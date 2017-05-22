Lily Collins in Ralph & Russo at Cannes: sheer sensation or smug?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

Lily Collins looked stunning in a full-length white gown by Ralph & Russo at the Cannes premiere of her film Okja on Friday night. The film, which stars Lily along with Tilda Swinton, may have generated some controversy, but Lily looks positively radiant. She’s giving me some major golden age of Hollywood glamour. I love this gown coming and going (that train!) She accessorized with a diamond necklace and kept her makeup palette on the nude side. I adore this dress and her overall look, but I kind of wished she went with a red lip.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

37-year-old model Petra Němcová donned a silky blue gown to the premiere of the French film 120 Beats Per Minute, documenting the early 1990s rise of HIV/AIDS activist group ACT UP in Paris. (Side note: WANT TO SEE.) The gown, part of designer Cristina Ottaviano’s Spring 2017, collection is nice. It’s a great color. Blondes and blues are a great combo, but there’s just nothing overly special about it. I do like the diamond and sapphire drop earrings and complementary bangle bracelet though. And, I don’t know why, but I’m not crazy about the sideswept hair. It does show off the earrings, but I think a dress with such classic lines would be better served by an updo. Of course, I grew up in an earlier time, when I had hair that was very “close to God” for both my prom and my first wedding, so I could possibly be talking out of school here.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

Pamela Anderson, soon to pop up in the upcoming Baywatch movie, was a surprise guest on the red carpet for the 120 Beats premiere, wearing a black gown by Vivienne Westwood Couture. It’s subdued for Pamela, but it’s also kind of meh. Also, there’s a very noticeable “boob gap” going on at the to of the thing. She should have gotten the shoulders taken in. Of course, I do not have these kind of problems, so I am just guessing. #ibtcpride. Some news outlets have said that Pam, who is 49, was “unrecognizable”, but I still know it’s her. Yes, she’s done too much to her face, but I like the minimalist makeup and slicked back hair on her. If she could fill in her eyebrows a little bit more, I think her look wouldn’t be quite so severe. Right? Say what you want about her face, her body still looks awesome, as she proved in a recent photo shoot for a new ad campaign for Coco De Mer’s Icons lingerie collection.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

25-year-old Portuguese model Sara Sampaio wore a light violet jumpsuit by Armani Privé to the 120 Beats premiere. I am not a fan. I’ve never liked jumpsuits and this one makes Sara look like a Boca Raton socialite. I also don’t get that tulle ruffle at the top of the thing. I guess I would want to hide my face too if I was wearing that. She does have the best looking accessory I’ve seen in these photos, her boyfriend, international entrepreneur Oliver Ripley. Yowza.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

Spanish actress and model Paz Vega (remember Spanglish?) wore an embroidered gown by Armani Privé. Paz is a lovely woman, and I like her hair and makeup. The dress doesn’t really do anything for me. It’s not your typical red carpet gown, so she gets a point for that, but I think that print (and cut) would make for a better cocktail-length dress.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

Model Arizona Muse was also in Ralph & Russo for the 120 Beats premiere. When I first saw her (albeit very poufy) black lacy gown from the side, I thought “okay” and then I saw it head on and all I could think of was. “Oh, honey, no.” The “party in the front, business in the back” thing never works, in my opinion. And white shoes with a black gown? Nope, nope, nope, nope. I would give her a pass if she went with blue shoes, as I kind of like the blue necklace and handbag, but I just can’t with the white. I think the purple Elie Saab gown she wore at the Chopard party was much nicer.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - '120 Beats per Minute' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - Chopard Space Party - Arrivals

Photos: WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Lily Collins in Ralph & Russo at Cannes: sheer sensation or smug?”

  1. AfricanBoy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Pamela Anderson looks like Jon Voight here!

    Reply
  2. guest says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Is this the Met Gala or the Cannes Film Festival? ^^

    Reply
  3. Prince says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Has Lily always been that skinny?

    Reply
  4. Maria F. says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:20 am

    I agree that Lily needed a red lip. I love the dress, but it kind of washes her out.

    I think Pamela does look a bit different, but I also believe that it’s mostly the hair and make up.

    Reply
  5. Odell says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:23 am

    What has Pam done to her face?!

    Reply
  6. D says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:24 am

    I don’t really like slicked back hair, I think that look often just ends up looking greasy, like it needs to be washed. Her makeup is nice though, most people look younger with less makeup.

    Reply
  7. Naptime says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:30 am

    Pam is unrecognizable. So is Petra. Paz looks like her wig is on backwards. Lily’s dress is fabulous but that necklace looks like prom jewelry from Claire’s.

    Reply
  8. oliphant says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Paz’s dress looks amazing and is probably one of the best i’ve seen on these pages! love it!

    Reply
  9. Feedmechips says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I kind of love the jumpsuit.

    Also, I don’t think I’d have recognized Pammy if I hadn’t read the article first.

    Reply
  10. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I like the look of jumpsuits but I can’t help thinking how impractical they are for loo purposes.

    I think I like Lily Collins better in motion than photo.

    Reply
  11. Tan says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Lilly looks really good
    But the color of the dress makes her look a little washed out

    I think something sparkly or a red lip won’t make her look so tired.

    Even curly hair would do that job

    Reply
  12. courtney says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:12 am

    with Pam it’s just gravity taking it’s course she’s going to be 50 in July

    Reply
  13. Mar says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:26 am

    That man really is gorgeous my lord!

    Reply
  14. Wilma says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I love Paz Vega’s dress. Sleek and interesting pattern equals happy me.

    Reply
  15. KatM says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Lily’s dress is gorgeous. She looks fantastic. I honestly did not recognize Pam Anderson. What in the world did they do to her face? Is that due to fillers? The lack of eye makeup and the very faint brows did her no favors with her hair slicked back. It did not need to be heavily applied but it looks pretty non-existent.

    Reply
  16. WhichWitch says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Sara Sampaio looks awful. Which is a feat considering how beautiful she is! And I usually love Armani Privé but this is just a bad look.

    Lily Collins looks great but she always rubs me the wrong way, I really don’t like her for some reason. Is it the smugness?

    Reply
  17. bucketbot says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:47 am

    That is not Pamela Anderson. She is totally unrecognizable. I first thought she was some local french actress I did not know about.

    Reply
  18. seesittellsit says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I actually liked Collins’ dress. She’s thinner than I’ve seen her before and has to watch the “candy apple” look, as she has a large round head. But I think she looks nice.

    Reply
  19. Shambles says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Lily’s HAIR though… it’s awful. Limp and lifeless, and the cut is not fantastic, and it’s just so… nothing. If you’re going Hollywood glam you need vampy hair.

    Reply
  20. Michelle says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I think all of these ladies looked lovely, but nothing jaw-dropping. Pamela would have looked a little more ‘recognizable’ if she had filled in her brows more. That is what did it for me. We all know she has had some fillers/work done, but the brows just blew it all out of the water.

    Reply
  21. christy j says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Arizona is giving me Lauren Bacall vibes, especially in the last photo.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment