Miss USA Kara McCullough thinks healthcare is a privilege, not a right

Last night, America elected a new Miss USA. And when I say that, I mean I think there was some Russian interference in this election too? For the second year in a row, the winner was the current Miss District of Columbia and for the second year in a row, the winner is an African-American woman. Last year’s Miss USA was Deshauna Barber, an active member of the military. This year’s winner is Kara McCullough, a nuclear chemist who gave terrible answers to questions about feminism and health care. McCullough is 25 years old and she works for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, so she’s a federal employee with federal healthcare, just FYI. Here’s what happened:
An African-American nuclear chemist from Washington, DC, won the 2017 edition of Miss USA on Sunday night after telling the audience about her conservative political viewpoints. Kára McCullough, a 25-year-old nuclear chemist who works for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, told the audience how she doesn’t necessarily view herself as a feminist and said that health care is a privilege and not a right. She also won plaudits for wearing her hair natural and curly throughout the competition.
McCullough, the 65th crowned Miss USA, is a 25-year-old chemist working for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission as a physical scientist. She graduated from South Carolina State University with a degree in chemistry and a concentration in radio chemistry.
‘I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity,’ she said after the event. ‘I just want to encourage so many women nationwide to find their passion in any subject possible and understand that nothing is difficult if you really, truly put the work in for it.’
During the final round of the competition, each competitor was asked what they consider feminism to be, and whether or not they consider themselves feminists. McCullough said she prefers not to use the word ‘feminist,’ and instead ‘transferred the word feminist to equalism.’
‘I don’t want to call myself a feminist,’ McCullough said. ‘Women, we are just as equal as men, especially in the workplace.’
After the pageant, McCullough expanded on her views on feminism.
‘I believe we’ve come a long way and there is more work to be done,’ McCullough, said. ‘I think domestically we are making progress and I do believe that we will become equal one day.’
In the questions portion, she was also individually asked if affordable healthcare is a right or privilege, responding that she thought that healthcare should only go to those with jobs.
‘As a government employee, I’m granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide,’ she explained.
Ugh. Just no. I mean, Kara seems like a perfectly lovely woman and I’m happy that another woman of color won the pageant, but her answers were not good. I feel like the pageant director probably knew that they were opening up a can of worms with those questions, right? And I would personally love to hear most of our actual elected leaders answer the questions “is healthcare a right or a privilege?” and “what does feminism mean to you and are you a feminist?” Like, most elected officials would not be able to answer those questions well. Healthcare is NOT a privilege, people. It is a right. And her answer to the feminism question is… struggling.
“Nothing is difficult if you really put the work in and try hard,” says the black woman from dc. Wha>??? Does Trump own this contest?
In fact, he did, but technically does not as of 2015.
But if it’s not difficult, then why do I need to “try hard”? Nothing about her statement makes any sense to me.
None of her statements make sense. “is health care a right?” “No, it’s a privilege – I have healthcare because I have a job, and I realized we need jobs, so everyone get a job – job job job – make America GREAT AGAIN”. It was Trump style word salad. She didn’t actually answer anything in a sensible way.
Fembot says words, reveals faulty programming.
To answer without answering is the trick.
They are given difficult questions here and there. World peace. Energy crisis. Hot button topics. But, if they can answer without insulting anyone and speaking like they have a grasp on world issues. That’s better. That’s all they need to do. She flopped this.
If healthcare is a privilege, then living is a privilege, reserved for those strong enough to survive. How GOPers can spout this nonsense while crying over unborn babies in pro-life marches is… Enough cognitive dissonance to make my head explode.
That’s because if you are a woman, then it’s your fault.
Get pregnant? Well, why did you have sex, you wh*re!
Want an abortion? Well, you can’t have one you baby killer!
Need prenatal care? Well, you should have been smart enough to be born wealthy or to marry wealthy!
Oh, you are a single parent? See wh*re classification above.
And God forbid you need healthcare or food or time off after the baby is born – then you really should have thought ahead and been born wealthy!
You see how it’s your fault!
Preach LaraK!!!
Insert Yzma meme here:
Well they should have thought about that before they became PEASANTS!
Go get sick Kara – after you’ve lost your job. Then come back and give your expert opinion.
She’s super educated but says things like “as equal as men”. What? Okay.
I mean these woman aren’t role models, are they? Do kids listen to these answers and think oh, this sounds good? I assume not but correct me if I’m wrong.
It’s nice that a woman of color with curly hair won but do we really think she would’ve won if she had come out as a raging feminist and advocate of universal healthcare? Do we?
She’s a prime example of book sense but no common sense. And as the saying goes common sense is not that common.
And wow she’s only 25. Maybe it’s the makeup but she looks 35. And take this how you want but she should just shut up and look pretty.
Does anyone watch these pageants any more? I didn’t even know it was happening this weekend. As far as healthcare – good that she can work and get work but some people have health problems and disabilities that make it hard for them to work or get a job. And what about all of us that have put our time in working and are now retired? Just no. Hope she never loses that job because she’ll really understand what it means to pay for her own insurance and possibly not have all the benefits she has now with her gov’t insurance.
Agreed. At 25 she shows an amazing lack of awareness of social issues. But then I guess she has been immersed in her studies which have nothing to do with said issues. Give her some time in the workplace and she will change her tune about men/women equality. As for healthcare being a privilege – unfortunately the system is so broken now that has become true. Doesn’t make it right.
In 10 years, when she has not advanced as far in her career nor is earning as much money as her male peers, she will start to rethink that “as equal as men” business.
When you’re starting out it can be easy not to see the disparity because everyone is new and it feels like you’re all on the same field. But once the promotions start, the disparity reveals itself. I never thought I was on the same turf as the men I started my job with, but it became especially clear to me a couple years in, after the newbie gloss wore off, and the guys were getting opportunities for business trips and team leadership and I wasn’t. One former boss point-blank told me he didn’t think I was worth investing in because I would probably just get married and start having kids and quit anyway. What. Even.
Anyway, Miss USA is a summer child who doesn’t know what winter means.
The thing is, she’s not super-educated. She has a bachelor’s degree. It’s in chemistry, but it’s still an undergraduate degree. Scientists almost without exception have PhDs. She’s more at a tech level. The media is so awed that a woman, nay a black woman, works in some kind of scientific or technical capacity that they make her out to be like Einstein.
Listen to her. She’s no Einstein.
Dear Kara: I put lots of work into fighting cancer but it was still really difficult. One of the really difficult challenges was getting into work enough hours to maintain my health insurance coverage. I could have done without the arguments with schedulers about how an 11 o’clock appointment was just not going to work for me.
PREACH. I had to take on a second job just to get the PPO I needed to stay with my oncologist.
Also, Kara, you can thank the AMERICAN TAXPAYERS and all their jobs that DON’T offer decent health insurance as a matter of course for YOUR position and benefits. We’ll wait for the handwritten thank you notes.
well said!!
I know it’s not the point but I don’t think she is even that pretty. Also I do not understand the reluctance to say the word feminist when they claim they want to be equal with men. Men have all the rights, women do not.
Being pretty is the only point of Miss USA. At least Miss America makes them sing,dance or twirl a baton on their way to the crown.
I just…I woke up with such good intentions for this week. It’s only Monday and I’m being tested. So I’m just gonna say bless her cotton socks and move on.
What an idiot. We are the only developed nation that thinks this way.
Believing women are equal to men IS feminism, dummy.
I guess if having a job is a prerequisite to deserving healthcare, then by her logic children don’t deserve healthcare as they do not work.
Just an over-privileged , selfish tit with an ugly crown. No doubt a disciple of Ayn Rand. Maybe she’s after a job in Trump Universe? What a fool. Ugh.
So she’s not a “feminist”, but a “Kararist”, then?
Next she’ll be going full Ben Carson and telling everyone born the social equivalent of waist-deep in quicksand how they should be pulling themselves up by the bootstraps…
Sounds like she’s angling for a job with trump. She’s perfect for him.
(And fvck these “I am not a feminist but I’m am more than happy to take advantage of all the opportunities they fought for and opened up for me, but I won’t thank them because I’m such hot sh1t it’s all about me, me, me.”)
So far I’ve learned that she has an undergrad degree in chemistry (South Carolina State?) and works as a radiochemist. Weigh in: Does that make her a “scientist” or does it mean she works in a tech support position in a scientific field?
Not downplaying her degree or her job – but wondering if the media over-playing her position because of their assumption that female + scientist + beauty is big news.
Also – the NRC – is that now under the purview of Rick “Dancing with the Stars” Perry? This is reassuring.
Good luck a) keeping health care tied to jobs with an increasingly contingent workforce, b) ensuring jobs for “all Americans worldwide.” Keep that global focus, honey.
I looked up this degree,also. Several of my daughter’s friends have the same degree [from William & Mary.] The articles are overselling the “scientist” label. It is the very definition of sexist to hype the “pretty scientist.”
Depends how you define scientist. It sounds like she’s a lab technician, so sort of lab grunt work: calibrating instruments, data entry, maybe running tests or preparing samples for testing.
If she’s only got an undergraduate degree she’s certainly not engaged in her own research.
I’m not dismissing her BSc, which is impressive, and of course she may be pursuing further education (possibly doing a research postgrad in the field). But within the scientific research field having an undergrad is kind of considered akin to having graduated kindergarten. Like it’s the most basic level and taken for granted everyone has it. You don’t even start to be taken seriously till you get your PhD.
We’re all humanities in our family. Thanks for the info. I figured as much.
Exactly. Thanks for amplifying on what I said.
It’s so insulting – the implicit argument that a woman with a bachelor’s degree in a STEM field must be some kind of prodigy.
I too have a science degree from Undergrad and have never been called a scientist. They use terms like researcher or working in the sciences when you start working post undergrad.
The only people called scientists are PhD’s. Occasionally those with Masters degrees too in some fields like social sciences but still rare. Either way, graduate school level work is required to be called a Scientist.
She should be embarrassed to call herself a scientists and not know the definition of feminism *is* about equality of the sexes. Major eye roll.
“In the questions portion, she was also individually asked if affordable healthcare is a right or privilege, responding that she thought that healthcare should only go to those with jobs.”
Wait, so if you are a child who is sick, you are going to have to get a job so that you can get healthcare to take care of yourself? What if you are retired and live on a pension that you earned for 40+ years of service or you are the widow living off that pension? Should you go without healthcare as well? You can easily go bankrupt if you get cancer, then you cannot get a job because of ageism and you are too sick to work. This is short-sighted, selfish, and mean-spirited nonsense.
She has special snowflake syndrome and will one day realize that talking like this is going to backfire on her hard. This is almost as bad as all those black people who willing decided to work at racist FOX NEWS who decided to sue for racial discrimination.
I don’t know that criticising people who sue work places for racial discrimination is terribly helpful.
So… when a woman has a baby that she doesn’t want because her access to an abortion has been removed, and she can’t afford childcare so she has to reduce her hours at work thus meaning she loses her healthcare… she’s losing the priviledge to stay healthy? Is that what you’re saying Kara? And the fact that most of these rules are made up by old white men sitting in offices completely disconnected to these struggles is something you’re ok with?
Don’t even get me started on equalism.
She’s not even cute. Healthcare should not be tied to employment. It’s an awful system and people stay in jobs they hate for the healthcare.
Human Rights, she should research them.
She’s also a misogynist, she’s the kind of weapon males who hate women use to say “See, why can’t you all be like her?”.
For those of you who remember A Different World, I feel like these are the answers Whitley Gilbert would have given before she got with Dwayne and got woke.
This is CLEARLY part of a conservative narrative Miss USA is pushing, and they got themselves a perfect little Extra Milk Chocolate Barbie to help push their agenda. I’m sure there are orange fingerprints all over the receipts, even if he’s “stepped down.”
Wit and wisdom, Dragon Wise. Bravo!
Just FYI, “federal healthcare” really isn’t a thing. I’m a federal employee and we pay the same for healthcare as everyone else. It’s not free. Certainly, your Agency, just like anyone else’s employer, pays a portion of your premium, but you also pay for your part of insurance, and it’s not cheap.
Just a FYI to you, not everyone’s employer pays for a portion of their healthcare and while you may pay a portion it is not the same as everyone else as you say. FYI!!
You do have access to it, though, and from what I’ve been told by most people I know who work government, it’s good insurance, too. And that portion your employer is paying is actually subsidized by the rest of the country – since government is run on TAXPAYER money. That’s probably more what Kaiser was getting at. The irony of suggesting that people shouldn’t have their lives subsidized by government while working a job that is created by taxpayer money.
You absolutely do not pay the same as everyone else; you pay a much lower premium in part due to the large number of federal employees and you also have significantly better benefits/options. A doctor’s dream patient is a fed. In addition, you will not lose your healthcare when you retire, like most do, and be forced to make it work with Medicare and, if lucky, you can afford a supplemental plan (paid out of pocket). AND you will pay the same premium as when you were an employee.
I hope you never have to work in the private sector. Then you will learn how good federal benefits really are.
Amen. Health-care systems are defined by quality, cost and access. Without access, quality and cost don’t matter to the person who is sick. When nations guarantee access to all, cost comes down and providers can focus more on quality. That was happening under the ACA/Obamacare.
Government workers have guaranteed access and it makes all the difference. They pay in, sure, but at better rates than workers in the private sector.
In countries like Canada that guarantee access to all, everyone pays in through federal and provincial taxes. Some provinces charge a small supplement.
My husband is a federal employee and his insurance is *way* better than mine, and mine is considered to be above-average among private sector standards.
Competing in a “beauty pageant” automatically makes you a moron in my book. Can’t wait until these “pageants” are a thing of the past.
Maybe an organization could approach her about being sent out to people in need of care? Instead of just having a letter, she could tell them face to face that they will be denied treatment? She could also visit homeless shelters and do regular talks with people about how they don’t deserve health care? Put your money where your mouth is?
This sounds like an exceptional way to spend her time while reigning. Let this heifer eat cake. Rosemary had a better baby than her mom did 😒
This is going to sound stereotypical, but I’m not shocked that a beauty pageant contestant has those views on feminism and health care. Not. Shocked. It’s a beauty pageant! Basically a contest where woman just need to look pretty and have perfect bods and say/do everything that will make bros pleased.
I also think that contouring is a privilege, and girl, you’ve used and abused it.
You just won this thread.
BUT NO MENTION OF THE NINE LEVELS OF TARANTULA HELL CLINGING TO HER EYELIDS?! Demi- Arachnids, new from Ardell.
She works for the government
I guess she was instructed what ti say if certain questions come up .
I miss those days when career models would go for these pageants and stay limited to the entertainment fashion world
Atleast there was no need to take the participants too seriously
She is a BEAUTY PAGEANT contestant.This pageant doesn’t even have a talent section.It’s obviously not about intelligence or even common sense.She WON after answering those questions so that shows the pageant is based on their appearances only.
I do have hair envy,I love her curls.
I also love that last year’s winner wore her hair in a natural style.
I’m not a feminist. Woman are just as equal as men.
It’s like saying..
I’m not a misogynist. Men are inherently superior to women.
She’s only stating she has no clue what she’s saying. Repeating uneducated thoughts heard in shallow conversation.
Ah!
