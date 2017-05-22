Melania Trump ‘swatted away’ her husband’s hand when he reached for her

I’ve never been on the “Free Melania Trump” bandwagon. She’s a big girl and she knows what she’s doing. Do I think she’s stuck in a lousy situation? Sure. Do I think her husband makes her miserable? Absolutely. Do I think she really signed on to be First Lady? Of course not. But all of those things don’t necessarily make her sympathetic, even if she literally looked like she was about to cry during the inauguration.

So, Melania has joined Donald Trump on his nine-day overseas trip. They were in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, which was a total sh-tshow, and now they’re in Israel. This video of their interaction on the tarmac in Tel Aviv is going viral though – it appears Emperor Bigly reached for Melania’s hand and she swatted him away:

Personally, I don’t think this is as awful as that “Melania almost crying at the inauguration” one. It’s not even as funny as Melania nudging Bigly on Easter to get him to put his hand on his heart during the National Anthem. This is just sort of… husband and wife sh-t. She obviously doesn’t give a crap and he was the one trying to make a show out of holding her hand and she wasn’t playing that game.

Meanwhile, Baby Fists has only been traveling for less than three days and the poor baby is already exhausted! He’s so low-energy, you guys. He doesn’t have the stamina to be president. The reporters following this sh-tshow apparently asked the White House officials why Trump’s schedule changed last minute (he didn’t show up at one of the events in Saudi Arabia) and the official said Trump is “just an exhausted guy.”

Also, no one knows why Trump had to touch this orb?

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

48 Responses to “Melania Trump ‘swatted away’ her husband’s hand when he reached for her”

  1. minx says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

    We were watching that snippet here at work. What I noticed even more than the hand swat–she goes out of her way to veer away from him, even walking off of the red carpet. She doesn’t want to be near him. Look at the other couple walking and then look at the Trumps. LOL!

    Reply
  2. Anna nuttall says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I don’t blame her! Urgh I wouldn’t want to hold his hand either. Just a quick question, does Melania do any FLOUS duties? We always heard about the good thing Michelle was doing throughout her time as FL but it dead quiet when it come Melania.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 22, 2017 at 10:59 am

      No. The FLOTUS is responsible for working with The White House staff to run the The White House and there have been problems because she isn’t doing any of the work. It was closed to tours for weeks after he took office because those are the responsibility of the First Lady. The Easter Egg Roll wasn’t planned until almost the last minute because that’s her job too and as a result, it was much, much smaller with fewer activities and fewer prizes for the kids. She isn’t there and she really doesn’t seem to care.

      Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      May 22, 2017 at 11:11 am

      The gossip last year was, he is having an affair with that woman Hope Hicks that works with him in his office. Who knows, but if true she’s still working for him, FLOTUS KNOWS.

      Reply
  3. Chef Grace says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

    The orb. They all look evil gathered around it.
    As for her swatting tiny hand away, hell I would too.

    Reply
  4. lassie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

    She looks like his nurse.

    Reply
  5. anniefannie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I could be wrong but I’m fairly certain that they separate the men and the woman during the prayer portion so I think Melania was more on the ball and let her husband know….no idiot,
    now we go our separate ways.
    When they get to Europe it will be a full on shit show….

    Reply
  6. KitKat says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:51 am

    She hates his guts.

    Reply
  7. Indira says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:51 am

    She’s always been disgusted and embarrassed by her husband, it’s just on full display now.

    Reply
  8. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Shallow this may be but I would love discussion of her tour fashion. That black mumu with the big gold buckle? It looked like she got out of the plane with her seat belt on.

    This white outfit: again with the belt buckle. What’s up with that?

    Also, the bottom photo with the hooded priest: Look at these people. This is some Torquemada-level f**kery.

    Reply
    • Embee says:
      May 22, 2017 at 11:09 am

      I believe that Melania (like many of us) is struggling to maintain abdominal tone as she ages. The belts may help support her, or remind her to contract those muscles that would otherwise relax. And of course I don’t imagine her husband is very supportive of her aging so she has to get some help. There were a couple of outfits during the campaign that did not flatter her midsection and so I am not surprised that she seems to be addressing this. Not that she needs to. She’s obviously quite slender.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      May 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

      The black suit was in accordance with the “black loose garment” that is prescribed for women, including foreigners, in most orthodox Islamic countries. The golden belt was to spice it up, I suppose.

      Reply
  9. Olenna says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Yes, it is a shit show. For the next 42 months, it will be a never ending dump and flush of drumpf f*ck ups and evil deeds orchestrated by his administration to dismantle our democracy.

    Reply
  10. sondag says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Happy couple. NOT

    Reply
  11. Coconut says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:56 am

    That is quite the swat.

    Reply
  12. Aims says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Let’s be honest here. They don’t have a loving marriage . She knew exactly who she was marrying . This isn’t a partnership like the Obama’s .

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      May 22, 2017 at 11:21 am

      Maybe so, but they have been together for 15 years, married for 12. At the time of their wedding nobody in the world could have imagined he would once run for president, or thought it possible for him to win.
      I, for one, don’t find it impossible that she was, in fact, attracted to him for other reasons AS WELL as his wealth. Donald Trump *used* to be quite attractive, physically.

      Reply
  13. Arock says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:57 am

    She’s really leaning into the “dictators wife ” look.

    Reply
  14. Merritt says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:00 am

    There are other similar instances where they have awkward hand holding.

    Nothing says virile like a guy who has a wife who is disgusted by him. I don’t feel bad for her since she chose to marry him.

    Reply
  15. Giddy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Usually they aren’t even in the same town, and on this trip she has to share his bedroom. I don’t imagine that are a couple who closes the door at the end of the day and shares their thoughts over a glass of wine. No, he probably criticizes her mercilessly, then yells about other real or imagined slights. She probably locks herself in the bathroom with that wine until she is sure he is asleep.

    Reply
  16. Lightpurple says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:02 am

    While he was speaking, she looked positively ill.

    And what’s up with Princess Nagini’s get up today? She looks like she’s dressed for the funeral of a silly hat designer.

    Reply
  17. MostlyMegan says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Hey Melania, why do you stay?

    Reply
  18. Teebee says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Love it! You can see the Don notice Netanyahu holding his wife’s hand, so he goes for Melania, and she denies him! Doesn’t occur naturally to him, and yet she is so over him she won’t indulge his show of “Team Trump”.

    I despise this administration, but gotta give props to Melania for not always doing what’s expected.

    You just know any media attention that tarnishes his image further incenses him. I wonder if he gives her hell, not that she cares.

    Reply
  19. Bobbysue says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    The Trumpet Spinmeisters had a heartwarming tale of the great extent of Melania’s love for her ma-yun. It appears that she scans all news every day to cull specific stories which in her estimation make poor Donald look particularly not bigly. I wasn’t clear on whether she brought these to his attention and keeps his List of Names, or if she tries to shield him from such negativity. It went on to remind us of her superior intellectual functioning and she speaks five languages. FAKE . FAKE . FAKE . FAKE . FAKE . Fake news I say. They do not appear to have had any communications other than how much when and where since commencement of this farcical.

    Reply
  20. Gina says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Sadly what I think she’s really pissed about is she hasn’t found a way to capitalize on being “first lady” yet. Precious daughter was just given some ridiculous sum by the Saudi’s and I’m sure there was plenty of “behind closed doors” conversations about how the Saudi’s will help Dumps biz. She’s mad she’s yet to make any money yet. She’s looking for her payday, that’s all. I”m sure if she got a nice little nest egg she’d bolt from the relationship which I’m guessing is her end game at this point.

    Reply
  21. jwoolman says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:13 am

    The weird glowing globe pic was for the opening ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, which is funny if you think about Trump and his Vice President and his staff like Bannon and Miller. Extremists galore in the White House.

    But doesn’t it look like the boys are pledging “no girls allowed”?

    Reply
    • TraHarv says:
      May 22, 2017 at 11:31 am

      Yes! The orb was just a theatrically big “on switch” sized so all three men could officially open/activate the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Trump loves having ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremonies at his hotels, I bet he loved it.
      As for Melania: yea, she is never moving to Washington.

      Reply
  22. B n A fn says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Bty, Flynn just told the senate he will not testify or turned over notes, he’s going to take the 5th. It’s getting hot, hot, hot!!

    Reply
  23. Beth says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

    He always walks a few steps in front of her like he forgot her, he’s almost shut the car door on her, and he’s the most embarrassing laughingstock in the world. I’d smack and shove him if he tried to touch me

    Reply
  24. bonobochick says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I’m mixed on this cause I appreciate her attempts to physically distance herself from him but I also recall her enabling his birther movement BS.

    Torn.

    Reply
  25. AG-UK says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:22 am

    He is ONE grumpy a…s looking man. Good Lord turned down lips ughghghghgh

    Reply

