Sources insist Johnny Depp ‘seems healthy’ despite evidence to the contrary

As I’m sure we all know by now, the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, is coming out in a few weeks. It’s Johnny Depp’s task to try to salvage his career and reputation by promoting this movie all over the place. The problem is, perhaps, that Depp reached the point of no return years ago and there really isn’t that much to salvage, despite the studios’ desire to make it so. People Magazine did an exclusive story about how Depp’s life is “back to normal.” Gee, I’m so glad that his life is back to normal after Amber Heard told the world that he abused her repeatedly.
With a nasty divorce behind him, and a new management team handling his shaky finances, Johnny Depp is finally getting his life back to normal.
“He is taking work seriously and seems healthy,” a source close to the actor tells PEOPLE in the new issue. “He spends time with his kids and is dating a bit.”
Since the Amber Heard split, Depp, who returns to the screen on May 26 in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, appears revitalized. He’s “doing much better,” says the source, adding, “He’s more focused and happier.” But with new business managers taking charge of his finances, and with the lawsuit firmly in the hands of his legal team, Depp is focusing on his kids and his work.
This sounds like wishful thinking on the part of his team. It’s like the Britney Spears School of Chaos Management: don’t let him speak on his behalf, don’t rock the boat, just do everything for him and maybe we can “manage” him and avert disaster. Unfortunately, everything falls apart when Depp actually has to speak to someone on camera. On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen Show, Depp turned up and quite honestly, he seemed half in the bag. Ellen tries so hard to keep it light and not scream “what’s wrong with you, dude?”
Here’s Depp talking about Trump, Trump impressions and how he’s never seen Alec Baldwin’s Trump impression. I’m not sure Depp knows where he is.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That’s painful to watch. He seems beyond salvation.
He needs jail time or some other type of major intervention or he’s not going to survive to see the next decade.
He actually looks a little healthier to me! Like, less bloated from alcohol.
a little, as in maybe 2% better.
Make it a little higher cause I swear to god one year ago I would bet he wouldn’t have made it into 2017.
I dunno, you guys, I sort of enjoyed him with Ellen. Is he strange? Sure. Is he drunk? Probably. But I wouldn’t go as far as ‘I’m not sure Depp knows where he is’- I thought he was quite funny in these clips.
He is sooooo drunk in that Ellen interview. Omg how does his PR flack even let him go on like that? I mean you cant trust that guy not to randomly slice off his finger tip and scrawl some message to Amber or Elon Musk on the TV camera lens.
Also, why does Ellen cut off celebs when they dont answer her silly card game questions honestly? Surely the point of that segment is to entertain audiences not give them some Barbera Walters experience. The lie is probably more entertaining than the truth anyway
why does ellen have this asshole on her show? is she owned by disney?
“I’ve seen Trump do Trump, it is shocking to ME” made me chuckle against my will.
how long do you think it takes him to pick all that jewellery in the morning? do you think he jingles like a bell when he walks?
He looked fine on Kimmel last night,like a different person from the Ellen appearance.But even before he fell off the vagon we all know he would never answer those questions anyway.I liked the bit about the painting though.Not gonna lie he does look and sounds less bad whether it’s because of PR or not.Maybe he finally got some help for his issues?I sure hope so.I’m always the type that wants peope to get help instead of seeing them destroying themselves.That of course doesn’t mean that we forget about the past.
He’s morphing into Keith Richards, even down to the hand movements while talking.
And he HAS kissed Javier Bardem in a film, Ellen. Before Night Falls.
I used to crush him so hard in the 21 Jump Street days this is what happens when you buy into the ego and fame. He was funny in some bits but wow what a waste.
I saw the comments under those videos from Ellen’s channel.. most people still trust him, believe he’s innocent and will talk back to anyone daring to speak of Amber. Also denying he’s drunk status by every means possible.. how can people be so blind?
It makes me sick to my stomach.
