Goldie Hawn: You think you’re going to prove to Hollywood you’re still sexy at 45? No

HBZ060117WellGoldie

I won’t mince words, I love Goldie Hawn and I’m so glad she’s back in the spotlight, even though the vehicle for her return is Snatched.

The 71-year-old actress has been making the promotional rounds and spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about the new movie, her career and ageism in Hollywood. She shared the story of how Amy Schumer snatched her for the role of her on-screen mother. Amy has said that she “accosted” Goldie on a flight and asked her to take on the part. Goldie recalled the meeting, not knowing who Amy was but confessing, “I could have eaten her face, she was so damn cute.” Here are some more highlights from the interview, which appears in the magazine’s June/July issue, hitting newsstands on May 23.

On The First Wives Club and sexism in Hollywood: “Even though we were all stars, [Hollywood] was nervous about the movie…we all took a cut in our salary, we all took a cut in our back end. Because the studios were never sanguine on trusting that women carrying a movie would actually work.”
 
On ageism in show business: “You think you’re going to fight the system? You think you’re going to prove to Hollywood when you hit 45 that you’re still a sexy, viable object? No. There’s a certain reality. Does it make me angry? No. I’m not an angry person. I’m not a militant person. Anger doesn’t get you anywhere. It’s not productive.”
 
On raising feminist eyebrows while playing a ditzy bombshell on the ‘60s TV show Laugh-In: “An editor from a women’s magazine came up to me and said, ‘Don’t you feel terrible that you’re playing a dumb blonde?’ I said, ‘I don’t understand that question because I’m already liberated. Liberation comes from the inside.’”

On making her return to the big screen in Snatched: “A break from anything we do sometimes is a good thing. And I forgot how much fun it was. I forgot about the perks. Three months in the best hotel ever, looking out at the water. When I had to pack up and leave, I shed a tear. We held each other on our last shot and we cried. I came out of that going, ‘Yeah, I could do it again.’”

[From Harper’s Bazaar]

I love this interview, and I love the photos, which were taken be Terry Richardson. Yes, THAT Terry Richardson. These are the least skeevy photos I’ve ever seen from him. The photographer must have found a muse in Goldie, as he gushed over working with her on Instagram. He posted a few pictures from the shoot and said, “Life highlight! It is so rare to meet someone who exceeds your expectations but that is exactly what happened when I photographed @officialgoldiehawn I have never met someone so effervescent and energetic. Thank you, Goldie for this amazing experience!” You got that right, Terry.

I haven’t seen Snatched and I probably won’t until it hits Redbox, but I love Goldie so much. I used to like Amy Schumer back before she got exhausting. I over her on Last Comic Standing, when she gave me a “funny Linda Blair from Roller Boogie” kind of vibe. (Once you see the similarity, you’ll never be able to un-see it.) Goldie is a legend and we need more of her on the screen. Speaking of which, where is our First Wives Club sequel? That’s what I’m talking about.

HBZ030117Goldie2

HBZ060117WellGoldie3

'Snatched' film premiere - Arrivals

Photos: Harper’s Bazaar, WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

45 Responses to “Goldie Hawn: You think you’re going to prove to Hollywood you’re still sexy at 45? No”

  1. JesB says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:11 am

    I am loving Goldie getting all this attention again. She is a goddamn delight and her and kurt are my total relationship goals. Love them. Love her

    Reply
  2. Jennet says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I like her. She seems down to earth and genuinely content with her life as well as ageing. It’s inspiring.

    Reply
  3. Juanita says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I feel ya Corey, I love Goldie too. Last night I saw snatched – for a movie sandwiched between 2 screens of Guardians of the GAlaxy, the theatre was full — and a surprising mix of ages, ethnicities, etc. The good news is, the movie is funny – the bad news is, Rotten Tomatoes is probably going to kill it.

    Reply
  4. Lolo86lf says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I love Goldie Hawn. She really is a charming person and a darn-good actress. I wish she would have done comedy on TV like Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett; that would have been awesome because she is a natural-born comedienne.

    Reply
  5. LAK says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:25 am

    FWC is a tv show coming to you in the autumn starring Alison Hannigan

    http://variety.com/2016/tv/news/vanessa-lachey-first-wives-club-tv-land-cast-1201807200/

    Reply
  6. deevia says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:26 am

    You know she did that dumb blonde thing to cash a check in the 60s. Definitely a humble person by calling Amy Schumer (of all people) “cute”.

    Reply
  7. Craven says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

    She said on WWHL just last week that talks for the First Wives Club sequel collapsed because of script issues. Neither of them are not interested in soiling the original with a bad sequel, so its been dropped.

    Reply
  8. DavidBowie says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I’ve loved her since “Seems Like Old Times” with Chevy Chase.

    Reply
  9. Betsy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Yay Goldie!

    Reply
  10. Snowpea says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I love the way these white privileged Americans say cute things ‘liberation comes from the inside’ as they walk down the street, free to do as they please with their life.

    So many women around the world are oppressed, sex slaves, in arranged marriages, child brides, don’t have the vote, have their genitalia mutilated and on and on it goes…

    Goldie is harmless enough but damn it, this comment had my eyes rolling so far back in my head I saw all the way to New Zealand.

    Reply
    • LookyLoo says:
      May 18, 2017 at 8:17 am

      Well, she can only speak from her own experience and it was in direct response to someone’s critique of her work. She didn’t feel defined by the role since she was confident in who she was.

      Reply
    • Decca says:
      May 18, 2017 at 8:46 am

      I agree Snowpea. Her comments are so gross.

      I really don’t understand why she gets a pass on this site.

      Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      May 18, 2017 at 9:06 am

      But she has clearly stated: she is not a militant. Even if I don’t agree with her I think she was talking only for herself.

      Reply
    • Slowsnow says:
      May 18, 2017 at 9:18 am

      Agreed @Snowpea. If Sarandon had said this all the CB crowd would be booing her.
      She is a happy-go-lucky hippy-chic lady who seems sweet. But she does not get a pass for this. Just a shrug.

      Reply
    • Annetommy says:
      May 18, 2017 at 9:22 am

      Really? She should have replied citing FGM when asked in the sixties about being a kook in a comedy show? Good lord. Maybe thrown a critique of Das Kapital in there too? Presumably then she could have been criticised as a white feminist who dared to have an opinion about something she had not herself experienced. There is nothing gross about her comments, they are at worst rather naive and self centred. Hardly surprising given she was about 20 at the time.

      Reply
    • Jennet says:
      May 18, 2017 at 9:24 am

      I just don’t think that as women, we should be passing judgement on how women view themselves and how we choose to relate our individual experiences to others. She’s an actress, not an academic nor an activist.

      For all we know, she and many other privileged women have given time and money to causes you cite. This was a quote responding to a question; I don’t think it’s fair to expect her to respond in a certain way.

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        May 18, 2017 at 9:58 am

        The problem with Hawn’s statement is that she says she doesn’t care because she is liberated from within. That’s the major issue for me. She can choose to be a dumb blonde on screen and liberated within, and in her personal life.
        Society, in the meantime, propagates and imposes the cliché she helped build.

        Of course this was a different time. It’s the fact that she quotes herself with pride NOW that is confusing, to say the least. Her position did not change one yota.

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        May 18, 2017 at 10:47 am

        It came across as if she meant ” I KNOW being a woman and having some conventionally attractive feature like blonde hair doesn’t make a woman a ditz, so I’m not going to waste time and energy obsessing and worrying about never playing a certain kind of character just to disprove a stereotype. I’m liberated from that.” Still a very self-focused, short answer, but it’s not offensive like saying “We’re all liberated now” or “There is no more patriarchy. What are Western Women complaining about?
        Stupid characters can be hilarious, even though the Dumb Blonde thing is grating sometimes (and I’m not even a blonde) because it plays into the idea of women only being able to be one thing and having to be dumbed down because men find them hot. But I also don’t think the categories a person falls under should mean them having to stay away from playing certain types of characters in order to prove a stereotype wrong either.

    • DragonWise says:
      May 18, 2017 at 10:44 am

      Agreed, Snowpea. I would have loved if she had just copped to working the dumb blond stereotype, as Dolly Parton has, instead of this whole “above it all” air she is clearly trying to cultivate. She can afford to not be angry and “liberate” herself because she is/was a rich white woman who everyone thinks is cute and non-threatening.

      Reply
    • Ellie says:
      May 18, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Snowpea, many women from oppressed situations say exactly what Goldie said. You can find autobiographies and interviews from women in every horrible situation and it always amazes me that some say they forgive their captors; they kept their hearts and minds free at all times. There are many people of various colors, religions, nationalities who would agree with her.

      Reply
    • noway says:
      May 18, 2017 at 11:40 am

      Well you’ll have to roll back your eyes to the late 60′s too, and your 20 something self, as that is when she said it. Actually for a 20 something woman in the 60′s it is a pretty good remark. Do you really expect her to talk in depth about the struggles of feminism like they do now. Not a current topic of the time. Fifty years of struggle later yeah it seems a bit different. However, it certainly is a lot better than some of these young celebrity women talking about feminism today. I don’t think she is getting a pass, as someone said like Susan Sarandon. Susan has been an activist telling us not to vote for Hillary and yeah that has been good, Goldie not so much. Goldie is still working at 70 trying to show all of the younger women how you make a career even though the system is against you.

      Reply
  11. Citresse says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Beauty/sexiness is in the eye of the beholder. Hawn is, by many, still viewed as sexy,*relevant and very intelligent and she’s well over 45.

    Reply
  12. Stuffapea says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:40 am

    If you haven’t seen it, try and find ‘Foul Play’, with Goldie and Chevy Chase. I think it was the precursor to ‘Seems like Old Times’ and Dudley Moore has a cameo scene with Goldie that will make you laugh until you cry. I forgive her for making ‘Bird on a Wire’ with Mel Gibson. Gurl had to feed her family. ‘Private Benjamin’ still holds up today against the mindless pap coming out of Hollywood today.

    Reply
  13. Julia says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:07 am

    LOVE HER – Private Benjamin is a classic masterpiece

    Reply
  14. Susie says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I too am a Goldie lover! But I hate that they appear to have photoshopped the hell out of those pictures. I understand a little cleaning up, but she actually LOOKS 45 in those photos. Why can’t we just look our age?!

    Reply
  15. annaloo. says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Goldie Hawn: You think you’re going to prove to Hollywood you’re still sexy at 45? No

    Gwyneth Paltrow: But, but.. my vagina!

    Reply
  16. UmamiMommy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Goldie is a national treasure.

    Reply
  17. crazydaisy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Can we talk about this concept that a woman’s viability is tied to her being “sexy”? This sexy image thing has just taken over since Madonna put it up front and in your face in the late 80s. It’s now out of control. There are so many other valuable attributes, qualities and traits that a woman can exhibit, and that make her attractive, which have nothing to do with sex. Think: Funny. Sweet. Kind. Tough. Courageous. Strong. Humble. Thoughtful. Loyal. And even…Modest. Is there no place for modesty any more? Sexiness is just so…obvious. So easy…until it’s not, because you age out of it. Yuck.

    Reply
  18. Missy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Omg Corey you’re totally right about the Schumer/Blair Roller Boogie resemblance! Never unseeing it. So cute!

    Reply
  19. Dolkite says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Those are some great photos.

    Reply
  20. detritus says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Yeah sorry, I like Goldie but a lot of this was tone deaf.
    It’s huge privilege to state that liberation comes from inside. That might be true if only you don’t ever have to deal with other people. Or they are so in awe because you are wealthy and famous maybe? And that doesn’t negate you performing negative stereotypes for money. That isn’t feminist.

    And Terry Richardson? No. Just no. Don’t work with a rapist.

    Reply
  21. Sherry Phillips says:
    May 18, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    When I was trying to break into acting in LA waaaay back in the late 80′s/early 90′s, I had three different casting directors say, “You have a great Goldie Hawn quality about you.” I always floated away from those auditions with a smile on my face. I love her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment