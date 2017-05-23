Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is moving to LA, for Swifty & his career

I really wonder what the Taylor Swift Boyfriend Experience really entails. Like, what is promised beforehand? Do boyfriends have to sign anything? Is there a requirement about “meeting the family”? Is there a guaranteed number of pap strolls? And is there any kind of financial incentive, or are the boyfriends merely expected to hustle on their own time? Now that we know that Taylor has a new British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, I wonder if Joe is really prepared for what’s going to happen next. I hope he’s hired a good publicist and I hope he’s gone into this relationship with his eyes wide open. Honestly, it seems like he knows what’s up. He’s 26 years old and he understands that this could be his big chance. He’s apparently moving to LA full-time now that he and Taylor are official.
Taylor Swift’s new British boyfriend Joe Alwyn is moving to the US to be with the music superstar, The Sun can reveal. The actor, who is one of Hollywood’s rising stars, is keen to spend more time with Taylor, 27, in her homeland as their shock relationship turns even more serious. Joe, 26, also hopes an increased presence in the US will help him land future film roles.
A source said: “Joe really wants to be near Taylor and moving to the US will mean they can spend much more time together. He’s a real family man and is close to his parents, so he will still be a regular visitor to their London home. That means Taylor will still be able to continue her love affair with London where she can walk around unnoticed and live a relatively normal life.”
The Sun revealed last week global superstar Taylor was secretly dating the British star. She had been making frequent visits to a rented North London property over the past few months to see the young actor.
Taylor is keen to prioritise staying in the US for the coming months due her to mother being unwell.
As these sources say, he’s moving to LA to be closer to Taylor… and he hopes it will help his career. It would be great if he doesn’t take the same path as Tom Hiddleston, who also seemed to hope that The Glorious Tiddlebanging would help his career but it ended up almost undoing years of hard work. How will Joe play it? First of all, don’t do anything Tom Hiddleston did. No “I Heart T.S.” shirts, no international Talwynbanging Tour, no too-coy-by-half interviews. But, again, that makes me wonder about Joe’s contractual obligations. We’ll see.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She just seems so immature for her age . The men she dated have one thing in common and that’s her.I wouldn’t move to be with her, her track record speaks for itself .
They have one other thing in common…
@MollyD
THIS.
swift better hope all the closeted boyfriends she’s had for PR/song fiction dont come out all at once. That wont look too good, in a slightly homophobic, PR blackmail sort of way…
Yeah, it’s funny how ‘Taylor’ and ‘his career’ keep popping up in the same sentence.
What an empty existence it must be, to only have contractual relationships for the sake of looking like the most desirable blond girl in school to get back at the people who made fun of you when you were a teenager.
To be fair, she gets these boyfriends not to look desired but to make money off them. Each boyfriend results in a ‘boyfriend broke my heart’ album which has made her the multiple millionaire superstar she currently is. Even her first album was about a guy that she hadn’t never even met up to that point: Tim McGraw.
So these contract boyfriends she wines and dines are a complete win for her and they in turn gain slight fame in the beginning. But in the end, she becomes an even bigger star as they fade in the background for a couple of years while everyone laughs at them.
Well I had no idea who he was, he only has 3 credits so “rising young star?” Now we know his name, job well done Joe. Be careful what you wish for.
Attaching yourself to Swifty is definitely not the way to make a name for yourself. Good luck, pal, you’re going to need it.
He just graduated from acting school in 2016. 3 credits in one year means he’s doing very well. I don’t think it’s appropriate to mock a newly graduated actor because he’s not famous yet.
At least she kept this under wraps for the first few months instead of full on pap walks during the first few weeks, maybe slowly but surely shes learning. Probably not but maybe?
Wait till you see what she has planned for July 4th. I’m betting it will be a full fireworks display that ends with a big Stars and Stripes explosion (because ‘Murica) with lots of pap photos of her with her family and friends watching and then one full on kiss with Mr Nobody here (because subtelty). There will be no instagram photos (because “privacy y’all”. Well I hope he atleast gets one recurring TV role for his pain.
It probably only stayed under wraps because:
A) Taylor no longer needed a distraction from any negative press (ie the Kim/Kanye mess last summer).
B) the backlash from the last very public romance was almost as bad the scandal it was meant to distract from.
C) making this thing public now sets the stage for the new album promotion that is probably just around the corner.
D) all of the above
Honestly, I think it’s intentional. I think she leaked the initial reports of their relationship, and then also leaked the stories about how she was so upset the media found out. When she starts doing press for the new album, she’s going to talk about how she’s super private now, and she really learned her lesson, and she’s moved on from all the negativity in her life, etc. etc.
She needs to stop trashing her exes in order for that to work. No blind songs, no allusions to how she was used by all these men, etc. Doubtful she can grow up enough to do that.
Just in time for Taymerica! Wonder if this year she will keep her party lowkey or off social media, after all the backlash of last year.
I’ve no doubt they sign an NDA.
I just don’t get not wanting to have a normal relationship.
Hiddleston said she said she wanted a normal relationship – travel, go to restaurants etc, But what is normal for her at this time?
Well going out to restaurants is normal, having a pap in tow isn’t, neither is releasing details of your dates to US Weekly.
What I mean is that she doesn’t actually know what normal is. She has been in a fame bubble since her teens. I do think becoming successful so early and not having any real setbacks can be debilitating to your personality. Her only setbacks have been her romances and her silly feuds.
Ah, sorry – I totally agree. She doesn’t seem to know what normal is, which is most likely being successful at a young age.
However, unlike say Bieber, who also had the same, she’s been instllied with a certain set of values (e.g. professional, how she treats her fans), but is still obviously a Narcissist.
I’m partly inclined to believe the rumor that she is gay. That would explain many things including all her pr relationships
ding ding ding
Ppl in the industry call it ‘win-win’ or ‘double bearding’
But there are people in the closet that have long term beard relationships, those attract less attention. Obviously, media will report on new stuff and not make articles “still in a relationship”.
I mean may be its easier from the outside but if I was gay and wanting to keep it a secret I would not be dating all the young guys with gay rumours and then put an even bigger spotlight on it by writing songs about all of them. I mean without all of that people would care a lot less about her love life and she would also have arguments to demand privacy.
@QueenB But she likes the attention that her beards give her. She’s dated dudes that have big followings because she likes the spotlight. She likes having people guess her blind items. She likes people jealous that she’s dating the big names. All of this narcissistic behavior doesn’t stop because she’s gay. Which I believe she definitely is.
Say no to tank tops Joe. Just say no.
TAYLOR SWIFT. You will not learn…. you are dating an actor who wants to be famous. Why can’t you find a hedge fund manager or someone who sells real estate? Tay Tay, I like you just not that much but I just don’t want you to be known as a singer who writes “whoa is me” violin songs for a break-up or Diss track. It is tiresome.
He looks profoundly creepy.
He sort of resembles what I think Prince George will look like in 20 years time. Maybe that’s the attraction for Taylor! I’m sort of surprised she hasn’t tried to bag an Earl or some member of the nobility, it seems like that would be right up Taylor’s alley.
Taylor should marry Earl George Percy! Then she’d be a Countess right off the bat, with the Duchess title in the future. And she’d get a castle and a London estate. She could write a check every few years to put new roofs on Alnwick and Syon and to help subsidize the Garden. Of course he is only about 5’7″ or so, but he could stand on a step – in his CASTLE! (And he is sort of cute and blond and British!)
I thought it was just me…
It’s like…I don’t know…if these few repeat pics are his attempts at Blue Steel™, Tyra would admonish him for his not Smizing™ – his smile doesn’t reach his eyes. It’s not coming off as intense or smoldering, more like…seething boredom…irksome sadness? 😄
She is learning? Hahaha. Good joke….she kept it private so no one would make fun of her for jumping into the next relationship aka fiasco. I honestly think that she is gay. She should come out. Who cares? The thing which makes me laugh are her bodyguards. Why the eff do you need bodyguards in a villiage like the one where Hiddleston’s mom lives? I for one don’t care if celebs are walking around on the same street as me. Superstar my ass. If people like Brad Pitt can walk around without bodyguards in LA then medusa can also do it.
I’m half-convinced they are there just in case any rogue paparazzi show up, the bodyguards run interference so the approved photogs get the best angles.
On a serious note, Taylor has had enough unhinged stalker types show up on her various doorsteps that I don’t begrudge the security efforts at all. But she really only needs the full security complement if her movements get broadcast in real time across social media, gossip websites and tabloids. When she doesn’t want to be seen, she’s proven she can fall off the face of the earth pretty effectively.
He’s cute and might be very talented for all I know, but it always kind of weirds me out when someone has such a static “type” that they date over and over again.
Taylor is a very basic white woman. Everything british and Kennedy related clouds her mind. She isnt looking for love or sex but for a little girl fantasy that has nothing to do with reality.
It’s just always struck me as odd that her boyfriends (and the guys in her music videos) are all the same type of generally attractive, bland white dudes. Given the fact that she’s dated a lot and keeps confining herself to the same kind of guy, I think that’s a bit closed-minded approach to dating. 🤷🏻♀️
That’s a pretty racist thing to say. Taylor Swift may – or may not, I don’t know her – be like that, but please don’t impute these characteristics to a huge group of women. I’m a (basic? what does that even mean?) white woman and I don’t really know anyone like this, white or not.
Cleo – Or perhaps she just has a type?
But if you date a lot occasionally you will end up with someone who doesn’t fit that type you have in your head. i think she lives in a fantasy world and picks her boyfriends from what fits in her fantasy, her fantasy is clearly British men. It’s not a coincidence when an American woman dates 4 British men in a row. She clearly specially limits her dating to exclusively British men. Which is actually pretty funny to me.. Being British myself..
Apparently she was seeing this guy by October, if not earlier. So that means 3 guys in one year with only a month or so between them. Should mean no heartbreak songs about Tom (hardly time to be heartbroken) – though he may get a “you were using me for fame” song I guess. Right in time for Thor Ragnarok promo.
They look like they could be related…like cousins.
I always wonder, what do they talk about in pr relationships? It seems so awkward.
well, well, well. The brag about how he is so private unlike that Tom guy, but then out of the other side of their mouths, they talk about moving to LA and using all this attention to get new roles. Snake will use this against him when it his time to be an ex, trust. Tom is looking better and better with each phase of this relationship roll out.
Taylor normal date involves: 1) closing down the restaurant so it is only you two and a swan dessert, or 2) calling the paps to catch you two pulling up and entering the restaurant to show you are still together.
Haven’t seen those cute bodyguards in a while.
He is cute, but IDK about movie star type. He looks sad, idk. They are both basic whites
Shady when they drag on tom and then declare that Joe is doing the exact same thing.
all hail PowerBeard Swift
She’s young and beautiful and talented and deserves to have some fun. Good for her.
