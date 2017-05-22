Lily Collins in Ralph & Russo at Cannes: sheer sensation or smug?

Lily Collins looked stunning in a full-length white gown by Ralph & Russo at the Cannes premiere of her film Okja on Friday night. The film, which stars Lily along with Tilda Swinton, may have generated some controversy, but Lily looks positively radiant. She’s giving me some major golden age of Hollywood glamour. I love this gown coming and going (that train!) She accessorized with a diamond necklace and kept her makeup palette on the nude side. I adore this dress and her overall look, but I kind of wished she went with a red lip.
37-year-old model Petra Němcová donned a silky blue gown to the premiere of the French film 120 Beats Per Minute, documenting the early 1990s rise of HIV/AIDS activist group ACT UP in Paris. (Side note: WANT TO SEE.) The gown, part of designer Cristina Ottaviano’s Spring 2017, collection is nice. It’s a great color. Blondes and blues are a great combo, but there’s just nothing overly special about it. I do like the diamond and sapphire drop earrings and complementary bangle bracelet though. And, I don’t know why, but I’m not crazy about the sideswept hair. It does show off the earrings, but I think a dress with such classic lines would be better served by an updo. Of course, I grew up in an earlier time, when I had hair that was very “close to God” for both my prom and my first wedding, so I could possibly be talking out of school here.
Pamela Anderson, soon to pop up in the upcoming Baywatch movie, was a surprise guest on the red carpet for the 120 Beats premiere, wearing a black gown by Vivienne Westwood Couture. It’s subdued for Pamela, but it’s also kind of meh. Also, there’s a very noticeable “boob gap” going on at the to of the thing. She should have gotten the shoulders taken in. Of course, I do not have these kind of problems, so I am just guessing. #ibtcpride. Some news outlets have said that Pam, who is 49, was “unrecognizable”, but I still know it’s her. Yes, she’s done too much to her face, but I like the minimalist makeup and slicked back hair on her. If she could fill in her eyebrows a little bit more, I think her look wouldn’t be quite so severe. Right? Say what you want about her face, her body still looks awesome, as she proved in a recent photo shoot for a new ad campaign for Coco De Mer’s Icons lingerie collection.
25-year-old Portuguese model Sara Sampaio wore a light violet jumpsuit by Armani Privé to the 120 Beats premiere. I am not a fan. I’ve never liked jumpsuits and this one makes Sara look like a Boca Raton socialite. I also don’t get that tulle ruffle at the top of the thing. I guess I would want to hide my face too if I was wearing that. She does have the best looking accessory I’ve seen in these photos, her boyfriend, international entrepreneur Oliver Ripley. Yowza.
Spanish actress and model Paz Vega (remember Spanglish?) wore an embroidered gown by Armani Privé. Paz is a lovely woman, and I like her hair and makeup. The dress doesn’t really do anything for me. It’s not your typical red carpet gown, so she gets a point for that, but I think that print (and cut) would make for a better cocktail-length dress.
Model Arizona Muse was also in Ralph & Russo for the 120 Beats premiere. When I first saw her (albeit very poufy) black lacy gown from the side, I thought “okay” and then I saw it head on and all I could think of was. “Oh, honey, no.” The “party in the front, business in the back” thing never works, in my opinion. And white shoes with a black gown? Nope, nope, nope, nope. I would give her a pass if she went with blue shoes, as I kind of like the blue necklace and handbag, but I just can’t with the white. I think the purple Elie Saab gown she wore at the Chopard party was much nicer.
Photos: WENN.com
Pamela Anderson looks like Jon Voight here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was gigi and bella’s mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t even recognise her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither, I’m speechless!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, you’re right!
I think she looks nice without all the makeup, but yes to needing better brows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is this the Met Gala or the Cannes Film Festival? ^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has Lily always been that skinny?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has always been very slim. I seem to remember some rumors that she had an eating disorder several years ago, but I am not sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh okay, I don’t follow her. She’s very thin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has admitted having had an eating disorder after one of her fathers divorces. Wrote an open letter somewhere about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@KLO
Thanks, didn’t know about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t remember her being this tiny before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the past she’s spoken about having an eating disorder, however she’s looking thin these days as she wrapped on a movie about a girl with an eating disorder called “to the bone”. She’s spoken about how she lost weight under a doctors supervision, however I believe she wrapped on that a few months ago. She’s gained some weight back, but it seems to have stalled. I’m sure she’s doing fine and taking the weight gain slowly so as not to trigger a relapse
I adore this dress but oh my god that hair is terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, she is particularly skinny here, and that flat hair does nothing for her. Pity, the dress is killer!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that Lily needed a red lip. I love the dress, but it kind of washes her out.
I think Pamela does look a bit different, but I also believe that it’s mostly the hair and make up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What has Pam done to her face?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right?!?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
pam needs some micro blading, stat. its refreshing to see her with minimal make up, she actually looks much better than all made up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really like slicked back hair, I think that look often just ends up looking greasy, like it needs to be washed. Her makeup is nice though, most people look younger with less makeup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!!!! The slicked back greasy mullet looks awful on EVERYONE! This stupid hair style needs to die.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pam is unrecognizable. So is Petra. Paz looks like her wig is on backwards. Lily’s dress is fabulous but that necklace looks like prom jewelry from Claire’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Paz’s dress looks amazing and is probably one of the best i’ve seen on these pages! love it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of love the jumpsuit.
Also, I don’t think I’d have recognized Pammy if I hadn’t read the article first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the article and still don’t recognize her. )-:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the look of jumpsuits but I can’t help thinking how impractical they are for loo purposes.
I think I like Lily Collins better in motion than photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lilly looks really good
But the color of the dress makes her look a little washed out
I think something sparkly or a red lip won’t make her look so tired.
Even curly hair would do that job
Report this comment as spam or abuse
with Pam it’s just gravity taking it’s course she’s going to be 50 in July
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That man really is gorgeous my lord!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Paz Vega’s dress. Sleek and interesting pattern equals happy me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! It’s unusual and she looks great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lily’s dress is gorgeous. She looks fantastic. I honestly did not recognize Pam Anderson. What in the world did they do to her face? Is that due to fillers? The lack of eye makeup and the very faint brows did her no favors with her hair slicked back. It did not need to be heavily applied but it looks pretty non-existent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sara Sampaio looks awful. Which is a feat considering how beautiful she is! And I usually love Armani Privé but this is just a bad look.
Lily Collins looks great but she always rubs me the wrong way, I really don’t like her for some reason. Is it the smugness?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is not Pamela Anderson. She is totally unrecognizable. I first thought she was some local french actress I did not know about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually liked Collins’ dress. She’s thinner than I’ve seen her before and has to watch the “candy apple” look, as she has a large round head. But I think she looks nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lily’s HAIR though… it’s awful. Limp and lifeless, and the cut is not fantastic, and it’s just so… nothing. If you’re going Hollywood glam you need vampy hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think all of these ladies looked lovely, but nothing jaw-dropping. Pamela would have looked a little more ‘recognizable’ if she had filled in her brows more. That is what did it for me. We all know she has had some fillers/work done, but the brows just blew it all out of the water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arizona is giving me Lauren Bacall vibes, especially in the last photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse