"Thandie Newton's Westwood gown looked like fancy wallpaper" links
  May 15, 2017

  By Kaiser
  • Links

The Television BAFTA Awards

Thandie Newton’s Vivienne Westwood dress at the BAFTA TV Awards looked like wallpaper. Fancy wallpaper, granted, but wallpaper. [Go Fug Yourself]
Paris Jackson is so deep, you guys. [Dlisted]
The Avril Lavigne death hoax has reared its ugly head again. [Jezebel]
Angelina Jolie went to dinner with Pax last night. [LaineyGossip]
John Oliver has some thoughts about dialysis. [Pajiba]
This Donald Trump story is terrifying. [Buzzfeed]
Ariel Winter is living with her boyfriend. [The Blemish]
Gigi Hadid looks like she stepped out of a Tommy Hilfiger ad. [Moe Jackson]
Jim Parsons married his long-time boyfriend/partner. [Wonderwall]
Emily Ratajkowski inherited a lot from her mom. [Celebslam]
A Real Housewife donated some of her bone marrow. [Reality Tea]

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards winners boards

 

23 Responses to ““Thandie Newton’s Westwood gown looked like fancy wallpaper” links”

  1. Don't kill me I am French says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Her makeup,her hair.She is so beautiful in wallpaper

    Reply
  2. Kata says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Her hair and makeup though, look incredible. She’s such a stunning woman.

    Reply
  3. Stacy says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    I think it looks like gift wrap.

    Reply
  4. Nameless says:
    May 15, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    She’s really an underrated actress. She had a difficult part in Westworld and was totally amazing in it.

    I like fashion as much as the next, but I’m not so interested in the red carpet fashion of actresses. I care more about their acting chops.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    I like it but I love Westwood. She looks great in it.

    Someone give Thandie an Oscar….

    Reply
  6. Davedave@gmail.com says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    Pity she couldn’t get one a size bigger!

    Reply
  7. Lana 234 says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Her makeup is good but the dress is shit. She usually looks amazing. That weave is awful I don’t know why she has one.

    Reply
  8. honey says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Aging in the slowest of slow motion… she’s still so beautiful. Looks like she put on a little weight too, it suits her.

    Reply
  9. kim says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    To the John Oliver post: Healthcare in the USA is a machine. They want you to stay sick. It’s not just this particular dialysis company that considers patients consumers — most healthcare facilities have this view. And don’t be fooled, Non-Profit Healthcare Organizations are Corporations. Sadly, I’ve worked in the industry for ten years. I’m so depressed and unwell most of the time, after expending my first few years trying to change the system. Over time I’ve faced punitive behavior and humiliation by administrators with fragile egos to such a degree it has damaged my spirit and left me disillusioned. The medical machine has destroyed my quality of life. I have no life.

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      May 15, 2017 at 9:12 pm

      I’m a cog in the healthcare system. It’s horrible the practices of billing.

      And love he’s shining a light on this corner of it. The for profit practices to keep people sick. To avoid actual treatment. Yes, the issues are broad, but if this can get attention, maybe the others in time will too.

      Reply
  10. Nanc says:
    May 15, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    How crazy is it that Pax and his mom look so much alike! They have the same lips, but mostly the same expression. I love that, when adopted kids take on so much of their parents, and vice versa.

    Reply
  11. Kitten says:
    May 15, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    She looks absolutely perfect. I would wear that dress in a heartbeat.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    May 15, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/a-bunch-of-white-canadian-editors-really-love-cultural-appropriation
    Anyone want to talk about the insanity in the Canadian press? Where people are literally being offered a reward to appropriate First Nations culture, promoted in a publication that was meant to support and expose First Nations artists?
    Yeah. Trumps rhetoric emboldens many. The buzzfeed article comments made me so mad I won’t even link it.

    Reply
  13. winterforever says:
    May 15, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    I’m pretty meh about the dress but Thandie is stunningly beautiful. She always has been, and is getting more beautiful with age.

    Reply
  14. Aila says:
    May 15, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    It really does look like gift wrap but Thandie is stunning in it.

    Reply
  15. Ankhel says:
    May 15, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    The simplicity of the cut and colour helps mitigate the busy pattern. I thinks she looks very pretty here.

    Reply

