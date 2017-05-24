Nicole Kidman in Armani at Cannes anniversary event: stunning or basic?

Last night, the Cannes Film Festival did a HUGE 70th anniversary event, and basically every major star who was anywhere near France came out for it. There are tons of good fashion photos, so we’re spreading out the pics into a few posts. This is Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. Something nice: I’ve enjoyed how Nicole hasn’t just stuck with one designer. She’s been wearing a variety of stuff and everything looks very different, from slinky Versaces to ballerina Calvin Kleins to ruffled Diors. This Armani gown isn’t what I would have chosen for her, but it’s not bad. The worst thing I can say is that Kidman’s hair has been struggling throughout the film festival. It should not be this hard, Nic!
Marion Cotillard also wore Armani, like Kidman. This is maybe the most va-va-voom I’ve ever seen her look. Damn, she looks amazing.
“What would Beyonce look like if she tried a Hasidic Jewish hairstyle?” is what Rita Ora asked herself Tuesday morning. I swear, when I first saw these photos, I was like “damn, what happened to Beyonce?” Nothing happened to Beyonce. Rita is just cosplaying Bey.
Elle Fanning in Dior Spring 2017 Haute Couture. Now, THIS is perfect on Elle. Very girlish and delicate and sweet.
Tilda Swinton wore Chanel. I was so bored by this until I realized that it was a jumpsuit, and now I love it. This is very elegant!
If there’s a theme in this post, it’s “bad hair.” Uma Thurman wore pink Prada and it looks like something Gwyneth Paltrow would attempt. I don’t completely loathe it, but her hair is not good.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
What is Uma Thurman’s dress? She has a fantastic figure….this makes it look….bad.
Nicole’s dress is amazing! I think flats might have been better, just so it could be flush against the ground and not stop at her ankles.
Yes, I want Nicole’s dress. And then I want an occasion. I have no occasions.
Who is the patron saint of occasions? I need to put in a request.
Agreed! It would just hang in my closet, waiting……
It’s a gorgeous dress, but I never would have guessed that it was Armani! It looks NOTHING like Armani. I’m also not convinced that it’s appropriate for Cannes. She looks great though so I guess it’s ok.
Nicole and Elle look fantastic. Marion is very beautiful but I don’t like her dress.
Marion looks like a tired mom (which she likely is!) but agree she is very beautiful. Looks like she’s trying to wrangle those nursing boobs, too.
I like Kidman’s dress. She’s tall and lithe and can carry off almost anything. I wish she’d go back to her red hair though, it would give her face some colour and make her aquamarine eyes pop.
Ora does look like Beyonce. I can’t lie, for someone who does nothing much, she hustles.
@Dodgy
I was thinking the same thing. She really needs to go back to red. I’d even take strawberry blonde. That shade of blonde completely washes her out and is so bad. Love the dress, though!
She also needs to deep condition that straw mop. The blonde looks a bit fried.
I love her blonde myself but she also looks good with a darker red but at her age I doubt she will go back to such a deep color.
Fighting the greys being blonde is a bitch; with darker color its horrid.
Nicole looks STUNNING! I love it! So different and cool! I wish her hair were red but I still give her an A+!! She’s been killing it in Cannes.
Marion’s body….wowza
I agree; lots of bad hair on a lot of pretty women. I like Nicole’s dress but I don’t think it is elegant enough for this setting.
This is one of my favorite Marion looks in a while. Yeah, it is a black dress, but it is a vast improvement over the tents she has been wearing. Fashion-wise, I think I love the awards season when she won her Oscar the most.
I am back to believing that jumpsuits are a crime against humanity. I don’t care who wears them.
Uma looks like she is stuck in 1998.
Elle is the best looking of the bunch though. She has a theme and she is sticking to it.
No. Davids bridalmeets the leg lamp. That’s horrible, uma.
Yes to Nicoles dress, it’s beautiful. Her hair needs something for the fly aways tough, true.
Elle looks great and classic.
The shape of Marion’s dress reminds me of a scissor ^^
I really like the Armani print on Kidman and think any fussy hair style would’ve been wrong ..
True, but she needs a deep conditioning on that hair. It looks so strawlike, and what a shame, since everything else about her look is perfect. Even the careless hairstyle is perfect.
Cannes seem to be really bad for her hair. Weather?
Nicole looks magnificent. That dress is wonderful. Marion looks vampy but boring.
As always, Tilda wins the day. Amazing! And remember, she’s six feet tall or over. An Amazon in a dark time. It makes me happy just to look at her.
Everyone’s hair is terrible and has been for the past week, there must be a heap of seriously bad hairdressers on call in Cannes.
Nicole looks amazing from head to toe, efortless
I will say it again – she needs her natural hair color like in Big Little Lies. She looked so beautiful.
Her face is looking much more natural, I like it!!
Marion looks fabulous! Love Kidman’s dress, too, but who is the tiny man she has brought as her accessory?
Why is rita famous?! I don’t understand. What does she do? Sing? Really?! I don’t even know of a song she sings.
Are you in the US? She’s very well known in the UK.
Usually I like looking at fashion photos, so fun! But somehow, with the state of things as they are…it’s not the same. I just don’t know what to think of all these frilly, done-up stars. Let them wear Prada? And Kidman, with her “I’m so pretty!”, unlined, fillerized face. Makes me uncomfortable. And sad. I admired her work in Big Little Lies, but how desperate is she to stay young?
I like most of the looks except for Uma’s Swiffer bottom dress. Elle looks so beautiful and ethereal.
I’m sorry but… Marion’s ta-tas? They are HUGE. She just had a baby I know but damn!
Forget the deep conditioning. Time for Nic to retire that wig.
