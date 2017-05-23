Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein tulle explosion in Cannes: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos from last night’s Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer, one of the many Nicole Kidman films premiering at the film festival. At first, I only saw photos of Nicole from the waist up, and I was like, “Ooo, this is gonna be good!” Then I was like, “what’s that white thing blocking the view of Nicole’s skirt?” Oh, right. The white thing IS Nicole’s skirt. GIANT SIGH.
This look is Calvin Klein and I don’t really understand why this exists and why Kidman chose it. It reminds me very much of something Carrie Bradshaw would have worn in the year 2000, or something Sarah Jessica Parker would have worn to the Emmys in 2001. That ballerina look is just so… difficult to pull off. And I just don’t get why there’s bright white tulle paired with a classic black top. I’m not into it. What I am into? Colin Farrell looking like a friggin’ movie star in these photos. Yowza!
More photos… Eva Longoria in Marchesa. Like, Eva isn’t the It Girl anymore, but surely she has better access than this? She could easily find another non-Marchesa gown which could easily be more flattering than this.
Kristin Scott Thomas, looking incredibly in this vibrant pink Schiaparelli. I would not have chosen this for her, but she looks amazing.
Andie MacDowell in Roberto Cavalli. One, she’s 59 YEARS OLD. Two, her cheekbones are FIRE. Like, we should all be so lucky to have this kind of bone structure.
Jourdan Dunn in Elie Saab. She’s beautiful but this dress SUCKS.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
her fillers look like they hurt – alot. I feel sorry for Kidman that she cannot let her face in peace.
Her cheeks look especially painful. Does Nicole really think this looks better than some age on her face? I mean, she must since she keeps going back for more, but damn.
I think Eva looked gorgeous and that dress is stunning.
Nicole’s dress is hideous but I like her shoes.
yay for Collin!
he would have been so much hotter if he had shaved!
Whoa Botox and fillers are Nicole’s best friends.
I’m so happy Farrell is having his dues, he’s come A LONG way from his party boy ways….
Seven Psychopaths, The Lobster, In Bruges, and now this film…
He’s grown as has his acting.
Nicole is a very pretty woman but I wish she would slow down with the filler injections/Botox.
Finally Jourdan Dunn! I feel like she’s been blacked out by all the media and fashion companies… any tea on what’s going on?
Kidman looks STUNNING!! I’d rather this than all the other boring shit that i’m seeing! Longoria is a very attractive woman but that dress is just meh!
Yes, I liked the look too! It’s Cannes. Also Kristin Scott Thomas looks pretty bad and EL is alright enough. This whole post was weird.
I agree, Rachel. I thought Kidman looks gorgeous. The only thing I’d change is her hair color: this blonde, while much easier to maintain, just washes her out. She really needs to either go to a darker blonde, or preferably go back to strawberry blonde:
https://s-media-cache ak0.pinimg.com/736x/c5/a0/04/c5a004fad0f42d280f6924315190214d.jpg
I know she said she’s fried her hair from coloring/processing, and that she uses wigs a lot…but she should def. try to keep her BLL look, or better yet, her natural, curly red from her early years. THAT was gorgeous!
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/0f/cf/b0/0fcfb032e632c9ce8975f9af897c4375.jpg
Also, AD looks AMAZING!
Eh, maaaybe rethink the headline for today? At first glance I thought it had to do with Manchester – that she had commented on it or something.
I thought it meant there was an explosion in Cannes too. The Manchester terror attack breaks my heart.
Nicole’s dress is the best there. She tried something and it worked for me. I like the neckline and yes those shoes with that dress. The length is perfect on her. The other dresses are boring and dated. Can we get one more black lace over nude dress? Ugh.
I love the dress. I’m a sucker for these full skirts and the black and white keeps it from being too princess-y. It’s miles better than all the sheer glitter dresses, they’re getting so boring. And her styling is on point for this dress although … why am I only now noticing her massive ears??? They’re kinda cute. LOL
Yep, I’m down with the tulle. Am a sucker for a ballerina look. And Nicole’s shoes are amazing! She can use as weapons later if anyone gets handsy.
LOVE the dress – very vintage with a modern twist for the bodice. I think more Grace Kelly than SJP.
Yes! Grace Kelly in Rear Window wore a similar dress – gorgeous.
Nicole Kidman looks lovely. I like her hair.
Andie MacDowell fantastic! I like her dress, i like her make up, i like her hair.
Nicole looks great, tulle is a personal bias just like lace,
While I ‘m a Kristin Scott Thomas fan, this colour is an eternal property of Barbara Cartland.
Am I the only one who very rarely thinks she looks good on the red carpet?
And the only one who thinks those see-through dresses look tacky?
Must be an age thing!
Andie proves you can age and be sexy if you want to. I can’t stand these ridiculous rules about how a woman should cut her hair and not show her legs past a certain age. 70 doesn’t even seem old anymore. At a recent family gathering, I looked at my mother and her sisters and realized that aging has changed so much. Nicole should take note. She abuses her face with that overwork.
I want to like her dress but the silhouette is a disaster. The skirt is all wrong.
The others look forgettable. Jourdan is a beauty but she has zero presence on red carpets. She lacks something.
This look is different for her but I think it really works on her. The dress is lovely, doesn’t veer into costume territory as it might if it were pink or something.
I’ve seen her face look worse, and I like the red lipstick so overall. Contrast her to Longoria, who looks both predictable and matronly and I’d say this is a big win for Nicole, lol.
Call me crazy: I like it. And I love the shoes. I am not sure about her hair…speaking of: Why Colin Farrell’s hair looks so greasy ??
I would love Jourdan’s if it were not the granny-pants-see through. The rest of it is beautiful.
I like Nicole’s dress! It brings some fun to the seemingly dour soirée.
But couldn’t she have at least brushed her hair? Maybe a better hair style could have made this a great look.
IMHO her face appears less cringe-worthy than she was looking like a few years ago. I’m relieved she did not permanently disfigure herself as I had feared. But she HAS taken her facial injectables way beyond the line lately. Love her, love her with her sweet family, and love this ensemble. She gives all those vapid Stooper Models true glamour to which they can aspire.
Love Nicole’s entire look. Andre MacDo looks amazing. Why does Nicole seem to get a pass in Hollywood for changing her face so much while others such as Renee Zellweger do not? I mean Nicole’s career is still on fire while Renee’s is on a slow burn to nowhere.
