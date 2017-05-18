Meghan Markle has arrived in England & she’s gearing up for Pippa’s wedding

Meghan Markle is currently in London! She flew into Heathrow from Toronto yesterday. Meghan will be staying with Prince Harry through the weekend, and possibly past the weekend. The whole reason for this particular trip is, of course, Pippa Middleton’s almost-royal wedding and the fact that Harry apparently insisted that Meghan be included on all of the festivities.
Meghan Markle is wedding-bound! Pippa Middleton’s, that is. Prince Harry’s girlfriend arrived in London Tuesday, days before Kate Middleton’s younger sister will exchange vows with fiancé James Matthews in front of family and friends at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire.
After arriving at Heathrow International Airport, Meghan was driven straight to Kensington Palace, E! News has learned. Details about her evening were not made known but a Range Rover was later seen leaving the palace.
The royal family is pretty much sponsored by Range Rover, so it makes sense that the truest sign that Meghan is within the royal family fold is that she’s being chauffeured around in a Range Rover.
As for what all of this means… it means that Harry and Meghan are going to get married, for the love of God. I’m really tired of the doubters on this. Meghan is Harry’s future wife and that’s how she’s being treated. Just this week, Westminster Abbey’s spokesperson made a statement verifying that if and when Harry proposes, the Abbey would be more than happy to host their wedding, even though Meghan is divorced and partly Jewish. The Daily Mail also did a story over the weekend about how royal courtiers are basically convinced that Harry will propose this summer sometime, and that we should keep our eye out for early August, because Meg’s birthday is August 4th. Harry also plans to take Meg to Lesotho this summer, and people think that he’ll mimic his brother’s Kenyan proposal to Kate, and Harry will propose to Meghan while they’re vacationing in Lesotho.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Wow. Imagine having your proposal plans all mapped out for you.
Imagine having the world know your proposal at the same time as you.
Either way I would never want to marry into the royal family. Too much pressure, too stiff, too many people planning my life. Way too independent for this. But if Meghan makes him happy then kudos.
He’s almost certainly already soft proposed. Maybe Meghan even already has her engagement ring but she’s waiting until the official announcement to wear it.
I think closing The Tig is the sign that Harry proposed.
I’m excited for two total strangers getting married and wish them the best!
I’m with you Natalie, cause they wouldn’t roll her out this way if that wasn’t the plan in place, for all we know they adult agreed on a ring and is just a matter of when the presentation can be public?
I guess you don’t have much of a choice when you marry a royal. He probably asked her whether she wanted to move forward or not, and clearly she does. Everything since then has been setting up toward their public engagement, but I suspect they already are privately.
Yea no she clearly made the choice to go forward. Was just saying I couldn’t date a royal just like I couldn’t date someone famous.
So I have a question: what do we think Pippa’s surname will be after this weekend? I can’t imagine she’d totally drop “Middleton” as it’s how she’s known and people would no longer immediately associate her with Kate (whose surname is no longer Middleton either, I know, but it’s a hard habit for people/magazines to give up, it seems). Do we think Pippa Middleton-Matthews is on the cards?
I think will she give Middleton up.
And when her FIL dies she will be allowed to call herself Lady Glen Affric. James will be Laird of Glen Affric.
And if James has antics and they get in the press, he will be dubbed, “A Mad Laird.”
I don’t think the “Lady Glen Affric” title has anything to do with James’ father. Doesn’t the title come with the property he acquired not long ago?
In other words, he purchased it.
Yes, it’s a bought one.
Pippa Middleton flashes her ‘£200,000′ engagement ring walking her dog Rafa – as it’s revealed she will get her own title as Lady Glen Affric when she marries James Matthews
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3700952/Pippa-Middleton-t-stop-flashing-diamond-rock-s-revealed-title-Lady-Glen-Affric-marries-James-Matthews.html
“Whilst her big sister Kate owns the title of Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa will one day become Lady Glen Affric, according to The Express.
Pippa’s future father-in-law, David Matthews, is the Laird of Glen Affric and owns a 10,000-acre Scottish estate near Loch Ness in the Scottish highlands.
When David dies, James will inherit the title and Pippa will have her own title bestowed upon her as his wife, which she can use in the Commonwealth.”
This is the kind of title anyone can purchase alongside a small piece of land. Like literally for under 50 bucks (although I understand his came as part of a larger eatate).
May I point you to Lord Disick, as an example.
If she ever uses that title I think it would be a bit of a joke.
@Clare:
Of course she will use that title – I mean it’s Pippa!
Pippa’s thirsty PR game with help from the DM has made me lose all interest in this wedding.
IMO, Pippa’s wedding hasn’t been interesting since day one of the engagement.
When or if Harry marries Meghan, on the other hand, generates interest.
Pippa’s wedding is just facilitating a hopeful Meghan and Harry sighting for me. Will they arrive together? Will there be any hand holding or other discreet gestures? What will Meghan wear? Will she wear a fascinator or actual hat? Will we see her interact with Will and Kate?
Enquiring minds want to know and see a lot of pictures too!
Alright. Good luck to them.
I have to be honest, I know this sounds very 1950s, but I am a little surprised that a member of the British Royal Family will be marrying an actress from a USA tv show who has been previously married. Yes, I know people are going to say that is mean, but I see the British Royal Family as being fairly conservative.
I like to think that the Queen recognizes the good Megan would do for the royal family, both in terms of diversity and actually liking to do charity work and caring about the world other than herself. It would be a very modern thing for Harry to marry a woman of color, once divorced, American, and part Jewish, and the press constantly mentions the Queen wanting to make sure the monarchy lasts and can change with the times. This would be a great place to start. Does she actually think that? I don’t know. But I bet Charles does.
Considering 3/4 of her children are divorced and the future King married a divorcee….I’m thinking this really doesn’t matter so much. I think a lot of people (not you particularly but many others) keep bringing up the divorce instead of what they really want to bring up (her race).
I actually could care less what race she is. Considering I am half Native American, I really don’t care who marries who. I will fully admit though that I would think carefully about marrying a person in the tv industry who was already divorced. I really don’t think I am alone in that opinion.
I know I’m going to get lambasted for this, but I am tired of the race card being played if someone doesn’t like Meghan or questions her acceptance in the BRF.
FULL DISCLOSURE: I LOVE her and have said so on this blog regularly.
That being said, I do see the ‘controversy,’ especially for those of us having grown up outside Britain/Europe and in the era of Diana and the whole elitism/classism narrative. I remember thinking that when I slept with my first boyfriend that now I couldn’t marry Prince Felipe. (Laughable yes I know). I also felt that being a middle class, public school American I just wasn’t ‘ fancy’ enough.
Are there people that are racist assholes about Meghan? Yes absolutely, unfortunately. But not everyone. Some of us just marvel at the changing times.
Think about that. Three out of four of her own children are divorced. The crown prince is currently married to the woman he famously had an affair with while they were BOTH married. The other prince shares a house with his ex wife who was caught cheating and trading Royal access for some coin. Her lineage despite being born into privellege have to be guilted into doing their duty. It would take such unadulterated hypocrisy to throw stones at a hard working woman of color who has used every tiny bit of exposure and influence she has had to make a positive mark long before she met Harry. Speaking of, Harry is “no prince” either. While Meghan was doing grown up life things, he was busy getting snapped drunk and naked in a room full of party goers he didnt know. Let no one in that dusty palace throw stones.
I think the queen and family are probably saying at least she has worked for what she has unlike Kate who never worked.I think they will like her cause she has a history of working and charity work which would be useful if she were to marry Harry.
The British royal family hasn’t had a problem with divorce since the 50s. Prince Michael married a divorcee in the 1978, marriage still going strong. Charles married a divorcee in 2005. Marriage still going strong.
Further, Charles and Anne are divorced and on second marriages. Anne’s remarriage was in 1992. In a church in Scotland. Charles’s remarriage was scandalous because the bride was his mistress and i’m willing to wager that was more scandalous than her being a divorcee.
And after all that song and dance in the fifties regarding Margaret and Peter Townsend, Margaret got divorced anyway.
Anne’s marriage was scandalous too, as she married the royal employee with whom she’d been caught having an extra-marital affair. Not that her first husband was any more faithful than she was. The letter scandal even made the cover of People.
So many failed first marriages in this family-hardly an excuse to hold back consent. Also when Charles married Diana-she was as pure as snow. Kate and William lived together for years before marriage.
I don’t think they give a sh*t about her divorced status, her ethnicity, her age or country of birth.
I think they care only about how well she can represent The Firm and the personal compatibility of the participants. In that order ; )
I’ve said it in the past and I’ll say it again. Meghan has more to offer to the royal family than the other way around.
She is well educated, has been doing charity work for years, she has already met world leaders like Trudeau, and would make the royal family look more modern. The royal family offers a life of being heavily scrutinized and having no privacy.
Did she bring the Elvi? Is there a quarantine period for Elvi? Does she know the wedding is neo-Victorian and her outfits must a) have a steampunk theme, while b) incorporating pineapples?
I have so many questions.
LOL
ELVI are coming!!!
I think someone should make an app so we can track the Elvi.
Yes!
Here ya go, Sixer; just for you (hugs): https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2Fflyingelvi.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2011%2F12%2F3-300×214.jpg&imgrefurl=http%3A%2F%2Fflyingelvi.com%2F%3Fpage_id%3D32&docid=ZpcWGLKG4o0hhM&tbnid=5ybLaGGRRlsKhM%3A&vet=10ahUKEwi474Th1PnTAhXB5iYKHfoqDQUQMwg6KAYwBg..i&w=300&h=214&hl=en-us&client=safari&bih=905&biw=768&q=flying%20elvis&ved=0ahUKEwi474Th1PnTAhXB5iYKHfoqDQUQMwg6KAYwBg&iact=mrc&uact=8
OMG! They’re really here!
He has already proposed but its being kept between a few of them. Will know, Kate might and maybe Harrys other close friends. Remember when he met with his surrogate father figure in February and people speculated that they were discussing whether he should propose? I believe he was meeting with the man to tell him he HAD proposed and getting advise on how to handle it with nosey nan and her subjects.
Either way, these two just make me smile from deep down.
I agree. They’re already engaged, and an announcement will be made after Poppa’s wedding. I also expect a pregnancy announcement from Kate not too far off. I think the wedding is keeping it all mum for now.
Meghan can do so much better than Harry. I accept he is MUCH more palatable than his older brother – but given the family baggage and his history of racist comments/actions (calling people ragheads, nazi costumes) and hypocrisy (ahem, hunting) he seems like he could be an enormous ass.
I know you guys on here love Harry, but for me it’s kind of hard to look past his shenanigans just because he has been behaving well recently. I think we’re all a little shocked by just how utterly shit Will/Kate are so Harry seems better by comparison.,,but still…This self made, beautiful, intelligent and engaged woman can do better than an entitled dude with a sketchy history.
Yep, I’m with you. Why she would want to marry into this family is beyond me
They both can do better. I have no doubt Harry has strong feelings for Meghan, whatever happens.
Princess Mako of Japan just had to give up her status so a conservative line of thinking isn’t totally wrong however the British Royals et al learned a lot from the Diana years and they know Charles et al is/are not viewed well by a certain segment of population from mainly the Commonwealth nations.
The Japanese royal court is a completely different animal, really not comparable to any of the European royal houses when it comes to observing tradition. Court life is so restrictive (far above and beyond ordinary Japanese society) that the Crown Princess completely cracked under the pressure. Harry giving up his place in the line of succession like Princess Mako had to, if he were to become engaged to Meghan would never even be on the table.
Yeah but the Japanese are an entirely different kettle of fish. One of the biggest misconceptions about pretty much anything Japan-related is that it’s automatically more modern when in fact… the opposite is true. This is ESPECIALLY true of institutions like the imperial family (which is still, among other things, completely salic, something most of their western counterparts have gone the opposite direction on) and… basically anything female-adjacent.
Under the current law in Japan, women cannot inherit the throne and they lose their status if they marry a non-royal. But there is a lack of male royals, so women have to marry commoners.
I seriously doubt he is racist in any way. I think he was ignorant. You know the whole learn better, do better. It really is possible.
I’m not a diehard Harry fan either though. Anyway, I think that they will be a spectacular success or a messy mess. I’m really leaning toward success because Meghan seems to be a realist. Due to everything you’ve already pointed out, I think she is prepared to be in the public eye as a royal. Plus she was wed once already to a much older man and I think she isn’t looking for fairytales. Of the two, I do agree that Harry may be less prepared for the give and take of marriage.
@Tulip – I don’t know…his family have a history of saying and doing extremely racist things (I know we laugh off Prince Philips comments – but he is straight up racist, and I don’t even want to start on Mountbatten, who by all accounts, Charles worshipped.) and I think that kind of conversation in the ‘home’ has a real impact.
This guy has had access to exceptional education, he has travelled the world, he has met with people from all over the world etc – he has no reason (or excuse) to be ignorant!
Besides, most of his most offensive reported comments/actions are from his mid-late twenties – which I personally think is far too old to be making such grevious errors, whether borne of ignorance or racism. It just speaks of entitlement and laziness. Blah.
@Tulip, you’re talking about a man who represents an empire that conquered most of the world based, in part, on the idea of their superiority to brown people, and you think Harry couldn’t possibly be racist? The British empire and, thus the royal family, has the blood of people of color on its hands. Never mind that Harry wore a f—king Nazi costume. I don’t know how the black-Jewish Meghan Markle is okay with that. Do you know how out of touch and, yes, racist/anti-Semitic you have to be to think it’s funny to dress up as a Nazi? Ignorance is not an excuse. Ignorance and racism go hand in hand. The racist people I know are ignorant, but that doesn’t give their racism a pass.
I think Harry is a charming, warm, highly charismatic public figure. He is probably fun to be with. A great lay ; )
I also think that he often cruises along on that persona. His royal engagement numbers are as low as Will and Kate’s. Before you all remind me of Invictus and Senteble and how he doesn’t get credit for that work, I’ll add that he, just as much as his brother, cherry picks the engagements he likes.
Long term, that is not good for The Firm.
Maybe Meghan will be a positive influence in that regard. She at least is used to doing the unpleasant scutwork that goes along with any job.
Harry wins the wife sweepstakes by a long shot. Meghan is the best looking and most interesting thing to happen to the royal family since Fergie
That’s interesting to me! I feel Kate is better looking than those two or Diana but then I’m a straight woman.
Agreed.
Megan is beautiful, IMO. Kate is cute, sometimes pretty, but Megan is just lovely.
I feel the same , I think Meghan is way prettier than Kate.Kate is cute but with coats of makeup and eyeliner. Without makeup Kate looks way older than 35.
Mike, ITA and Fergie brought the fun for royal watchers. But Meghan needs to run screaming from this nonsense. I’m sure Harry’s a great shag, but this is no kinda life for a woman accustomed to living in the 21st century.
Fergie hasn’t aged well, but she was a beautiful young woman.
I think the Lady Louise is going to grow up to be more beautiful than any in the Royal household.
So…she shares a birthday with one of the most beloved Royals ever….August 4th was also the birthday of the Queen Mother. That can’t hurt.
I don’t necessarily believe in astrology, however, there are 2 other people in my life who are also born on August 4th, and both are exceptionally dynamic people.
Just think….Princess Sparkles was born on the Queen Mother’s 81st birthday. That makes me feel all happy and smiley and SPARKLY.
Who cares? Normally, me! But My imaginary husband Chris Cornell died. Black clothes day 😭😭😭😭😭😭https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/05/18/arts/music/chris-cornell-dead-soundgarden.html?smid=fb-nytimes&smtyp=cur&referer=https://m.facebook.com/
I know it’s devastating I have been listening to ‘Slaves and Bulldozers’ all morning.
Good luck to her I wouldn’t want to marry into that family. Hope she brought her jumper as it is meant to be chilly / rainy on Saturday WHEN is it going to be warm (: I kind of would love to be a fly on the wall when they all start getting down after several drinks
Does that mean rain will potter patter on the glass of the marque that was built? That could be quite loud. Poor Pippa. Nothing goes her way.
The ceilings are very, very high. High enough that it’s not likely you’d hear the rain on the roofs.
I for one, am excited at the prospect of a Royal wedding. Especially since the bride is a bit older and has already been married, so I do not foresee her wearing a big meringue….It will be interesting to see what her dress will be like.
Plus there might be some Hollywood guests joining the British aristocracy. Should be an interesting mix of outfits.
Megan and Harry seem like a great couple. Accepting Megan into the Royal family would help make the monarchy more relevant and modern instead of only accepting people into their fold that are from British upper class. I think she would be such an asset with her down to eart personality and her passionate work with the charities that she has supported long before Harry came around
How could the Queen not accept the marriage after all the shenanigans of her own family?
I’m hoping for these two lovebirds, though a part wants to tell Meghan to stay the hell away from that family.
What time is the blessed event on Saturday? Anyone know? Morning or afternoon?
What the statement actually said was that a divorced person could marry at Westminster Abbey with the approval of the Archbishop of Canterbury. Slightly different from “We would be happy to host your wedding, Meghan.”
However, I believe they will get married and it could well be at Westminster Abbey, if that is what they want. It will be fun for us, for sure.
My question still stems from the fact that it looks very suspect she dropped her boyfriend at the time(Canadian chef ) and then jumped at Harry the minute he showed interest.
I also don’t understand her being reported as very outgoing, charitable, and very independent …YET she wants to trade that independent life in for a life in which she will always coming second, conservative dress codes , behavior checks, lack of any sort of personality(royal family always looks so stiff), and not to mention having her whole life dictated by others. I just don’t understand it? A part of me wants to wave a flag in front of her like” HEY! Take a step back and look at the history of this family!” It just seems like enormous pressure. She might be in the spotlight somewhat, but I don’t think anything can prepare her for what she will experience as part of this family. She’s a C list actress so she’s not all over the press constantly. I worry for her. She seems to want to do so much good in the world but I’m not sure how much say she will have once she marries him. The honeymoon period will end at some point, the excitement of cameras will wane, and then the press will turn on her similar to Kate. It will be scary to watch. I think it would be different if Harry gave it all up and was like “heygirl, let’s live in Canada.”
Actually that would be interesting question for her. If he gave up everything would she still go along with him? ? Mmmm I don’t know guys….
Pretty suspect about her ex husband too.
For the last time Meghan is NOT Jewish, she converted for her husband, but she has no Jewish ethnicity herself.
Converts are still Jews.
Um-hate to break it to you-but if she did actually convert to Judaism (and I’ve never heard that-so this is in response to your comment) she IS Jewish.
Meghan’s father is Jewish.
The BRF wouldn’t care; see Sophie Winkleman (Lady Freddie Windsor). Did we ever get confirmation (rather than rumor) that she converted for marriage? Or that she hasn’t since converted back? The only mention of religion from her directly that I remember was a Tig article about celebrating Christmas as a child.
There is a quote from one article that keeps making rounds, The Jews in Suits. Some have taken a quote from that about being a NY Jew and wrongly attributed it to Meghan Markle. It is actually the author of the piece who is, but many have taken that quote out of context.
Okay. I like Meghan. I like Harry. But I’m already getting burned out on them. By the time he actually proposes it’ll feel anticlimactic.
Agreed. But I feel like that’s in part because of the shitstorm from the crazies that we hear so much.
Meghan has been shooting the next season of suits this spring, so unfortunately I don’t see a proposal happening (or least announced with a ring on her finger) until the after her last ever episode episode premieres. Very excited for their engagement/marriage, but unfortunately I don’t think the royal family is quite liberalized enough for an actor/actress to still have *new* TV content coming out, after joining the firm
I don’t think the BRF would care, especially since the work itself was done before the marriage. We don’t know if they are secretly engaged, or if they will ever marry. Meanwhile, she has a job to do. If she stopped doing that job before they were publicly engaged, she’d be attacked as the next Waity. If they got engaged this summer, she could complete filming in the fall and they could marry at Christmas or in early 2018.
Is there anyone attending the wedding who could keep a GoPro camera aimed at dodgy Uncle Gary? I would think the footage would be better than most network TV.
