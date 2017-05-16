Claire Foy is apparently the leading contender to play Lisbeth Salander

The Television BAFTA Awards Arrivals

Back in March, we learned that Sony was still looking to make more English-language films based on the so-called Millennium Trilogy by Stieg Larsson. The original book trilogy was already filmed in Swedish, with Noomi Rapace playing Lisbeth Salander. Sony made the first book, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, in English with Rooney Mara playing Lisbeth, and Mara ended up getting an Oscar nomination for the film. Still, people at Sony didn’t like how much money David Fincher spent on the project, nor did they like that the film did mediocre box office. So Fincher is out, and Rooney is out, for some reason. And now they’re going to make the fourth book, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, into a movie. Back in March, they were talking about casting another actress to play Lisbeth, but the shortlist sounded so… awful. Like, Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson were auditioning, maybe? And now we have a leading contender for the role and it’s not the actress I was expecting.

Claire Foy, who stars as Queen Elizabeth on Netflix’s The Crown, is Sony’s choice to step up to the keyboard to play hacker Lisbeth Salander in its adaptation of The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Fede Alvarez is attached to direct the project, which is seen as a relaunch of the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo franchise.

The studio has been on the hunt for a new actress to take on the role, and the finalists came down to Foy and Felicity Jones, sources say. Foy has the offer, according to insiders, but scheduling is one of the challenges that need to be worked out. (The actress is also fielding interest from Universal for its Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, starring Ryan Gosling.)

The role of the brooding and strong Salander is a coveted one as it has proven to be both launch pad and showcase. Noomi Rapace starred in the Swedish-language trilogy, which was an international hit and catapulted her onto the worldwide stage. Rooney Mara played the part in the 2011 film directed by David Fincher and received an Academy Award nomination.

[From THR]

I don’t watch The Crown so I can’t speak to Foy’s acting skills. I have watched her in interviews and she’s very charming and very British. She’s also a small woman, which is necessary for someone playing Lisbeth – they need to be petite and almost child-like. That’s vital to the role. Claire is small, but would she be able to pull off Lisbeth’s brooding intensity? I don’t know. I think it’s interesting that the studio would go for a British actress though. I wonder if Foy would attempt a Swedish accent?

The Television BAFTA Awards Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

35 Responses to “Claire Foy is apparently the leading contender to play Lisbeth Salander”

  1. Char says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Why not Naomi Rapace? Seriously? She nailed Lisbeth Salander, she is a good actress, why not reprising her role?

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Huh….weird choice. She’s very good in the Crown but…huh. I really don’t know.

    Reply
  3. Margo S. says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Why wouldn’t they stick with Rooney? She was incredible! She probably wants “too much money”. Just give it to her cheapskates!

    Reply
  4. rachel says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Bless Claire Foy, or rather thank god it’s not Felecity Jones.

    Reply
  5. Maya says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    That would definitely be an interesting choice. If she does get cast and gives a strong performance, she’ll have really proved herself as one of the standout actresses of the moment. I mean, talk about range – from Elizabeth Windsor to Lisbeth Salander!

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 16, 2017 at 10:26 am

      She played Anne Boleyn in Wolf Hall too.

      Reply
      • Sixer says:
        May 16, 2017 at 10:42 am

        Also very good in a BBC series, White Heat, a few years back. And Little Dorritt. And the remake of Upstairs Downstairs.

        She is a talented actor.

      • Maya says:
        May 16, 2017 at 10:53 am

        I loved her Anne Boleyn! She wasn’t quite up there with Natalie Dormer in the Tudors (the best onscreen AB in my book), but she was so great. I was annoyed when Damien Lewis and Mark Rylance were the only ones from that show who got awards nominations.

      • third ginger says:
        May 16, 2017 at 11:50 am

        My husband and I binged watched LITTLE DORRITT. My husband loves Dickens novels, did some Dickens scholarship once upon a time.

      • Jessie says:
        May 16, 2017 at 12:51 pm

        Lovely actress but she’s mainly been great in British costume dramas. lisbeth is a completly different kind of part. I think she’s too British and conventional looking to be lisbeth. What rapace brought to the part was a weird min of danger and vulnerability, unpredictability and edgily energy. They should find someone with that kind of charisma and energy. Not many British actresses has that kind of energy. Sam morton maybe but shes too old.

      • teacakes says:
        May 16, 2017 at 1:35 pm

        @Jessie – everyone seems to have completely forgotten that Rooney Mara hadn’t done anything resembling an action role before TGWTDT too.

        Foy has range, I’d rather go for her than Natalie Portman or Scarjo (who have done action movies but are not nearly as good at acting). Action scenes can be learned but the acting is more important.

      • Jessie says:
        May 16, 2017 at 2:57 pm

        @teacakes

        I think you misread my post. I am talking about rapace, never mentioned Rooney. Who I thought was a weak lisbeth compared to rapace
        And never talked about action scenes. That’s not at all why I liked rapace in the part. As I said the energy and unpredictability she brought to the part was just right. Foy is an incredibly talented actress but that doesn’t mean she is right for this part. Really like her though I just want someone more edgy in this part. Have you seen the original Swedish version? It’s not really a high action movie it’s more of a thriller.

      • teacakes says:
        May 16, 2017 at 6:13 pm

        @Jessie- my mistake re: Noomi, but the point still stands – I’m not sure Claire Foy can be written off as unsuitable based on the nature of her previous roles.

  6. Lucy says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:22 am

    No Tatiana Maslany, then? Huh.

    Reply
  7. Sixer says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Foy’s an excellent actress and good at broody, repressed types. I think she’d be ok.

    Is Sofia Helin too old? I love her.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Love her, but hate that hair! Bleached and dark roots, blech.

    Reply
  9. diamondRottweiler says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:31 am

    It seems like a stretch from the Queen to Salander when you first think about it, but then, Foy did very well playing one often emotionally inscrutable sort, right? Maybe not so much of a stretch after all…

    Reply
  10. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I read the first three books several times and watched the Swedish movies. I was skeptical about an English version but I thought it was a good movie. And Rooney Mara was very good.
    I will give Claire Foy a chance if she gets to play LS.

    Reply
  11. ell says:
    May 16, 2017 at 10:58 am

    claire foy is a great actor,. not specifically in the crown which i never watched and don’t intend to, but she’s had a good career in britain for quite some time and she’s very capable. a while ago i saw her playing lady macbeth on stage opposite james mcavoy, so i know she can definitely play dark, broody characters.

    i still don’t want this project to exist though.

    Reply
  12. M.A.F. says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Did anyone really read that fourth book? It came out after he died and was finished by either his girlfriend and/or the publishers. The third books was good but way too long and lacked in editing.

    Reply
  13. teacakes says:
    May 16, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    So what if Claire Foy isn’t famous for a dark broody role before this? I suppose everyone’s forgotten how basic Rooney used to look before she got her Lisbeth makeover. Or that she wasn’t any more Swedish than Claire is.

    Lisbeth Salander in my head has always looked like Summer Glau, and that will remain no matter who is cast here.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment