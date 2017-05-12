Angelina Jolie & four of her kids had a sushi dinner with Grandpa Jon Voight

If I was in Angelina Jolie’s position, I would have cut my father off a long time ago. Jon Voight is a completely ridiculous person politically and personally. Not only has Voight spent years passive-aggressively attacking his daughter, but he’s also an unhinged Trump supporter who believes that protesting against Trump is “treason.” Voight has been friends with Trump for years, and that friendship is one of the reasons why Trump always trashed Angelina in interviews. And Voight was still friendly with Trump after Trump said nasty things about his daughter too. But I guess Angelina is a better person than me. Because she’s still spending time with her father. E! News had the exclusive photos – go here to see.
Angelina Jolie has been spending time with another important man in her life amid her divorce from Brad Pitt: Her father, actor Jon Voight. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills with the star and four of her and Pitt’s kids—Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie wore a long, black scoop neck dress.
Voight told E! News’ Zuri Hall at the King Arthur premiere earlier this week that “Angie’s doing good” these days. She filed for divorce from Pitt in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement. Last December, Voight said his daughter was “OK,” adding, “She’s holding on.”
Any port in a storm? Or is something else in play? Maybe Jolie genuinely wants to be around family during a difficult time. Maybe Jolie figures that her dad is always going to sell her out and talk about her in interviews, so she might as well accept it and keep him on-message. I have no idea. But if I was in her position… yeah, I think I would have canceled my father long ago.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
It was her brother’s birthday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad that Angelina and her children are spending quality time with her father. Good for James Birthday, glad to their family was together for that event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Voight doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who likes sushi. He seems like the kind of guy who grumbles he likes his food cooked, and doesn’t like fish that much anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He probably asked Pax and Zahara to see their papers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Voight’s an ass but he’s still her father. I wouldn’t cut ties with my dad either and he had talked trash about “my grandma’s people” too (not to mention he’s conservative head to toe with every bit of baggage that comes with it).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he were my dad – he’d be soooo cancelled…but who knows what goes on in people’s families right? Mayve it was her brother’s birthday, as someone else has said, maybe she wants to connect with her only surviving parents, who knows? She wouldn’t be the first person in the world to remain in contact with a completely batshit crazy/abusive family member.
I am surprised, however, that she exposes her kids to him – that doesn’t seem her style. Or perhaps it is that she wants her kids to know their granddad?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s easy to say you’d cut off a parent, but it’s a hard thing to do. I’ve got friends who have done it and other friends who have never quite been able to make it stick.
Even kids that are being neglected or abused and end up in foster care, given the option, would prefer to go back to their parents. They just want to abuse to stop.
It’s hard to get over wanting your parents to love you and be better people. Especially once you’ve already lost one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand one of my uncles but I still go to family celebrations.I try to be cordial but I will never spend one on one time with him.When I see AJ and Jon having dinner ALONE then I will say they may have a closer relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse