Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is moving to LA, for Swifty & his career

I really wonder what the Taylor Swift Boyfriend Experience really entails. Like, what is promised beforehand? Do boyfriends have to sign anything? Is there a requirement about “meeting the family”? Is there a guaranteed number of pap strolls? And is there any kind of financial incentive, or are the boyfriends merely expected to hustle on their own time? Now that we know that Taylor has a new British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, I wonder if Joe is really prepared for what’s going to happen next. I hope he’s hired a good publicist and I hope he’s gone into this relationship with his eyes wide open. Honestly, it seems like he knows what’s up. He’s 26 years old and he understands that this could be his big chance. He’s apparently moving to LA full-time now that he and Taylor are official.

Taylor Swift’s new British boyfriend Joe Alwyn is moving to the US to be with the music superstar, The Sun can reveal. The actor, who is one of Hollywood’s rising stars, is keen to spend more time with Taylor, 27, in her homeland as their shock relationship turns even more serious. Joe, 26, also hopes an increased presence in the US will help him land future film roles. A source said: “Joe really wants to be near Taylor and moving to the US will mean they can spend much more time together. He’s a real family man and is close to his parents, so he will still be a regular visitor to their London home. That means Taylor will still be able to continue her love affair with London where she can walk around unnoticed and live a relatively normal life.” The Sun revealed last week global superstar Taylor was secretly dating the British star. She had been making frequent visits to a rented North London property over the past few months to see the young actor. Taylor is keen to prioritise staying in the US for the coming months due her to mother being unwell.

[From The Sun]

As these sources say, he’s moving to LA to be closer to Taylor… and he hopes it will help his career. It would be great if he doesn’t take the same path as Tom Hiddleston, who also seemed to hope that The Glorious Tiddlebanging would help his career but it ended up almost undoing years of hard work. How will Joe play it? First of all, don’t do anything Tom Hiddleston did. No “I Heart T.S.” shirts, no international Talwynbanging Tour, no too-coy-by-half interviews. But, again, that makes me wonder about Joe’s contractual obligations. We’ll see.