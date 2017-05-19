Kaia Gerber: Mom Cindy Crawford ‘told me not to touch my brows’

I’m going to take a moment and just be jealous of Kaia Gerber. She is gorgeous, has legs for days, is a successful model – currently the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty – and her Mom is supermodel Cindy Crawford. Obviously, the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree here.
At an event celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Marc Jacobs’ popular scent, Daisy, Kaia shared her beauty secrets (that weren’t “be the daughter of Cindy Crawford”) with PEOPLE Magazine. When asked about the invaluable advice her Mom gave her, Kaia said, “She told me not to touch my brows,” adding, “There was a time when I really wanted to do stuff to them, but she doesn’t touch hers and she still has really good brows, so I just learned from her not to touch them and I’m glad I didn’t.”
She went on to share that, “I could never sleep in makeup—that’s my big thing. I wash my face and moisturize it every night. I also use masks.” Oh…so THAT’S what I’m doing wrong. In an interview with POPSUGAR, she shared even more skincare tips, including, “My mom has taught me not to overdry my skin. A lot of people make the mistake of doing too much to it. The natural oils are really important. She’s taught me about doing enough to it, but not overdoing it.”
Despite being an in-demand model, Kaia is like any other girl, binge-watching shows like Criminal Minds and 13 Reasons Why and listening to Harry Styles. She’s also active on social media. While she says she tries “not to be too serious” with her posts, she admits maintaining a positive presence is tough sometimes.
It’s a lot of pressure — thinking how many girls might look up to me — and I really just want to be the role model that they need. I definitely think before I post. But at the same time, social media is the closest a lot of people get to my personality. So I want to show people who I actually am. I’m a regular person. I’m not having this glamorous, crazy life. I think it’s cool to show people that. They can see that I’m going to school and have normal friends.
When asked to offer advice to her fellow teens, Kaia channeled RuPaul, saying, “You have to love yourself if you expect other people to be able to love you.”
Kaia has not been on my radar before, but she really seems like she’s got a good head on her shoulders. And, of course, she is beautiful. My Mom was a runway model but her genes eluded me. Instead of being 5’9”, I got my Dad’s short legs. At least I know now to leave my brows alone and wash my face before I pass out at 9pm. Yes, I lead quite the glamorous life.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Pacific Coast News
She is beautiful
But isn’t she also a nepotism model
Would she be the face of Marc Jacobs if it wasn’t for her mother?
She is nothing special
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I mean, she probably could have done modeling. But I doubt she’d be a big sell, and certainly not the face of such a big company.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very pretty. But she lacks that extra factor her mother and the other 90s supermodels had. If it wasn’t for her mother, she would probably just be a catalogue model.
She has been pushed onto the public since she was like, ten? Still a little girl, at any rate. Reading her comments, she sounds utterly robotic. She’s saying everything her PR team has coached her to say. Yawn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I think she is a very average girl who is lucky to have the parents she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I saw an short mad lib interview in Allure she did. Under the quote “everyone says I look like my mom but I think I look like me…
Please. She is a model because of nepotism. Her mother was vapid (going to northwestern for a semester doesn’t a chemical engineer make) & clearly this apple is wedged right up against the tree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did mom tell her to attend college, too? Just wondering. I was at a party two weeks ago and someone in the crowd started a game of (1) Name the celebrities who have a doctor or lawyer or scientist or teacher/ professor as a child; (2) name the current celebs most likely to have kids who go into any of these professions someday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Strange as it sounds, but maybe Jessica Biel’s son? Very recently, she’s been quoted as saying she doesn’t want him going into music but rather into a profession.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is there a problem with following your parents footsteps? Most lawyers and doctors I know are the sons or daughters of lawyers and doctors. So they clearly benefit from nepotism too, which I’m assuming your point is? Some families all have the same sort of careers. I don’t see why it’s an issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s pretty and has great genetics but IMO her brother has the more unique look/it factor to model.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dear Kaia
Go to college get an education. You will never regret it.
PS. Your brother is hotter and better looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All very sound advice, I have eyebrows like Brooke Shields and at 15 I tweezed them into a thin line because people made fun of me, I thought my dad was going to faint lol, he was so sad. I don’t think they ever grew back as thick as they used to be!! I also can’t sleep in make up, no matter how exhausted or drunk I may be I find a way to wash my face. I think one important thing for young women to do is drink enough water, I wish I had known that earlier I think my skin would look better.
Kaia is a beauty, she hit the genetic lottery. Hopefully she’ll stay relatively sweet as she gets older and stay out of trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You have to love yourself if you expect other people to be able to love you.” I disagree with this so much, people should be able to love you even if you don’t love yourself, because that’s when you need it the most. I think that saying something like that just make things worse like -”I hate myself and that means no one will ever love me”, you know what I mean? (English is not my first language so maybe I’m explaining myself poorly,sorry)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find she’s just repeating things that everyone else already talks about. Yes, taking care of your skin is good. Yes, loving yourself is important. Nothing she’s saying is groundbreaking at all. But I agree with you – the last thing someone who’s in a rough spot wants to hear is that they’re also unlovable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems fine. Nothing controversial. And it seems like she actually HAS a personality unlike Bella or Kendall that are incredibly boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cindy got into Northwestern Univeristy for engineering or something – she didn’t finish, but she is a very intelligent woman, and for her daughter’s sake, I hope she got that from her mom even more than the beauty. One fades, the other is more reliable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would be so draining to be Cindy’s daughter, hearing beauty tips all the time. I hope she does what she wants to do, not what her mother wants her to do and doesn’t become a mini Cindy just to please her. She’s right, there’s a lot of pressure, but I have a feeling the pressure starts at home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t even hate on the nepotism here. She is really ridiculously good looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You need to add the nepotism tag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so average looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she looks great. Lets be petty towards men and start caring about their heinously ungroomed eyebrows and nose hairs instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish someone had told me to use moisturizer as a teenager.
I also wish my mum had known what type of hair conditioner would help control my hair (bi-racial kid problems).
But, my mum did let me turn up to family weddings/christmases etc dressed as a smurf/pumpkin/martian…so it wasn’t all bad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Double Post
Report this comment as spam or abuse