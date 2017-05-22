Melania Trump ‘swatted away’ her husband’s hand when he reached for her

I’ve never been on the “Free Melania Trump” bandwagon. She’s a big girl and she knows what she’s doing. Do I think she’s stuck in a lousy situation? Sure. Do I think her husband makes her miserable? Absolutely. Do I think she really signed on to be First Lady? Of course not. But all of those things don’t necessarily make her sympathetic, even if she literally looked like she was about to cry during the inauguration.

So, Melania has joined Donald Trump on his nine-day overseas trip. They were in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, which was a total sh-tshow, and now they’re in Israel. This video of their interaction on the tarmac in Tel Aviv is going viral though – it appears Emperor Bigly reached for Melania’s hand and she swatted him away:

Personally, I don’t think this is as awful as that “Melania almost crying at the inauguration” one. It’s not even as funny as Melania nudging Bigly on Easter to get him to put his hand on his heart during the National Anthem. This is just sort of… husband and wife sh-t. She obviously doesn’t give a crap and he was the one trying to make a show out of holding her hand and she wasn’t playing that game.

Meanwhile, Baby Fists has only been traveling for less than three days and the poor baby is already exhausted! He’s so low-energy, you guys. He doesn’t have the stamina to be president. The reporters following this sh-tshow apparently asked the White House officials why Trump’s schedule changed last minute (he didn’t show up at one of the events in Saudi Arabia) and the official said Trump is “just an exhausted guy.”

Also, no one knows why Trump had to touch this orb?

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles."

Trump Today: pic.twitter.com/eWoaDeXj8n — Nick Greene (@NickGreene) May 21, 2017