Kylie Jenner’s Flaunt editorial is a mixture of sadness, wigs & plastic

For a while now, I’ve been referring to Kylie Jenner as the saddest doll in the world. That’s her thing – she’s been doing the Sad Barbie/Plastic Sex Doll look for at least two years, and every month it just gets worse and worse. Well, she’s happy with that image. So happy in fact that she agreed to this Flaunt Magazine editorial in which she’s hoping her ass of lies distracts you from her dead eyes and immovable plastic face. You can see the full photoshoot here.
Like, these photos feel exploitative, but we should be clear: Kylie happily posed this way. This is how she wants to be seen. She wants people to think she’s a sad Barbie doll. And it’s still funny to me that,, in the past, people have yelled at me for saying that Kylie has an ass of lies. Kylie is NOT A KARDASHIAN. She is a Jenner. She doesn’t have the butt gene. She never had this kind of butt until she bought it. She really is trying to be the New Kim.
Photos courtesy of Brendan Forbes for Flaunt.
“Juicy” sweats? Dressing up like Barbie/Lolita ? Geebus- What year is this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing. Juicy sweats? What? Yesterday a Paris Hilton Post, today Juicy sweats. Maybe we travelled back in time and we can stop it all: Trump, the Kardashians…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad! But I have very little sympathy for her with all the other problems going on. She now looks like a Barbie doll. And I dare her to tell us she hasn’t had b@@b implants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what?! she’s just on her period. all the time.
/sarcasm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barbie is less plastic and dead in the eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is more sad is when you see a photo of Kylie before the lip, cheek, butt and boob implants and side it next to the manufactured version of herself. I wonder what she sees when she looks in the mirror. Her mother and Ryan Seacrest created their dynasty by allowing Kim’s sex tape to be exposed and creating that show of theirs. I guess Kylie is Kim Part Deux, minus whatever it is that Kim has that Kylie never will, some sort of confidence. This girl missed her childhood and I think is fine with it. Good job Kris and Caitlyn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I see before and after pictures of her, I’d never think they were the same person. So sad her family allows her to do this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s the same age as my sister. She’s barely an adult. This is all so sad.
And yes, she wants this, and yes, so many people have it worse, but I still feel so sorry for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wants this because she was raised to want this, that’s why it is sad. And with all the surgeries she is getting, I wonder if she might be constantly on some painkiller drug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For those of you have never watched the show – she is as dumb as she looks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
None of them have the “butt gene” all their butts save for Kourtney and maybe Kendell are fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Juicy, please. All of the comments on any Kylie thread are just about the same. She doesn’t change, nor do our opinions of her. Cut and paste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s all fake but her body is amazing, I mean it’s not like she doesn’t have to work out or eat right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You think so? I think she looks deformed. And it is such an epidemic. Nowadays, you see all those instagram women and they are all the same with the disproportionate butt, huge boobs, blown up lips and stick legs and they all look as deformed as Kylie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, Rosie. I think her body looks great! I have no problem with her surgeries. I think she looks better with it all. I know I’m in the minority with that opinion. I hope she keeps her body the way it is now and doesn’t keep changing it. I think it’s perfect the way it is right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having that much plastic surgery so young surely will result in it all collapsing in on her, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely. Untouched photos of Kim have her looking at least a decade older than she is. Plus Kris Jenner looks embalmed… like a well preserved 80 year old. You would think that her own family would serve as a cautionary tale, but I guess that empty space in her soul clouds her judgment. Maybe they all avoid physical contact with one another and only see each other via touched up photos/videos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m shaking my head so hard it might fly off my neck.
Her caption on the first pic is “Life in plastic it’s fantastic” which is obviously the lyrics to the song “Barbie Girl” but I’m taking this as her finally admitting what everyone is calling her out on, which is the fact that she really bought herself a whole new body.
I say this ad nauseum, but this child’s existence really, really upsets me more than it should. Maybe that’s the wrong thing to say. Her FAME upsets me. Why is she so popular? Why are we at a place where this level of fakeness is glorified and celebrated? Why does no one care that this kid’s self esteem is nonexistent? Isn’t she just a blow up doll at this point? Is she not showing us all every day that she has a gaping hole in her soul that she thinks that sex appeal and followers and likes on social media will fill? Does anyone genuinely care about this person? Family, friends? Because it really doesn’t seem like it. The Kardashian/Jenner household was a fucking house of horrors and no one is proof of that more than Kylie Jenner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ass of Lies, lol. You really ought to trademark that!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse