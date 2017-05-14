Melissa McCarthy returned as Sean Spicer to host the Mother’s Day ‘SNL’

Everyone was looking forward to last night’s Saturday Night Live because Melissa McCarthy was the host. We knew that she would make her grand return as Sean Spicer, especially given the past week of absolutely insane shenanigans from the Trump administration. “Shenanigans” being my light euphemism for “treason, obstruction of justice, money laundering and America’s steady decline into a banana republic with an unhinged dictator.” Thankfully, Alec Baldwin also made some special appearances as Emperor Bigly. SNL spoofed Trump’s interview with NBC News for the cold open. Bonus: Paul Ryan as the guy who brings Bigly’s two scoops of ice cream.
Melissa’s opening monologue, which wasn’t political at all. It was just about Mother’s Day and she showed an audience member around the backstage. Cameos by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Here’s Melissa as Spicey. This made me laugh a few times but… I also want to say, I have no interest in feeling sorry for Spicey. He is NOT a sympathetic figure. He will be known as a cog in Trump’s ministry of propaganda. Do not feel sorry for him even if Melissa tries to show you the softer, less rage-yelling side of Spicey.
This was just a funny bit mocking these kinds of actress-panel discussions.
Weekend Update – this is just the first part because the second part kind of sucked. This is a summary of all of the insanity that went down this week.
And finally, here’s Melissa’s final call where Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin inducting Melissa into the “five-timers club,” as in she’s hosted five times now. Alec Baldwin has been on SNL so many times, I don’t know if they’ve even kept count.
Photos courtesy of Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/SNL and screencap from SNL.
I don’t think that skit made Spicey a sympathetic figure. I think it showed him as a ridiculous lap dog, desperate to maintain power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know I am still trying to understand why Spicer does not quit his job at the White House. He literally has to lie his ass off every single day. I refuse to believe Spicer does not know Trump is a filthy disgusting liar who will say anything to prove himself a winner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I feel like they ridiculed him pretty well. No sympathy for him, just more disgust.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she goes down as one of the greatest comedian (period. No need to add female) of our time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She & kate mckinnon are the best comediennes today. She’s also looking so fantastic lately. Love her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She and Kate are two of the best comedians, male or female, today. Kate is hands down easily the best SNL player of this cast. I hope she can springboard that into super stardom when she leaves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear Kate can play anyone!
Melissa McCarthy is so beautiful! Her smile w/ her dimples always brightens my mood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Acting comedians, absolutely the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everytime I see Melissa I am struck by a) how funny and b) how pretty she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They need to ridicule Ryan and that McTurtle for not doing anything about Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone know where you can watch clips outside the US?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I go to YouTube to see the skits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can download the SNL app and be able to watch skits anywhere in the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the tip. However, the AppStore doesn’t even let me download it in my region.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hannah, you can go into your settings and change your country to get the US app store: https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201389On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
On your device, tap Settings > [your name] > iTunes & App Store.
Tap your Apple ID. …
Tap View Apple ID.
If prompted, enter your password again.
Tap Country/Region. …
Tap Change Country or Region.
Tap your new country or region, then tap Next.
Or you can use a VPN (some you have to pay for, some are free) where you can choose the country that your IP is routed through (allowing you to watch that country’s shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can use youpak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Use a VPN, or trawl YouTube but YT is full of fake versions and versions which look like the real thing but are just ABOUT the real thing. A VPN is really useful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Had she never met Steve Martin? (He is like a forever dong for me…I’m only 33, it’s weird I know). That seemed like genuine surprise. Cute!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s funny and looking great. 😃
I wonder what’ll happen to this character if the rumors are true and Spicer is replaced.😞
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they replace Spicey with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, SNL is already going after her. Their take on her last night was pretty harsh, but funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there’s some Fox woman they’re thinking of replacing him with. She’s a former prosecutor but looks like the typical Fox female reporter-long hair, low cut and tight dresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HappyMom: Is it Kimberly Guilfoyle? The former Victoria Secret model? She used to be married to Gavin Newsom, Lieutenant Governor of California and former mayor of San Francisco. He’s a Democrat and will be running for Calif Governor. She’s smart, or was before Fox got a hold of her, she would probably do a good job, or at least better than Spicey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Somebody on CNN said this week after that ridiculous bushes incident that they felt “sorry” for Spicer. I do not. Plenty of people deserve my sympathy. He’s not of of those. He knew what he signed up for. And even if he didn’t at first, now he knows and I assume he gets a nice paycheck for it, why else would you sell your soul otherwise.
One thing that struck me this week and where I disagree with the SNL skit is Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She is articulate, yes. Nice, heck no! She’s a pitbull. I saw her filling in for Spicey and I found her a bit chilling actually. Maybe because Spicer has been ridiculed too much by this point but her no-nonsense approach in the way she tells LIES was sobering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. (Although I found it annoying that SNL went after her being chubby and having poor dress sense-that was unnecessary.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spicer in the bushes just highlighted what a craven coward he is. He got a bit confused, that’s all- he wasn’t sure which was the “perfectly accurate” lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought they missed the mark with portraying Sarah as well. They made her too “oh golly gee” instead of an aggressive tale-spinner who abruptly walked out of a presser this week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SNL always softens up the image of Trump’s female accomplices until they are called out for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They actually cut a sketch after dress rehearsal which y’all would have loved I believe. They made fun of Tom Hiddleston!
“Tom Hiddleston Prom I liked this one a lot. Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer are at their high school prom, talking about the A-list celebrities who they asked to prom and turned them down. McCarthy tells them that she asked Tom Hiddleston to prom, and he accepted. Then Hiddleston (McKinnon) came out and, despite insisting that he hated the attention that came with being famous, took over the dance floor, first performing a really bad rendition of Man in the Mirror before showing off his abs and turning his Prom King acceptance speech into a speech about the situation in South Sudan.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually love the “Cathy Anne” character on the end of weekend update! The Echo Silver commercial was funny too. Melissa is a pure delight!
Hope everyone has a great Mother’s Day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does physical comedy so well maybe the best out there. The game show skit as example, she gave me Lucille Ball vibes Melissa is simply hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone agree that Cecily Strong is the worst? I don’t think I’ve ever laughed at anything she’s done. Especially compared to the other women on the show right now, she is terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse