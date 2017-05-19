Christie Brinkley on recovering from an injury: if you rest it, that’s how you age

Christie Brinkley, 63, was on Access Hollywood Live where she discussed body image and her Sports Illustrated swimsuit photospread with her daughters Sailor Lee Cook and Alexa Ray Joel. How do I put this? Her face didn’t move much. In motion her supposed ageless beauty isn’t as striking, because she’s looking puffy and veering into “too much fillers and Botox” territory, but maybe she’s had some fresh jabs and it will wear off for her. Christie was promoting her wine brand, Bellisimo, and so she talked about her fitness and beauty secrets because that’s her thing.
On if her daughters gained body confidence with the SI shoot
Doing this kind of made us all just want to say ‘You know what, this is me. I know I’m eating right, I’m exercising. This is the result. If there’s a few little things here or there, whatever. Well guess what? That’s [real]‘
Privately I said to myself, ‘you know what, I want to be in better shape next year than I was this year. This year, I didn’t have any lead time [for the SI photoshoot].
On recovering from an injury
I think that it’s really empowering for women my age to know that you can spring back. In my beauty book I actually write a lot about the injuries I’ve had… I broke my back, I’ve torn my ligaments, all kinds of things. Even at my age when you work with a physical therapist that knows what they’re doing and specifically help you build the muscles… I was told I needed a double hip replacement and a rotator cuff surgery. I worked with them and I didn’t do that. I’ve sprung back and I feel great.
There’s no age limit. A lot of people my age get hurt. They say ‘I’m going to rest it, I’m going to sit on the couch. I’m not going to move.’ That’s how you age. You have to defy it.
[From video on Access Hollywood]
Christie also talked about the fact that all of her mansions in the Hamptons are for sale, with one priced at $29 million. It’s a lot easier to work out as much as possible and stay fit and active when you have a lot of free time and all the resources to do that, but I guess that goes without saying. Her focus is on her looks and she’s been quite successful at making a career out of that well into her 60s. As for resting vs. staying active when you have an injury, I think you should do whatever works for you and follow your doctor’s orders. There’s no one way to treat an injury and it should depend on the person and their specific needs. Overall I agree it’s better to stay active although I have no idea about the challenges I’ll face with that in 20 years. My mom tells me that a lot of random things can hurt.
photos credit: WENN.com and screenshots from Access Hollywood]
she went too far. 30 years of impeccable work and she finally overdid it. those bangs can’t hide those cheeks and lips. her eyes also look crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Within the space of about a year she’s gone from ‘good genes and some subtle, well done work’ to ‘freakish’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could briefly dating David Foster do that to her? He’s moved on to Katharine McPhee. She believes in relationships to move her career too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At first glance, I thought it was Charo (!) in the first photo. You’re right, Lizzie. The new wig isn’t hiding the new face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her daughters have the same middle name???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I think Alexa’s middle name is Ray.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In honor of Ray Charles, who Billy did a song, “Baby Grand,” with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fixed that thanks for pointing it out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well there’s a time to rest and heal and then a time when you have to move it or lose it. I think you’ve got to push yourself.So she’s right to a point. But some people have issues and constitutions that make it difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 46. I was always active (zumba, cycling, yoga, etc.). Two years ago, I was in a car accident and hurt my back. I decided to “rest” for 6 months. Worst mistake ever. I put on at least 40 pounds and can’t regain momentum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m recovering from a knee injury right now I’m doing Pilates arm weights and now I’m finally able to go on long slow walks. I’m keep trying talk myself into swimming. It’s just so aggravating because I injured myself in such a mundane way and it’s taking months to recover. I work with a lot of seniors and I’ve seen it first hand the ones that just keep going and are active are doing great into their 90s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Luca – swimming is the best thing you can do. Anything in a pool (within reason) will help to keep things ‘moving’ and the impact on your body is so much less. Good luck!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good luck with the rotator cuff that needs surgery. I can tell you from experience that if the tear is too bad you can barely lift your arm above shoulder level and it’s painful. Lifting things is also difficult. So hope she is getting good advice not to do the surgery and is keeping up with whatever exercises the PT has given her. The surgery is not all that bad and it truly made my shoulder stronger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it depends? Some people have a second round of surgery on the rotator cuff because the first round doesn’t seem to work. Others might have a small tear or impingement that could respond to physical therapy and appropriate exercises (my situation). When I first had the injury, I couldn’t use that arm, but physical therapy helped. Ultrasound showed a small problem and the therapists showed me how to keep from irritating it further. I have near-full mobility now but avoid reaching overhead and have to watch my posture and do shoulder exercises with light weights. Hoping to avoid surgery.
I wonder what she was able to do about the double hip problem though – if osteoarthritis, hard to work around that. Maybe it was early and she worked to strengthen the joints? Or maybe she’s exaggerating?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just what segment of the population is she trying to reach?
I’m 60 and do not find CB or her looks inspirational. I have too much life experience to look to her for advice. She was overexposed by the early ’80s.
Her lifestyle advice is so judgey. My late FIL would have agreed with her advice about physical activity but, then, he never even had a cavity in his teeth. Some of us are dealt different cards like rheumatoid arthritis or cancer or any of a thousand ways to age. Yes, stay as active as YOU can. Forget comparing yourself to anyone, least of all CB.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel kind of bad for her when I read her interviews. Her life is all about her looks. She never let go of the need to appear beautiful. As we get older I notice myself and other women become more confident and comfortable in ourselves and beauty becomes less important. I still want to look nice, of course, the stress of being judged about my appearance has faded. I don’t think it ever did for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are two very scary pictures there, and I didn’t even look at the smaller ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking, too. Scary face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you rest it, that’s how you age?!!?
That’s so misleading, and it does such a disservice to people who hear that and think “I’m lazy, I should be back to running again, I’m making excuses”–and then reinjure themselves.
Maybe it’s just a sore point for me–I’m 40 and on year 3 of running-related foot injuries, surgeries, recovery and then reinjury when I pushed myself too hard. So I’m coming to terms with giving up an activity (running) that’s helped me stay happy and fit for decades, just as I hit 40 and start to see the signs of my body changing with age. Ugh. She needs to sit down with that.
A better message: You can always find ways to stay active, there are tons of lower-impact workouts and activities, challenge yourself to keep moving without hurting yourself, don’t use age alone as an excuse to sit on the couch, but be realistic about the way that aging bodies change and find ways to stay healthy as you get older.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m 54 and agree she could have phrased it better. I no longer do the hard pushing myself workouts I used to. I’m not running anymore either. I walk my dogs several times a day and do yoga and pilates. It’s not about the bikini anymore, I want to be fit and flexible as I’m aging.
On the other hand, I am friends with people who are only a few years older than me who have injured themselves (usually their backs) and when I suggest walking, yoga or pilates (pilates always helps when I have back issues), they come back with, “I can’t even walk 10 yards before I need to sit down.” So I get where she’s coming from.
I can’t remember which fitness guru said this, but it’s true —> The more you sit, the more you want to sit. The more you move, the more you want to move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Sherry, great message but yeah I’m one of those who at times can’t walk more than a few yards without crying from the pain. As someone who is/was very active and in shape this is very frustrating but I am fortunate to have supportive family and friends who know when to push and when to not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lindy – ++++. Your message is SO much more applicable/true than tweaked, pulled, stretched CB’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes thanks, this is a balanced message. Saying, “That’s how you age” equates age with disability and decay. Everyone ages, everyone gets older. We can’t stop that. We can figure out how to stay active, which helps to prevent some problems and limit the amount of disability and decay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I can’t with these women anymore. Look, I get it. You work out, you eat right, you admit to having a few smaller cosmetic procedures (haven’t bought her book, going by Amazon reviews here) and this is the result. Allegedly. Fine. But don’t leave out that 1) it’s your job to look like this and 2) genetics don’t hurt. Neither does a good plastic surgeon. None of that upsets me because nobody will realistically expect any normal woman with average income and a job or two to look like this at 63. Or 35. Or ever.
HOWEVER. Don’t write a bullsh*t book without admitting to all the details all these celebs like to gloss over then. Like I just have to follow the book and end up looking like that. GTFO. I’m over it. At least Giselle admits to adhering to a (imo) crazy diet. I’m not Giselle, I want chocolate. Hence, I look like me and am no supermodel.
And telling people over 60 to not rest their injuries is the worst. Because there will be people who follow this advice.
I think I’m just over it because I made the mistake of reading youtube comments under the Embrace trailer this morning. Humanity at its finest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her advice is bad because in america we already live in a culture of victim blaming/personal responsibility. You are poor? Must be because you didn’t save enough/work hard enough. Got fired? Your fault for not killing yourself and working hard enough at your job. Gained weight as a female teen or post baby or in menopause? Must be because you didn’t diet hard enough to control your weight (almost always directed at women, not reflecting how hormones at many times make us gain weight as a natural part of growth/aging/stress)
Sick and immobile? Must be because you rested after an injury.
Not at all related to the fact that you have many $29 million houses and never worry about affording insurance or food or housing.
Just stfu christie brinkley.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. I don’t like her very much and her advice is bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betty White is more inspirational to me because with her, happiness seems to radiate from within.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get what she’s saying, but it’s really hard to take her seriously. PT is amazing, and we don’t do it nearly enough – it can indeed help people avoid surgery. And as you age, it can be much harder to resume activity after a period of complete rest. But good lord, she is not a doctor. Some injuries require rest. Though I sincerely doubt anyone’s going to go to their doc and say “well Christie Brinkley told me not to rest”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her wording can be misinterpreted, but she’s right. You shouldn’t be going all-out with intense workouts after an injury or surgery, but you shouldn’t lie in bed, either. She did specifically say “physical therapy”, which can be awesome for optimizing strength and range of motion, and PTs work within your current limitations to do that safely.
Is Crossfit still a thing? I wonder what’s going to happen to the more fanatical practitioners of some of those kinds of workouts in 20 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think as far as the fillers go we should all wait until we are 60 and see how it feels. If she gives it a rest for a few months it will probably look great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not really interested in receiving medical advice from Christie Brinkley, but I do want to know, why is she selling all of those properties? How is that boyfriend situation going? Give me that scoop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bangs and straight hair makes her look like Tamara Barney Judge from the Real Housewives of OC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha so true! She looks like budget tamra.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I’m sure she means well, as someone who deals with intense chronic pain I get so tired of all the “suggestions” and un-asked for advice. I do exercise as much as I am able but some days it’s all I can do to make it through a 2 hour commute and a 10 hour work day without killing someone and by the time I get home I am exhausted. I am passionate about taking care of my body and it really does hurt to be made to feel as though I am not doing enough or doing it right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked ok a few years ago. Now she’s plumped up too much in the face. It looks weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Christy and I usually think she looks fantastic, but geez, that pic didn’t really look like her … not agreeing with her advice on rest either. I think there’s a time you should rest but then you have to ease back into exercise. Maybe you can’t do the same exercise as what caused the injury, but then find something else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems a bit kooky. I’m 46, and I’ve had hip surgery to remove bone spurs on my femur and ripped up cartilage in the hip joint, and if I didn’t follow my ortho surgeon’s directions, I would have made a mess of the recovery.
What she also doesn’t consider is that you could re-injure yourself if you do too much, too quickly, setting yourself back quite a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t stand this woman. She is always over the top, always wearing skimpy outfits, always wears hairpieces, tights, thick layers of makeup and so on. And she never ever talks about anything but her looks. And lies about it, trying to sell her crappy skincare line and now this prosecco. She strikes me as very unhappy. 4 failed marriages, and her oldest two kids are LAZY, living of mommy and daddy s money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse