Donald Trump basically admits that he fired Comey because of ‘the Russia thing’

I could conceivably write at least ten stories today with headlines like “Donald Trump says words, is completely insane,” and they would be completely different stories about all of the sh-t that’s gone down in just the past two days. Let’s start here, with the Emperor’s interview with Lester Holt of NBC News. The Emperor decided to do his own damage control on the controversy surrounding his firing of James Comey on Tuesday evening. While most FBI and DOJ sources had been claiming that Comey was fired because of the Trump-Russia investigation, the official line from the White House was that Trump merely fired Comey on the recommendation of the Deputy AG, and it was all because of how Comey handled the Hillary Clinton investigation. Well, in this NBC interview, Trump dismisses his own White House’s explanation for Comey’s firing. Trump basically says, sure, I fired Comey because of the Russia thing. And he keeps going and going. This interview, my God.
Keep in mind several things. One, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein wrote that “Comey f–ked up the HRC investigation” letter at the White House’s request, and he’s not happy to be blamed for all of this. Two, everyone from Kellyanne Conway to VP Mike Pence were all sticking to the same story, which was that Comey was fired because DOJ and FBI people had lost faith in him and Trump had merely taken their recommendation. They have zero credibility now. Three, even the original explanation wasn’t correct in any sense – the new acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday, saying that Comey “enjoyed broad support within the FBI.” Four, the fact that Trump can refer to Comey as a “showboat, a grandstander” without irony is amazing.
But the real headline is that Bigly is like, of course I fired Comey because of the Russia thing. The actual quote is: “when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won’.” So there you go. Then Bigly digs the hole even deeper, when he goes on and on about how he had dinner with Comey and he asked Comey flat-out if he was being investigated and Comey said repeatedly that he (Trump) was not being investigated, which… you know, is not how it’s supposed to work. And it’s a lie anyway, because the NYT reports that Trump repeatedly asked for Comey’s loyalty and Comey repeatedly demurred.
Oh, and Trump lies about his business dealings in Russia too. As I said, I could write like ten stories today about all of this sh-t.
Photos courtesy of NBC/WENN.
Let him keep talking because it’s all evidence anyways. The idiot doesn’t know how this is supposed to work and he will bury himself. What a moron
they will ALL go down (Trump, Pence, Ryan, Sessions…) because of the Russians and I cannot wait: https://patribotics.blog/2017/05/11/sources-russia-probe-means-president-hatch-rico-case-against-gop/
I really can’t tell if this man and his admin are completely incompetent, or some kind of evil geniuses.
What a mess. This will take years to clean up
It really will. I can’t even begin to understand how he is getting away with all this. I hope the entire party goes down, for being complicit in this farce.
it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won’.
——————————————-
Holy shit. He doesn’t realize what he is REALLY telling here.
great minds think alike
Yep – he’s basically admitting that he (or should i say Putin) stole their win.
One cannot believe anything that this entire administration says. I would need to see proof in order to believe them.
With their credibility gone, what does that mean to the credibility of the United States. We as a country needs to stop the bleeding and amputate now.
He is truly deluded and really believes his own lies. He has gotten away with so much in his business career simply by bullying and firing people he thinks that he can do the same with gov – that he can make the ‘Russia thing’ go away by simply firing and bullying people. He really has no clue how gov works.
He need to justify himself and make himself out to be the victim of Obama will be his undoing. He’s brazenly flaunting his Russian connections (the Russian only photo op) which only confirms that Putin owns his (and others in the administration) lard ass. He’s running scared because its not going away – I think its finally beginning to dawn on him that he could be impeached and prosecuted for his shady deals. At one point in the 90s no bank in Wall St would give him money, until the Russian oligarchs stepped in – he’s been laundering money for them since.
“for having lost an election that they should have won” – so he agrees that Hillary should have won?
This man is an unhinged narcissist who is going to be his own downfall. He probably got turned on by the line “he serves as the president’s leisure” or whatever the line is and thought that Comey was going to be his lab dog, which, as it turns out, was not true. He also basically admitted to attempting to obstruct justice.
I wonder if this ever gets to court will the prosecutor handling the case use every interview that this jackass has ever given against him in court.
I hope the raid that happened yesterday turns up good evidence of money laundering to Trump and the GOP. That firm was shady as hell. The firm has also worked with several GOP government officials in the past. Take em all down.
I’m hoping I’ll have a good story to tell my grandchildren about the time when….
