Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein tulle explosion in Cannes: ugh or amazing?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' - Premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer, one of the many Nicole Kidman films premiering at the film festival. At first, I only saw photos of Nicole from the waist up, and I was like, “Ooo, this is gonna be good!” Then I was like, “what’s that white thing blocking the view of Nicole’s skirt?” Oh, right. The white thing IS Nicole’s skirt. GIANT SIGH.

This look is Calvin Klein and I don’t really understand why this exists and why Kidman chose it. It reminds me very much of something Carrie Bradshaw would have worn in the year 2000, or something Sarah Jessica Parker would have worn to the Emmys in 2001. That ballerina look is just so… difficult to pull off. And I just don’t get why there’s bright white tulle paired with a classic black top. I’m not into it. What I am into? Colin Farrell looking like a friggin’ movie star in these photos. Yowza!

70th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' - Premiere

More photos… Eva Longoria in Marchesa. Like, Eva isn’t the It Girl anymore, but surely she has better access than this? She could easily find another non-Marchesa gown which could easily be more flattering than this.

Kristin Scott Thomas, looking incredibly in this vibrant pink Schiaparelli. I would not have chosen this for her, but she looks amazing.

Andie MacDowell in Roberto Cavalli. One, she’s 59 YEARS OLD. Two, her cheekbones are FIRE. Like, we should all be so lucky to have this kind of bone structure.

Jourdan Dunn in Elie Saab. She’s beautiful but this dress SUCKS.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

28 Responses to “Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein tulle explosion in Cannes: ugh or amazing?”

  1. ida says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:12 am

    her fillers look like they hurt – alot. I feel sorry for Kidman that she cannot let her face in peace.

    Reply
  2. Mikasa says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I think Eva looked gorgeous and that dress is stunning.

    Nicole’s dress is hideous but I like her shoes.

    Reply
  3. astrid says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:15 am

    yay for Collin!

    Reply
  4. guest says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Whoa Botox and fillers are Nicole’s best friends.

    Reply
  5. TheOtherMaria says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:18 am

    I’m so happy Farrell is having his dues, he’s come A LONG way from his party boy ways….

    Seven Psychopaths, The Lobster, In Bruges, and now this film…

    He’s grown as has his acting.

    Reply
  6. MunichGirl says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Nicole is a very pretty woman but I wish she would slow down with the filler injections/Botox.

    Reply
  7. WhichWitch says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Finally Jourdan Dunn! I feel like she’s been blacked out by all the media and fashion companies… any tea on what’s going on?

    Reply
  8. Rachel says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Kidman looks STUNNING!! I’d rather this than all the other boring shit that i’m seeing! Longoria is a very attractive woman but that dress is just meh!

    Reply
  9. Bugsy says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Eh, maaaybe rethink the headline for today? At first glance I thought it had to do with Manchester – that she had commented on it or something.

    Reply
  10. L says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Nicole’s dress is the best there. She tried something and it worked for me. I like the neckline and yes those shoes with that dress. The length is perfect on her. The other dresses are boring and dated. Can we get one more black lace over nude dress? Ugh.

    Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I love the dress. I’m a sucker for these full skirts and the black and white keeps it from being too princess-y. It’s miles better than all the sheer glitter dresses, they’re getting so boring. And her styling is on point for this dress although … why am I only now noticing her massive ears??? They’re kinda cute. LOL

    Reply
  12. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 23, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Yep, I’m down with the tulle. Am a sucker for a ballerina look. And Nicole’s shoes are amazing! She can use as weapons later if anyone gets handsy.

    Reply
  13. HadleyB says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:04 am

    LOVE the dress – very vintage with a modern twist for the bodice. I think more Grace Kelly than SJP.

    Reply
  14. Paris says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Nicole Kidman looks lovely. I like her hair.
    Andie MacDowell fantastic! I like her dress, i like her make up, i like her hair.

    Reply
  15. Micki says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Nicole looks great, tulle is a personal bias just like lace,
    While I ‘m a Kristin Scott Thomas fan, this colour is an eternal property of Barbara Cartland.

    Reply
  16. spidey says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Am I the only one who very rarely thinks she looks good on the red carpet?

    And the only one who thinks those see-through dresses look tacky?

    Must be an age thing!

    Reply
  17. Magnoliarose says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Andie proves you can age and be sexy if you want to. I can’t stand these ridiculous rules about how a woman should cut her hair and not show her legs past a certain age. 70 doesn’t even seem old anymore. At a recent family gathering, I looked at my mother and her sisters and realized that aging has changed so much. Nicole should take note. She abuses her face with that overwork.
    I want to like her dress but the silhouette is a disaster. The skirt is all wrong.

    The others look forgettable. Jourdan is a beauty but she has zero presence on red carpets. She lacks something.

    Reply
  18. Esmom says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:27 am

    This look is different for her but I think it really works on her. The dress is lovely, doesn’t veer into costume territory as it might if it were pink or something.

    I’ve seen her face look worse, and I like the red lipstick so overall. Contrast her to Longoria, who looks both predictable and matronly and I’d say this is a big win for Nicole, lol.

    Reply
  19. Eleonor says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Call me crazy: I like it. And I love the shoes. I am not sure about her hair…speaking of: Why Colin Farrell’s hair looks so greasy ??

    Reply
  20. DiamondGirl says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I would love Jourdan’s if it were not the granny-pants-see through. The rest of it is beautiful.

    Reply
  21. JennyJenny says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I like Nicole’s dress! It brings some fun to the seemingly dour soirée.
    But couldn’t she have at least brushed her hair? Maybe a better hair style could have made this a great look.

    Reply
  22. Bobbysue says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:55 am

    IMHO her face appears less cringe-worthy than she was looking like a few years ago. I’m relieved she did not permanently disfigure herself as I had feared. But she HAS taken her facial injectables way beyond the line lately. Love her, love her with her sweet family, and love this ensemble. She gives all those vapid Stooper Models true glamour to which they can aspire.

    Reply
  23. OTHER RENEE says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Love Nicole’s entire look. Andre MacDo looks amazing. Why does Nicole seem to get a pass in Hollywood for changing her face so much while others such as Renee Zellweger do not? I mean Nicole’s career is still on fire while Renee’s is on a slow burn to nowhere.

    Reply

