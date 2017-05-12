Lana del Rey & Spin Mag got into a beef over her Elle UK interview

Lana Del Rey covers the new issue of Elle UK. It’s actually a nice editorial, and I kind of think Lana has eased up a bit on her facial “adjustments.” Her lips in particular look a tad smaller and more realistic. Since I rarely read Lana’s interviews, I went into this piece with a shrug and a thought of “I bet she doesn’t say anything controversial.” She does not.

Her persona: She tells us her famed chanteuse persona has become less of a prop for her now. ‘I know that if I had more of a persona [before], I have less of one now. And I think it comes down to getting a little older. Maybe I needed a stronger look or something to lean on then. But I feel like it wouldn’t be hard for me today to play a mega show in jeans without rehearsing and still feel like I was coming from the right place.’

On love: Talking about feeling more positive at this time in her life, she tells us, ‘All the tough things that I have been through – that I’ve drawn upon [in my work] – don’t exist for me anymore. Not all my romantic relationships were bad, but some of them challenged me in a way that I didn’t want to be challenged and I am happy I don’t have to do that now.’

She’s learned to avoid the bad boys she used to fall for: ‘For me, the dream is to have a little bit of edge, the sexiness, the magnetism, the camaraderie, be on the same page and all that stuff, but without the fallout that comes from a person who is really selfish and puts only their needs first, which is like a lot of frontmen if we’re talking about musicians! I’m going to write a book one day called, “The curse of the frontman and why you should always date a bassist.”‘

On happiness: She also stresses the importance of being happy and why society needs to change. “I think happiness is the ultimate life goal. I think it’s the only thing that’s important. There are no mechanisms in place for routes to happiness, that’s the whole f**king problem. I think people are unhappy in school – the education structure has been the same for a long time and kids are still not satisfied with their educational experience. And you don’t have enough conversations when you’re young about what makes for a satisfying, mutual relationship. Those collective life experiences – your youth, your academic education and your education about business, marriage or relationship goals – they all lead up to your collective happiness. I think the emphasis is on the wrong things and it has been for a long time.”