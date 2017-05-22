Melania Trump ‘swatted away’ her husband’s hand when he reached for her

I’ve never been on the “Free Melania Trump” bandwagon. She’s a big girl and she knows what she’s doing. Do I think she’s stuck in a lousy situation? Sure. Do I think her husband makes her miserable? Absolutely. Do I think she really signed on to be First Lady? Of course not. But all of those things don’t necessarily make her sympathetic, even if she literally looked like she was about to cry during the inauguration.
So, Melania has joined Donald Trump on his nine-day overseas trip. They were in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, which was a total sh-tshow, and now they’re in Israel. This video of their interaction on the tarmac in Tel Aviv is going viral though – it appears Emperor Bigly reached for Melania’s hand and she swatted him away:
Personally, I don’t think this is as awful as that “Melania almost crying at the inauguration” one. It’s not even as funny as Melania nudging Bigly on Easter to get him to put his hand on his heart during the National Anthem. This is just sort of… husband and wife sh-t. She obviously doesn’t give a crap and he was the one trying to make a show out of holding her hand and she wasn’t playing that game.
Meanwhile, Baby Fists has only been traveling for less than three days and the poor baby is already exhausted! He’s so low-energy, you guys. He doesn’t have the stamina to be president. The reporters following this sh-tshow apparently asked the White House officials why Trump’s schedule changed last minute (he didn’t show up at one of the events in Saudi Arabia) and the official said Trump is “just an exhausted guy.”
Also, no one knows why Trump had to touch this orb?
Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles."
Trump Today: pic.twitter.com/eWoaDeXj8n
— Nick Greene (@NickGreene) May 21, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
We were watching that snippet here at work. What I noticed even more than the hand swat–she goes out of her way to veer away from him, even walking off of the red carpet. She doesn’t want to be near him. Look at the other couple walking and then look at the Trumps. LOL!
I don’t blame her! Urgh I wouldn’t want to hold his hand either. Just a quick question, does Melania do any FLOUS duties? We always heard about the good thing Michelle was doing throughout her time as FL but it dead quiet when it come Melania.
No. The FLOTUS is responsible for working with The White House staff to run the The White House and there have been problems because she isn’t doing any of the work. It was closed to tours for weeks after he took office because those are the responsibility of the First Lady. The Easter Egg Roll wasn’t planned until almost the last minute because that’s her job too and as a result, it was much, much smaller with fewer activities and fewer prizes for the kids. She isn’t there and she really doesn’t seem to care.
The gossip last year was, he is having an affair with that woman Hope Hicks that works with him in his office. Who knows, but if true she’s still working for him, FLOTUS KNOWS.
Urgh. Isn’t Hope Hicks in her 20′s and the daughter of friends? This man is vile.
The orb. They all look evil gathered around it.
As for her swatting tiny hand away, hell I would too.
She looks like his nurse.
I could be wrong but I’m fairly certain that they separate the men and the woman during the prayer portion so I think Melania was more on the ball and let her husband know….no idiot,
now we go our separate ways.
When they get to Europe it will be a full on shit show….
They all sat down for remarks and she was siting near men. She also looked like she wanted to vomit while he was speaking.
She hates his guts.
lol
Don’t we all? Impossible not to hate him
She is not the only one, and every picture I have seen of him on this trip he has a ugly frown of his face like he doesnt want to be there, or is the ‘Russia thing’ on his mind.
She’s always been disgusted and embarrassed by her husband, it’s just on full display now.
Shallow this may be but I would love discussion of her tour fashion. That black mumu with the big gold buckle? It looked like she got out of the plane with her seat belt on.
This white outfit: again with the belt buckle. What’s up with that?
Also, the bottom photo with the hooded priest: Look at these people. This is some Torquemada-level f**kery.
I believe that Melania (like many of us) is struggling to maintain abdominal tone as she ages. The belts may help support her, or remind her to contract those muscles that would otherwise relax. And of course I don’t imagine her husband is very supportive of her aging so she has to get some help. There were a couple of outfits during the campaign that did not flatter her midsection and so I am not surprised that she seems to be addressing this. Not that she needs to. She’s obviously quite slender.
The black suit was in accordance with the “black loose garment” that is prescribed for women, including foreigners, in most orthodox Islamic countries. The golden belt was to spice it up, I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it is a shit show. For the next 42 months, it will be a never ending dump and flush of drumpf f*ck ups and evil deeds orchestrated by his administration to dismantle our democracy.
HA! Every time someone says Trump Dump (two words that naturally go together) I see this: https://patch.com/ohio/lakewood-oh/fears-confections-lakewood-introduces-trump-dumps-time-rnc
Happy couple. NOT
That is quite the swat.
Let’s be honest here. They don’t have a loving marriage . She knew exactly who she was marrying . This isn’t a partnership like the Obama’s .
Maybe so, but they have been together for 15 years, married for 12. At the time of their wedding nobody in the world could have imagined he would once run for president, or thought it possible for him to win.
I, for one, don’t find it impossible that she was, in fact, attracted to him for other reasons AS WELL as his wealth. Donald Trump *used* to be quite attractive, physically.
He has necer been physically attractive, imo. I have always thought that, decades before the current sh1tshow happened. A fat wallet is his only physical attribute.
She’s really leaning into the “dictators wife ” look.
There are other similar instances where they have awkward hand holding.
Nothing says virile like a guy who has a wife who is disgusted by him. I don’t feel bad for her since she chose to marry him.
I can’t feel any sympathy, either.
Wonder where her immigration papers are (the ones she/they promised to reveal last summer)? That’s my only interest in her at this point.
Usually they aren’t even in the same town, and on this trip she has to share his bedroom. I don’t imagine that are a couple who closes the door at the end of the day and shares their thoughts over a glass of wine. No, he probably criticizes her mercilessly, then yells about other real or imagined slights. She probably locks herself in the bathroom with that wine until she is sure he is asleep.
She looked like she was already drunk if you ask me. Veering and kinda looking like i do when ive had a few too many and try to walk like I haven’t!
While he was speaking, she looked positively ill.
And what’s up with Princess Nagini’s get up today? She looks like she’s dressed for the funeral of a silly hat designer.
She’s taking her trip to Israel very seriously.
Hey Melania, why do you stay?
“…, why do you stay?” Money, and prestige.
barron
Love it! You can see the Don notice Netanyahu holding his wife’s hand, so he goes for Melania, and she denies him! Doesn’t occur naturally to him, and yet she is so over him she won’t indulge his show of “Team Trump”.
I despise this administration, but gotta give props to Melania for not always doing what’s expected.
You just know any media attention that tarnishes his image further incenses him. I wonder if he gives her hell, not that she cares.
Good catch! I didn’t notice 45 notice the other couple until you pointed it out!
I spotted that too. He doesn’t have an original good thought in his head.
The Trumpet Spinmeisters had a heartwarming tale of the great extent of Melania’s love for her ma-yun. It appears that she scans all news every day to cull specific stories which in her estimation make poor Donald look particularly not bigly. I wasn’t clear on whether she brought these to his attention and keeps his List of Names, or if she tries to shield him from such negativity. It went on to remind us of her superior intellectual functioning and she speaks five languages. FAKE . FAKE . FAKE . FAKE . FAKE . Fake news I say. They do not appear to have had any communications other than how much when and where since commencement of this farcical.
Sadly what I think she’s really pissed about is she hasn’t found a way to capitalize on being “first lady” yet. Precious daughter was just given some ridiculous sum by the Saudi’s and I’m sure there was plenty of “behind closed doors” conversations about how the Saudi’s will help Dumps biz. She’s mad she’s yet to make any money yet. She’s looking for her payday, that’s all. I”m sure if she got a nice little nest egg she’d bolt from the relationship which I’m guessing is her end game at this point.
The weird glowing globe pic was for the opening ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, which is funny if you think about Trump and his Vice President and his staff like Bannon and Miller. Extremists galore in the White House.
But doesn’t it look like the boys are pledging “no girls allowed”?
Yes! The orb was just a theatrically big “on switch” sized so all three men could officially open/activate the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Trump loves having ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremonies at his hotels, I bet he loved it.
As for Melania: yea, she is never moving to Washington.
Bty, Flynn just told the senate he will not testify or turned over notes, he’s going to take the 5th. It’s getting hot, hot, hot!!
That’ll be fine as the audio evidence is ever-so clear and straightforward.
He always walks a few steps in front of her like he forgot her, he’s almost shut the car door on her, and he’s the most embarrassing laughingstock in the world. I’d smack and shove him if he tried to touch me
I’m mixed on this cause I appreciate her attempts to physically distance herself from him but I also recall her enabling his birther movement BS.
Torn.
He is ONE grumpy a…s looking man. Good Lord turned down lips ughghghghgh
I agree, he has a permanent ugly frown on his face, reminds of an old toad, he looks miserable all the time, hope he is really worried about what he is going to face in the future over his ‘Russia thing’.
