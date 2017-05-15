Axios: Donald Trump might fire Sean Spicer, Steve Bannon & Reince Priebus

As you probably gathered from Saturday Night Live’s Sean Spicer sketch, there are lots of rumors that Ol’ Spicey might be getting sh-tcanned soon. Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed the press for much of last week, and it was widely rumored that Trump was “testing her out” as his new press secretary. Over the weekend, Axios reported that there are widespread rumors within the Trump White House that a major staff overhaul could be happening soon. Here are some of the rumors:
The huge reboot: At the urging of longtime friends and outside advisers, most of whom he consults after dark, President Trump is considering a “huge reboot” that could take out everyone from Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon, to counsel Don McGahn and press secretary Sean Spicer, White House sources tell me. Trump is also irritated with several Cabinet members, the sources said. “He’s frustrated, and angry at everyone,” said one of the confidants.
Trump is mad about everything & he feels he has nothing to lose: “The advice he’s getting is to go big — that he has nothing to lose,” the confidant said. “The question now is how big and how bold. I’m not sure he knows the answer to that yet.”
Jared & Ivanka: If Trump follows through, his innermost White House circle would shrink from a loop to a straight line of mid-30s family members with scant governing experience: Jared and Ivanka. So while the fighting and leaking might ease, the problems may not because it’s the president, not the staff, calling the shots.
He’s pissed at his Cabinet too: The sources say Trump feels ill-served by not just his staff but also by several of his Cabinet officials. Trump has two complaints about Cabinet members: Either they’re tooting their own horns too much, or they’re insufficiently effusive in praising him as a brilliant diplomat, etc. Among the cross-currents: His friend Wilbur Ross at Commerce this week took what was perceived as a victory lap on a China trade announcement that does little new in actuality; Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a big announcement about increasing prison sentences, at the same time that Jared is working on criminal-justice reform.
Axios’ source insists that it’s possible that Trump is merely talking about firing people because he’s just venting, because that’s happened before and no one got fired. The source also says that Trump is wary of doing a staff overhaul because that would make it look like he was acknowledging that he’s anything less than perfect and bigly. While I would laugh if Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon all got sh-tcanned in one swoop, that would not come close to solving our problems. Let’s be real.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Personally I think Spicey wants to be fired. There is not enough money or power in the world where I would take that job and work for the Unhinged One.
I think so too. With all the stress, and his passive-aggressive personality, he’s headed towards a health situation. I would run as fast as I could to get away. Kellyanne should get the ax as well. She is no longer relevant, even to frustrating normal people, since just about everyone has banned her from their airwaves. Refreshing. He proves every day he has no clue on how to lead our country, he can’t even choose a staff. Now he should fire himself.
Spicer always looks like he’s going to have a meltdown, he should have resigned a long time ago.
A long time ago? As in 100 days ago? Isnt that crazy?? Not a diss to you, its just that time is so weird with this administration (so much craziness in the short amount of time). I still cant believe its been barely 100 days…
I know, it’s so exhausting. It doesn’t feel like 100 days, more like 10 years.
He always looks like he’s going to meltdown any second. Seeing him so jumpy,nervous, and totally saying the wrong things all the time must be embarrassing for him. Keeping track of different versions of Trumps lies and BS must be torture, but it’s his choice
Oh my god, i am SO exhausted. Though a part of me does wish that he fires that pos Bannon…. i want to see him humiliated as intensely as humanly possible. Whatever it is, i can’t believe we put up with a year of dudebros talking about how women are too emotional to rule when we’ve got Mr Drama Queen himself running the show here. GIRL BYE!!!!
For Spicer it might honestly be a relief. Though employment options might be limited to certain shady areas.
He has to change his name and buy himself a new face to find a new job
He can be a Melissa McCarthy impersonator?
Hmm don’t know.. but if HW plans to make a movie about Trump’s presidency, Melissa should definitely play Spicer in that one.
IDK Spicer was very well-liked in Washington before all of this. According to insiders, he only ever wanted to be famous and he’s a household name now so I guess…mission accomplished?
Anyway, I don’t think he’ll have trouble finding a job after this.
I was about to say the same thing. Spicer was pretty well liked by the media as well as politicians. Prior to working for Trump, I remember seeing Spcer on the news and he always came off as a reasonable person who just had politics I didn’t agree with. Current Spicer seems close to a mental breakdown. I think his job prospects would probably be better if he quit the administration. He could write a book or get a job at Fox News, I hear they’re hiring.
The scariest thing about a Baby Fist Admin shake up is who these people get replaced with. Baby Fists has this incredible ability to take a bad situation and make it 100X worse. There isn’t this large pool of talented people that want to sacrifice their integrity to work for this administration.
Not super related, but I want to share this. A new documentary has just come out discussing Trump’s ties with Russia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bEdMuKq30I&feature=youtu.be
Trump would likely regret firing anyone in his inner circle. They know too much. I suspect this is just more misdirection from Bigly’s camp.
The only person that needs to be fired is Trump. Period, end of story.
The most effective ‘reboot’ would be this!
Boom. Fish stinks from the head.
Yep. It starts and ends with him.
I wouldn’t mind if he takes everyone out with him though.
Meanwhile in the south the KKK had a rally sans their hoods. America 2017.
And Trump/Bannon’s buddy Richard Spencer was there.
But America isn’t racist!
OR:
This is Obama’s fault because he made the country more racist simply by being black.
Please take your pick from the Trumpeteer’s Handy-Dandy Book of Excuses.
I spent a good hour arguing with some shit stain about BLM this weekend. Yes, BLM is a “terrorist organization” (/s) but let’s turn the other way as white supremacists shoot up black churches and attempt to intimidate and threaten black protestors. Let’s ignore the fact that white officers continue to abuse their power while treating innocent black lives as if they are disposable.
So sick of this country and what we’ve become.
I think the entire administration and Republican congresspeople/senators need to go.
The idea of a President Pence scares me. He seems like a true believer type and knows how government is conducted.
The thing is, right now trump is ruling by incompetence and barely anything is getting done because he’s running scared and distracted with the russia “stuff.” But if trump is out, then Pence can effectuate the GOP’s evil agenda better. I want to see Bannon and the merry band of bigots out now, but other than that, not sure it matters whether others are canned. I hope that this sh*tstorm just continues to prevent the WH and congress from achieving anything until the Dems can take back some seats and impeach. And hopefully the orange hasn’t sold everything to Putin by then.
Trump is loyal to no one. This is how he has conducted his business his entire life. I’m sure there will be multiple shake-ups over his term. His administration will continue to be a revolving door of circus characters.
If sh** were to go down, and Trump was properly investigated/impeached-would Priebus, Bannon and Spicer also be implicated? Obviously they’re reprehensible but would they get in trouble legally? People were mentioning in other posts that Pence might be distancing himself so he could stay in line if Trump was removed?
Basically, I want them to get their comeuppance and them just being fired seems the easy way out for them
Apparently no one around him understands the Constitution as it is. I guess this report explains why Rex / Nikki were overtly praising him and claiming he as a country’s CEO can do whatever he likes.
I could see Spicer getting canned, which is too bad because I’m really hoping to see his complete and total meltdown on live TV, but Bannon and Priebus probably aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. I’m pretty sure Bannon has the goods on a number of people and Priebus is one of his most dedicated mouthpieces. Spicer is expendable because he is eminently mockable and that makes BabyFists (more) mockable by extension and he cannot have that. His ego won’t allow it. He wouldn’t care if it was just a matter of everyone hating him, but they’re laughing instead and that’s what he can’t deal with.
Only firing that will help us as a country will be for trump and Pence be kicked out of office, congress becomes a democratic majority in 2018 and they can hold the wolves at bay until 2020. And we never have another unqualified, racist, sexist, xenophobic and mentally ill narcissist running the country again. If GOP can’t get their shit together they don’t deserve to ever have power again. They have proved to be unfit to run the country and are desperately dragging us backwards at the expense of the environment, immigrant rights, women’s rights, criminal justice rights and determined to give tax cuts to rich people and let Wall Street run amuck again.
I’m in Paris, right now, and thinking of staying here until 2020. Thank god I live in California and can pretend like dork45 doesn’t really exist.
If he thinks there are leaks now, wait till he makes this bunch mad, hehehe. Considering the erratic behavior the Time reporters saw in one evening, imagine what goes on every day?
And with Time, Trump was presumably on his best behavior, clearly trying to impress and having no clue how desperate and pathetic he sounded. I honestly cannot imagine what he’s like when he’s not aware of a spotlight on him.
Something tells me if he tries to get rid of Bannon, Bannon will try to destroy Trump.
I agree. I don’t see Brannon meekly accepting his dismissal. I do see him possibly giving a very damaging interview or a series of leaks. It would be very entertaining.
The Mercers won’t allow Trump to get rid of Bannon – they are just one of the shadowy figures in the background yanking Trumps chain.
Or, Bannon might use Brietbart to get the American people to turn against Drumpf.
The people there are already attacking Jared and Ivanka, especially Jared. They blame them that Trump isn’t “America First” (Syria and so on).
We should be taking bets on who starts singing like a canary first. And in the case of the Trump family – who decides to take up residence in another country with no extradition treaty first.
My mind is still boggled at the idea of Trump and Pope Francis being in the same room at the same time… But it sounds as though that’s on the agenda for Donald’s stop in Italy. Will one of them spontaneously combust? Preferably the oranger one.
My list of who sings in order:
- Jared
- Ivanka
- Spicey
- Bannon
- Reince
- Eric Trump
Ivanka and Jared and even Eric aren’t going anywhere.
My list:
- Flynn
My list:
- Comey
So basically… he’s firing everyone who has incrimating information on him? That NDA would sure be a thing to read.
Well, trump is a stupid man who acts on impulse. Let the carnage and the subpoenas begin!
What if impeachment balls get rolling? I see Drumpf pulling a Polanski.
If called to testify in court, people can’t shield themselves behind non-disclosure agreements. Trump and his minions work for the government now, not a private company.
Oh am sure firing’s will happen – he loves to fire people. Its ironic that Emperor Nero demands complete loyalty from his staff but never gives it in return.
He’s running scared over Russia and its making him act even more irrationally than usual – he will throw more people under the bus to deflect attention from him and the investigation all while trying to get it stopped.
The heat at his feet is being turned up.
I am praying that when he goes down, everyone, and I mean, /everyone/ associated with any of his crap goes down, and goes down hard with him. Yes, I’m talking about his entire family and hanger-ons, the GOP, anyone that voted for him bills, anyone that stood by, magazines that tried to normalize him (nytimes with their email positive things about trump !!!) and his supporters too.
Well another day to remember how the press and Republicans reacted every time a member of the Obama administration left even though it was just to expand their career. I wonder how they would cover a string of firings and people quitting. Another embarrassing day for the US.
Just as an aside, I always read Reince Priebus as Prince Rhesus. Yes, as in rhesus monkey. I enjoy the reading slip every time.
I always read it as Rancid Penis.
Go to the Fail and search Michael Cohen, trump’s lawyer. Birds of a feather. It won’t let me post here.
Was just about to post on that. You are known by the company you keep, right?
Well, he’s the same man who said that Trump could not have raped Ivana Trump because rape between two married people didn’t exist.
At least his bs drama is all-consuming. He hasn’t hadn’t the discipline to enact too many policy changes yet (except the environment). Otherwise it’s mostly the status quo (minus the stench of treason).
The fact that over 80% of the GOP is still supporting him is sickening. Party before country.
He’s still doing more, like attacking the census and removing key government data sets from public websites.
Rancid Penis. Please fire Rancid Penis immediately. He’s the only one in the crew that can communicate with most of the GOP in Congress. He’s the only one most of the GOP in Congress owe allegiance of any sort. Cut Penis loose and Trump loses that means of contact with the Paul Ryans and Jason Chaffetzs. If they begin to feel isolated from him than they might finally do something.
A desperate man in desperate times will do desperate things.
Emperor Zero is finished and he knows it. When Flynn and Manafort cop pleas, EZ-D will be cornered like the rat he is. He will face three life terms just on money laundering.
Be prepared for President Orrin Hatch as Pence (lied about) and Ryan (concealed) pertinent info on Russian interference and collusion by campaign and administration.
In order for there to be President Hatch, Trump, Pence and Ryan would all have to be disposed of simultaneously with no time for anyone of them to appoint a successor into the position. That is unlikely to happen. We do have prior history. Spiro Agnew resigned from the Office of Vice President in October 1973. While Speaker Carl Albert was next in line should anything happen to Nixon, Nixon appointed Ford Vice President and Albert stayed where he was. Nixon resigned in August 1974, Ford moved up, appointed Nelson Rockefeller Vice President and the Speaker stayed where he was.
It is quite possible that Trump, Pence and Ryan may be removed but probably not all at the same time. The lengthy line of succession thing really only comes into full play should a catastrophe or crisis like Designated Survivor happen.
I read something similar. In the chaos of something like that coming to fruition I really hope McConnell doesn’t get let off. He stopped Information about the Russian invasion (interference seems too meek) from being released to the public. I mean if they’re not going to close Guantanamo Bay that’s where he would be sent. He’s poison to democracy in America.
Let’s get real about Jefferson Sessions – Trump knows his little bunny is going to impede, if not end, any attempts by those inside the Justice Department to get to the truth of Cheeto Mussolini’s Russian connections.
My vote is that Priebus and Spicer go (both longtime Republican operatives who are viewed as conservative loyalists and will have no problems finding new jobs).
Bannon knows too much – Trump will keep him out of a fear that Bannon turns against Trump and thereby successfully disenfranchises the remaining Trumpeter base.
Maybe Wilbur Ross goes, but once the cabinet members start getting canned, how long will it be before Tillerson says “enough”? Tillerson looked like he was about to hurl during interviews this weekend.
A little OT: I can’t wait to see Comey give open testimony before the Senate/House committees. Comedy is taller than Trump, has bigger hands than Trump, and is stalwart in his convictions. It’ll be David vs. Goliath.
I was reading about Comey and his insistence on a public hearing over the weekend. The republicans were trying to bully him into a private hearing but he pushed back, he’s a private citizen now and they can’t ‘force’ him to do anything. Apparently they are all sh!tting bricks over it and is one of the reasons why they are all p!ssed at Trump for firing him.
60 Minutes repeated their earlier(pre-firing) interview with Comey last night. It was very interesting. The man sounds like a straight arrow. If you missed it, check it out. It gave me hope that he’ll be key in taking down trump.
Straight arrow, he is. I’ve listened to the Slate Trumpcast as well as Foreign Policy’s ER podcast on the Comey firing and both pods featured guests who knew Comey on both a professional and personal level. All of them said that Comey was a man with no subtext to him or his words – he pretty much says things as they are, which can either be good (in the case of the hearing that will be brought against Trump) or bad (in the case of what happened with Hillary pre-elections).
Added: My apologies to Comey. Autocorrect changed it to Comedy – the Gods of Autocorrect are looking down at us mortals, enjoying our panic and despair re Orange Nero. 🍊🎻
