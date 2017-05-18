Jared Kushner is no longer the emperor’s favorite in the Trump royal court

It feels like every media outlet is running stories about the chaos within the White House, and I will literally sit here and read every single one of those articles and I will believe them. You know why? Because it’s obvious that the dysfunction within the White House has reached a level where everyone is turning on each other and everyone is at the trying-to-save-their-own-ass level. It’s not a matter of just being the victim of bad press – at this point, senior staffers are worried about being indicted. Reportedly, Donald Trump has been in a foul mood for a week. He fired James Comey last Tuesday and he was reportedly “surprised” that firing the FBI Director as a way to get the FBI to stop investigating “the Russia thing” was so controversial. But what has emerged from all of the post-Comey scandal is really, really funny: apparently, Jared Kushner was one of the people whispering in the emperor’s ear that Comey needed to go.
Sources tell us Kushner was a prominent voice advocating Comey's firing & the President's angry that move has created a firestorm @MajorCBS pic.twitter.com/N3IhlTnwM5
— Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) May 17, 2017
According to the NYT, Trump is PISSED at his son-in-law and has been for days:
As the ship of state founders under new revelations that President Trump turned over classified information to Russia, all those on deck are getting wet – including son-in-law Jared Kushner, whom Trump is said to be angry with. According to The New York Times, Trump described Kushner as “incompetent” during an angry rant that a West wing insider related to the newspaper. While others in the administration – like chief strategist Steve Bannon and press secretary Sean Spicer have faced speculation about their continued service – Kushner has been seen as safe from firing due to his family connection to Trump.
We know it will be the end when Trump starts yelling at Precious Ivanka, won’t we? In any case, I don’t think Jared is going anywhere. According to Politico, Jared was in the group of senior staffers who had to give Trump the bad news about the special prosecutor/counsel Robert Mueller. The Department of Justice only informed the White House about Mueller’s appointment minutes before their (DOJ’s) announcement. According to the NYT, Kushner was the one adviser in the Oval last night to “urge the president to counterattack” against the DOJ and Mueller. Everyone else in the room told Trump to just accept Mueller’s appointment and issue a simple statement, which is what Trump did. It seems like Kushner is no longer the emperor’s favorite in the royal court. That being said, Jared and Precious Ivanka are reportedly going to join Trump in Israel for his first overseas trip (taxpayer-funded, of course).
Also: nearly every story about the inner workings of the White House these days makes some kind of Lord of the Flies reference. It’s amazing. Keep up the good work, reporters!
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Poor Jared. I’m playing the world’s smallest violin for him.
What a twit. This couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person.
Is it really surprising that he is clueless and incompetent? Most people become senior staffers at the WH after years of experience. This guy’s only experience is working for his crooked daddy in the family business. Sure, Jared, attack Mueller and the FBI, dig that hole even deeper–maybe your pa can come on as a consultant with tips on surviving the federal pokey.
Kushner’s push to fire Comey makes me think there’s something on him. I wonder what his involvement was with Russia during the campaign. Because I’m thinking his hands are dirty.
Also, this tweet pretty much sums up all the news bombs that have been dropping this week.
2015: Netflix and chill
2017: WaPo and freak out
https://twitter.com/caitlin__kelly/status/865047542446395392
The FBI has opened an investigation into his family’s selling of visas in China.
I’ve been saying for a long time – follow Adam Khan on Twitter. He has been talking about the money laundering the Kushners are doing for ages. Selling visa to Chinese is peanuts. He is bought and owned by the Chinese whose billion dollar loans (no one else would give him $, see a parallel?) kept him afloat, dirty Russian money, placing former convict pals of his dad in administration jobs… he is as dirty as Trump.
YES. Thank goodness. I couldn’t believe the relative lack of outrage about that.
There is nothing wrong with his sister soliciting EB-5 investors for an approved regional center program (although I have not checked to see if their proposed development is approved). It is not “visa selling;” USCIS and USDOS determine whether or not EB-5 investors are approved for immigrant visas and allowed to come to the U.S. The investigation is into whether she implied WH access or political favours or guaranteed approvals of their EB-5 petitions could be obtained because Jared is her brother. That is blatantly illegal.
The Kushners are bona fide crooks. Jared was drooling at the chance to profit financially from baby fists’ contacts and romance with Putin.
Trump may demand loyalty from others, but he is loyal only to Trump. Orangino will throw any and everyone under the bus if it’s necessary. And what idiot in their right mind would “urge a counterattack” against the DOJ & Mueller? Amateurs. They must really think they’re Mafia Dons. Oh, and I don’t believe for one moment Trump wrote the statement released last night….it was too calm and coherent.
Well Trump and the Kushners are owned by the Russian mafia, so they’ve learned a few things about intimidation from their paymasters..
I kinda wish he HAD gone on a rant about the appointment. It would’ve made them look even worse.
Also no one cares about poor Jared. Let’s just take him down with ethics violations for peddling visas in china with his company.
It may be petty but I want to see the entire Trump family, minus the other daughter, to go down with Trump and I want all his associates to bear the stench of his disgrace. I want the Trump name and properties to be greatly devalued because of the name they carry and the disgrace this man has brought to the country and the White House. He is guilty of almost every accusation that he hurled at President Obama and Secretary Clinton. I am beyond sick of him
Yes that’s what my husband keeps saying. Let him continue with the rot and senseless destruction. In the end his businesses will suffer and those of his children. That surname is toast. Tiffany it isn’t too late to change yours to Maples.
Don’t worry. He has now. His early morning rage tweets once again undermine whatever his team said the day before. Trump’s tweety pity party for this morning has him announcing that this is all a witch hunt, and not any old witch hunt –cuz that wouldn’t be grandiose enough for Trump. Instead he calls it “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” Of course!
What an irrational, irresponsible, immature man.
And I don’t feel sorry for anyone who enables Trump whether they are family, friend, or kinda uncomfortable political ally. They knew what they were signing on for…
Says the man that created the birther movement *rolls eyes*
I saw an article yesterday talking about the chaos and it ended with the sentiment that hopefully the staff staved off (whatever yesterday’s f*ck up was) but hopefully the cheeto doesn’t tweet. That’s the level of competence we are dealing with
Let him keep tweeting. He will tweet himself into a pothole. That’s how the Comey thing got bigger than he expected. He always wants to have the final word. Big ass diapered orange baby!
If anything wipes that smug look of Jared’s face, I’m all for it. How many months before this nightmare is over?
The truth is: the deplorables will vote for him no matter what.
And the more he ‘ll be under attack, the more they will vote for him.
Yep. The Republican media keeps them in a world where Trump has done nothing wrong and we’re all just picking on them. It’s scary how effective Fox et al have been at creating a totally separate reality.
The Trump supporters CNN interviewed in a small town in Texas basically said the same things they have been saying since the elections: Yes, I support him, we need a business man in Washington, we need an outsider like him to drain the swamp etc.
As if nothing had happened…I don’t get it.
Sadly yes. I saw a Tweet yesterday with a screen cap of Breitbart screaming about how this is a coup by the Deep State. The insanity continues unabated.
I agree & we should all come to this realization….Trump supporters would happily have us under a dictatorship, erode our democracy & take away our rights for their own selfish gain. We should realize that & act accordingly.
And weirdly enough, they believe liberals live in a bubble.
Reince Priebus is BALD? I didn’t think hair could get any worse than Trump’s but LORD JESUS WHAT IS HAPPENING????????
I was here to write the same things. Yikes!
He’s probably lost that hair since January 20.
Lol, I had to go back and look. At least he’s not adopting the combover habits of his dear leader, I guess.
He should shave his head. If only as a distraction.
If this is the beginning of the end for this tyrant and God knows we all want that, I can’t take too much joy when I think of who is 2nd in command
The thought makes my breakfast come back up…
And third. Don’t forget third.
Wait, so his daughter and son in-law are joining Trump on his first overseas trip but not his wife? I think what would the worst punishment for Trump, even worse than impeachment or prison would be for all his family to turn their back on him. He would not be able to handle Ivanka distancing herself from him.
She won’t until she finds herself in handcuffs, then she’ll sing.
The Kushner family is busy making money.
Kushners tap China’s $24 BILLION ‘golden visa’ market that lets foreigners get green cards by investing in the US
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4510626/Kushners-tap-Chinas-24B-golden-visa-market.html
This is not illegal, assuming their proposed development is an approved EB-5 regional center program. What is illegal is implying or outright stating that the visas of investors will be granted or WH access or other favours may be obtained by investing in this project.
Some are claiming that orange could fire the special counsel. If dear incompetent son-in-law was urging counterattack, he might try to convince orange to do that.
I read that the special counsel has protections in this case and can’t be fired directly by the orange. But the deputy AG rosenstein could fire him so the orange could influence indirectly perhaps.
Jared really is not the brightest bulb huh if he encouraged the comey firing. Looks like he’s as short sighted as dear father in law.
Never forget that he was the ‘mastermind’ behind bringing all of Bill Clinton’s ex-mistresses to the debate. He’s as scuzzy as his father in law.
He was but he didn’t get what he wanted, that being the alleged mistresses seated in view of the camera seated by the Clinton family. He is diabolical. Quite sure he is playing hide the sausage on Miss Ivanka too. But like her mother-in-law, doubt that she cares as long as she gets to sit next to her daddy in meetings where she doesn’t belong. Money and power is all the trumps ever cared about or covet…..and of course being a perfect 10, although even with all her money, Ivanka has trouble counting to 10.
Can we just clarify that they were not mistresses but accusers? And Paula Jones lost her lawsuit TWICE? And the claims of the others were all investigated by the special prosecutor and found to be unsubstantiated? And Juanita Broaddrick twice signed affidavits, one in the Jones case, the other for the special prosecutor, under pains & penalties of perjury, that her rape story was just a nasty rumor? But yes, Jared & Donald Jr wanted those women and Gennifer Flowers, who was a mistress, visible at the debates
He can’t fire the special counsel, only the deputy AG can do that. So all Trump has to do is fire Rosenstein, put in a flunky, and then THAT person can fire the special counsel. *eye roll*
There’s also scuttlebutt that he’s pissed at HR McMaster for trying to talk sense into him and having a better rep than him.
At this point he can’t fire anyone because it will come across as obstruction of justice and guilt. That bastard is cornered.
Well I don’t think they have Rosenstein in their pocket since he didn’t bother to give him a heads up about the special counsel appointment until they were close to releasing the information to the public. It looks like Good Ole Keebler is also distancing himself from this since he actually let Rosenstein appoint Mueller.
Nixon tried to can the special counsel during Watergate and he couldn’t. That created a big brouhaha.
Thank God for the press!! There will not be enough Pulitzers to go around.
Jared Kushner has an even more punchable face than Miles Teller.
Yeah, but Teller’s a close second!! LOL
IDK- Jared is scum, no question… but Teller’s rat face? Definitely more punchable ( don’t get me wrong, HeWentToJared’s face is still highly punchable).
Ivanka HAS to be the human shield for everyone in that office right now, including the porters who bring him his Diet Coke, right?
Doubtful she shields anyone. She’s there for the money. She makes no effort to calm or control him.
I thought it was a funny visual. Guess not.
Is it petty to gloat? It is? Don’t care. Hahaha.😁😁😁😁
Incompetent??? He has all the credentials and experience, how dare you! He saved the Middle East! No, wait ….
Just like Nagini yesterday chairing the human trafficking meeting. Because you know, she has been out there volunteering in the field, donating money, studying the problem for yea… oh wait. not really.
YAS. Thank you for this comment! I just watched the clip and I’m so over her voice. (Shallow but whatevs) I’m also so over her just dipping her toe into anything that sounds like a bipartisan humanitarian cause so she can look good but what has she actually done? Nothing just like you said. Human trafficking has been a critical issue but where have you been for the last 10 years Ivanka ? Exactly.
THE IRONY of Princess Nagini chairing a human trafficking meeting when some of the factory workers making her crap are treated like slaves and paid next to nothing.
I can only hope that there is a special ring in hell for all of them and their ilk. For people who like to call themselves Christians, they sure have some extremely bizarre notions about what being a Christian actually entails. And while I am not as familiar with Orthodox Judaism, I am pretty sure lying, stealing, and generally being a crappy person are not cool in that religion too.
Voldemort’s orange turd thinks Jared is incompetent? Why would anyone think a real estate heir with no experience in government or law enforcement or law would be competent in issues concerning the removal of a FBI director?
My hope is – given that Kushner is family, he won’t have signed an NDA like the rest of Voldemort 2.0′s staff. Without the NDA I hope there will be an avalanche of leaks and comments once Kushner knows he is close to being disposed.
Man, if this keeps up I foresee Ivanka divorcing him.
Oh I doubt that. This is one couple that would really surprise me if they didn’t stay married
LOL! She really is like a wife to him, isn’t she?
Ha, I meant Jared! But wouldn’t be surprised if everyone started throwing everyone else under the bus (including DJT and Precious Ivanka) if/when [doodoo] really hits the fan.
Well, we do know Fearless Leader is attracted to her and thinks she’s hugely smart. And I do mean Ivanka!
If they stay married, neither party can be compelled to testify against the other. They may very well need the spousal privilege!
When the Orange Caesar gets impeached I can totally see the Jared and Ivanka moving to Israel in an attempt to allow the dust settle down and escape the chaos . When they think we forgot about them they will be back to business.
Doubtful Israel would welcome a couple who were involved in getting a MOSSAD agent killed.
Truth. I also think Emperor Baby Fists needs to watch his back. You do NOT mess with the Mossad. EVER. I had the most thorough interrogation and strip search at their hands in Tel Aviv years ago, and by the end of it (when I was thanked politely for my cooperation and allowed to board my flight), I was really starting to wonder if maybe, just maybe I HAD done something wrong!
Perhaps it’s time we, the caring public, inform Ms. Tiffany Trump that “Tiffany Maples” has a much more melodic ring to it, and now might be a pretty good time to make that change. Well, considering she is a Trump in but name only, she might as well rid herself of that stigma now. Shall we start a movement? #tiffanymaplesforthewin. How ironic that she might end up the most advantaged of all of his kids, simply by virtue of his rejection. That’s a solid in her Plus Column.
#FREETIFFANYMAPLES
#GETOUTNOWWHILEYOUSTILLCAN
#IFMARLACOULDTALK
Tiffany Maples sounds like pr0n star name.
Be that as it may, it’s still better than the stench of “Trump.”
As I have always* said, better prOn than Putin.
*started saying right now in this post
Of all the dumbass advice Subway Jared (yes I am forever linking him to that Jared), you tell Orangino to counterattack the DOJ? How dumb is he? I guess he is if he instigated the firing of Comey. However, no good deed goes unpunished so I thank Subway Jared for pushing that because now we have a full on investigation.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Ivanka the Terrible and Subway Jared take a LONG vacation in Israel while they’re there. ; )
Munster Ryan will call for articles of impeachment soon (ahead of Mueller finding the incriminating evidence against the GOP). Chaffetz has bailed to allegedly join Fox News. Spicey no longer will have televised pressers.
Fine
Tuned
Machine
