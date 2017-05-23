Nicole Kidman in Calvin Klein tulle explosion in Cannes: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos from last night’s Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer, one of the many Nicole Kidman films premiering at the film festival. At first, I only saw photos of Nicole from the waist up, and I was like, “Ooo, this is gonna be good!” Then I was like, “what’s that white thing blocking the view of Nicole’s skirt?” Oh, right. The white thing IS Nicole’s skirt. GIANT SIGH.

This look is Calvin Klein and I don’t really understand why this exists and why Kidman chose it. It reminds me very much of something Carrie Bradshaw would have worn in the year 2000, or something Sarah Jessica Parker would have worn to the Emmys in 2001. That ballerina look is just so… difficult to pull off. And I just don’t get why there’s bright white tulle paired with a classic black top. I’m not into it. What I am into? Colin Farrell looking like a friggin’ movie star in these photos. Yowza!

More photos… Eva Longoria in Marchesa. Like, Eva isn’t the It Girl anymore, but surely she has better access than this? She could easily find another non-Marchesa gown which could easily be more flattering than this.

Kristin Scott Thomas, looking incredibly in this vibrant pink Schiaparelli. I would not have chosen this for her, but she looks amazing.

Andie MacDowell in Roberto Cavalli. One, she’s 59 YEARS OLD. Two, her cheekbones are FIRE. Like, we should all be so lucky to have this kind of bone structure.

Jourdan Dunn in Elie Saab. She’s beautiful but this dress SUCKS.