Miss USA Kara McCullough thinks healthcare is a privilege, not a right

2017 Miss USA Winner Kara McCullough

Last night, America elected a new Miss USA. And when I say that, I mean I think there was some Russian interference in this election too? For the second year in a row, the winner was the current Miss District of Columbia and for the second year in a row, the winner is an African-American woman. Last year’s Miss USA was Deshauna Barber, an active member of the military. This year’s winner is Kara McCullough, a nuclear chemist who gave terrible answers to questions about feminism and health care. McCullough is 25 years old and she works for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, so she’s a federal employee with federal healthcare, just FYI. Here’s what happened:

An African-American nuclear chemist from Washington, DC, won the 2017 edition of Miss USA on Sunday night after telling the audience about her conservative political viewpoints. Kára McCullough, a 25-year-old nuclear chemist who works for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, told the audience how she doesn’t necessarily view herself as a feminist and said that health care is a privilege and not a right. She also won plaudits for wearing her hair natural and curly throughout the competition.

McCullough, the 65th crowned Miss USA, is a 25-year-old chemist working for the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission as a physical scientist. She graduated from South Carolina State University with a degree in chemistry and a concentration in radio chemistry.

‘I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity,’ she said after the event. ‘I just want to encourage so many women nationwide to find their passion in any subject possible and understand that nothing is difficult if you really, truly put the work in for it.’

During the final round of the competition, each competitor was asked what they consider feminism to be, and whether or not they consider themselves feminists. McCullough said she prefers not to use the word ‘feminist,’ and instead ‘transferred the word feminist to equalism.’
‘I don’t want to call myself a feminist,’ McCullough said. ‘Women, we are just as equal as men, especially in the workplace.’

After the pageant, McCullough expanded on her views on feminism.

‘I believe we’ve come a long way and there is more work to be done,’ McCullough, said. ‘I think domestically we are making progress and I do believe that we will become equal one day.’

In the questions portion, she was also individually asked if affordable healthcare is a right or privilege, responding that she thought that healthcare should only go to those with jobs.

‘As a government employee, I’m granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one, to have health care, you need to have jobs, so therefore we need to continue to cultivate this environment so that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs for all Americans worldwide,’ she explained.

Ugh. Just no. I mean, Kara seems like a perfectly lovely woman and I’m happy that another woman of color won the pageant, but her answers were not good. I feel like the pageant director probably knew that they were opening up a can of worms with those questions, right? And I would personally love to hear most of our actual elected leaders answer the questions “is healthcare a right or a privilege?” and “what does feminism mean to you and are you a feminist?” Like, most elected officials would not be able to answer those questions well. Healthcare is NOT a privilege, people. It is a right. And her answer to the feminism question is… struggling.

2017 Miss USA Preliminary Competition

58 Responses to “Miss USA Kara McCullough thinks healthcare is a privilege, not a right”

  1. susanne says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:04 am

    “Nothing is difficult if you really put the work in and try hard,” says the black woman from dc. Wha>??? Does Trump own this contest?

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:07 am

    If healthcare is a privilege, then living is a privilege, reserved for those strong enough to survive. How GOPers can spout this nonsense while crying over unborn babies in pro-life marches is… Enough cognitive dissonance to make my head explode.

    Reply
  3. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    She’s super educated but says things like “as equal as men”. What? Okay.

    I mean these woman aren’t role models, are they? Do kids listen to these answers and think oh, this sounds good? I assume not but correct me if I’m wrong.

    It’s nice that a woman of color with curly hair won but do we really think she would’ve won if she had come out as a raging feminist and advocate of universal healthcare? Do we?

    Reply
    • V4Real says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:01 am

      She’s a prime example of book sense but no common sense. And as the saying goes common sense is not that common.

      And wow she’s only 25. Maybe it’s the makeup but she looks 35. And take this how you want but she should just shut up and look pretty.

      Reply
    • swak says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:05 am

      Does anyone watch these pageants any more? I didn’t even know it was happening this weekend. As far as healthcare – good that she can work and get work but some people have health problems and disabilities that make it hard for them to work or get a job. And what about all of us that have put our time in working and are now retired? Just no. Hope she never loses that job because she’ll really understand what it means to pay for her own insurance and possibly not have all the benefits she has now with her gov’t insurance.

      Reply
    • Crumpet says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:18 am

      Agreed. At 25 she shows an amazing lack of awareness of social issues. But then I guess she has been immersed in her studies which have nothing to do with said issues. Give her some time in the workplace and she will change her tune about men/women equality. As for healthcare being a privilege – unfortunately the system is so broken now that has become true. Doesn’t make it right.

      Reply
      • Algernon says:
        May 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

        In 10 years, when she has not advanced as far in her career nor is earning as much money as her male peers, she will start to rethink that “as equal as men” business.

        When you’re starting out it can be easy not to see the disparity because everyone is new and it feels like you’re all on the same field. But once the promotions start, the disparity reveals itself. I never thought I was on the same turf as the men I started my job with, but it became especially clear to me a couple years in, after the newbie gloss wore off, and the guys were getting opportunities for business trips and team leadership and I wasn’t. One former boss point-blank told me he didn’t think I was worth investing in because I would probably just get married and start having kids and quit anyway. What. Even.

        Anyway, Miss USA is a summer child who doesn’t know what winter means.

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      May 15, 2017 at 10:39 am

      The thing is, she’s not super-educated. She has a bachelor’s degree. It’s in chemistry, but it’s still an undergraduate degree. Scientists almost without exception have PhDs. She’s more at a tech level. The media is so awed that a woman, nay a black woman, works in some kind of scientific or technical capacity that they make her out to be like Einstein.

      Listen to her. She’s no Einstein.

      Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Dear Kara: I put lots of work into fighting cancer but it was still really difficult. One of the really difficult challenges was getting into work enough hours to maintain my health insurance coverage. I could have done without the arguments with schedulers about how an 11 o’clock appointment was just not going to work for me.

    Reply
  5. Moira says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I know it’s not the point but I don’t think she is even that pretty. Also I do not understand the reluctance to say the word feminist when they claim they want to be equal with men. Men have all the rights, women do not.

    Reply
  6. KJA says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:14 am

    I just…I woke up with such good intentions for this week. It’s only Monday and I’m being tested. So I’m just gonna say bless her cotton socks and move on.

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:16 am

    What an idiot. We are the only developed nation that thinks this way.

    Reply
  8. DSW says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Believing women are equal to men IS feminism, dummy.

    I guess if having a job is a prerequisite to deserving healthcare, then by her logic children don’t deserve healthcare as they do not work.

    Reply
  9. addie says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Just an over-privileged , selfish tit with an ugly crown. No doubt a disciple of Ayn Rand. Maybe she’s after a job in Trump Universe? What a fool. Ugh.

    Reply
  10. Kyra says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:20 am

    So she’s not a “feminist”, but a “Kararist”, then?

    Next she’ll be going full Ben Carson and telling everyone born the social equivalent of waist-deep in quicksand how they should be pulling themselves up by the bootstraps…

    Reply
  11. SusanneToo says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Sounds like she’s angling for a job with trump. She’s perfect for him.

    (And fvck these “I am not a feminist but I’m am more than happy to take advantage of all the opportunities they fought for and opened up for me, but I won’t thank them because I’m such hot sh1t it’s all about me, me, me.”)

    Reply
  12. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:24 am

    So far I’ve learned that she has an undergrad degree in chemistry (South Carolina State?) and works as a radiochemist. Weigh in: Does that make her a “scientist” or does it mean she works in a tech support position in a scientific field?

    Not downplaying her degree or her job – but wondering if the media over-playing her position because of their assumption that female + scientist + beauty is big news.

    Also – the NRC – is that now under the purview of Rick “Dancing with the Stars” Perry? This is reassuring.

    Good luck a) keeping health care tied to jobs with an increasingly contingent workforce, b) ensuring jobs for “all Americans worldwide.” Keep that global focus, honey.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      May 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

      I looked up this degree,also. Several of my daughter’s friends have the same degree [from William & Mary.] The articles are overselling the “scientist” label. It is the very definition of sexist to hype the “pretty scientist.”

      Reply
    • Flufff says:
      May 15, 2017 at 8:56 am

      Depends how you define scientist. It sounds like she’s a lab technician, so sort of lab grunt work: calibrating instruments, data entry, maybe running tests or preparing samples for testing.

      If she’s only got an undergraduate degree she’s certainly not engaged in her own research.

      I’m not dismissing her BSc, which is impressive, and of course she may be pursuing further education (possibly doing a research postgrad in the field). But within the scientific research field having an undergrad is kind of considered akin to having graduated kindergarten. Like it’s the most basic level and taken for granted everyone has it. You don’t even start to be taken seriously till you get your PhD.

      Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      May 15, 2017 at 10:48 am

      I too have a science degree from Undergrad and have never been called a scientist. They use terms like researcher or working in the sciences when you start working post undergrad.

      The only people called scientists are PhD’s. Occasionally those with Masters degrees too in some fields like social sciences but still rare. Either way, graduate school level work is required to be called a Scientist.

      She should be embarrassed to call herself a scientists and not know the definition of feminism *is* about equality of the sexes. Major eye roll.

      Reply
  13. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:24 am

    “In the questions portion, she was also individually asked if affordable healthcare is a right or privilege, responding that she thought that healthcare should only go to those with jobs.”

    Wait, so if you are a child who is sick, you are going to have to get a job so that you can get healthcare to take care of yourself? What if you are retired and live on a pension that you earned for 40+ years of service or you are the widow living off that pension? Should you go without healthcare as well? You can easily go bankrupt if you get cancer, then you cannot get a job because of ageism and you are too sick to work. This is short-sighted, selfish, and mean-spirited nonsense.

    She has special snowflake syndrome and will one day realize that talking like this is going to backfire on her hard. This is almost as bad as all those black people who willing decided to work at racist FOX NEWS who decided to sue for racial discrimination.

    Reply
  14. Doodle says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:29 am

    So… when a woman has a baby that she doesn’t want because her access to an abortion has been removed, and she can’t afford childcare so she has to reduce her hours at work thus meaning she loses her healthcare… she’s losing the priviledge to stay healthy? Is that what you’re saying Kara? And the fact that most of these rules are made up by old white men sitting in offices completely disconnected to these struggles is something you’re ok with?

    Don’t even get me started on equalism.

    Reply
  15. Patty says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:29 am

    She’s not even cute. Healthcare should not be tied to employment. It’s an awful system and people stay in jobs they hate for the healthcare.

    Reply
  16. Aren says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Human Rights, she should research them.

    She’s also a misogynist, she’s the kind of weapon males who hate women use to say “See, why can’t you all be like her?”.

    Reply
  17. DragonWise says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:46 am

    For those of you who remember A Different World, I feel like these are the answers Whitley Gilbert would have given before she got with Dwayne and got woke.

    This is CLEARLY part of a conservative narrative Miss USA is pushing, and they got themselves a perfect little Extra Milk Chocolate Barbie to help push their agenda. I’m sure there are orange fingerprints all over the receipts, even if he’s “stepped down.”

    Reply
  18. FYIhc says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Just FYI, “federal healthcare” really isn’t a thing. I’m a federal employee and we pay the same for healthcare as everyone else. It’s not free. Certainly, your Agency, just like anyone else’s employer, pays a portion of your premium, but you also pay for your part of insurance, and it’s not cheap.

    Reply
    • Chingona says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:03 am

      Just a FYI to you, not everyone’s employer pays for a portion of their healthcare and while you may pay a portion it is not the same as everyone else as you say. FYI!!

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:15 am

      You do have access to it, though, and from what I’ve been told by most people I know who work government, it’s good insurance, too. And that portion your employer is paying is actually subsidized by the rest of the country – since government is run on TAXPAYER money. That’s probably more what Kaiser was getting at. The irony of suggesting that people shouldn’t have their lives subsidized by government while working a job that is created by taxpayer money.

      Reply
    • Marion says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:30 am

      You absolutely do not pay the same as everyone else; you pay a much lower premium in part due to the large number of federal employees and you also have significantly better benefits/options. A doctor’s dream patient is a fed. In addition, you will not lose your healthcare when you retire, like most do, and be forced to make it work with Medicare and, if lucky, you can afford a supplemental plan (paid out of pocket). AND you will pay the same premium as when you were an employee.

      Reply
    • BearcatLawyer says:
      May 15, 2017 at 10:03 am

      I hope you never have to work in the private sector. Then you will learn how good federal benefits really are.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        May 15, 2017 at 10:45 am

        Amen. Health-care systems are defined by quality, cost and access. Without access, quality and cost don’t matter to the person who is sick. When nations guarantee access to all, cost comes down and providers can focus more on quality. That was happening under the ACA/Obamacare.

        Government workers have guaranteed access and it makes all the difference. They pay in, sure, but at better rates than workers in the private sector.

        In countries like Canada that guarantee access to all, everyone pays in through federal and provincial taxes. Some provinces charge a small supplement.

    • Algernon says:
      May 15, 2017 at 10:45 am

      My husband is a federal employee and his insurance is *way* better than mine, and mine is considered to be above-average among private sector standards.

      Reply
  19. Ann says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Competing in a “beauty pageant” automatically makes you a moron in my book. Can’t wait until these “pageants” are a thing of the past.

    Reply
  20. thaliasghost says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Maybe an organization could approach her about being sent out to people in need of care? Instead of just having a letter, she could tell them face to face that they will be denied treatment? She could also visit homeless shelters and do regular talks with people about how they don’t deserve health care? Put your money where your mouth is?

    Reply
  21. Margo S. says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:30 am

    This is going to sound stereotypical, but I’m not shocked that a beauty pageant contestant has those views on feminism and health care. Not. Shocked. It’s a beauty pageant! Basically a contest where woman just need to look pretty and have perfect bods and say/do everything that will make bros pleased.

    Reply
  22. Sarah B says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I also think that contouring is a privilege, and girl, you’ve used and abused it.

    Reply
  23. Tan says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:49 am

    She works for the government
    I guess she was instructed what ti say if certain questions come up .

    I miss those days when career models would go for these pageants and stay limited to the entertainment fashion world

    Atleast there was no need to take the participants too seriously

    Reply
  24. BJ says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:52 am

    She is a BEAUTY PAGEANT contestant.This pageant doesn’t even have a talent section.It’s obviously not about intelligence or even common sense.She WON after answering those questions so that shows the pageant is based on their appearances only.
    I do have hair envy,I love her curls.
    I also love that last year’s winner wore her hair in a natural style.

    Reply
  25. FLORC says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I’m not a feminist. Woman are just as equal as men.
    It’s like saying..
    I’m not a misogynist. Men are inherently superior to women.

    She’s only stating she has no clue what she’s saying. Repeating uneducated thoughts heard in shallow conversation.
    Ah!

    Reply

