Carole Middleton’s brother Gary Goldsmith wasn’t invited to Pippa’s reception

Pippa Middleton and the Duchess of Cambridge have a dodgy uncle. His name is Gary Goldsmith, and he’s Carole Middleton’s brother. We’ve discussed Dodgy Uncle Gary before. He’s a millionaire, and he owned a home in Ibiza called the Maison de Bang Bang, where Kate and Prince William used to vacation frequently during The Waity Years. I’ve always believed that Gary’s millions helped out the Middletons throughout their social climbing and business-building years, just as I believe that Gary helped to finance Kate’s decade-long quest to capture William. But Gary is still dodgy – he’s often described as “louche” in the British press, and he liked to do cocaine in front of reporters several years ago.

When Kate married William, there was a lot of talk that the Middletons would “cut off” Gary and not even invite him to the royal wedding. That didn’t happen – Gary came with his wife and daughter. He later gave interviews about how he and the Middletons are still very close, despite his louche behavior. But maybe something has changed? While Dodgy Uncle Gary was invited to Pippa’s weekend wedding – the church part – he was not invited to the reception. After the church service, he drove back to London (he could have carpooled with Harry!) and went out to dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse.

After Pippa Middleton and James Matthews exchanged their vows yesterday, hundreds of guests made their way to the Middleton family mansion to continue celebrating at a lavish reception. But there was one notable absence from the evening’s festivities. Pippa’s roguish uncle, Gary Goldsmith, 52, attended the church service with his 15-year-old daughter, Tallulah, but then returned straight home to London.

Today the Mail On Sunday revealed how IT recruitment multi-millionaire Gary and Tallulah were invited only to the ceremony – not the party at the Middletons’ in Bucklebury, Berkshire. His wife Julie-Ann did not make the guest list for either event.

As fellow wedding guests partied the night away, Gary took his wife, 47, and daughter to dinner at celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse – and made a point of sharing a photo of their meal on Twitter. The trio also appeared to be in good spirits as they walked hand-in-hand towards the well-photographed restaurant, which is a favourite of A-listers including Princess Beatrice, Brooklyn Beckham and Cressida Bonas. Earlier in the day Gary proudly advertised his attendance at the wedding on Twitter, posting a photograph of him and Tallulah setting off for the society event of the year.

Consider this… Roger Federer and Mirka got invites to the reception. Meghan Markle went to the reception. Donna Air went to the reception. But Carole’s brother didn’t get invited to the reception. Ouch. The Daily Mail also reports that Gary was the only person from Carole’s extended family to even get invited to the church service!! Carole has cousins, aunts, uncles and godchildren who weren’t invited to the wedding at all. Perhaps that how Carole became Queen Carole, with her own separate royal court: she had to cut off all of her “unsavory” peasant relatives. But she had to invite Gary because…well, I think Gary knows too much. At some point, he could and should tell some of her secrets.

77 Responses to “Carole Middleton’s brother Gary Goldsmith wasn’t invited to Pippa’s reception”

  1. EO1 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Ugly behavior. When they needed money for Kate’s wedding etc., he was good enough.

    Reply
    • TLK says:
      May 22, 2017 at 9:29 am

      When they were trying to rope in Prince William, they didn’t mind using Gary’s Mansions, Gary’s Yacht, Gary’s money, having dinner parties at Gary’s Ibizia Mansion. AND rumours are he gave them the cash for that London flat, because they were still paying a mortage on their Berkshire house as well as helping with the kids posh schools fees.

      I still don’t believe Party Pieces makes big money. Also Micheal Middleton’s suppose trust share from his father was only 30,000 dollars despite what’s been reported, look up old articles.
      Also according to Daily Mail, much of the wedding cost was on the back of generous friends who paid things or gave them things.

      Reply
      • Va Va Kaboom says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:51 am

        Edit: I meant to post this further down in this conversation.

        Why do people automatically assign jealousy to that decision? Pippa considered having older attendants, but ultimately went with all small children instead. Perhaps she simply didn’t like the aesthetics or she didn’t have enough teenage family members and friends to make it work. And while Tallulah is a lovely girl, she’s no more good looking than Pippa or Kate.

    • Tan says:
      May 22, 2017 at 9:37 am

      What a horrible ungrateful thing to do.

      If I were Gary, I would bide my time and when they would need me the most again( which they will sooner or later) I would spectacularly let them down.

      And payback : His daughter looks 10 times better than K and P together

      Reply
      • TLK says:
        May 22, 2017 at 9:52 am

        Yup some were saying Lula was hoping to be a bridesmaid , but was not included, as a bridesmaid because she was too pretty for Pippa show and Carole didn’t want to have to deal w Gary’s wife around arrangements for her to be a bridesmaid. Not sure if that’s true….but still. The Middleton’s behavior on this wedding has been a bit ugly.

        Lula is very pretty, very sweet girl too, She thanked her mum on social media yesterday for everything.

      • Odette says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:08 am

        I doubt the thing about the bridesmaid bit is true. Bridesmaids at this wedding were all under the age of 5. This Lula gal was way too old to be a bridesmaid.

      • TLK says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

        True, but the rumour early months ago when it was announced, was Pippa considered it ,to have her as a teen bridesmaid, but decided she wanted the small kids only.

  2. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:05 am

    He would have been the most interesting guest. Did he attend Kate’s wedding?

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Again, who knows what to believe about this wedding?
    I like his daughter’s headpiece.

    Reply
  4. Helen Back says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:07 am

    No surprise.
    Still apparently an unrepentant cock farmer.
    He would have been cruising the reception for customers.

    Reply
  5. Mejia says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:08 am

    The assumption is he was not invited to the reception but it is more likely if his wife was not invited he went to th wedding to show support but he and his daughter went home to celebrate the day with his wife. And family. Looks like a show of support all the way around.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Tallulah looked great at the service.

    Also, Carole really needs to remember which side of her bread is buttered. The Royals are no one to play with when it comes to the press.

    Reply
  7. amalia says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:09 am

    So all these wannabe celebrities are more important to Carole than her own family.

    Reply
  8. JaneDoesWork says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:09 am

    i LOVE his daughter’s dress

    Reply
  9. guest says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Well she thinks she’s a royal family member, they have different standards ; )

    Reply
  10. Mikasa says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Ma Middleton seems to be a snob who is ashamed of her relatives and thinks she is better than them. Sad.

    Reply
  11. Neo says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Or maybe his wife wasn’t invited so he compromised by taking her to dinner instead of hitting up the reception.

    Reply
  12. Amide says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Why does he look like Celine Dion’s late husband?😶😲

    Reply
  13. eXo says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Why was his wife not invited? CM doesn’t seem to be so nice.

    Reply
  14. Kaye says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I learned a cool new word today: louche. My friends are going to get sick of hearing it before the day is over.

    Reply
  15. Olga says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Status over family .. typical of this kind.

    Reply
  16. RBC says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I wonder what secrets Uncle Gary knows about Carole? Carole may push him too far one day

    Reply
  17. fiorucci says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:23 am

    What am I missing? Isn’t it more likely he was invited to the reception and chose not to go?

    Reply
  18. addie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I hope Gary turns off his money tap to the Middleton’s thought I suppose they have James Matthews to lean on now. Yes, I bet he knows where all the bodies are buried…just a matter of time. All the Middleton’s are vile; Gary maybe a louche but his sister, Carole is no better for being a pimp mama. She is ashamed of her family and that’s why no relatives were invited. Meanwhile Jane Matthews invited all her lot. wouldn’t want to acknowledge Carole as a relative; she’s a complete joke, a la Hyacinth Bucket.

    Reply
  19. Citresse says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:34 am

    IMO, being invited to reception is more important than invitation to wedding. Weddings can be made public, welcome at church as witness only but if wedding and especially reception are private then again reception invitation is more prestigious.

    Reply
    • Ponytail says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:37 am

      The traditional way in the UK was always to invite some people to the ceremony, some more people to the sit-down dinner and then even more to the evening do. Which, after reading about weddings in other countries, I realise sounds very odd, but it was always like this when I was growing up.
      However, my mainland European relatives say it’s the opposite (more like your scenario) – anyone can come to the wedding ceremony, but not everyone would be invited to the meal and evening reception. I wonder if UK weddings are going this way now.

      Reply
      • Citresse says:
        May 22, 2017 at 11:02 am

        Then there’s the case of late Princess of Wales and Charles where they has early wedding followed by meal, a wedding breakfast/ brunch. We know now, looking back, Diana and/or Queen used her power in that Camilla and husband were not invited to reception but both were at wedding and in fact, Andrew was on horseback during the parade and perhaps also during the send off. Diana mentions the quarrels with Charles during the interview a couple of days before the wedding. They were already arguing about Camilla and Andrew.

  20. KatM says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Sometimes family members do not get along. However, that being said, I find this to be in very poor taste if they excluded them from the reception festivities. Especially when you have invited random celebrities. If I were them, I would have been happy to have left right after the ceremony. Maybe they were relieved. Maybe in reality they think they are a bunch of nouveau-riche social climbing jerks and they are being polite by attending her wedding. Or maybe they were afraid he would get intoxicated and start saying crazy things about the family. Who really knows. I also agree that his daughter is really lovely and she looks very sweet. They looked great and it was nice that he took her.

    Reply
  21. Ayra. says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Maison de Bang Bang? Now c’mon..
    His daughter wore a lovely dress.

    Reply
    • TLK says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:02 am

      It was good enough for Prince William to go and spend week long holiday’s at and have dinners at Maison de Bang Bang, when the Middleton’s were trying to show William that they had some deep pocket relatives somewhere. Gary’s yacht, Gary’s Mansion, Gary’s Money, Gary’s dinner parties were fine for William, Kate ,Carole and the entire Middleton clan when they were wooing Pr. William.

      Reply
  22. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Well, he is dressed better than the groom and his daughter is dressed WAY better than the future queen. So they have that going for them.

    You never know what goes on within immediate family circles. But to not invite your uncle’s wife to your wedding is cold. He probably didn’t go because he was dreading the boring people there. Uncle Gary does not strike me as the type who will have stimulating conversations with these people.

    I really sometimes wonder how much of the Middleton fairy tale he funded. How much can your make with frickin’ party accessories? Private schools and supporting two daughters all through their 20s in central London??? I don’t know about that.

    Reply
  23. Boston Green Eyes says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Why does everything the Middletons do remind me of an episode of Keeping Up Appearances?

    Carole ‘Bouquet’ indeed!

    Reply
  24. KatM says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I am waiting for someone to write a tell all book about the Middletons. I know I am going to get flack for this but they remind me of the Boleyns.

    Reply
  25. Bobbysue says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Well La-Dee-Da. The Duchess’s mother certainly is posh; now, isn’t she? The old chap just considers himself lucky having had the privilege of representing the Goldsmythes at such a posh affair as twer the nuptials of Pip-Pip and her moderately wealthy financier Wutzhisheffer.

    Reply
  26. Amelie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Okay that’s just heartless. I get weddings bring out the worst family tensions in families and you can agonize over who to invite and who not to invite. I’m not that familiar with Gary, just that everyone seems to consider him sketchy but no one really explains why (apart from Carole thinking she is better than everyone). Doing drugs at one point in your life should not prohibit you from going to your niece’s wedding reception. Has he had shady business dealings? Is he just awful human being with a terrible personality? He does seem to talk to the press about his family a lot so I dunno if that’s the issue. There’s probably more to this story than we will ever know but if you’re not going to invite your uncle and cousin to your wedding reception, don’t invite them to the church ceremony either. It’s one thing to exclude people from the church ceremony–they’re boring anyways. But to exclude people from the fun part of the wedding makes you look really bad. That’s just classless and tacky.

    Reply
  27. PettyRiperton says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Gary should tell all! Put all the Middleclass dirty laundry out there.

    Reply

