Katy Perry on the Taylor Swift beef: ‘She started it & it’s time for her to finish it’

People always yell at me for saying this, but it’s totally true: Taylor Swift started the beef with Katy Perry. So many people – snake fans – want to front like Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are both equally to blame for their girl drama. It’s not the case. Taylor didn’t even say that was the case. Taylor claimed that someone (Katy) was always being a little bit petty to her and that someone (Katy) “stole” her backup dancers and tried to ruin her tour. As with most of Taylor’s stories where she’s the perpetual victim, she got called out on that sh-t. The backup dancers said that they were never stolen, they just liked Katy more. And who really believes – knowing what we know about Taylor Swift – that Katy Perry would actually go out of her way to be mean to Tay pre-Bad Blood? Isn’t it far more likely that when you’re a perpetual victim, everything looks like an insult?
Anyway, we’re now in the third year of the Swift-Perry drama and while Katy’s not my favorite person, I find her rather blameless in how she’s conducted herself in the Bad Blood drama. Now that Katy has a new album to promote, she’s been talking more about the beef. And she saved her side of the entire history of the beef for James Corden. It all went down on Carpool Karaoke:
“Now, I want to talk to you about some famous beef. Because there’s Taylor beef. There’s no denying it: There’s Taylor beef. And when are we going to clear that beef up?” Corden asked Perry.
“Well, there is. No, for sure—and that’s true. There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s like, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” replied Perry. Then, Perry attempted to explain the origin story. “It’s about backing dancers. It’s so crazy!” said Perry. “OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle, and get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’ So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them—because I’m very close with them—and I said, ‘Look, just FYI: I’m about to start, I want to put the word out there.’ And they said, ‘All right, we’re going to talk to management about it.’ And they did. And they got fired. And I tried to talk to [Swift] about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.”
Perry added: “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me. And I’m like, ‘Oh, cool, cool, cool… that’s how you wanna deal with it? Karma.’ But what I wanna say is that, like, I’m ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there’s gonna be a reaction. And trust me, daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction.”
For her part, Perry said she wished to end the beef with Swift, offering, “I think, personally, that women together—not divided and, like, none of this petty sh-t—women together will heal the world.”
Perry agreed “100%” that if she were to get a text from Taylor saying “the beef is off the grill,” as Corden put it, she would take that beef off the grill.
[From The Daily Beast & E! Online]
What’s more likely, that Katy Perry is lying or that Taylor Swift created this massive Bad Blood drama because her feelings were hurt that some backup dancers liked Katy more than her? You know how I feel. I think Katy is telling the truth. I think the backup dancers were always telling the truth. I think Taylor goes completely f–king crazy if she’s not the center of attention and the center of everyone’s entire world.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Getty, Katy’s IG.
They both need to grow up bottom line.
This!! This is some real high school drama queen shite from bubble-gum pop, attention seekers. Move on already.
I hope Ryan Murphy is taking notes. I see a new “Feud” mini series in his future
Taylor no doubt was immature to put the song out there in the first place, but ffs dont give me this “women united not divided” crap when you’re doing the same childish, petty thing. Especially like 3 years later. Its time to get over it!
They both need to grow up.
I believe her.
I also believe her, and though I’m no fan she’s better than this and needs to let it go.
Swift creates her own drama, and that will come back to her.
Katy Perry is not Miss Clean Hands herself, so I’m not prepared to believe her fullstop. And from Taylor’s perspective, having a group of her team quit at once to join a professional rival must have stung. I’m not a perma-victim like she is, and I would probably suspect sabotage too. So my verdict is they are both assholes, and they are both in the wrong for dragging this on so long. There are far more important things going on in the world today than seeing which of these overgrown toddlers can out childish the other.
The dancers were the first ones who spoke on this. Their story is the same as Katy. They had already been asked to work with Katy and preferred that because they had already built a relationship with her through previous tours.. So that makes it 4 people you are prepared to say are lying. Personally i dont believe they would jepordise their ability to make a living by deliberately conspiring to sabotage someone as powerful as Taylor.
I more enclined to think Taylor went into victim mode in addition she was probably angered by the fact that Katy was dating John Mayer at the time too.
I think the whole Bad Blood drama was because she was getting so much ish for talking about boyfriends but the blind items songs (“blind…”) is kind of her formula so… create a high profile nonsense fest about a fellow celeb who vaguely, kind of, might have wronged her.
I have never liked a grown woman needing fifteen friends to align against her ‘enemies’.
Not the biggest fan of Katy Perry, but if it’s between her or Her Lady of Perpetual Victimhood….
Go with neither like most of us. Katy is growing increasingly problematic, has anyone seen the story about what happened at SNL ?
Oh, I have zero time for either of them, don’t get me wrong, I just dislike Swift the teeniest bit more. I had some goodwill left for Katy Perry after the election but that’s quickly disappearing.
What happened at SNL?
Well according to twitter last night the drag queens she was already using for attention , were for MigoS apparently distasteful which isn’t shocking considering they are known homophobics. But, apparently Katy sided with them, cut some from the performance, and then it was made clear none were invited to the after party.
I trust Katy’s story and I’m sure Taylor started it.. but, enough now, it’s been 3 years of public pettiness. Katy should have told this story right at the start instead of dragging this until now (for promotion purposes), she could have shut down Taylor much sooner, I think, if she wanted.
Even if she’s right, she comes across as really immature -as much as Taylor.
I don’t believe either , think they are both full of s**t , but the only thing I see as a redeemable quality is TSwift has kept her mouth shut about it. She has never named Katy , nor has she apart From that one interview spoke about it. Katy is flopping , she needs this , but as a former enjoyer of Katy’s music I wish she had done the same. Just all so much petty school playground rubbish, they need to start acting like the grown women they are!
She’s kept her mouth shut?! She STARTED this! She made it very obvious who this person was. She made an entire song about it. People were talking about this for her album, not sure why Katy is expected to roll over and play dead. Katy sucks, but Taylor is worse.
So? People write songs about other people all the time. And a lot of the time we know who the song is about. Taylor has never been one to hide who her songs are about so this case wouldn’t be any different and maybe I would be more inclined to understand Katy’s point of view if she wasn’t so insistent upon dragging it on. She said she wants it to end but keeps bringing it up…that doesn’t sound like someone who wants it to end to me. And if Katy is the one who actually did something to Taylor, it’s not on Katy to tell her that she needs to end it. Maybe Taylor is perfectly fine without having to deal with Katy as a “friend.” If she wants it to end, then stop talking about it.
She didn’t really have to name Katy because she made it obvious who she was mad at and she’s had her goons ( aka friends) speaking on her behalf for years. Nothing redeemable about that…
If that’s keeping your mouth shut I would love to see what you think verbose is. Taylor all but said Katy’s name in her RS interview. Perpetual victim Taylor is anything but keeping her mouth shut. She wouldn’t have a career otherwise
Taylor talked about every single one of her songs in that RS interview and told the interviewer what each one was about. She didn’t name anyone but if you follow Taylor then yea you would know….but not everyone is obsessed with gossip and follows all that stuff. Heck if you asked the average person what Bad Blood is about, they’d probably tell you it’s about some guy.
Katy outed herself. And since then has dragged this thing on and on and on and on….but then claims that she wants it to end. I’m not saying that Katy should be quiet…but respond back and call it a day. Why is she still talking about it YEARS later if she really wanted it to end?
Yeah I believe her and the dancers. The whole thing is so immature and petty. Time to move on!
Pathetic. Both are mentally stuck in high school. Heathers this is not. I just don’t know how you can bang on about female empowerment when you pull the most stereotypically girly shit to sell a few records.
Team on one. Taylor with her lying and katy been racist. They both can get lost. Ps when was the last time Taylor talk about katy perry.
The song came out 3 years ago.
Katys been racist? Are we talking about cultural appropriation? Well let’s just say Taylor has done her fair share of that too. Katy supported black lives matter, when did Taylor ever align herself with black issues?
What has Taylor done racist? Because Katy Perry made fun of a mentally ill Brittney spears ( during her break down) was accused of calling a black rapper the N word and not stopping when he asked her too, and she recently worked with some homophobic rappers.
I hate Taylor Swift, but come on.
Katy’s becoming a bit desperate for Swift’s response (how’s her sales?). A beef is ended by ignoring it, Katy, and it soon wears off. Since you’ve lately been the only one clinging to it, you’re just as guilty.
Yea from my recollection, Taylor hasn’t said much on this for a long time. Katy keeps bringing it up & Taylor hasn’t responded to it in a while. I think Taylor definitely started it, saw the backlash from it & Bad Blood & dropped it. And I don’t want to hear Katy talking about holding women up when she takes extremely low digs at Britney’s mental health.
Wow that last pic they have no boobs.. did they both get implants at the same time? lol
Ha! I was coming on to say the same thing.
Eh, I’ve always thought the whole thing was 99% publicity stunt. It’s kept them both in the press far more than they merit.
I detest Katy Perry but I have to agree, Kaiser – the swiftloonies’ latest defence has now come down to ‘Katy is older and should move on already’. Which is also what they said about Camilla Belle last year. It’s a well known bully tactic, telling the person you wronged to ‘move on’ – bs to that, I say.
Katy may suck in other ways but she is not the one who started this beef and frankly, if she’s annoyed over being blind-item’ed at length for album promo then Swifty doesn’t get to decide when she should stop feeling that way and she’s still the one who got trash-talked even if her album flops.
Not a fan of either but i totally believe katy on this one. Also as she wasn’t the one who started this ridiculous beef she gets slightly more benefit of doubt.
I believe Katy, yet team Nobody.
Taylor should not have made this public, not in that interview nor by a song. Just go get 3 new dancers or you can certainly do without 3 of them. This is not gymnastics or some acrobatic performance where losing one person shakes up everything. Taylor was silly in the 1st place. Then again she always has had an agenda when writing songs. She just didn’t expect there to be any other point of view. Like you said Kaiser, in Taylor’s mind that she is the victim always is the only way to look at it.
Katy writing ‘Swish Swish’ 3 years later is showing she’s not above this petty shit either. No amount of telling the public that she is over it would make it go away now. IF only she had explained it in an interview such as this and let it go. It would have been brilliant. Now it just looks likes Katy cannot write songs at all OR if she hasn’t been writing her songs all along, then the ones who do are starting to lose faith in her star/mass appeal.
So Swifty has made an entire career out of trashing people in songs, but Katy does it, she should not and she is despite. Got it.
The gymnastics to justify Swifty’s behavior will make Simome Biles jealous.
I mean I believed Katy before the backup dancers spoke up. Mostly because I know a lot of people that went to school with Taylor and I’ve heard stories and Katy just didn’t seem like the type. That and contracts.
Katy loaned out her dancers and they chose to leave when Katy gave them notice. A normal person wouldn’t freak out. But Taylor is a perma-victim so of course she blew it up.
She wants it to end BUT keeps bringing it up and talking about it. If she really wanted it to end, then why mention it? And this isn’t me saying that Katy shouldn’t have a response or whatever but her response is very hypocritical. Bad Blood came out years ago and since then Taylor hasn’t said a peep about it. And yet over the years Katy has taken passive aggressive digs at Taylor and I have been like okay Taylor “deserves” them…like I expect Katy to respond or whatever but how can she now claim she wants it to end and that Taylor started it when she has had a huge role over why it’s dragged on this long. You want it to end? Stop talking about it.
I have no interest in defending Taylor Swift because I’m sure all this is true and she is petty and immature, but should we really believe Katy Perry is any better? Not to mention all her talk about Swift now seems like a desperate PR move to be relevant and sell her album.
What happened to making “purposeful pop music” and you’re above all that? Yeah, that’s what I thought. When Britney spears shows more maturity, it’s time to reevaluate your life choices. Sadly, I think her pop gimmick songs are all played out, and she’s not talented enough to transition to anything else. It seems like the pop world, and the word in general, needs more wisdom and less immature people. Just my 2 pennies…
I believe Swift started it and was wrong and deserves to be crap talked. So now that Katy has released her bad belated response song is she going to finally move on and ignore Swift’s childishness or is she going to keep dredging up this boring feud every few years? I get it, Swift victim game is obnoxious. Does that mean that Katy is going to sink to her level every time she has a record to sell or will she move on? We do we start saying that Katy is just as pathetic?
