 8:46 am

      And how do we even know she “re-wears” her LKK Bennet nude heels? For all we know, she buys new ones every 4th appearance. Since she’s known to stick with the same tried-and-true, she could have a running order of identical new shoes every month, with the public none the wiser.

      When it isn’t your own hard-earned cash you’re spending, there isn’t that agonizing we all do to ask ourselves if a purchase is justifiable.

      I know that I certainly wouldn’t pay for multiple almost-identical coats since I’m footing my own bills.

      Reply
  15. seesittellsit says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Um, long time jewelry obsessional here, and the earrings are beautiful, but they look like they belong with an evening dress, not a daytime coat dress, however elegant. What’s the matter there aren’t enough large pearl earrings floating around the BRF? But hey, that’s just me.

    Reply
  16. PettyRiperton says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:52 am

    gawdy ugly NEXT! Kate has all tools to look fabulous at her disposal but she just look meh. She has a 5 good fashion moments since she been with Will which is sad. I would want them gone too if my tax money went to her buying tacky jewelry at least put their money to good use by hiring a stylist.

    Reply
  17. What Was That? says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Watched King Charles III last night on the BBC..it is a play adapted now for TV…with the late Tim Piggot-Smith as Charles..and Charlotte Riley as Duchess Doolittle….I loved it..
    It paints her as Machilliavian Schemer..if you get it on PBS or BBC American please take a look!

    Reply
  18. Beth says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:05 am

    She’s another rich and famous person who wears expensive jewelry that looks like cheap junk jewelry from Claire’s

    Reply

