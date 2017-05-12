Kylie Jenner’s Flaunt editorial is a mixture of sadness, wigs & plastic

A post shared by Flaunt Magazine (@flauntmagazine) on May 11, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

For a while now, I’ve been referring to Kylie Jenner as the saddest doll in the world. That’s her thing – she’s been doing the Sad Barbie/Plastic Sex Doll look for at least two years, and every month it just gets worse and worse. Well, she’s happy with that image. So happy in fact that she agreed to this Flaunt Magazine editorial in which she’s hoping her ass of lies distracts you from her dead eyes and immovable plastic face. You can see the full photoshoot here.

Like, these photos feel exploitative, but we should be clear: Kylie happily posed this way. This is how she wants to be seen. She wants people to think she’s a sad Barbie doll. And it’s still funny to me that,, in the past, people have yelled at me for saying that Kylie has an ass of lies. Kylie is NOT A KARDASHIAN. She is a Jenner. She doesn’t have the butt gene. She never had this kind of butt until she bought it. She really is trying to be the New Kim.

