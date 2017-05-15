Did you know 58-year-old Sean Bean is about to marry his fifth wife?

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards

Early this morning, I was looking through the photos from the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards (aka the BAFTA TV Awards) and I came across these photos of Sean Bean. My bleary, tired eyes thought “wow, he looks like crap.” But now that I’m caffeinated, I’m sort of into how he looks. I prefer a guy who looks his age, with some wear and tear, as opposed to someone who is hyper-groomed, plucked and sucked. He looks like a guy who has lived a lot of life in his 58 years. That life has led him through four marriages and four divorces too. And Sean is about to marry for a fifth time, to the lady on his arm in these photos.

He may have four failed marriages behind him but that won’t stop Game Of Thrones star Sean Bean taking the plunge for a fifth time. The actor, 58, will marry Ashley Moore in Somerset this summer.

‘I wasn’t planning on getting married again, but then I wasn’t planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley,’ he tells me. ‘I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I went searching for Ashley Moore’s age, because in these photos, they look like a handsome and somewhat age-appropriate couple. Like, I thought Bean is in his 50s and Ashley is in her 40s. But no! In January 2015, Ashley was described as “29 years old.” Which makes her 31 years old now, probably. If you were 31, would you marry a 58-year-old? When I was 31, I would not have married any old 58-year-old, but I would have married Sean Bean, so… maybe. They’ve been engaged for a few years too, so this isn’t some fly-by-night thing. Although Ashley better be careful because… would you marry a guy who had been divorced FOUR TIMES already? Something is wrong there, but here’s hoping. (Also: I enjoy the fact that Sean Bean is in love with a big, tall, curvy woman.)

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards held at the BFI Southbank

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I used to dig him but he looks rough here but congrats to them.

    • doofus says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:55 am

      rough is being nice. my first thought was “he looks like he’s coming off a bender and hasn’t slept or bathed in a week.”

      if this were a guy I spotted in a bar, I’d steer clear.

      and 31? I’m calling BS on that. I’m 40-*cough-something* and she looks older than I do. she may not be as old as I am, but I DO NOT believe “31″.

      ETA: and I’ll bet he “couldn’t wait to spend the rest of his life with” the other 4 wives, either…

      • Cherise says:
        May 15, 2017 at 10:25 am

        Sean is a heavy drinker so perhaps she is too and its aged her like crazy. I assume Sean hasnt been in any more bar brawls recently because I havent heard of him in a minute but I am pretty sure this man is a functional alcoholic.

  2. Dtab says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Sorry now….but she is no more 31 than I am 21 #SomeoneIsLyingAboutHerAge #SorryNotSorry

  3. astrid says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Snort…she’s in her early thirties? She looks much older. And no I wouldn’t marry anybody who’s been divorced 4 times.

  4. kNY says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:44 am

    She’s not 31! Come on.

    Reply
  5. Don't kill me I am French says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Congrats !!

  6. Mia4s says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:45 am

    31 huh?….yeah….OK. 😏

    This is a baaaaaaaaaad idea.

  7. Nameless says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:45 am

    If she’s 31 I have a bridge for sale. I wish them all the best.

  8. third ginger says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    My friends and I were horrified years ago when our friend [divorced once with 3 kids] became the fourth wife of someone she met online [uncommon back then] It has lasted, but we still can’t stand him!

    I am an old lady, and I think Bean looks like crap. I like older, weathered actor Ben Daniels [on THE EXORCIST Tv show] Just my taste.

  9. Svea says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    He always looks unhealthy. I alwaya figures it was smoking and drinking. Good luck to her if she is going to deal with that.

  10. Carobell says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    He believes in love, okay? After the 3rd time you think he’d just realize that a marriage isn’t necessary…

  11. Jegede says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Aaaah Sean Bean. My Sharpe. My bit-of-rough. )))

    I must say it’s kinda refreshing to find a guy who wants to emulate Elizabeth Taylor.

  12. DragonWise says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:47 am

    31??? Are we not using base 10 right now???

    She is lovely, but no 31. And he will be her first mistake, and she, his fifth.

  13. zan says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:48 am

    … You mean 41 ..?

    Reply
    May 15, 2017 at 9:49 am

    By all reports, his divorces and spousal abuse issues stem from alcoholism. Drinking v. sober can make for a very different human being. I’ve always been impressed with his talent; I hope he’s gotten it together in the other parts of his life as well.

  15. lower-case deb says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:49 am

    the oldest 31-yo i’ve ever seen anyway…. but could be just the harsh make up, or could also be the lack of messing-with-the-face (we’re so used to pulled faces with celebs)…. or some other kind of magic.

    anyhow. congrats on the nuptials!

    sean bean has been married as much as he has died on screen?

  16. trollontheloose says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:51 am

    she is in her mid 40′s. If you go to her twitter it is all about Sean Bean. She keeps retweeting everything about him. Him and him only. and occasionally some praises about her beauty and cooking skills.

  17. T.Fanty says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Okay, one, this is a terrible idea, obviously, but two, don’t all of his subsequent wives look a bit like the one he married who was in the TV show Bread? I think she was #2.

  18. lara says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:52 am

    31? Never. I would have gessed mid 50th.
    But nice to see him with a tall and curvy woman who at least looks age apropriate and not like a 20 something.

  19. Cupcake says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    When I saw the headline pic my first thought was it’s nice to see a celebrity marrying someone their own age! I thought she was mid-50s. I barely believe she’s in her 40s and 31… impossible!

  20. ell says:
    May 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    i’m 27, and would definitely be with a 58 year old, as long as we’re happy. i don’t think age is a big deal if both people are adults (and with adults i don’t mean just over 18, i mean actual adults 24+, out of education and with some life experience).

    she’s so not 31 though. i get why actresses lie about their age because the industry is brutal to women, but she’s not an actress so i don’t get it.

  21. msd says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The source that describes her as this age is The Daily Fail, a piece of crap excuse for a newspaper that’s so wildly unreliable Wikipedia actually banned it. It’s also really, really misogynistic and racist so I wish sites like this, which claim to be against those things, would stop linking to it and giving it clicks/money!

    Bean is obviously one of those people who can’t help but get married when he falls in love, even when co-habitation is clearly the way to go. He’s a bit of a mess IRL but he’s a very fine actor.

  22. Alix says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Nice to see a tall, curvy woman on an actor’s arm for a change. But 31??? Not with that neck, she ain’t.

  23. greenmonster says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I had a huge crush on him years ago. I still prefer Boromir over Aragorn on any day, but I believe Sean has issues. To me he does not look like a normally aged 58 year old, he looks like 58 year old with a serious drinking problem. Every now and then you see pictures of Sean and he looks fine, next time he looks really bad. Add the stories about spousal abuse and I am out.
    I do hope he got his act together and sobered up, but I wouldn’t bet my money on it.

    And no to any man who has been married four times already. Four failed marriages have something in common.

  24. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I also can’t believe she’s 31 – I think that journo, who wrote that she was 29 must have confused her with his oldest daughter. I’ve seen two articles – one was about his 29-year old daughter getting married and the other one was very similar, but it stated that his fiancee was 29, not the daughter. The fiancee is very pretty but look at her neck and hands! – she must be around 45-50.

  25. Dori says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Some women like bad boys. Just because he’s been divorced a few times, is he supposed to spend the rest of his life alone? Live and let live.

    • trollontheloose says:
      May 15, 2017 at 10:26 am

      he doesn’t have to marries every woman he “fall in loves with and forever this time’. Also he is an abusive person. He harassed and allegedly assaulted his 1st and 4th wife. With his 4th wife they had a brawl that left them both bleeding and they called off their wedding. then they made up got married but it didn’t last..

  26. MizJ says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Google ‘Sean Bean domestic abuse’ and you’ll see why he’s been divorced four times.

  27. Margo S. says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I’m honestly thinking she probably has really crap genetics. Plus she probably doesn’t eat right, drinks a lot and doesn’t exercise. Shes with sean bean after all!

    I have come across many people who don’t age well AT ALL. Those people tend to get work done like botox or implants, or get bangs to hide wrinkles.

  28. Jenns says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Early congrats to Sean’s eventual 6th wife.

  29. MelB says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:28 am

    He was such a hot Boromir, but the older he gets he looks more and more like my dad. No thanks.

  30. Tan says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:31 am

    All the best to the couple
    She doesn’t look 31 though
    Atleast a decade older

  31. Beckysuz says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:45 am

    If you told me she was 51 I might believe that. No chance that lady is 31.

  32. Beckysuz says:
    May 15, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Her eyes give away her actual age. Clearly Botox on the forehead, but those eye wrinkles….don’t get me wrong, she’s a very pretty lady, but her eyes put her firmly in the 45+ category. Which is fine, but why lie ?

