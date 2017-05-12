Angelina Jolie & four of her kids had a sushi dinner with Grandpa Jon Voight

If I was in Angelina Jolie’s position, I would have cut my father off a long time ago. Jon Voight is a completely ridiculous person politically and personally. Not only has Voight spent years passive-aggressively attacking his daughter, but he’s also an unhinged Trump supporter who believes that protesting against Trump is “treason.” Voight has been friends with Trump for years, and that friendship is one of the reasons why Trump always trashed Angelina in interviews. And Voight was still friendly with Trump after Trump said nasty things about his daughter too. But I guess Angelina is a better person than me. Because she’s still spending time with her father. E! News had the exclusive photos – go here to see.

Angelina Jolie has been spending time with another important man in her life amid her divorce from Brad Pitt: Her father, actor Jon Voight. On Wednesday, the actress was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills with the star and four of her and Pitt’s kids—Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie wore a long, black scoop neck dress. Voight told E! News’ Zuri Hall at the King Arthur premiere earlier this week that “Angie’s doing good” these days. She filed for divorce from Pitt in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement. Last December, Voight said his daughter was “OK,” adding, “She’s holding on.”

[From E! News]

Any port in a storm? Or is something else in play? Maybe Jolie genuinely wants to be around family during a difficult time. Maybe Jolie figures that her dad is always going to sell her out and talk about her in interviews, so she might as well accept it and keep him on-message. I have no idea. But if I was in her position… yeah, I think I would have canceled my father long ago.