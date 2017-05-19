Kaia Gerber: Mom Cindy Crawford ‘told me not to touch my brows’

I’m going to take a moment and just be jealous of Kaia Gerber. She is gorgeous, has legs for days, is a successful model – currently the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty – and her Mom is supermodel Cindy Crawford. Obviously, the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree here.

At an event celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Marc Jacobs’ popular scent, Daisy, Kaia shared her beauty secrets (that weren’t “be the daughter of Cindy Crawford”) with PEOPLE Magazine. When asked about the invaluable advice her Mom gave her, Kaia said, “She told me not to touch my brows,” adding, “There was a time when I really wanted to do stuff to them, but she doesn’t touch hers and she still has really good brows, so I just learned from her not to touch them and I’m glad I didn’t.”

She went on to share that, “I could never sleep in makeup—that’s my big thing. I wash my face and moisturize it every night. I also use masks.” Oh…so THAT’S what I’m doing wrong. In an interview with POPSUGAR, she shared even more skincare tips, including, “My mom has taught me not to overdry my skin. A lot of people make the mistake of doing too much to it. The natural oils are really important. She’s taught me about doing enough to it, but not overdoing it.”

Despite being an in-demand model, Kaia is like any other girl, binge-watching shows like Criminal Minds and 13 Reasons Why and listening to Harry Styles. She’s also active on social media. While she says she tries “not to be too serious” with her posts, she admits maintaining a positive presence is tough sometimes.

It’s a lot of pressure — thinking how many girls might look up to me — and I really just want to be the role model that they need. I definitely think before I post. But at the same time, social media is the closest a lot of people get to my personality. So I want to show people who I actually am. I’m a regular person. I’m not having this glamorous, crazy life. I think it’s cool to show people that. They can see that I’m going to school and have normal friends.

[From POPSUGAR]

When asked to offer advice to her fellow teens, Kaia channeled RuPaul, saying, “You have to love yourself if you expect other people to be able to love you.”

Kaia has not been on my radar before, but she really seems like she’s got a good head on her shoulders. And, of course, she is beautiful. My Mom was a runway model but her genes eluded me. Instead of being 5’9”, I got my Dad’s short legs. At least I know now to leave my brows alone and wash my face before I pass out at 9pm. Yes, I lead quite the glamorous life.