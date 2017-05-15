Susan Sarandon took a swipe at Hillary Clinton while attending a fashion show

Susan Sarandon was in Milan for a few days to attend the big Prada show. She’s a fan of Prada, and I just sort of shrugged at the fact that Susan flew all the way to Italy just to attend a fashion show. Even if she has other stuff she’s doing there, it’s still something that only the 1% get to do – fly off to Milan to sit front row at a fashion show. And most of the time, if you’re a celebrity, you’re getting paid to be there too. This is Susan Sarandon’s version of the “revolution,” because people are so “awake” now – she gets to enjoy her celebrity lifestyle and go to Milan fashion shows while Dreamers are literally being sent to detention centers and then deported without any chance to even appeal. But we’re awake now, you guys.
So, as I said, I wouldn’t have even cared enough to mock Susan and her trip to Milan. She was even doing braggy Instagrams too, showing off her amazing trip. But then Susan had the absolute audacity to post this:
Jesus, Susan. Do you even GET how out-of-touch and privileged you sound? I imagine Susan posting this to Instagram as she sipped a glass of free champagne in the governor’s suite of her Milanese hotel whilst someone rubbed her feet. “My goodness,” she whispered to herself. “Hillary Clinton really could be doing so much more for America.” For f–ks sake LEAVE HILLARY ALONE. Hillary Clinton is not a perfect person, but she tried. She worked hard, she believed in herself and she believed in the inherent goodness and intelligence of the American people, she warned us every step of the way that Trump was an unhinged monster, she fought for us and we were the ones who let her down.
Obviously, people were not having any of Susan’s bulls–t. The comments on that Instagram were amazing. The tweets about her trip too… my God.
Reminder that Susan Sarandon, who voted for Jill Stein, was at a fashion show in Milan this week while our country fell apart. #Progressive
— Molly (@bitchyologist) May 13, 2017
Meanwhile, Susan Sarandon who told us Trump was better than Hillary, is in Milan at the Prada fashion show.
— lía (@MariaLiaCalvo) May 9, 2017
These Instagrams happened in sequential order. First Susan thanks Prada for her "incredible experience" in Milan. Then she trashes Hillary. pic.twitter.com/NADpfohpPc
— Molly (@bitchyologist) May 13, 2017
Photos courtesy of Susan’s Instagram & WENN.
Susan who?
Seriously though, she needs to stop using Hilary to stay relevant. It’s pathetic.
This thousand times over. This pathetic b**ch sounds seriously butthurt. Just go away, ass**ole.
Yes. This. She’s trying to start shit so people will talk about her. It’s beyond gross and offensive when the government is collapsing before our eyes.
That’s it right there- she ISS) hasn’t gotten this much attention in MANY a year. I seriously doubt Hillary even remembers who this woman is.
Good Lord! What a silly, little girl! I think there must be a picture of Susan under “clueless white privilege” in the dictionary. She is a fine actress, but she is certainly “showing herself.” But this is the glory of a free country, she can blather on about her moronic ideas on social media as much as she likes and receive the scorn she richly deserves shortly thereafter. But make no mistake, in this country it is Rich People v. Everyone else; probably not the point Ms. Sarandon was expecting to make.
This is why I didn’t watch feud. BEcusee i knew she would do some BS like this soon enough.
She needs to shut. Up.
So really, this whole this is because Susan’s mad at Hilary for something. It’s personal.
That’s what I’m getting as Susan furthers this one sided feud.
Exactly. This is starting to seem like Hillary killed Susan’s dog or something.
i totally agree. There must be more to it than politics. Or maybe Susan wanted to have a bigger role in HRC’s campaign?
Or maybe she needs a neurological workup. This mean-girling seems to be morphing into some kind of fixation.
Yes did Hillary steal your ping pong paddle Susan???Do tell.
JFC, Susan. To quote Frozen: “Let it go…let it go.”
Has Hilary Clinton responded in any way to Sarandon’s crap over the last few months, or even during the election..She may have referenced it but I genuinely don’t know.
Not at all. Maybe that’s Susan’s gripe.
No. She doesn’t care. This is just some celebrity who has appointed herself the moral authority over a woman who devoted most of her adult life to public service. And whether one agrees with Hillary or not, nobody can take this fool seriously. I would actually judge Hillary for even blinking in Susan’s direction. She survived the orange tsunami of excrement, this is so far beneath her, I can’t even describe it.
I hope she doesn’t respond. She has too much class to deal with this thirsty twit and I’m sure she has a life. Sarandon needs to take two seats – so obviously pathetic.
Is it me or is Susan starting to sound like #45?
That is exactly what she is sounding like-a child that hasn’t gotten its own way and is now acting out to get attention. Just because it is coming from the left doesn’t make it any better. This isn’t how we beat the Republicans at their own game.
Susan….
No, just, no.
I started liking you again after “Feud.” Quit while you’re ahead.
As for you and Clinton being on the same page at the time, I hope you weren’t a PUMA then like you’re a Bernie Sis now.
Just STFU Susan.
At least her latest facelift looks great. Her jaw and neck are tighter now than in the 2000 photo! She’s still an asshole tho.
What an odious woman. She’s so high up on my sh** list now. Imagine being that out of touch, must be nice being privileged enough to put your ‘principles’ above people actually suffering. So insufferable
Bunny boiling is the new activism?
Wrong actress. That was Glenn Close.
susan surandon is a lunatic. she is gretchen weiners to trump’s regina george when it comes to hillary. why is it that all these people who wanted HRC to lose so intent on brining up how wrong she is and how terrible she is. you assholes won! i’ve honestly never heard such sore winners before. i’m also so sick of hearing about what hillary did wrong. you know what? the democratic party did something by warring over bernie vs hillary instead of coming together behind HRC when she won the primary and we have yet to correct ourselves. trump supporters did something wrong by believing in a racist hate mongering madman. trump is doing things that are very wrong every second of every day. the republican party did and are doing things that are very wrong for the last 20 years. why was Hillary responsible for being the savior of the world and letting us down? it is maddening.
Because she is a woman and therefore held to a much higher standard than her male counterparts who can repeatedly f*ck up, lie, cheat but they have penises so it s therefore ok, as they still know more than her.
Man, she is like a dog with a bone about HRC, isn’t she?
We get it Susan, you’re way more evolved and intelligent than her and basically everyone else. I guess what I’m still waiting on is your grand plan to help normal Americans which is as absent as the Republican’s amazing healthcare program that they’ve been working on for the last eight years.
Except you don’t have one, do you? Calling for a revolution is as ever, the luxury of people who don’t ever actually have to participate in or bleed or sacrifice for one. Either that or the foolishly naive. This constant drum beating is not only annoying is it dangerous. Childish stupidity like she is constantly displaying since the election is NOT helping and it is the kind of thing that helped doom the Democrats and will continue to do so as long as they continue to wrap themselves in self righteous privilege and call it progress.
God! I am so over listening to her.
I just want to ask her, “So if you loved Jill Stein so much during the campaign, why keep hating on Hillary? Why aren’t you pushing Jill for 2020?” We see you and your hypocrisy, Susan, and it is NOT COOL.
Because the oh so pure third partiers only come out every four years and vye for the top spot and then get all butt hurt and sanctimonious when their savior inevitably loses. Forget about building a base with local and state offices. No, it’s President or nothing. Then they can pout for four years and rinse and repeat.
So a bunch of aholes vote in, then celebrate the worst healthcare bill that will kill millions, essentially treats women as incubators and second class citizens and THIS is all she can bitch about?
Oh, Susan. Congratulations. You are officially a Trumpet. Trump admits obstruction of justice and you raise your shrill voice with screams of: “But Hillary!”
Susan hating Hilary isn’t going to magically make Bernie president. This is one of the reasons the rust colored slob is in office because Susan and her Bernie bros refuse to accept that Bern didn’t get the nomination. So instead accepting it they decides I’m going to vote third party or not at all. Well congratulations sis you got what you wanted.
Sarandon continues to behave like a petty child. Did Hillary Clinton take away her favorite toy?
The people truly involved in resistance are not in a position to jet off to Milan or anywhere else for fashion shows.
I wonder if she was wearing prada while she was preaching to the blue collar bernie-ites? She’s tiresome…
Susan is to HRC what Chelsea Handler is to Angelina Jolie.
I was going to say Susan is to HRC what Sarah Palin is to Barack Obama, but same idea.
Aging actress desperate for attention. Nothing to see here.
Seems quite a graceless thing to do. But then, Susan has been showing us that she is an ill-mannered over-privileged woman for quite some time now. And this is coming from a non-Hillary fan.
Damn hypocrite. She’s repulsive. #sogladyoufeelinspiredbyyour1%peersSusan
Who is this stupid and self unaware? How does one arrive at this point in life?
She reminds me of my Bernie or Bust friend who later admitted to not really understanding any of the issues. Basically just feelings.
She has always been extremely arrogant and way overestimates her own IQ. Now it turns out she has always just been thirsty too. Just don’t give her any press. Turn your back.
she’s been cancelled for a while now.
It’s interesting that such an enlightened, progressive, “woke” woman of the world would feel compelled to butcher her own face like that.
