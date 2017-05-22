Carole Middleton’s brother Gary Goldsmith wasn’t invited to Pippa’s reception

Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge have a dodgy uncle. His name is Gary Goldsmith, and he’s Carole Middleton’s brother. We’ve discussed Dodgy Uncle Gary before. He’s a millionaire, and he owned a home in Ibiza called the Maison de Bang Bang, where Kate and Prince William used to vacation frequently during The Waity Years. I’ve always believed that Gary’s millions helped out the Middletons throughout their social climbing and business-building years, just as I believe that Gary helped to finance Kate’s decade-long quest to capture William. But Gary is still dodgy – he’s often described as “louche” in the British press, and he liked to do cocaine in front of reporters several years ago.
When Kate married William, there was a lot of talk that the Middletons would “cut off” Gary and not even invite him to the royal wedding. That didn’t happen – Gary came with his wife and daughter. He later gave interviews about how he and the Middletons are still very close, despite his louche behavior. But maybe something has changed? While Dodgy Uncle Gary was invited to Pippa’s weekend wedding – the church part – he was not invited to the reception. After the church service, he drove back to London (he could have carpooled with Harry!) and went out to dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse.
After Pippa Middleton and James Matthews exchanged their vows yesterday, hundreds of guests made their way to the Middleton family mansion to continue celebrating at a lavish reception. But there was one notable absence from the evening’s festivities. Pippa’s roguish uncle, Gary Goldsmith, 52, attended the church service with his 15-year-old daughter, Tallulah, but then returned straight home to London.
Today the Mail On Sunday revealed how IT recruitment multi-millionaire Gary and Tallulah were invited only to the ceremony – not the party at the Middletons’ in Bucklebury, Berkshire. His wife Julie-Ann did not make the guest list for either event.
As fellow wedding guests partied the night away, Gary took his wife, 47, and daughter to dinner at celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse – and made a point of sharing a photo of their meal on Twitter. The trio also appeared to be in good spirits as they walked hand-in-hand towards the well-photographed restaurant, which is a favourite of A-listers including Princess Beatrice, Brooklyn Beckham and Cressida Bonas. Earlier in the day Gary proudly advertised his attendance at the wedding on Twitter, posting a photograph of him and Tallulah setting off for the society event of the year.
Consider this… Roger Federer and Mirka got invites to the reception. Meghan Markle went to the reception. Donna Air went to the reception. But Carole’s brother didn’t get invited to the reception. Ouch. The Daily Mail also reports that Gary was the only person from Carole’s extended family to even get invited to the church service!! Carole has cousins, aunts, uncles and godchildren who weren’t invited to the wedding at all. Perhaps that how Carole became Queen Carole, with her own separate royal court: she had to cut off all of her “unsavory” peasant relatives. But she had to invite Gary because…well, I think Gary knows too much. At some point, he could and should tell some of her secrets.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ugly behavior. When they needed money for Kate’s wedding etc., he was good enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When they were trying to rope in Prince William, they didn’t mind using Gary’s Mansions, Gary’s Yacht, Gary’s money, having dinner parties at Gary’s Ibizia Mansion. AND rumours are he gave them the cash for that London flat, because they were still paying a mortage on their Berkshire house as well as helping with the kids posh schools fees.
I still don’t believe Party Pieces makes big money. Also Micheal Middleton’s suppose trust share from his father was only 30,000 dollars despite what’s been reported, look up old articles.
Also according to Daily Mail, much of the wedding cost was on the back of generous friends who paid things or gave them things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edit: I meant to post this further down in this conversation.
Why do people automatically assign jealousy to that decision? Pippa considered having older attendants, but ultimately went with all small children instead. Perhaps she simply didn’t like the aesthetics or she didn’t have enough teenage family members and friends to make it work. And while Tallulah is a lovely girl, she’s no more good looking than Pippa or Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a horrible ungrateful thing to do.
If I were Gary, I would bide my time and when they would need me the most again( which they will sooner or later) I would spectacularly let them down.
And payback : His daughter looks 10 times better than K and P together
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup some were saying Lula was hoping to be a bridesmaid , but was not included, as a bridesmaid because she was too pretty for Pippa show and Carole didn’t want to have to deal w Gary’s wife around arrangements for her to be a bridesmaid. Not sure if that’s true….but still. The Middleton’s behavior on this wedding has been a bit ugly.
Lula is very pretty, very sweet girl too, She thanked her mum on social media yesterday for everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt the thing about the bridesmaid bit is true. Bridesmaids at this wedding were all under the age of 5. This Lula gal was way too old to be a bridesmaid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, but the rumour early months ago when it was announced, was Pippa considered it ,to have her as a teen bridesmaid, but decided she wanted the small kids only.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He would have been the most interesting guest. Did he attend Kate’s wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he’s in photos above with his daughter. His daughter is beautiful.
He and his daughter went to the wedding.
Carole sounds like a horrid snob, climber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. He was far more problematic/embarrassing in 2011. I think the Matthews clan didn’t want Uncle Bang-Bang in attendance. If so shame on you Pippa. If not Gary actually may not have felt like bothering. Meh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah…this was all Carole’s doing. The Matthews have their own issues but They are nice, not snobs.
Telegraph said Carole ran this whole show! Matthews did the Honeymoon, Carole ran the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, who knows what to believe about this wedding?
I like his daughter’s headpiece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Gary put things out early in social media. he really thought he was gone for the entire day and reception. He was in shock to find out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No surprise.
Still apparently an unrepentant cock farmer.
He would have been cruising the reception for customers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No worse than Carole’s constant cruising anyone with money or a title so she can USE THEM!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The assumption is he was not invited to the reception but it is more likely if his wife was not invited he went to th wedding to show support but he and his daughter went home to celebrate the day with his wife. And family. Looks like a show of support all the way around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like to think that this is in fact the reason he did not attend the reception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was NOT invited to the recepetion. He told friends he was shocked, he didn’t even know until the ceremony. They were planning to go. Look at his early posts from the morning on twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe he went to the ceremony after his WIFE was excluded from the invitation!
Not much of a husband is he.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His wife knew, Lula really wanted to attend and wanted Lula to get the chance to go. Lula thanked her mum on social media yesterday.
There have been social media posts of Lula getting ready and mum helping.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe a sister who used her brother for her millions wouldn’t invite his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tallulah looked great at the service.
Also, Carole really needs to remember which side of her bread is buttered. The Royals are no one to play with when it comes to the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Carole’s nefarious plans seem to be doing more than okay so far. I’m not seeing any smackdowns or pushback. Bill has become a full blown Middleton pod person. I’m not seeing the downside here for the Midds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So all these wannabe celebrities are more important to Carole than her own family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i LOVE his daughter’s dress
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! And her cute little purse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if the peach colour headpiece and purse was a nod to the family theme colour?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it! It’s like the back of a playing card. He’s got a pirate lapel pin! Why do I feel like the real party was at Chiltern Firehouse?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet it was more fun there than back with the Middletons. Uncle Gary looks like fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uncle and Lil Cousin Middleton make an adorable and fashionable father-daughter team. His suit is beautifully tailored/fitting and she looks great and age-/event-appropriate from head-to-toe. My first time seeing them and their already more interesting looking than all others involved in this family drama.
Prince Tight Crotch & Duchess Jeggins should start using *their* stylist. /s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a matching top and skirt, which is even cuter and more age-appropriate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she thinks she’s a royal family member, they have different standards ; )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ma Middleton seems to be a snob who is ashamed of her relatives and thinks she is better than them. Sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Middleton’s fall if it happens, may it be spectacular. I can’t stand them. Sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe his wife wasn’t invited so he compromised by taking her to dinner instead of hitting up the reception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does he look like Celine Dion’s late husband?😶😲
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! I’ve never seen pictures of him. He may be dodgy but that’s a pretty snazzy look for him. I like it. His daughter’s outfit is also very cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why was his wife not invited? CM doesn’t seem to be so nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bad blood, or not worthy of Carole’s time, Carole is said to never have liked her according to rumours. Just rumour of course.
Gary earlier said, Lula would enjoy the wedding and reception, so I think they had planned to go. He was shocked supposedly to find out no reception invite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very nasty from the Middletons (if this whole story is true).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, that’s the number one question. It’s obvious the church had limited seating, but I can’t see how one more chair or seat for his wife would have upset the balance of bride and groom guests. Looks like Uncle G and daughter were the only Goldsmith relatives attending Pips’ wedding. Seems like Carole has isolated the Midds from her other relatives for so long that they don’t matter. This family is an odd one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, CM thinks she’s better than the rest of her family. Like I said above, I think it’s nasty from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@eXo, yeah, it’s really bad form and as much as she seems to be concerned about her public image, she doesn’t mind looking like a snob or someone who can’t get on well with her own family members.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I learned a cool new word today: louche. My friends are going to get sick of hearing it before the day is over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve added that to my vocabulary as well. Last night I watched a British baking show rerun, and discovered that what we call brown sugar and molasses in the US have entirely different names in the U.K. So, three new words in two days!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Status over family .. typical of this kind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what secrets Uncle Gary knows about Carole? Carole may push him too far one day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he has home videos of Carole , Kate, Prince William’s visits to Ibiza Mansion and talking about how things. He did say he and Carole would joke that when William married Kate, they would have a Goldsmith wing at the Palace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What am I missing? Isn’t it more likely he was invited to the reception and chose not to go?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was SHOCKED to find out that day he wasn’t allowed to the reception. Go read all the early feeds. He is the one who told the press what happened. Read the early articles, they quote him, he was shocked about no invite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Gary turns off his money tap to the Middleton’s thought I suppose they have James Matthews to lean on now. Yes, I bet he knows where all the bodies are buried…just a matter of time. All the Middleton’s are vile; Gary maybe a louche but his sister, Carole is no better for being a pimp mama. She is ashamed of her family and that’s why no relatives were invited. Meanwhile Jane Matthews invited all her lot. wouldn’t want to acknowledge Carole as a relative; she’s a complete joke, a la Hyacinth Bucket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From now on I think I will call her Hyacinth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. Great mind think alike!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Matthews are said to be a very nice family, unlike Carole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, being invited to reception is more important than invitation to wedding. Weddings can be made public, welcome at church as witness only but if wedding and especially reception are private then again reception invitation is more prestigious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The traditional way in the UK was always to invite some people to the ceremony, some more people to the sit-down dinner and then even more to the evening do. Which, after reading about weddings in other countries, I realise sounds very odd, but it was always like this when I was growing up.
However, my mainland European relatives say it’s the opposite (more like your scenario) – anyone can come to the wedding ceremony, but not everyone would be invited to the meal and evening reception. I wonder if UK weddings are going this way now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then there’s the case of late Princess of Wales and Charles where they has early wedding followed by meal, a wedding breakfast/ brunch. We know now, looking back, Diana and/or Queen used her power in that Camilla and husband were not invited to reception but both were at wedding and in fact, Andrew was on horseback during the parade and perhaps also during the send off. Diana mentions the quarrels with Charles during the interview a couple of days before the wedding. They were already arguing about Camilla and Andrew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes family members do not get along. However, that being said, I find this to be in very poor taste if they excluded them from the reception festivities. Especially when you have invited random celebrities. If I were them, I would have been happy to have left right after the ceremony. Maybe they were relieved. Maybe in reality they think they are a bunch of nouveau-riche social climbing jerks and they are being polite by attending her wedding. Or maybe they were afraid he would get intoxicated and start saying crazy things about the family. Who really knows. I also agree that his daughter is really lovely and she looks very sweet. They looked great and it was nice that he took her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maison de Bang Bang? Now c’mon..
His daughter wore a lovely dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was good enough for Prince William to go and spend week long holiday’s at and have dinners at Maison de Bang Bang, when the Middleton’s were trying to show William that they had some deep pocket relatives somewhere. Gary’s yacht, Gary’s Mansion, Gary’s Money, Gary’s dinner parties were fine for William, Kate ,Carole and the entire Middleton clan when they were wooing Pr. William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, he is dressed better than the groom and his daughter is dressed WAY better than the future queen. So they have that going for them.
You never know what goes on within immediate family circles. But to not invite your uncle’s wife to your wedding is cold. He probably didn’t go because he was dreading the boring people there. Uncle Gary does not strike me as the type who will have stimulating conversations with these people.
I really sometimes wonder how much of the Middleton fairy tale he funded. How much can your make with frickin’ party accessories? Private schools and supporting two daughters all through their 20s in central London??? I don’t know about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. The money had to come from other sources. Michael Middleton’s trust fund or William perhaps?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The trust fund was only 30,000 dollars, it was never a huge trust. It was split between several people, his share ended up being only 30,000…but as Kate and PW got more and more serious, the Kate fans and her press, inflated as to not make the Middleton’s look like climbers,goldiggers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were Carol, I’d not be pissing off my brother who knows all about Carol’s shady deals, Kate’s pursuit of William and Middleton’s finances and may one day write a book about it. I know I’d buy it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does everything the Middletons do remind me of an episode of Keeping Up Appearances?
Carole ‘Bouquet’ indeed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am waiting for someone to write a tell all book about the Middletons. I know I am going to get flack for this but they remind me of the Boleyns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup and I HOPE THE FALL is as SPECTULAR as the Boleyn’s.
Today THE daily mail called them Posh Kardashian’s! LOL Carole will hate that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha, wow…yes, that will probably not be well received by Lady Carole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, they remind me of the Kardashians: Carole Middleton is a pimp-mama extraordinaire. That woman should be awarded an honorary Olympic gold medal in social climbing. She is ruthless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well La-Dee-Da. The Duchess’s mother certainly is posh; now, isn’t she? The old chap just considers himself lucky having had the privilege of representing the Goldsmythes at such a posh affair as twer the nuptials of Pip-Pip and her moderately wealthy financier Wutzhisheffer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay that’s just heartless. I get weddings bring out the worst family tensions in families and you can agonize over who to invite and who not to invite. I’m not that familiar with Gary, just that everyone seems to consider him sketchy but no one really explains why (apart from Carole thinking she is better than everyone). Doing drugs at one point in your life should not prohibit you from going to your niece’s wedding reception. Has he had shady business dealings? Is he just awful human being with a terrible personality? He does seem to talk to the press about his family a lot so I dunno if that’s the issue. There’s probably more to this story than we will ever know but if you’re not going to invite your uncle and cousin to your wedding reception, don’t invite them to the church ceremony either. It’s one thing to exclude people from the church ceremony–they’re boring anyways. But to exclude people from the fun part of the wedding makes you look really bad. That’s just classless and tacky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was just fine for Carole Middleton, when the Middleton’s were holidaying in his Mansion with the future King.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! It’s not like they were never close or Carol always had issues with her brother. They used him when it suited them and now that Gary is no longer needed he can be treated like sh*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gary should tell all! Put all the Middleclass dirty laundry out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse