Reese Witherspoon: ‘People don’t have to be snotty and rude when you go into a store’

I first saw these quotes over on The Daily Mail, and I thought that Reese Witherspoon was responding in a roundabout way to the terrible treatment that Gabourey Sidibe had at a Chanel boutique recently, which Chanel half-apologized for without really acknowledging the problem. (As many of you pointed out to me, thanks!) Reese of course has her Draper James line, which is like a Southern slightly more expensive Kate Spade, and they have three boutiques. Apparently these quotes are slightly older though, as People ran them and pointed out that Reese said this to them last year. They’re celebrating the fact that Draper James is now available at Nordstrom. It’s still worth talking about though, because I think she has a good point about customer service. Plus there’s a huge difference in southern hospitality, which can be fake and cloying but is still very welcoming.

“When you’re on movies, you’re talking to writers and directors trying to shape the story and characters. In Draper James meetings, we try to connect a story to a product,” she told PeopleStyle last year of how she crafts her pieces, including staples like tees that say “What Would Dolly Do?.” “We create things that remind us of our southern upbringings and want everything we put out there to bring you joy and be something you’ll have forever.”

Her tip for finding something you love? Be yourself. “For me, fashion doesn’t have to be serious,” she said. “It doesn’t have to make you feel bad. People don’t have to be snotty and rude when you go into a store. There are a lot of places in this world where people feel like they don’t belong. I want people to feel like they belong.”

I am a Yankee who lives in the south and I can confirm that people are super nice here – to your face. They will regularly be nice in your presence and then talk about you behind your back, which I’m fine with actually. I am somewhat skilled in the art of gossip and I know how to use it to my advantage. Getting back to the customer service angle, there’s something really comforting about being smiled at, greeted and asked how you’re doing, even if it’s just a formality. When I visit relatives up north I do miss how friendly everyone is here and find myself being more “nice” than most of the people there. Also, now that I’m accustomed to this type of service I don’t want to give my business to stores where the people aren’t welcoming. I’m not much of a label follower and I do a lot of shopping online though.

Reese has really adopted a southern person to shill her brand, right y’all?

74 Responses to “Reese Witherspoon: ‘People don’t have to be snotty and rude when you go into a store’”

  1. Clare says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:44 am

    The irony of this coming from Reese ‘do you know who I am’ Witherspoon.

    Reply
  2. Ghost says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:49 am

    High end botique snotiness is annoying, but so is the fake smiling you find in some stores.

    It seems to be an American thing, because people in stores and restaurants depend on tips and in Europe they don’t. I prefer the more sincere, colder approach. Be polite, but there is no point in pretending you’re delighted with your job or my presence.

    Reply
  3. samab says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Working in the same category I must say a smile doesn’t costs much and can change your and your customers day.So I try to be nice and I have discovered that kindness is also one of the best weapons against ignorance and rudeness.

    Reply
  4. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Honestly, Germany is the worst when it comes to customer service and ever since I experienced service in the US, I’m not having it. You’re rude, I leave. I don’t care if people are only friendly to my face, I’m not looking for a husband or new bff here, I want a nice shopping experience. You can call me names after I leave, I don’t care. That doesn’t really happen here though, people are just rude to your face.

    Reply
    • Ghost says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:15 am

      It’s a more of a cultural thing than personal rudeness.

      Reply
    • Elisa the I. says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:17 am

      same here, customer service in the US is a absolutely fab. In my country shop assistants often act like they own the place and consider customers a nuisance. My strategy in such cases is to be extra friendly and ask extra many questions and be extra annoying. Fun. :)

      Reply
    • Wurstbonbon says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Depends on the store. I think you can’t say that for all of germany. Yes, we have restaurant owners and waiters who think it is the most awesome strategy to not even say hello to you. Same goes for shops. But we also have oh so many sincerely happy and friendly people who will go out of their way to make your shopping experience a beautiful one. That mostly happens in smaller stores and bakerys though. Cannot remember the last time anyone working in a big store had anything helpful to contribute to my shopping efforts.

      Reply
      • Tan says:
        May 17, 2017 at 9:44 am

        I regularly shop at local karstadt and breuninger
        They are mostly helpful and genuine.

        But at some other states I have seen really unhelpful and rude people in same Karstadt.
        It depends on the region and the cultural behavior there

        In general though customer service for grievances etc r very long ans tedious process here.

    • littlemissnaughty says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:39 am

      I go by my overall shopping experience and of course not everyone is rude. But a) big stores/chains don’t often employ trained sales people here (except when they belong to a certain brand), they employ students and/or part-time sales assistants and b) I can’t even count anymore how many times I’ve had a hard time even finding someone who will say anything but “Well, if it’s not on the rack …”

      Yes, there is a difference between those and the smaller stores/boutiques, especially when the owner is in. That is usually a whole different experience.

      But living in a big city and stopping in big stores can be a nightmare. There are certain brands who go the extra mile but it’s never something you can count on. Ever. Long live internet shopping.

      Reply
    • Godwina says:
      May 17, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Canadian here, with major expectations of politeness from people, and I have to say in all the time I’ve spent in Germany (top to bottom, west to east), I haven’t noticed German customer service to be markedly rude or indifferent, not in the least. I get tons of smiles whether I open my mouth and speak “auslander” German or say nothing and blend in. Mind you, I also find from much experience that the Parisian stereotype also doesn’t hold up.

      To be honest (since we’re stereotyping), the only place I *really* noticed a pattern was in Czechia, where it was super harsh. But then, if I lived in Prague, I’d be a flaming hater of all things tourist, too.

      Reply
    • Ksenia says:
      May 17, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      This is true in my country too, people are just overtly rude at many shops, so ever since I’ve been in the U.S., I have immensely enjoyed the overall friendliness (real or false) of salespeople. Still, I prefer online shopping to the real thing, as I’m both busy and shy, and usually like to get clothes w/out the tense climate of shopping at all. But when I do venture out, it’s nice to have people who work in the stores be so (apparently) kind. If it’s just fake kindness, I don’t especially care; I’m not shopping for friends, either, I’m just hoping to have a pleasant and brief experience!

      Reply
  5. Ninks says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I’ve only ever been to New York, so my experience of American customer service is limited, but I found it so fake when I was there. My sister was so annoyed by how fake it was, that she gave the biggest tip to the really grumpy waitress who served us breakfast one morning because she was the only one who was genuine.

    Reply
  6. HadleyB says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:11 am

    The fake smiles and ” how are you / what are you up to today? ” have become out of hand. No, I don’t need to have a full on conversation with my Barista at Starbucks just take my order and I know the cashier at Whole Foods really doesn’t give a crap about what I am doing the rest of the day. Just ring up my stuff and let me be on my way,

    It’s ok to just do your job and me to shop with out all these fake smiles, fake convo’s. Do people really buy more because a stranger says Hi and smiles big and toothy at Nordstrom ? I buy what I buy no matter what.

    Of course I am not saying you have to be down right rude, not at all but I am tired of all these “nice” salespeople and actually it makes me shop online even more.

    Reply
    • STRIPE says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:29 am

      I agree it’s gotten out of hand. I recently stayed at a hotel and the manager and check in staff asked me so many questions about why I was staying there it got uncomfortable for me. Like they literally wouldn’t take “I’m here on business” as an answer. I didn’t snap because they were just trying to be nice but it was really weird and invasive. I’m exhausted, just give me my key! Lol

      Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:59 am

      Wow, see I’m the opposite. If I go in a place and they are not friendly, I probably won’t go in there again. I don’t want in your face, a million questions, but a hello and a can I help you find something would make me spend more.

      Reply
      • samab says:
        May 17, 2017 at 11:03 am

        exactly snowflake.
        maybe is just the way I was raised but i don’t see anything fake in being polite and also it’s just part of your work .I never approach clents if they don’t first, but a smile and help if request is part of your job.If you don’t like it choose a job with less cotact with people, easy.

    • manta says:
      May 17, 2017 at 1:12 pm

      I’m like you. The placated grin displaying the full piano teeth and acting like I’m the second coming is a total turn off. I’m a polite customer and I just expect a polite, pro sales person, not an ultra peppy fake robot.
      I only shop in small stores (no chains, no big brands) where the manager or owner is actually there. They can tell me the dress I tried on doesn’t fit me, the color is off… That way, when they say I look good , I know they’re sincere. The constant “Wow, you look so gooooood in that”, when I know I don’t , irks me to no end and doesn’t make me buy anything.
      Same for my sport purchases. I do a lot of running/trail, buy different kind of shoes, depending on the type of race. I’m used to a very pro saleswoman, who takes her time to pick different shoes and provides useful advice. I always thank her, gives her feedback after my races or training. All of that doesn’t require hyperboles or exclamation point after.every.word.

      Reply
    • Sarah says:
      May 17, 2017 at 6:01 pm

      I dont get why people get grumpy at pleasant service? Really? Who cares if it’s fake? If I am giving your business my hard earned money, you had better be polite to me or I leave. It is the minimum I expect – polite good manners.

      Reply
  7. Wilma says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I worked in retail for years until I got my degree and I always made an effort to be friendly and give people a good experience. It’s not the most fun job, but when I made the effort to be nice, customers were in turn nice to me and helped me to lighten up my mood. If you’re rude and cold, that’s what people will give you in return.

    Reply
  8. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:14 am

    “People don’t have to be snotty when you walk into a store”, what does she mean? Store EMPLOYEES? As those who should welcome you and do their best in order to at least give you a good experience so even if you don’t buy something, you will come back?
    I was a very polite costumer to the point that I said nothing when a salesperson said something mean to me. I am still a polite costumer, but after my latest experience when there was a problem with my pin code when I was paying, and I said my pin code doesn’t work and the sales person rolled her eyes and told me super-dismissively that she doesn’t know my pin code, I decided to change my attitude and call them rude to their face, politely, but assertively.
    I don’t need salespersons to go out of their way to please me or suck up to me. They are there to sell and I am there to BUY a product. They should be professional. The only thing I have to do myself is not to wait to buy something until the last minute, so I can go to another store if they don’t treat me well. Because you know, there is competition, and store owners and salespersons should know that.

    Reply
  9. laulau says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Malcolm Gladwell talks about this in Blink. At the time I read it Paris Hilton et al were in every magazine looking like they bought their cloths and trucker hats at the mall when really they cost so, so ridiculously much. You just can’t tell and should treat every customer the same. (sidenote: I am so beyond relieved to not be in any sort of customer service now. People can be just all together too much some times.)

    Reply
  10. Marion says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I really don’t get the southern/northern complaints. I grew up in the northeast, lived in the south for 20 years, now back in the northeast for 4. I don’t find people in the south all that much more friendly and in the north significantly more rude, but I do think people go in with preconceived ideas and react to their expectations vs reality in a lot of situations. Have had people smile in the street in NY while being completely ignored in Dallas, driving in Atlanta or Austin noone would dream of letting you in, they seem to think turn signals are an optional feature while in Boston/Providence people regularly stop to let you cross traffic to get into a parking lot, and while they do drive more aggressively, at least they signal before cutting you off.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Do unto others is usually the best route to take. I think it was Lily in Bridesmaids that said to Annie, why don’t you just talk behind my back like everybody does! Lol

    Reply
  12. Merritt says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Customers also need to be polite in stores. The rudeness of some customers is unacceptable.

    Reply
  13. Ash says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I am from the south, lived here and a few other places. Yes I think some places in the south are super friendly, but for the most part where I live the majority of customer service in the big chain stores, chain restaurants and fast food establishments is awful. I’ve just assumed it’s bc of such a low medium wage. My hubs is from Canada, it never ceases to amaze me how truly genuine and nice people are there. Everywhere! Even at your chain McDonald’s. It sounds silly but I feel like service people there really do want you to enjoy your shopping experience and your meals! They always seem to go out of their way to make you feel like you are taken care of. Of course there are bad apples everywhere! But for the countries I’ve been to, Canada wins hands down in service and manners!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Fan for life!

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      May 17, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Hi, I’m in Canada (S Ontario) but also lived in the US and see some general differences, but also changes over time. My pet peeve currently is cashiers who don’t say ‘thank you’ for shopping, but just hand you the receipt, period. Sometimes they don’t even look at you or say anything. Sometimes it’s a “here you are.” Sometimes they just stare and I feel prompted to thank THEM, though I can’t imagine for what, they’re being paid to process my purchase.

      It’s awkward. Polite, but awkward. Maybe it’s my age, but I remember a time of being thanked for shopping at X store. Now it feels like the stores take customers for granted.

      In the South, things were phony-friendly, but I didn’t mind. Smiles are always welcome. I was aware that judgment always lurked behind the smiles but so what, the smiles made pumping gas a nicer experience.

      Reply
  14. AG-UK says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I live in London and customer service here isn’t great. I am spoiled I suppose if they don’t have a size that I want I DO expect them to say oh I will look in the back, NOPE don’t have it. Sorry turns and walks away. OR when meant to open at 10a they turn up at 1005/1010 and not that bothered or closing at 6p you arrive 550p they are sweeping the floor and waving you off.. we are closed… even British people say it’s awful. I do get going into stores and they pounce with may I help you is annoying but I’d rather that than them holding a conversation and never looking up. I try to shop online.

    Reply
  15. Kim says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Snotty or not, may we talk about Reese Witherspoon having a fashion line? You’re kidding?

    Does she really walk about wearing a “Howdy” t-shirt? On the right person, maybe, but not her.

    She looks like she’s ready to fly away in that red blouse with wings, and I don’t even want to look at the flower bouquet t-shirt with the scalloped cropped jeans.

    Reply
  16. Anare says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:33 am

    I usually chuckle at pics of Reese wearing her Draper James line. It just looks so grandma to me. And I was surprised when it was described as a more expensive version of Kate Spade. Really? I think you can find the same looks at LLBean, Lands End, Northstyle, Coldwater Creek, Talbots…

    Reply
  17. Lucy2 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Fake or not, I much prefer that attitude versus you’re not thin/pretty/rich/white enough to shop here.
    Some of her clothes are cute, but others are a bit odd.

    Reply
  18. All_Damn_Day says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:17 am

    All her kids got her chin. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  19. sendepause says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Or maybe pay service industry employees a fair wage, maybe they´ll be happier to provide emotional labor for a nice shopping experience?!

    Reply
  20. NeoCleo says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I don’t think you need to travel to the south for people to chum you to your face and then talk smack about you behind your back. It happens everywhere, all the time.

    Reply
  21. stinky says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    the clothes are vile.

    Reply
  22. Lipreng says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I went to Reese’s boutique in Nashville recently and was treated like complete scum by the woman working there.

    In other news, her children are freakishly good looking. Super adorable.

    Reply
  23. me says:
    May 17, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I’ve walked into stores where NONE of the employees even looked at me or spoke to me. Sometimes the employees are all huddled together gossiping about their boss or about another employee…other times they are on their cell phones…and other times they just simply don’t give a f*ck. I’ve had cashiers at grocery stores not even look at me…no smile, no how are you…nothing ! I always say if you don’t like working with the public, by all means don’t work with the public ! My fav is the time I walked into a store and the saleswoman quickly directed me to the “clearance items”…like she just assumed I couldn’t afford anything else. Don’t judge a book by it’s cover !

    Reply
  24. Margo S. says:
    May 17, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I still can’t forget when she got arrested and yelled I’M AN AMERICAN CITIZEN!

    Reply

