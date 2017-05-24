Sarah Jessica Parker realizes Sex and The City 2 ‘fell short’

I know people feel strongly about Sex and the City. It was one of those shows in which the characters became more of a social circle than something you have on in the background as you’re paying bills. You could plop down in a conversation as someone muttered, “Do NOT get me started on Carrie’s choice in men. With Big she’ll get nothing but heart-ache and grief. At least with Aidan she’d get a decent credenza.” But as passionate as they love the show, people can also be passionate in their disappointment. After a huge public demand for a movie to follow up the long running TV show, fans got one. And then they got another… and boy did it suck. Full disclosure, I’m basing that off word of mouth as I did not see it. But the 15% on Rotten Tomatoes suggests my assessment is fairly accurate. So the question is: is longtime SATC2 defender Sarah Jessica Parker ready to admit this? It turns out that yes, finally, she is.

Sarah Jessica Parker, patron saint of running in heels on the Upper East Side, totally understands why the second Sex and the City movie didn’t land with fans and critics. In a wide ranging conversation at Vulture Festival in her beloved New York City on Sunday, the actress touched on the second movie, which was criticized largely for its Abu Dhabi plot line. “I understand, I actually get it,” she told host Adam Moss, New York magazine’s editor-in-chief. “I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I’m perfectly happy to say that publicly.” However, she personally hasn’t soured on the 2010 movie after all these years. “The experience of making the movie was supreme,” Parker said. “We were in Morocco . . . for almost two months.” It was a “meaningful time” for the cast, who essentially lived together throughout filming. “I found [Morocco] to be haunting, beautiful, unforgettable. Like no place I’ve ever been,” Parker continued. In the second film, the core four—Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte—take a lengthy girls trip to Abu Dhabi. However, the film clumsily tries to critique the city’s culture and the treatment of Muslim women, a plot point that irritated viewers. Critics tore it apart for its tone-deafness and condescending spirit. As an aside, Parker also wanted to remind everyone that even though critics hated it, the film was still a box office success. “I will say, I also understand how much frickin’ money it made,” she said as the audience laughed. The film grossed about $288 million worldwide. “I feel like that is forgotten in the discussion.”

[From Vanity Fair]

So a couple of things. First of all, I never truly blame a star for defending a film they are in. It’s admirable to stand by your work or the work of someone you trusted. I don’t think actors look at their terrible films and think they are brilliant but glossing over their disdain for the end-product is a mark of a professional, in my opinion. Second, glossing over is exactly how I’d describe SJP’s comments. “I can see where we fell short,” is a very diplomatic way to frame a movie about which one review said, “Even in the context of that lumpy, overpriced Birkin bag of stuff we call Hollywood product, Sex and the City 2 hits a new low of idiocy and crassness.” And I love that she threw the bottom-line in as an exclamation point about the movie’s critique. Who cares if the movie was a culturally offensive mess, big bucks, baby! But yeah, she’s not wrong – that’s what Hollywood looks for when it’s deciding on sequels. Speaking of sequels, SJP said she didn’t know if number three would be coming our way. Let’s just pretend it’s not.

One thing SJP doesn’t have to defend is the longevity of her marriage. She and husband Matthew Broderick celebrated 20 years of marriage last Friday. In honor of that, SJP posted this picture from their wedding day:

Monday May 19th, 1997 It flew by Baby. Good golly I love you. XXX, Your wife A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 19, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

I still love her black cocktail wedding dress. I‘ve always thought Sarah and Matthew found safety in each other, and I mean that in the good way. They married the year before Sex and the City started its six-year run. That must have been a hell of a time for SJP – her whole life changed in an instant. Good for her – I’m always rooting for Sarah.