Donald Trump told the Russians that James Comey is ‘crazy, a real nutjob’

I’m sure that the moment this is published, about fifty new “breaking news” stories will be published and so I’ll probably have to write another political summary. As soon as Emperor Baby Fists was “wheels up” in Washington on Friday, it seems like two dozen massive new scandals broke. Baby Fists is making news on his first foreign trip too – his first stop was Saudi Arabia, which is where Trump seemed to “bow” to the king. Remember what a sh-t fit he threw about Obama bowing his head in respect to foreign kings and queens? I should also say this: in every photo of Trump in Saudi Arabia, he looks completely miserable. He’s so done with this whole presidency thing. He just wants to go back to Trump Tower and tweet. Here are some stories which have broken in the past few days:

All of the Saudi stuff. After all of the sh-t that Trump has said about Muslims for years and years, he’s now acting like he doesn’t have any kind of history of Islamophobia or inciting hatred of Muslims or anything. His advisers tried to strike a more moderate tone in his big “Muslim speech.” I couldn’t bring myself to watch it.

Trump & The Nut-Job. Apparently, in that same meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak two weeks ago, Trump told them: “I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.” I completely believe that he said this. And I completely believe that he actually thought this, that his problems would be over if he just fired Comey.

Please let it be Precious Ivanka. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the ongoing federal investigation into Trump, his campaign and Russian collusion has turned up a “significant person of interest.” Some journalists got the tip that the person of interest is none other than Jared Kushner. But honestly, at this point, it could be ANYONE. It should be noted though that there does seem to be a lot of evidence stacking up that Kushner is really, really worried about what this Russian investigation is going to uncover.

Another Trump person with Russian ties. The House committee’s investigation has turned up a new name: Michael Caputo. Caputo was communications director for the Trump campaign and shock of shocks, he worked in and for Russia for more than a decade. It seems like there might have been some collusion/communication between Caputo and Russia during the campaign. *clutches pearls*

The Revenge of James Comey. The Senate Intelligence Committee announced late Friday evening that Nutjob James Comey will testify in open session about his firing, the memos and everything else. It should happen after Memorial Day, next week.

He made a huge mistake. Sources tell Politico that Trump still believes that firing Michael Flynn was a huge mistake. No surprise.

Googling Impeachment. Apparently, Trump’s lawyers are researching how impeachment works. Frankly, I’d like to see Trump try to SPELL “impeachment.”