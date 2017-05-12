Donald Trump basically admits that he fired Comey because of ‘the Russia thing’

I could conceivably write at least ten stories today with headlines like “Donald Trump says words, is completely insane,” and they would be completely different stories about all of the sh-t that’s gone down in just the past two days. Let’s start here, with the Emperor’s interview with Lester Holt of NBC News. The Emperor decided to do his own damage control on the controversy surrounding his firing of James Comey on Tuesday evening. While most FBI and DOJ sources had been claiming that Comey was fired because of the Trump-Russia investigation, the official line from the White House was that Trump merely fired Comey on the recommendation of the Deputy AG, and it was all because of how Comey handled the Hillary Clinton investigation. Well, in this NBC interview, Trump dismisses his own White House’s explanation for Comey’s firing. Trump basically says, sure, I fired Comey because of the Russia thing. And he keeps going and going. This interview, my God.

Keep in mind several things. One, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein wrote that “Comey f–ked up the HRC investigation” letter at the White House’s request, and he’s not happy to be blamed for all of this. Two, everyone from Kellyanne Conway to VP Mike Pence were all sticking to the same story, which was that Comey was fired because DOJ and FBI people had lost faith in him and Trump had merely taken their recommendation. They have zero credibility now. Three, even the original explanation wasn’t correct in any sense – the new acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday, saying that Comey “enjoyed broad support within the FBI.” Four, the fact that Trump can refer to Comey as a “showboat, a grandstander” without irony is amazing.

But the real headline is that Bigly is like, of course I fired Comey because of the Russia thing. The actual quote is: “when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won’.” So there you go. Then Bigly digs the hole even deeper, when he goes on and on about how he had dinner with Comey and he asked Comey flat-out if he was being investigated and Comey said repeatedly that he (Trump) was not being investigated, which… you know, is not how it’s supposed to work. And it’s a lie anyway, because the NYT reports that Trump repeatedly asked for Comey’s loyalty and Comey repeatedly demurred.

Oh, and Trump lies about his business dealings in Russia too. As I said, I could write like ten stories today about all of this sh-t.