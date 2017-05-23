Kourtney Kardashian shows off her 23 year-old model boy toy in France

I know, I know – you woke up this morning fretting over the state of Kourtney Kardashian’s love life. Ever since the totally not-scripted episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kourt told her ex Scott Disick that they were never – nay ever – getting back together, the question remains: who will snuggle with poor Kourt outside an exclusive French hotel? Well, worry no more, my friends because we have an answer – Younes Bendjima. This valiant 23 year-old is a… uhm – model? Boxer? Let’s call him ‘a student of the world’. Kourtney went to Cannes over the weekend to
screen her award-winning documentary party with her sister Kendall & Krew and she brought Younes along for the ride. While there, they… hung out on a balcony?
Taking their romance on the road! Kourtney Kardashian was spotted snuggling up with Younes Bendjima at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on Sunday, May 21.
The model, 23, had his arms wrapped around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, as they admired the view and checked their phones on a terrace of the exclusive hotel.
The mother of three is in the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, and Kardashian posted photos on Instagram later on Sunday that showed her wearing a sparkling minidress as she attended an event on a luxury yacht with her pals Simon Huck and model Allie Rizzo.
Us Weekly first confirmed Kardashian and former boxer Bendjima were hooking up back in December, and in March a source said they were still having fun, but weren’t officially putting a definition on their relationship.
“Kourtney and Younes are not serious,” a source told Us at the time. “They are hooking up.”
“Not serious”, you say? Bite.Your.Tongue! Just one look at his Instagram tells you just about everything you need to know about how serious this relationship is. (By the way – ‘Younes Bendjima’ sounds so beautiful spoken, I’ve been saying it over and over like a little meditative mantra.)
E! also reports that after the kissy-face photo op on the balcony, Kourt was spotted at the Cannes party solo. Which begs the question, did she leave him with snacks and a few comic books or did she hire a sitter for the night? I kid! Younes’ mother lives in Paris and he splits his time between France and the US so he probably knows plenty of people on his own. But why cart your man-of-the-minute with you to Cannes only to hit the circuit without him? I will never understand the rich and thirsty.
Or maybe it’s a Klan Kardashian thing? Because her estranged baby-daddy Scott just celebrated his 34th birthday solo as well. Not solo, solo – he was partying at his home-away-from-home, 1oak Nightclub in Las Vegas, with a gaggle of his ‘pals.’ But his rumored “girlfriend” Ella Ross stayed back in LA. This may or may not have something to do with his taking Bella Thorne out when Ella had her head turned. And what did Scott get for his birthday? Robbed. His home in Hidden Hills was broken into on Saturday night and given the timing of Scott being out of town and the security cameras being moved by the thieves, it’s suspected to be an inside job. This happened exactly one year after the last time his home was burgled and, once again, the robbers knew exactly when to go and what to take. Huh, that does sound inside – almost like, “I’ll leave a key under the mat for you” inside. Don’t worry about Scotty-boy, though. He’s not going to let something like a break-in ruin his fun. He hasn’t even returned from Vegas yet to deal with it. Must be nice.
Dang she looks so itty bitty in the pics and she is wearing high heels. Nice bod. That’s all i have to say.
agreed and she kinda resembles Disneyˇs Pocahontas
She’s the best looking Kardashian, but that bodysuit, jeans, and bathrobe thing is a bad outfit
Her and Scott are the epitome of immaturity. They have children and need to grow up. She’s as much of a fame wh@re as the others.
Don’t know their sitch but if they provide Physical, emotional, financial and psychological care for their kids they can bang whomever they please. Meh.
They seem, to me, date people who will piss the other one off the most. That’s immature. I’m all for dating or whatever, but if your dating for revenge against one another that is not good for anyone.
Assuming that this is not a staged fling, I do not have a problem with a 38 year old woman dating a 23 year old man. Kourtney should enjoy the present and have some fun with her boy toy while it lasts. Because we all know that relationship will not last. Other than sex I do not believe they have anything else in common.
At least he is not Justin Beiber.
Kim, Kendall, Scott and I believe Khloe have all been robbed at some point. What is it about this family that makes them so attractive to criminals ? I thought that was the whole idea of having bodyguards, alarm systems, living in gated communities to prevent being a victim of a crime.
He looks like a less attractive Adam Levine, who thinks he’s more attractive than Adam Levine. His Insta leads me to believe he’s exactly how you would expect an independently wealthy no job 20 year old would be.
All in all, looks nice but I have no idea how Kort puts up with his foolery to get to the goods.
I just looked through that guy’s IG and he is PARCHED with dust of douche wafting off of him.
But the the Ks never seem to do better.
My, that’s a short dress!
Okay. I’ll bite. Ooooo-ooo- whee … One can only imagine — who’s the more proficient sack-wise? Is he this new 23-year-old stud, or could Justin Bieber be the unshellfish lovah who takes her to new previously-undiscovered heights of tantric ecstasy?
I need to titrate down from my daily maximum dosage of Cirque du Trump, so let’s make Kourtney happen this morning. God knows they’ve been struggling for years..
Way back in the day, I thought I’d check out what all the fuss over the Kardashians amounted to, and I found myself watching a couple episodes of Khloe & Kourtney Take Miami. The eldest sister had a hit-it-and-run with a drunk she’d met in a bar, only to discover herself to be with child shortly thereafter. And wall-la. One long-running story arc down and at least two more to go. What could possibly turn south on this fairy tale romance?
Fast forward how ever many years and children later. Kourtney’s babies’ daddy a hopeless Peter Pan who has never once cared enough about the Slow One to give her more than a perfunctory pump when he wasn’t balls deep in some young strange.
So this almost 40-years-old grown-ass woman turns to Justine Bieber to fill the infinite void, and now this wet-behind-the-ears greenhorn is wearing her OUT. She might consider elevating that bar just a tad higher and see where that goes.
I hope I will have her body when i will be 38. That is all.
She is so lame
I agree with Michael K–she’s The Slow One.
