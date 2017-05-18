Taylor Swift is apparently ‘bummed’ that we know about her secret boyfriend

We learned this week that Taylor Swift has a new British boyfriend, 26-year-old actor Joe Alwyn. I don’t know much about him other than “he’s British,” “he lives with his parents” and “he looks like he could be related to Taylor.” Seriously, they look like brother-and-sister. LaineyGossip pointed out that TayJoe could have started up in November of last year, because that’s when she was seen at the premiere of his movie, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. If it started in November, that would be two months after Tiddles was declared DOA. It would also mean that Tay managed to keep this a secret for… something like six solid months.
We only learned about JoeTay this week when The Sun published their exclusive, complete with details about how Taylor has been renting a house in London and wandering around the city in wigs and disguises. I found that suspicious, that The Sun got the exclusive because that was the same publication that got the exclusive Tiddlebanging In Rhode Island photos last June. I theorized yesterday that Tay probably leaked it herself to her favorite outlet. But E! News would have you believe that Taylor did not leak it. She’s apparently “bummed” that the news came out.
Although news has since broke that Taylor Swift is dating British actor Joe Alwyn, she really did try to keep it under wraps for as long as she possibly could. Aside from staying off social media and out of the public eye for the last four months, a source told E! News she was also very careful with how she went about seeing him.
“Taylor went to great lengths to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight while [she and Alwyn] have been getting to know one another,” our insider explained. “She has made several trips to see him, but always flies in and out on a private jet with lots of security and has been flying into very small and remote airports. If she was seen in England, she made sure everyone thought it was a work trip. Taylor and Joe have really tried to be on lockdown and have spent most of their time together in private locations where they could get to know each other without the pressure of a public relationship and people making judgement calls.”
We’re told she’s obviously a little “bummed” that the news of her relationship got out. However, the insider said, “At the same time, she is really excited about being with Joe and is hoping she can relax a little bit more now and just enjoy being with him.”
The source also dished that T.Swift flew from Nashville back to England after visiting her mom on Mother’s Day.
“She has been going back and forth between Nashville and the U.K. for the last few months while she has been recording her album,” the source said. “She is crazy about Joe and really excited about their relationship.”
Hm. Of course there’s a possibility that someone in Taylor’s camp leaked the information without her knowledge. But what do we know FOR SURE about Taylor Swift? We know she runs a tight ship. We know she can keep a secret. We know she surrounds herself with people who know how to keep secrets. We know she’s image-obsessed. And we know she’s petty as hell. So… is she really bummed that someone else leaked the news? Or is she secretly overjoyed that her Plot to Throw Harry Styles Off-Message During His Album Promotion has gone so well?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Counting down to the shocked, “unstaged kissing on the beach” shots of those two in 3…..2……1…….
@katydid04 lol that’s right! Holiday weekend coming up
she’s really into British guys…and a little desperate
A little desperate? Hahahah
I remember when the Tom Cruise/Katie Holmes relationship broke, I was so surprised. Suddenly they are dating and in Rome on the Red Carpet. But where was the build up?
Normally paparazzis take a pic (e.g. Harry Styles and that blogger) and start assuming that there might be something. And either the press is right or it fizzles out.
But, everytime I read about a relationship before i see any pics of the couple, I am suspicious and feel I am being set up.
Only exception Harry and Meghan – that was obviously an organized roll out for obvious reasons.
THIS!!! I don’t buy this romance for a second.
I mean I don’t think this affects Harry much. But yea I think she leaked it because her own album will be out in 6 months or so. This is right on schedule
Gossip Cop has a “partially debunked” story about Katy Perry and Calvin Harris, so perhaps Taylor heard the rumblings and decided to get her romance out there first.
I think it was more they were going to work together? Also Taylor was supposedly in talks for idol until she found out Katy was as well. ALsp
Calvin has some new music coming I think. The level of petty from this girl is so inane. But so fun from a gossip standpoint
Yeah right – what a load of bollocks. Sounds like more damage control after the fallout from last year, and now trying to appear “private”.
Maria – I totally agree, esp with Swift. The only time she’s done this before was with Calvin, and apparently it was only 2 months.
Ah,I think that Swifty has trouble being alone with her thoughts and does not do this just for the headlines.She has JLo-itis in that she cant be alone for more than 2 seconds.I also think she lacks self-control.
JLo? JLo marries everybody and Taylor just dates. Plus Taylor has no children and isn’t in her late forties. It’s apples and oranges.
OK so she managed to find one who is not a teenager but he LOOKS like a teenager!
No one would know about this if Taylor didn’t want it known. One of the other gossip sites said it was rather “coincidental” that news of her new relationship broke just as Harry Styles was promoting his new album. Passive aggressive much?
And Katy. She can’t bear the idea of other people getting attention, but not her!
Anyone who believes she didn’t know about this story being released, needs to look out for a large slice of uncooked bacon that’s taking off a Heathrow Airport shortly.
She planted, The Sun was the first to publish the famous pictures on the rock and first t to report this.
I await her throwing Joe Alwyn under the bus at some point in the future over this *cough* “leak” *cough*.
I don’t think this ENews piece is damage control as some are saying. It was actually surprising how well received in the media were the news of this new relationship.
And I think ENews are just running their mouths without proof, as they have been doing about TS for some time now.
how taylor would look like if she was a man?- now you have the answer.
This is story is just sigh inducing.
Tay I like your songs but this fiasco is just too much. please quit it. It is not cute anymore.
“how taylor would look like if she was a man?” I always kind of believed the Karlie Kloss rumours. Simply because both seem like they would love to f*ck themselves or at least someone who looks like them.
The fact that she has been able to hide this relationship only highlights how much her other relationships have been on show beause she CHOSE for them to be!
That’s what I’m thinking too. I can buy that she initially wanted to date this guy without it being public for a while, and that maybe this one is even serious for her and not just a showmance, but she definitely uses her relationships for attention and as ideas for her albums. That doesn’t even feel like a bad or unnatural thing for a celebrity to do though. It feels like the norm. But it means she’s back.
What we definitely need to keep in mind from now on: If someone famous wants to stay out of the spotlight they can.
He looks fun. Lol
If she was any more full of crap, she could be a politician.
Dear TayTay
Like yourself, I too know the pressure of a secret British boyfriend. Mine is so secret that even he doesn’t know about it yet. You may know him? Tallish, blondish, Lokiish? I’m sure he will come around to the idea of me once he comes around from the chloroform.
Maybe we can be secret pen pals and share funny anecdotes about our crazy London lads!
Love
Secret Squirrel
Squirrel- so that was who the coffee was for!
