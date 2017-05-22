Carole Middleton’s brother Gary Goldsmith wasn’t invited to Pippa’s reception

Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge have a dodgy uncle. His name is Gary Goldsmith, and he’s Carole Middleton’s brother. We’ve discussed Dodgy Uncle Gary before. He’s a millionaire, and he owned a home in Ibiza called the Maison de Bang Bang, where Kate and Prince William used to vacation frequently during The Waity Years. I’ve always believed that Gary’s millions helped out the Middletons throughout their social climbing and business-building years, just as I believe that Gary helped to finance Kate’s decade-long quest to capture William. But Gary is still dodgy – he’s often described as “louche” in the British press, and he liked to do cocaine in front of reporters several years ago.

When Kate married William, there was a lot of talk that the Middletons would “cut off” Gary and not even invite him to the royal wedding. That didn’t happen – Gary came with his wife and daughter. He later gave interviews about how he and the Middletons are still very close, despite his louche behavior. But maybe something has changed? While Dodgy Uncle Gary was invited to Pippa’s weekend wedding – the church part – he was not invited to the reception. After the church service, he drove back to London (he could have carpooled with Harry!) and went out to dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse.

After Pippa Middleton and James Matthews exchanged their vows yesterday, hundreds of guests made their way to the Middleton family mansion to continue celebrating at a lavish reception. But there was one notable absence from the evening’s festivities. Pippa’s roguish uncle, Gary Goldsmith, 52, attended the church service with his 15-year-old daughter, Tallulah, but then returned straight home to London. Today the Mail On Sunday revealed how IT recruitment multi-millionaire Gary and Tallulah were invited only to the ceremony – not the party at the Middletons’ in Bucklebury, Berkshire. His wife Julie-Ann did not make the guest list for either event. As fellow wedding guests partied the night away, Gary took his wife, 47, and daughter to dinner at celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse – and made a point of sharing a photo of their meal on Twitter. The trio also appeared to be in good spirits as they walked hand-in-hand towards the well-photographed restaurant, which is a favourite of A-listers including Princess Beatrice, Brooklyn Beckham and Cressida Bonas. Earlier in the day Gary proudly advertised his attendance at the wedding on Twitter, posting a photograph of him and Tallulah setting off for the society event of the year.

[From The Daily Mail]

Consider this… Roger Federer and Mirka got invites to the reception. Meghan Markle went to the reception. Donna Air went to the reception. But Carole’s brother didn’t get invited to the reception. Ouch. The Daily Mail also reports that Gary was the only person from Carole’s extended family to even get invited to the church service!! Carole has cousins, aunts, uncles and godchildren who weren’t invited to the wedding at all. Perhaps that how Carole became Queen Carole, with her own separate royal court: she had to cut off all of her “unsavory” peasant relatives. But she had to invite Gary because…well, I think Gary knows too much. At some point, he could and should tell some of her secrets.