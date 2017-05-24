« Previous Post       Next Post »

jump to comments

Nicole Kidman in Armani at Cannes anniversary event: stunning or basic?

Cannes 70th Anniversary gala

Last night, the Cannes Film Festival did a HUGE 70th anniversary event, and basically every major star who was anywhere near France came out for it. There are tons of good fashion photos, so we’re spreading out the pics into a few posts. This is Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. Something nice: I’ve enjoyed how Nicole hasn’t just stuck with one designer. She’s been wearing a variety of stuff and everything looks very different, from slinky Versaces to ballerina Calvin Kleins to ruffled Diors. This Armani gown isn’t what I would have chosen for her, but it’s not bad. The worst thing I can say is that Kidman’s hair has been struggling throughout the film festival. It should not be this hard, Nic!

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 70th Anniversary Soiree - Red Carpet

Marion Cotillard also wore Armani, like Kidman. This is maybe the most va-va-voom I’ve ever seen her look. Damn, she looks amazing.

Cannes 70th Anniversary gala

Cannes 70th Anniversary gala

“What would Beyonce look like if she tried a Hasidic Jewish hairstyle?” is what Rita Ora asked herself Tuesday morning. I swear, when I first saw these photos, I was like “damn, what happened to Beyonce?” Nothing happened to Beyonce. Rita is just cosplaying Bey.

Cannes 70th Anniversary gala

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 70th Anniversary Gala

Elle Fanning in Dior Spring 2017 Haute Couture. Now, THIS is perfect on Elle. Very girlish and delicate and sweet.

Tilda Swinton wore Chanel. I was so bored by this until I realized that it was a jumpsuit, and now I love it. This is very elegant!

If there’s a theme in this post, it’s “bad hair.” Uma Thurman wore pink Prada and it looks like something Gwyneth Paltrow would attempt. I don’t completely loathe it, but her hair is not good.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Nicole Kidman in Armani at Cannes anniversary event: stunning or basic?”

Switch to Regular Comment View
  1. Clare says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    What is Uma Thurman’s dress? She has a fantastic figure….this makes it look….bad.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Nicole’s dress is amazing! I think flats might have been better, just so it could be flush against the ground and not stop at her ankles.

    Reply
  3. MunichGirl says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Nicole and Elle look fantastic. Marion is very beautiful but I don’t like her dress.

    Reply
  4. dodgy says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I like Kidman’s dress. She’s tall and lithe and can carry off almost anything. I wish she’d go back to her red hair though, it would give her face some colour and make her aquamarine eyes pop.

    Ora does look like Beyonce. I can’t lie, for someone who does nothing much, she hustles.

    Reply
  5. Mgsota says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Nicole looks STUNNING! I love it! So different and cool! I wish her hair were red but I still give her an A+!! She’s been killing it in Cannes.

    Marion’s body….wowza

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I agree; lots of bad hair on a lot of pretty women. I like Nicole’s dress but I don’t think it is elegant enough for this setting.

    This is one of my favorite Marion looks in a while. Yeah, it is a black dress, but it is a vast improvement over the tents she has been wearing. Fashion-wise, I think I love the awards season when she won her Oscar the most.

    I am back to believing that jumpsuits are a crime against humanity. I don’t care who wears them.

    Uma looks like she is stuck in 1998.
    Elle is the best looking of the bunch though. She has a theme and she is sticking to it.

    Reply
  7. detritus says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:51 am

    No. Davids bridalmeets the leg lamp. That’s horrible, uma.
    Yes to Nicoles dress, it’s beautiful. Her hair needs something for the fly aways tough, true.
    Elle looks great and classic.

    Reply
  8. IMO says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The shape of Marion’s dress reminds me of a scissor ^^

    Reply
  9. boredblond says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I really like the Armani print on Kidman and think any fussy hair style would’ve been wrong ..

    Reply
  10. Naptime says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Nicole looks magnificent. That dress is wonderful. Marion looks vampy but boring.

    Reply
  11. jferber says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    As always, Tilda wins the day. Amazing! And remember, she’s six feet tall or over. An Amazon in a dark time. It makes me happy just to look at her.

    Reply
  12. Achoo! says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Everyone’s hair is terrible and has been for the past week, there must be a heap of seriously bad hairdressers on call in Cannes.

    Reply
  13. Miss M says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Nicole looks amazing from head to toe, efortless

    Reply
  14. Louise says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I will say it again – she needs her natural hair color like in Big Little Lies. She looked so beautiful.

    Reply
  15. Stephanie says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Her face is looking much more natural, I like it!!

    Reply
  16. Chaine says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Marion looks fabulous! Love Kidman’s dress, too, but who is the tiny man she has brought as her accessory?

    Reply
  17. Margo S. says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Why is rita famous?! I don’t understand. What does she do? Sing? Really?! I don’t even know of a song she sings.

    Reply
  18. crazydaisy says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Usually I like looking at fashion photos, so fun! But somehow, with the state of things as they are…it’s not the same. I just don’t know what to think of all these frilly, done-up stars. Let them wear Prada? And Kidman, with her “I’m so pretty!”, unlined, fillerized face. Makes me uncomfortable. And sad. I admired her work in Big Little Lies, but how desperate is she to stay young?

    Reply
  19. Abbess Tansy says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I like most of the looks except for Uma’s Swiffer bottom dress. Elle looks so beautiful and ethereal.

    Reply
  20. WhichWitch says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I’m sorry but… Marion’s ta-tas? They are HUGE. She just had a baby I know but damn!

    Reply
  21. Triple Cardinal says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Forget the deep conditioning. Time for Nic to retire that wig.

    Reply
  1. Clare says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    What is Uma Thurman’s dress? She has a fantastic figure….this makes it look….bad.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Nicole’s dress is amazing! I think flats might have been better, just so it could be flush against the ground and not stop at her ankles.

    Reply
  3. MunichGirl says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Nicole and Elle look fantastic. Marion is very beautiful but I don’t like her dress.

    Reply
  4. dodgy says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I like Kidman’s dress. She’s tall and lithe and can carry off almost anything. I wish she’d go back to her red hair though, it would give her face some colour and make her aquamarine eyes pop.

    Ora does look like Beyonce. I can’t lie, for someone who does nothing much, she hustles.

    Reply
  5. Mgsota says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Nicole looks STUNNING! I love it! So different and cool! I wish her hair were red but I still give her an A+!! She’s been killing it in Cannes.

    Marion’s body….wowza

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I agree; lots of bad hair on a lot of pretty women. I like Nicole’s dress but I don’t think it is elegant enough for this setting.

    This is one of my favorite Marion looks in a while. Yeah, it is a black dress, but it is a vast improvement over the tents she has been wearing. Fashion-wise, I think I love the awards season when she won her Oscar the most.

    I am back to believing that jumpsuits are a crime against humanity. I don’t care who wears them.

    Uma looks like she is stuck in 1998.
    Elle is the best looking of the bunch though. She has a theme and she is sticking to it.

    Reply
  7. detritus says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:51 am

    No. Davids bridalmeets the leg lamp. That’s horrible, uma.
    Yes to Nicoles dress, it’s beautiful. Her hair needs something for the fly aways tough, true.
    Elle looks great and classic.

    Reply
  8. IMO says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The shape of Marion’s dress reminds me of a scissor ^^

    Reply
  9. boredblond says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:54 am

    I really like the Armani print on Kidman and think any fussy hair style would’ve been wrong ..

    Reply
  10. Naptime says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Nicole looks magnificent. That dress is wonderful. Marion looks vampy but boring.

    Reply
  11. jferber says:
    May 24, 2017 at 7:59 am

    As always, Tilda wins the day. Amazing! And remember, she’s six feet tall or over. An Amazon in a dark time. It makes me happy just to look at her.

    Reply
  12. Achoo! says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Everyone’s hair is terrible and has been for the past week, there must be a heap of seriously bad hairdressers on call in Cannes.

    Reply
  13. Miss M says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Nicole looks amazing from head to toe, efortless

    Reply
  14. Louise says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I will say it again – she needs her natural hair color like in Big Little Lies. She looked so beautiful.

    Reply
  15. Stephanie says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Her face is looking much more natural, I like it!!

    Reply
  16. Chaine says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Marion looks fabulous! Love Kidman’s dress, too, but who is the tiny man she has brought as her accessory?

    Reply
  17. Margo S. says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Why is rita famous?! I don’t understand. What does she do? Sing? Really?! I don’t even know of a song she sings.

    Reply
  18. crazydaisy says:
    May 24, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Usually I like looking at fashion photos, so fun! But somehow, with the state of things as they are…it’s not the same. I just don’t know what to think of all these frilly, done-up stars. Let them wear Prada? And Kidman, with her “I’m so pretty!”, unlined, fillerized face. Makes me uncomfortable. And sad. I admired her work in Big Little Lies, but how desperate is she to stay young?

    Reply
  19. Abbess Tansy says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I like most of the looks except for Uma’s Swiffer bottom dress. Elle looks so beautiful and ethereal.

    Reply
  20. WhichWitch says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I’m sorry but… Marion’s ta-tas? They are HUGE. She just had a baby I know but damn!

    Reply
  21. Triple Cardinal says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Forget the deep conditioning. Time for Nic to retire that wig.

    Reply

Leave a comment