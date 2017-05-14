Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer to host the Mother’s Day ‘SNL’

SNL2

Everyone was looking forward to last night’s Saturday Night Live because Melissa McCarthy was the host. We knew that she would make her grand return as Sean Spicer, especially given the past week of absolutely insane shenanigans from the Trump administration. “Shenanigans” being my light euphemism for “treason, obstruction of justice, money laundering and America’s steady decline into a banana republic with an unhinged dictator.” Thankfully, Alec Baldwin also made some special appearances as Emperor Bigly. SNL spoofed Trump’s interview with NBC News for the cold open. Bonus: Paul Ryan as the guy who brings Bigly’s two scoops of ice cream.

Melissa’s opening monologue, which wasn’t political at all. It was just about Mother’s Day and she showed an audience member around the backstage. Cameos by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Here’s Melissa as Spicey. This made me laugh a few times but… I also want to say, I have no interest in feeling sorry for Spicey. He is NOT a sympathetic figure. He will be known as a cog in Trump’s ministry of propaganda. Do not feel sorry for him even if Melissa tries to show you the softer, less rage-yelling side of Spicey.

This was just a funny bit mocking these kinds of actress-panel discussions.

Weekend Update – this is just the first part because the second part kind of sucked. This is a summary of all of the insanity that went down this week.

And finally, here’s Melissa’s final call where Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin inducting Melissa into the “five-timers club,” as in she’s hosted five times now. Alec Baldwin has been on SNL so many times, I don’t know if they’ve even kept count.

SNL1

Photos courtesy of Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/SNL and screencap from SNL.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer to host the Mother’s Day ‘SNL’”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I don’t think that skit made Spicey a sympathetic figure. I think it showed him as a ridiculous lap dog, desperate to maintain power.

    Reply
  2. TheOtherOne says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I hope she goes down as one of the greatest comedian (period. No need to add female) of our time.

    Reply
  3. Michelle says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:36 am

    She & kate mckinnon are the best comediennes today. She’s also looking so fantastic lately. Love her!

    Reply
  4. toni says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:38 am

    They need to ridicule Ryan and that McTurtle for not doing anything about Trump.

    Reply
  5. Hannah says:
    May 14, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Anyone know where you can watch clips outside the US?

    Reply
  6. Lizzie says:
    May 14, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Had she never met Steve Martin? (He is like a forever dong for me…I’m only 33, it’s weird I know). That seemed like genuine surprise. Cute!

    Reply
  7. Amide says:
    May 14, 2017 at 9:03 am

    She’s funny and looking great. 😃
    I wonder what’ll happen to this character if the rumors are true and Spicer is replaced.😞

    Reply
  8. Mel says:
    May 14, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Somebody on CNN said this week after that ridiculous bushes incident that they felt “sorry” for Spicer. I do not. Plenty of people deserve my sympathy. He’s not of of those. He knew what he signed up for. And even if he didn’t at first, now he knows and I assume he gets a nice paycheck for it, why else would you sell your soul otherwise.
    One thing that struck me this week and where I disagree with the SNL skit is Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She is articulate, yes. Nice, heck no! She’s a pitbull. I saw her filling in for Spicey and I found her a bit chilling actually. Maybe because Spicer has been ridiculed too much by this point but her no-nonsense approach in the way she tells LIES was sobering.

    Reply
  9. Valois says:
    May 14, 2017 at 11:33 am

    They actually cut a sketch after dress rehearsal which y’all would have loved I believe. They made fun of Tom Hiddleston!

    “Tom Hiddleston Prom I liked this one a lot. Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer are at their high school prom, talking about the A-list celebrities who they asked to prom and turned them down. McCarthy tells them that she asked Tom Hiddleston to prom, and he accepted. Then Hiddleston (McKinnon) came out and, despite insisting that he hated the attention that came with being famous, took over the dance floor, first performing a really bad rendition of Man in the Mirror before showing off his abs and turning his Prom King acceptance speech into a speech about the situation in South Sudan.”

    Reply
  10. jenB says:
    May 14, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    I actually love the “Cathy Anne” character on the end of weekend update! The Echo Silver commercial was funny too. Melissa is a pure delight!
    Hope everyone has a great Mother’s Day!

    Reply
  11. isabelle says:
    May 14, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    She does physical comedy so well maybe the best out there. The game show skit as example, she gave me Lucille Ball vibes Melissa is simply hilarious.

    Reply
  12. Ramona Q. says:
    May 14, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Does anyone agree that Cecily Strong is the worst? I don’t think I’ve ever laughed at anything she’s done. Especially compared to the other women on the show right now, she is terrible.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment