Brad Pitt: ‘Anytime I’ve gotten in trouble, it’s because of my own hubris’

Brad Pitt speaks! Again. Brad gave his first big post-separation, post-divorce-filing interview to GQ Style, a piece which was published a few weeks ago. Brad gave the interview to promote his Netflix film, War Machine, where he plays a fictional version of General Stanley McChrystal. Well, to promote the project even more, Brad has given an interview to the Associated Press where he says, “I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide.” You know, except for what actually happened on the plane. Except for whether he really did seek to recover from alcohol abuse in a rehab facility. Other than that, sure, he has nothing to hide. Some highlights:

On hubris: “Hubris is a trap and it’s the trap of every great nation that has been number one for too long. You start believing your own stink. Anytime I’ve gotten in trouble, it’s because of my own hubris.”

Why he’s being so open these days: “I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide. We’re human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we’re not talking about it, then we’re not getting better.”

His focus: He said he’s spending his time now “keeping the ship afloat” and “figuring out the new configuration of our family.” ”Kids are everything,” he said, of their six children. “Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

He’s not suicidal: “I’m not suicidal or something,” Pitt said, laughing. “There’s still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It’s all right. It’s just life.”

His ‘War Machine’ character is based on General Stanley McChrystal: “We had no interest in impugning General McChrystal or any of his guys. For me, the problem is more systematic. The impetus for me was a visit to Walter Reed,” added Pitt, who visited the military medical center in 2014 . “Those young men and women – who are absolutely heroic in a very harrowing situation – their lives are forever changed and so are their families. It just really made me question who is spending this currency of dedication. Who’s writing the check? Who’s making the order?”

He doesn’t think we should send more troops into Afghanistan: “Nothing that we’ve ever done has said that more troops are going to do anything but cause any more damage, more loss of life and limb. We talk a lot about supporting our troops but I think supporting our troops is much more than giving them money and a pat on the back. I think it’s being responsible to how we use that ultimate dedication.”

Pitt said he discussed the film with McChrystal. “I feel for him. He’s a product of us. He’s us.”

He’s moving away from acting: “I feel myself as I’m older gravitating more to the producing side than being in front of the camera. It’s a big commitment, a film, and it does take you away from your family. I just have to balance that. It’s not less important, itself, it’s just not as important as family. (‘War Machine’) I loved because it’s after something and we don’t know where we’re going to end up. It’s a delicate tightrope to walk.”