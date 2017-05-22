Donald Trump told the Russians that James Comey is ‘crazy, a real nutjob’

I’m sure that the moment this is published, about fifty new “breaking news” stories will be published and so I’ll probably have to write another political summary. As soon as Emperor Baby Fists was “wheels up” in Washington on Friday, it seems like two dozen massive new scandals broke. Baby Fists is making news on his first foreign trip too – his first stop was Saudi Arabia, which is where Trump seemed to “bow” to the king. Remember what a sh-t fit he threw about Obama bowing his head in respect to foreign kings and queens? I should also say this: in every photo of Trump in Saudi Arabia, he looks completely miserable. He’s so done with this whole presidency thing. He just wants to go back to Trump Tower and tweet. Here are some stories which have broken in the past few days:

All of the Saudi stuff. After all of the sh-t that Trump has said about Muslims for years and years, he’s now acting like he doesn’t have any kind of history of Islamophobia or inciting hatred of Muslims or anything. His advisers tried to strike a more moderate tone in his big “Muslim speech.” I couldn’t bring myself to watch it.

Trump & The Nut-Job. Apparently, in that same meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak two weeks ago, Trump told them: “I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.” I completely believe that he said this. And I completely believe that he actually thought this, that his problems would be over if he just fired Comey.

Please let it be Precious Ivanka. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the ongoing federal investigation into Trump, his campaign and Russian collusion has turned up a “significant person of interest.” Some journalists got the tip that the person of interest is none other than Jared Kushner. But honestly, at this point, it could be ANYONE. It should be noted though that there does seem to be a lot of evidence stacking up that Kushner is really, really worried about what this Russian investigation is going to uncover.

Another Trump person with Russian ties. The House committee’s investigation has turned up a new name: Michael Caputo. Caputo was communications director for the Trump campaign and shock of shocks, he worked in and for Russia for more than a decade. It seems like there might have been some collusion/communication between Caputo and Russia during the campaign. *clutches pearls*

The Revenge of James Comey. The Senate Intelligence Committee announced late Friday evening that Nutjob James Comey will testify in open session about his firing, the memos and everything else. It should happen after Memorial Day, next week.

He made a huge mistake. Sources tell Politico that Trump still believes that firing Michael Flynn was a huge mistake. No surprise.

Googling Impeachment. Apparently, Trump’s lawyers are researching how impeachment works. Frankly, I’d like to see Trump try to SPELL “impeachment.”

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

86 Responses to “Donald Trump told the Russians that James Comey is ‘crazy, a real nutjob’”

  1. sarri says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Well I guess Comey didn’t like it that Trump called him a nutjob. Keep digging your own grave, Donald.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:04 am

    After claiming that Hillary Clinton lacked the stamina to be President, Baby Fists skipped one of his scheduled meetings and sent Princess Nagini to make vague remarks about youth being the future for world peace or whatever in his place.

    Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Didn’t his campaign also try to crucify Hilary over her connections to the Saudis? Here he is brown nosing them, and funnily enough Saudi Arabia also wasn’t on his list of banned countries…funny that.

    Reply
  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I accidentally watched the whole speech. I thought I was watching AM Joy and she was going to cut in and out of the speech with commentary from her and her guests. I was obviously wrong.

    It was long winded, completely tone deaf, and absent of a lot of historical context. He said he was not going to tell them what to do, but worded his speech in such a way that he was actually doing just that. He is taking the same tone that Bush and Obama took to talking to audiences in the middle east. There is nothing original or interesting about the speech other than that he only made a few mistakes when he was reading it.

    Most of the men in that room looked completely unimpressed or fell asleep- even King Salman had a look of “WTF is he blathering on about”. The only nice thing I can say was that the room that they were in was quite beautiful.

    I am looking forward to Comey testifying. He probably will not say anything damning so as not to jeopardize an on-going case, but I still look forward to it.

    Reply
  5. guest says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:11 am

    What a twerp – making a deal with Saudi Arabia which was behind 9/11 and supports terrorist groups like ISIS and Al-Qaida.

    Reply
  6. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

    It’s Jared.

    Reply
  7. IMO says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Okay, it really annoys me that Jared and Ivanka are there/everywhere. His supporters voted for the whole Trump family, not just Donald.

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Yea the timing on the news was deliberate. NYT and WaPo waited until Air Force One was wheels up to release the stories. It was coordinated because they congratulated each other on Twitter. Quite genius really.
    Kushner and Pence are beginning to be implicated so yay. But that leaves us with Ryan as POTUS and that is equally horrifying.
    Also invanka got a 10 million endorsement from the Saudis. The same ish they criticized HRC on.

    Reply
  9. isakka says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:15 am

    More weapons for SA = more trouble. This will not end well. Everybody knows that SA is helping ISIL etc. so we all know where the weapons will go.

    Reply
  10. Indira says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Why were Ivanka and Damien Thorn there?

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Had another scream at my mother last night about this sh*tty disaster. She claimed he was great to give Saudi Arabia all that money because they’re close friends with the US. WTF! I tried to explain it’s where most of the 9/11 hijackers were from, but she refused to believe that and said they were all from Iran. She also denied anyone in the government had said anything about impeachment. The pain! The pain! So upsetting to see Trumpsters still not seeing the truth. I get more frustrated everyday.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:20 am

    It sounds like so far he’s managed to stay more or less on script in the Middle East – star queuing up all the “He sounds SO presidential!!” stories….

    Reply
  13. PunkyMomma says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Trump thinks “impeachment” is a fancy French dessert bowl filled with scoops of vanilla ice cream and topped with peaches.

    Reply
    • justcrimmles says:
      May 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

      Two scoops, because he’s a bigly boy.

      Reply
      • Mumzy says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:44 am

        Oh, let’s go crazy and give him the entire container of thIs dessert — it’s definitely the **least** he deserves for all this “Winning!” At some point in the past months of Trumpageddon, he said that as President he would win so much the American people would get *so* tired of all the “Winning!” they would be begging him to stop. His definition of “Winning!” is clear and they *are* begging him to stop. Bigly begging.

  14. alfaQ says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:37 am

    He is disgusting. The easy part is over for him. Now he has to face some music with the other countries. He praises a country who the 9/11 killers came from, still allows beheading and killing the Yemen people, YET goes after a country who just had a democratic election and allowed women to vote. Iran has major problems but it looks like there is hope there. Saudis, I don’t think so.

    Everyone says Dumpster did a girly curtsy in Saudi Arabia – I saw it as a genuflect to the almighty dollar/gold – a king with more money than he will ever dream to have.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

      I think President Tweeter was just bending down so the King could put some medal around his neck. Tweeter is taller than the King.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:48 am

        The really fun photo is of the Saudi King, the Egyptian President, and President Tweeter all with their hands on a glowing globe in a darkened room. The Iluminati fans should go nuts over that one. It was actually for the opening ceremony for some center against extremist ideology or something, but I instantly wondered if they were pledging “no girls allowed” for their treehouse boys club….

        Poor Tweeter. Bet his jet is lagged. He’s not having a fun time. Wonder if he’ll skip the Pope and the conference.

        Wonder if Jared will stay in Israel… I think he’s in deep in the Russia connections and has good reason to worry. Israel won’t extradite him, I suspect.

      • SusanneToo says:
        May 22, 2017 at 10:53 am

        But after the medal was put on and the king started to turn away, trumpkins curtsied. Unless of course, poor exhausted baby was about to collapse.

  15. Germangirl says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:38 am

    So President Rump calls on Saudis to eradicate terrorism; it’s like asking the Royal Family to eradicate pomp and circumstance.

    Reply
  16. Eric says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:48 am

    9/11
    Never forget
    Saudi-led

    Reply
  17. IlsaLund says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Wonder what they gave Trump to keep him sedated and as much on script as possible. He seemed to read strictly from the TelePrompter and didn’t veer off message. By the end of this trip he’ll be suffering from exhaustion….the strain of having to “behave” will get to him.

    Also, did anyone else hear about how Trump & crew are going after the special counsel Mueller to have him removed from the investigation?

    Report: White House Looking At Ethics Rule To Weaken Special Investigation

    http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/white-house-ethics-russia_us_591f7b0ae4b094cdba54393f

    Reply
  18. Bobbysue says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I hope the European leg of this tour breaks all the records for the enormous greatest bigly crowds of protesters OF ALL TIII-YAM!!!

    Reply
  19. SusanneToo says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Iran just re-elected its president who wants to engage with the West and trumps slams them and sucks up to Saudi Arabia, home of most of the 9/11 bombers. More money to be milked from the Saudis for the trump bank account. Certainly not any long held convictions. Impeachment, impeechmint, imartnxtymv, I don’t give a damn how you spell it.
    http://twitter.com/jzarif/status/866360950345125889

    Reply
  20. Christin says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Wonder how many gold-themed decorating ideas he picked up?

    Now he has a huge golden medal to wear with his bathrobe.

    Reply
  21. RBC says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I dont know who is on Trump’s hit list when it comes to “”enemy of the US” . I had thought it was North Korea, but with that speech I am getting a vibe he wants to start some conflict with Iran.

    Reply
  22. B n A fn says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Low energy #45 looked as if his knees were about to buckle a couple of times today. I’m not watching the coverage because I can’t take him. Everything he critized Obama and Hillary about he and his has wife and daughter have done.

    Reply
  23. Kelly says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:48 am

    My personal highlight of the the current administration’s weekend was Pence getting walked out on by around 100 Notre Dame graduates and their families. They walked out once he started speaking in a peaceful protest of his views and policies.

    Pence was a controversial choice and a coalition of student groups had expressed their disappointment in the decision, announcing their plans to protest in advance. Apparently, he was the second choice because enough alum and students gave negative feedback when Trump was the proposed commencement speaker. As someone who was raised Catholic but left the church as an adult because of its position on women, it’s a bit of cognitive dissonance to think about inviting a serial philander and man on his third marriage to speak at this country’s foremost Catholic university. It’s okay for them to protest Obama in 2009 because of his pro-choice views and support for stem cell research, but fine to invite or think about inviting Pence and Trump.

    Reply
  24. robyn says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Ironic that it’s coming from the king of crazy nutjobs, Trump.

    Reply
  25. Marty says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Presidents, both Democratic and Republican, have made weapons deals with Saudi Arabia since the 1970s. The key things to look at is one: Trumps hypocrisy, SA was one of his go to criticism, and now it’s abundantly clear why. Two: Trump just sold them weapons that Obama refused to, which is why they were so eager to please him. Trump sold SA weapons that could seriously come to bite us in the ass one day.

    Reply
  26. Giddy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Very interesting on MSNBC, they reported that the Israeli intelligence people were so furious over Trump telling the Russians what had been top secret information that they were shouting in a meeting, and many don’t want to share intelligence in the future. So, he’s now in Israel. That should be interesting. Also, they said that he was feeling soooo exhausted that Princess Nagini had to take a meeting for him. Hillary flew the equivalent of 8 trips around the world in her diplomatic travels, and he called her weak. I don’t think this trip will be the yuge success he wanted, and he still has to come home and face the music about Russia.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment