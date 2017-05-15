Axios: Donald Trump might fire Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon & Reince Priebus

As you probably gathered from Saturday Night Live’s Sean Spicer sketch, there are lots of rumors that Ol’ Spicey might be getting sh-tcanned soon. Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed the press for much of last week, and it was widely rumored that Trump was “testing her out” as his new press secretary. Over the weekend, Axios reported that there are widespread rumors within the Trump White House that a major staff overhaul could be happening soon. Here are some of the rumors:

The huge reboot: At the urging of longtime friends and outside advisers, most of whom he consults after dark, President Trump is considering a “huge reboot” that could take out everyone from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, to counsel Don McGahn and press secretary Sean Spicer, White House sources tell me. Trump is also irritated with several Cabinet members, the sources said. “He’s frustrated, and angry at everyone,” said one of the confidants.

Trump is mad about everything & he feels he has nothing to lose: “The advice he’s getting is to go big — that he has nothing to lose,” the confidant said. “The question now is how big and how bold. I’m not sure he knows the answer to that yet.”

Jared & Ivanka: If Trump follows through, his innermost White House circle would shrink from a loop to a straight line of mid-30s family members with scant governing experience: Jared and Ivanka. So while the fighting and leaking might ease, the problems may not because it’s the president, not the staff, calling the shots.

He’s pissed at his Cabinet too: The sources say Trump feels ill-served by not just his staff but also by several of his Cabinet officials. Trump has two complaints about Cabinet members: Either they’re tooting their own horns too much, or they’re insufficiently effusive in praising him as a brilliant diplomat, etc. Among the cross-currents: His friend Wilbur Ross at Commerce this week took what was perceived as a victory lap on a China trade announcement that does little new in actuality; Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a big announcement about increasing prison sentences, at the same time that Jared is working on criminal-justice reform.

[From Axios]

Axios’ source insists that it’s possible that Trump is merely talking about firing people because he’s just venting, because that’s happened before and no one got fired. The source also says that Trump is wary of doing a staff overhaul because that would make it look like he was acknowledging that he’s anything less than perfect and bigly. While I would laugh if Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon all got sh-tcanned in one swoop, that would not come close to solving our problems. Let’s be real.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

63 Responses to “Axios: Donald Trump might fire Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon & Reince Priebus”

  1. Bethy says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Personally I think Spicey wants to be fired. There is not enough money or power in the world where I would take that job and work for the Unhinged One.

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

      I think so too. With all the stress, and his passive-aggressive personality, he’s headed towards a health situation. I would run as fast as I could to get away. Kellyanne should get the ax as well. She is no longer relevant, even to frustrating normal people, since just about everyone has banned her from their airwaves. Refreshing. He proves every day he has no clue on how to lead our country, he can’t even choose a staff. Now he should fire himself.

      Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Spicer always looks like he’s going to have a meltdown, he should have resigned a long time ago.

    Reply
  3. tifzlan says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Oh my god, i am SO exhausted. Though a part of me does wish that he fires that pos Bannon…. i want to see him humiliated as intensely as humanly possible. Whatever it is, i can’t believe we put up with a year of dudebros talking about how women are too emotional to rule when we’ve got Mr Drama Queen himself running the show here. GIRL BYE!!!!

    Reply
  4. Feebee says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    For Spicer it might honestly be a relief. Though employment options might be limited to certain shady areas.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Trump would likely regret firing anyone in his inner circle. They know too much. I suspect this is just more misdirection from Bigly’s camp.

    Reply
  6. mia girl says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    The only person that needs to be fired is Trump. Period, end of story.

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Trump is loyal to no one. This is how he has conducted his business his entire life. I’m sure there will be multiple shake-ups over his term. His administration will continue to be a revolving door of circus characters.

    Reply
  8. KJA says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    If sh** were to go down, and Trump was properly investigated/impeached-would Priebus, Bannon and Spicer also be implicated? Obviously they’re reprehensible but would they get in trouble legally? People were mentioning in other posts that Pence might be distancing himself so he could stay in line if Trump was removed?

    Basically, I want them to get their comeuppance and them just being fired seems the easy way out for them

    Reply
  9. Christin says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Apparently no one around him understands the Constitution as it is. I guess this report explains why Rex / Nikki were overtly praising him and claiming he as a country’s CEO can do whatever he likes.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I could see Spicer getting canned, which is too bad because I’m really hoping to see his complete and total meltdown on live TV, but Bannon and Priebus probably aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. I’m pretty sure Bannon has the goods on a number of people and Priebus is one of his most dedicated mouthpieces. Spicer is expendable because he is eminently mockable and that makes BabyFists (more) mockable by extension and he cannot have that. His ego won’t allow it. He wouldn’t care if it was just a matter of everyone hating him, but they’re laughing instead and that’s what he can’t deal with.

    Reply
  11. AnneC says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Only firing that will help us as a country will be for trump and Pence be kicked out of office, congress becomes a democratic majority in 2018 and they can hold the wolves at bay until 2020. And we never have another unqualified, racist, sexist, xenophobic and mentally ill narcissist running the country again. If GOP can’t get their shit together they don’t deserve to ever have power again. They have proved to be unfit to run the country and are desperately dragging us backwards at the expense of the environment, immigrant rights, women’s rights, criminal justice rights and determined to give tax cuts to rich people and let Wall Street run amuck again.

    I’m in Paris, right now, and thinking of staying here until 2020. Thank god I live in California and can pretend like dork45 doesn’t really exist.

    Reply
  12. boredblond says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:54 am

    If he thinks there are leaks now, wait till he makes this bunch mad, hehehe. Considering the erratic behavior the Time reporters saw in one evening, imagine what goes on every day?

    Reply
  13. Prince says:
    May 15, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Something tells me if he tries to get rid of Bannon, Bannon will try to destroy Trump.

    Reply
  14. jwoolman says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:00 am

    We should be taking bets on who starts singing like a canary first. And in the case of the Trump family – who decides to take up residence in another country with no extradition treaty first.

    My mind is still boggled at the idea of Trump and Pope Francis being in the same room at the same time… But it sounds as though that’s on the agenda for Donald’s stop in Italy. Will one of them spontaneously combust? Preferably the oranger one.

    Reply
  15. Shambles says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:05 am

    So basically… he’s firing everyone who has incrimating information on him? That NDA would sure be a thing to read.

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Oh am sure firing’s will happen – he loves to fire people. Its ironic that Emperor Nero demands complete loyalty from his staff but never gives it in return.

    He’s running scared over Russia and its making him act even more irrationally than usual – he will throw more people under the bus to deflect attention from him and the investigation all while trying to get it stopped.

    The heat at his feet is being turned up.

    Reply
  17. Alp says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I am praying that when he goes down, everyone, and I mean, /everyone/ associated with any of his crap goes down, and goes down hard with him. Yes, I’m talking about his entire family and hanger-ons, the GOP, anyone that voted for him bills, anyone that stood by, magazines that tried to normalize him (nytimes with their email positive things about trump !!!) and his supporters too.

    Reply
  18. Jessica says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Well another day to remember how the press and Republicans reacted every time a member of the Obama administration left even though it was just to expand their career. I wonder how they would cover a string of firings and people quitting. Another embarrassing day for the US.

    Reply
  19. Bejkie says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Just as an aside, I always read Reince Priebus as Prince Rhesus. Yes, as in rhesus monkey. I enjoy the reading slip every time.

    Reply
  20. SusanneToo says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Go to the Fail and search Michael Cohen, trump’s lawyer. Birds of a feather. It won’t let me post here.

    Reply
  21. Franny says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:32 am

    At least his bs drama is all-consuming. He hasn’t hadn’t the discipline to enact too many policy changes yet (except the environment). Otherwise it’s mostly the status quo (minus the stench of treason).

    The fact that over 80% of the GOP is still supporting him is sickening. Party before country.

    Reply
  22. Lightpurple says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Rancid Penis. Please fire Rancid Penis immediately. He’s the only one in the crew that can communicate with most of the GOP in Congress. He’s the only one most of the GOP in Congress owe allegiance of any sort. Cut Penis loose and Trump loses that means of contact with the Paul Ryans and Jason Chaffetzs. If they begin to feel isolated from him than they might finally do something.

    Reply
  23. Eric says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    A desperate man in desperate times will do desperate things.
    Emperor Zero is finished and he knows it. When Flynn and Manafort cop pleas, EZ-D will be cornered like the rat he is. He will face three life terms just on money laundering.

    Be prepared for President Orrin Hatch as Pence (lied about) and Ryan (concealed) pertinent info on Russian interference and collusion by campaign and administration.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:56 am

      In order for there to be President Hatch, Trump, Pence and Ryan would all have to be disposed of simultaneously with no time for anyone of them to appoint a successor into the position. That is unlikely to happen. We do have prior history. Spiro Agnew resigned from the Office of Vice President in October 1973. While Speaker Carl Albert was next in line should anything happen to Nixon, Nixon appointed Ford Vice President and Albert stayed where he was. Nixon resigned in August 1974, Ford moved up, appointed Nelson Rockefeller Vice President and the Speaker stayed where he was.

      It is quite possible that Trump, Pence and Ryan may be removed but probably not all at the same time. The lengthy line of succession thing really only comes into full play should a catastrophe or crisis like Designated Survivor happen.

      Reply
    • Feebee says:
      May 15, 2017 at 10:27 am

      I read something similar. In the chaos of something like that coming to fruition I really hope McConnell doesn’t get let off. He stopped Information about the Russian invasion (interference seems too meek) from being released to the public. I mean if they’re not going to close Guantanamo Bay that’s where he would be sent. He’s poison to democracy in America.

      Reply
  24. PunkyMomma says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Let’s get real about Jefferson Sessions – Trump knows his little bunny is going to impede, if not end, any attempts by those inside the Justice Department to get to the truth of Cheeto Mussolini’s Russian connections.

    My vote is that Priebus and Spicer go (both longtime Republican operatives who are viewed as conservative loyalists and will have no problems finding new jobs).

    Bannon knows too much – Trump will keep him out of a fear that Bannon turns against Trump and thereby successfully disenfranchises the remaining Trumpeter base.

    Maybe Wilbur Ross goes, but once the cabinet members start getting canned, how long will it be before Tillerson says “enough”? Tillerson looked like he was about to hurl during interviews this weekend.

    A little OT: I can’t wait to see Comey give open testimony before the Senate/House committees. Comedy is taller than Trump, has bigger hands than Trump, and is stalwart in his convictions. It’ll be David vs. Goliath.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:57 am

      I was reading about Comey and his insistence on a public hearing over the weekend. The republicans were trying to bully him into a private hearing but he pushed back, he’s a private citizen now and they can’t ‘force’ him to do anything. Apparently they are all sh!tting bricks over it and is one of the reasons why they are all p!ssed at Trump for firing him.

      Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      May 15, 2017 at 10:05 am

      60 Minutes repeated their earlier(pre-firing) interview with Comey last night. It was very interesting. The man sounds like a straight arrow. If you missed it, check it out. It gave me hope that he’ll be key in taking down trump.

      Reply
      • tifzlan says:
        May 15, 2017 at 10:11 am

        Straight arrow, he is. I’ve listened to the Slate Trumpcast as well as Foreign Policy’s ER podcast on the Comey firing and both pods featured guests who knew Comey on both a professional and personal level. All of them said that Comey was a man with no subtext to him or his words – he pretty much says things as they are, which can either be good (in the case of the hearing that will be brought against Trump) or bad (in the case of what happened with Hillary pre-elections).

    • PunkyMomma says:
      May 15, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Added: My apologies to Comey. Autocorrect changed it to Comedy – the Gods of Autocorrect are looking down at us mortals, enjoying our panic and despair re Orange Nero. 🍊🎻

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment