Jared Kushner is no longer the emperor’s favorite in the Trump royal court

It feels like every media outlet is running stories about the chaos within the White House, and I will literally sit here and read every single one of those articles and I will believe them. You know why? Because it’s obvious that the dysfunction within the White House has reached a level where everyone is turning on each other and everyone is at the trying-to-save-their-own-ass level. It’s not a matter of just being the victim of bad press – at this point, senior staffers are worried about being indicted. Reportedly, Donald Trump has been in a foul mood for a week. He fired James Comey last Tuesday and he was reportedly “surprised” that firing the FBI Director as a way to get the FBI to stop investigating “the Russia thing” was so controversial. But what has emerged from all of the post-Comey scandal is really, really funny: apparently, Jared Kushner was one of the people whispering in the emperor’s ear that Comey needed to go.

Sources tell us Kushner was a prominent voice advocating Comey's firing & the President's angry that move has created a firestorm @MajorCBS pic.twitter.com/N3IhlTnwM5 — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) May 17, 2017

According to the NYT, Trump is PISSED at his son-in-law and has been for days:

As the ship of state founders under new revelations that President Trump turned over classified information to Russia, all those on deck are getting wet – including son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom Trump is said to be angry with. According to The New York Times, Trump described Kushner as “incompetent” during an angry rant that a West wing insider related to the newspaper. While others in the administration – like chief strategist Steve Bannon and press secretary Sean Spicer have faced speculation about their continued service – Kushner has been seen as safe from firing due to his family connection to Trump.

[From Forward]

We know it will be the end when Trump starts yelling at Precious Ivanka, won’t we? In any case, I don’t think Jared is going anywhere. According to Politico, Jared was in the group of senior staffers who had to give Trump the bad news about the special prosecutor/counsel Robert Mueller. The Department of Justice only informed the White House about Mueller’s appointment minutes before their (DOJ’s) announcement. According to the NYT, Kushner was the one adviser in the Oval last night to “urge the president to counterattack” against the DOJ and Mueller. Everyone else in the room told Trump to just accept Mueller’s appointment and issue a simple statement, which is what Trump did. It seems like Kushner is no longer the emperor’s favorite in the royal court. That being said, Jared and Precious Ivanka are reportedly going to join Trump in Israel for his first overseas trip (taxpayer-funded, of course).

Also: nearly every story about the inner workings of the White House these days makes some kind of Lord of the Flies reference. It’s amazing. Keep up the good work, reporters!