“Thandie Newton’s Westwood gown looked like fancy wallpaper” links

Thandie Newton’s Vivienne Westwood dress at the BAFTA TV Awards looked like wallpaper. Fancy wallpaper, granted, but wallpaper. [Go Fug Yourself]
Paris Jackson is so deep, you guys. [Dlisted]
The Avril Lavigne death hoax has reared its ugly head again. [Jezebel]
Angelina Jolie went to dinner with Pax last night. [LaineyGossip]
John Oliver has some thoughts about dialysis. [Pajiba]
This Donald Trump story is terrifying. [Buzzfeed]
Ariel Winter is living with her boyfriend. [The Blemish]
Gigi Hadid looks like she stepped out of a Tommy Hilfiger ad. [Moe Jackson]
Jim Parsons married his long-time boyfriend/partner. [Wonderwall]
Emily Ratajkowski inherited a lot from her mom. [Celebslam]
A Real Housewife donated some of her bone marrow. [Reality Tea]
Her makeup,her hair.She is so beautiful in wallpaper
She looks amazing.
Her hair and makeup though, look incredible. She’s such a stunning woman.
I think it looks like gift wrap.
She’s really an underrated actress. She had a difficult part in Westworld and was totally amazing in it.
I like fashion as much as the next, but I’m not so interested in the red carpet fashion of actresses. I care more about their acting chops.
She was great in the last season of Line of Duty (a BBC serial about anti-corruption police) – have you watched it? It’s absolutely brilliant, all the seasons.
She has this strong/vulnerable presence that is really compelling and makes for complex characters.
I tell everybody I know outside the UK to watch Line of Duty when they ask about Brit shows. I didn’t breathe for a good 15 minutes at the end of the series 4 finale. Thandie was incredible in it! Hopefully it won’t get overlooked at next year’s awards like it was (a bit inexplicably) this year.
Where can I watch Line of Duty? Is it on Amazon or perhaps Hulu? Thanks in advance?
She looks lovely. I’m a die hard fan. Beautiful woman.
I have seen it on iTunes.
I usually just catch up on BBC iPlayer, but outside the UK I think the first two series are on Netflix, with plans to put the rest up soon Thandie’s character is the centre of series 4.
I like it but I love Westwood. She looks great in it.
Someone give Thandie an Oscar….
Pity she couldn’t get one a size bigger!
Her makeup is good but the dress is shit. She usually looks amazing. That weave is awful I don’t know why she has one.
Aging in the slowest of slow motion… she’s still so beautiful. Looks like she put on a little weight too, it suits her.
To the John Oliver post: Healthcare in the USA is a machine. They want you to stay sick. It’s not just this particular dialysis company that considers patients consumers — most healthcare facilities have this view. And don’t be fooled, Non-Profit Healthcare Organizations are Corporations. Sadly, I’ve worked in the industry for ten years. I’m so depressed and unwell most of the time, after expending my first few years trying to change the system. Over time I’ve faced punitive behavior and humiliation by administrators with fragile egos to such a degree it has damaged my spirit and left me disillusioned. The medical machine has destroyed my quality of life. I have no life.
I’m a cog in the healthcare system. It’s horrible the practices of billing.
And love he’s shining a light on this corner of it. The for profit practices to keep people sick. To avoid actual treatment. Yes, the issues are broad, but if this can get attention, maybe the others in time will too.
How crazy is it that Pax and his mom look so much alike! They have the same lips, but mostly the same expression. I love that, when adopted kids take on so much of their parents, and vice versa.
She looks absolutely perfect. I would wear that dress in a heartbeat.
+1
Beautiful woman in a beautiful dress.
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/a-bunch-of-white-canadian-editors-really-love-cultural-appropriation
Anyone want to talk about the insanity in the Canadian press? Where people are literally being offered a reward to appropriate First Nations culture, promoted in a publication that was meant to support and expose First Nations artists?
Yeah. Trumps rhetoric emboldens many. The buzzfeed article comments made me so mad I won’t even link it.
I’m pretty meh about the dress but Thandie is stunningly beautiful. She always has been, and is getting more beautiful with age.
It really does look like gift wrap but Thandie is stunning in it.
The simplicity of the cut and colour helps mitigate the busy pattern. I thinks she looks very pretty here.
