Scarlett Johansson has a new makeout buddy: SNL’s Colin Jost

I keep forgetting that Scarlett Johansson is single! Scarlett split with Romain Dauriac late last year, and she filed for divorce back in February/March, which is when it seemed like they were going to have a huge custody battle. We haven’t heard much about that drama in a few months, so hopefully Scarlett and Romain are working through it privately, although it’s safe to say that their marriage is absolutely dead. So Scarlett is single and ready to mingle. She’s also got some time off, which is why she made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. She did her Ivanka Trump impression for the cold open:
It was sort of cute and considering it was the season finale of SNL, it was nice to see all of the cast members dressed up as those Trump people. God knows what will happen over the summer, and by the time the new season of SNL starts, we could have a President Pence. But that’s not the point of the story! The point is Scarlett was hanging out with the SNL cast and she may have found a new boyfriend!
Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live” was such a hit, she ended up making out with “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost at the after-party, multiple sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six. ScarJo had appeared in the cold open for Saturday’s “SNL” season finale, hosted by Dwayne Johnson, in which she played Ivanka Trump. After the show, the actress, who is currently going through a divorce, hit it off with handsome comedian Jost at the boozy after-party held at the ice rink at Rockefeller Center, which raged into the early hours of Sunday morning.
A witness told Page Six, “Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the ‘SNL’ season finale party at 30 Rock . . . They would make out a bit, then go back to talking,” says the source. “They were at the bar in front of everyone . . . they made out at least twice . . . Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.”
Another source confirmed, “Scarlett and Colin were flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the after-party, including the ‘SNL’ cast and crew. They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”
I sort of don’t hate this. I realized as I read this that it’s been a long time since Scarlett has been with someone I find attractive. I thought Romain looked like a serial killer. I think Sean Penn looks like a ham hock. I’ve never really been into Ryan Reynolds. But Colin Jost? I get it. He’s a cutie. He’s funny and “normal” and he seems like a nice guy. He’s 34 years old, and Scarlett is 32, which blew my mind. Colin has such a babyface! Anyway, this actually doesn’t sound like the beginning of some grand new relationship. It sounds more like Scarlett got some action over the weekend and maybe that was it.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
You’re into this dude over Ryan Reynolds? Like the new dad joke hot Ryan?
I am confused, but it’s all good. Different tastes means less fighting over celebrity boyfriends. Not that anyone is fighting for Ham Face or the gloomy popcorn one.
“It sounds more like Scarlett got some action over the weekend and maybe that was it.”
Thank you! Celebrity media is so annoying in that the moment a woman looks twice at a man we are supposed to start the wedding bells countdown. That must be what she’s after right? Ugh. More likely? They made out and possibly (*gasp*) had sex and (*clutches pearls*) that might be all.
Totally agree. Obviously Scarlet can get it whenever and why would she want to get tied down to yet another bland, somewhat amusing dude.
Her taste in men annoys me. Like, whenever women who could have any guy go for people I don’t personally like, I get so irritated. Like, ‘you’re not living up to your aspirational potential’. Totally shallow of me, I know.
Scarlett is obviously more famous and probably more attractive, but Colin comes across as the smarter one out of the two. He’s also less problematic and not bff with woody Allen.
Joost is a bit sharkfaced, with a plethora of teeth. Jus sayin
@Eric: Let’s try not to focus on the flaws so fast please.
I am so jealous of Scarlett. Colin is quite attractive and a good comedian. They are both single so there should be no eyebrows raised over this.
If this ends up being a relationship, it will ruin the crush I have on Colin. The horror!
To me there’s nothing even remotely sexual about Colin. He’s like a come to life cartoon haha. He’s adorable in a little kid way. And then he’s always sitting there next to Michael Che who, to me, has effortless sex appeal.
But hey, to each her own! Get it Scarlett! At least he seems like a very nice person and that’s always a good thing.
The greatest sex of my life was with a man who was the human embodiment of Milhouse from The Simpsons. Sexual attraction can be a mystery, lol!
I agree, I didn’t find anyone of her previous ex attractive. And Justin is really cute, I hope they’d give it a go .
Whenever Leslie Jones flirts with him during the Weekend Update sketch, part of me is a bit like “SAME, Leslie”. I’m into this.
That’s not a good picture of him. I think on the show he’s very attractive: but maybe that’s because I like guys who are funny and smart.
Me too! Funny is always very sexy to me.
When the SNL Season began, he was OK. But as the year went on, I was liking him more and more.
And as @Lucy said, when he’s with Leslie Jones, “SAME, Leslie”!!
i like her, I feel like she’s a bit of a badass woman when it comes to men, nice to see someone in Hollywood who doesn’t play the little wifey.
